Micah Ford Carries Stellar Outlook into Next Game
Nov 24, 2026, 2:48 PM ETStanford running back Micah Ford has been on an absolute heater as the regular season has wound down, and he has a great fantasy outlook for Week 13 thanks to a favorable matchup against SMU. The running back has 149 or more rushing yards in four of the past five games he's played in, and has gone for well over 100 total yards in all those games. Ford has scored five rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks, and he has six total touchdowns in the past three weeks. He is up to 1,051 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 203 carries, plus has caught 28 passes for 230 yards and another score. SMU allows 142.8 rushing yards per game, so Ford is primed for another big-time fantasy showing in the final week of play, and that makes him a quality starting option in all league types.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Caleb Odom a Streamer Worth Trying in Week 13
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:43 PM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, and that makes him a bit better fantasy streaming option for the final week of the regular season. He had 56 yards and a score on four receptions in Week 11 against Oklahoma, then went for 110 yards and a touchdown on just three catches in Week 12 against Wofford. Odom has 37 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns for the season. His production has been a bit sporadic, which makes him a better deep-league option most weeks. Odom is trending up the past two weeks though, and has a pretty solid matchup coming against Mississippi State, so he could at least be considered in all leagues for Week 13.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Yamir Knight a Good Option in Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:37 PM ETSMU wide receiver Yamir Knight has a stellar matchup coming against Stanford in Week 13, so he is a quality fantasy option. He has already posted 785 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 64 receptions this season, plus has four rushes for 13 yards. Knight has five or more catches in four straight games, and he has four touchdown grabs in that span. Stanford is allowing 35.1 points and 443.2 total yards per game, so that sets Knight and the SMU offense up well to put up some monster numbers. With some better production tacked on of late, Knight is a pretty good fantasy option for Week 13, especially if you need a wide receiver or are in a bit deeper league.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Willie Rodriguez Hoping to Finish Strong
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:32 PM ETKentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez has put together a pretty good season, and he'll look to deliver another good performance in Week 13 against Louisville. The tight end has 58 receptions for 560 yards and three touchdowns, plus has added six rushing yards and a score on four attempts. He has five or more receptions in seven straight appearances, while tallying at least 62 receiving yards in four straight. Rodriguez has not scored across his past three games, but he's been involved enough to still post some solid fantasy scores. Louisville is an OK matchup for him, and at a tough fantasy position to find quality options, fantasy owners should be willing to try Rodriguez in Week 13.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Lincoln Kienholz a Solid Play Against Kentucky
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 2:29 PM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over Pittsburgh and hopes to keep things rolling as he and the Cardinals take on Kentucky in the season finale. Kienholz is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 21.8 fantasy points during the matchup with the Wildcats. Kentucky has allowed 234.3 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. However, the Wildcats allowed Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons to go off for 314 yards passing and four touchdowns just last week. Kienholz finished his solid performance a week ago with 309 yards passing on 61% completion, including the five touchdown passes.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Nolan James Jr. Looking to Stay Hot in Regular-Season Finale
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:27 PM ETNotre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. will look to put together one more big fantasy performance in the 13th and final week of the regular season. He has 742 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 135 carries, plus has caught 18 passes for 170 yards and three scores. James has at least one touchdown in every single game, and he's scored eight of his rushing TDs over the past six contests. He has 14 or more carries in three straight games, while having at least one reception. His Week 13 matchup against Syracuse is a very favorable one, as the Orange allow 26.1 points and 149 rushing yards per contest, setting James up for a strong finish to the fantasy season. That makes him a quality starting option for the coming week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Remains Top-Level Option
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:22 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will end his regular season hoping to deliver like the top-level fantasy player he's been all season. He has 86 receptions for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns, plus has rushed twice for seven more yards. Smith has scored at least one touchdown in all but one appearance this season, and he's gone for over 100 receiving yards in all but four contests. Smith has 117 or more yards on six or more catches in three straight games, and he's scored four touchdowns in that span. His Week 13 matchup will be a tougher one against Michigan, but Smith is a fantasy player to start and trust regardless of his matchups. One more big showing should be expected from the Heisman Trophy favorite.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Steady Force
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 12:23 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has enjoyed a phenomenal season and is coming off another productive effort against Houston this past week. Hawkins Jr. found the end zone twice against the Cougars, recording 130 yards passing and a score to go with 98 yards rushing and a touchdown. This week, he and the Mountaineers take on another tough opponent, No. 2 Utah, which has limited opposing rushing attacks to just 103.8 yards on the ground per game. Hawkins Jr. is RotoBaller's seventh-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 26.2 fantasy points against the Utes.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Simmons Riding a Hot Streak
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 12:20 PM ETMissouri quarterback Austin Simmons has been red-hot as of late, recording 11 touchdown passes over his last four games. He is coming off a 314-yard, four-touchdown effort against Kentucky last week, during which he completed a whopping 77.3% of his passes. This week, Simmons and the Tigers go up against a surging Oklahoma squad, which has allowed the last three teams they've faced to 133 yards passing or fewer. Simmons is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 21.3 fantasy points against the Sooners, who held Texas A&M quarterback Brady Hart to 8 of 20 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown along with an interception.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Arch Manning Trying to Gain Steam
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 11:57 AM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning bounced back with a solid performance against Arkansas a week ago, rebounding from a subpar effort against LSU the week before. Manning totaled 287 yards passing and three total touchdowns against the Razorbacks and will now look to carry his momentum into the regular-season finale against Texas A&M. The Aggies have been solid when defending against opposing passing games this season, limiting opponents to 190.4 yards through the air per game. Manning is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 22 fantasy points against the Aggies.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Glenn Schumann Named Florida State Head Coach
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:00 AM ETFlorida State is set to hire current Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as its next head coach, according to On3's Pete Nakos and Chris Low. He's helped the Georgia defense rank ninth nationally in rush defense this season, while being sixth in scoring defense and total defense. The Bulldogs are currently 10-1 and ranked first in the country. Schumann is 26 years old and will hope to get Florida State back on track. The Seminoles are just 5-6 this season, after going 5-7 last season and 2-10 in 2024. That came after a 13-1 season in 2023. Florida State fired Mike Norvell after a 3-5 start to this season - Rick Stockstill is 2-1 since taking over as the interim coach. The Seminoles are 74th in the country in points per game, while sitting 88th in points allowed per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos and Chris Low - On3
Dennard Wilson Interviews for Maryland Head Coach Position
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 9:52 AM ETCurrent New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson interviewed for the Maryland head coaching position, according to On3's Pete Nakos. He played for Maryland from 2000-03 as a defensive back. Wilson was a graduate assistant for the Terrapins from 2007-08. He is guiding the Giants' defense this season, and previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. Maryland is looking to replace Mike Locksley, who was fired in October. The Terrapins are 4-7 on the season now and have one regular season game left against Penn State on Saturday. Maryland has topped out at four wins in each of the past three seasons. The team has not won more than two Big Ten Conference games in that span.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Aiden Flora Returning to Iowa State in 2027
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Nov 23, 2026, 5:48 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora has signed a deal to return to the Cyclones for another season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Under Matt Campbell in 2024 and 2025, Flora handled just 15 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. This year under head coach Jimmy Rogers, he is one of college football's breakout stars, leading the country in rushing with 1,506 yards on 208 carries. He has added 25 receptions for 143 yards as a pass-catcher and has 14 total touchdowns this season. Flora has reached at least 170 rushing yards in six contests this season and ranks sixth nationally in yards per carry (7.2). There were likely to be many suitors had he entered the transfer portal this offseason, but he is staying put with the program he began his career with.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel
Calvin Russell Trending Up But Facing Stiff Test Next
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:40 PM ETSyracuse wide receiver Calvin Russell has put together two big games in a row, but he now faces a much tougher test in Week 13 against Notre Dame. Russell caught eight passes for 107 yards in Week 12 against Boston College. That followed a 17-catch, 137-yard and one-touchdown performance against NC State - he rushed twice for 24 yards in that contest. Russell now has 518 receiving yards and three scores on 49 receptions this season, plus four rushes for 32 more yards. He's a rising fantasy asset as the regular season has neared its finish, but Notre Dame will prove to be a brutal test for both him and the Syracuse offense. That makes Russell a better deep-league option for Week 13.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rodney Fields Jr. a Starting Option After Big Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:35 PM ETKansas State running back Rodney Fields Jr. has emerged as a quality fantasy streaming option for Week 13 because of his last performance and due to a favorable matchup. Fields rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown over 28 attempts in Week 12 against Arizona. He is up to 751 yards and seven scores on 150 attempts for the season. Fields has been up and down as a fantasy performer of late, but he has gotten double-digit carries in all but two appearances so far. His Week 13 matchup against Iowa State sets him up to deliver big once again, as the Cyclones are giving up 29.2 points and 176.9 rushing yards per game. Fields is a really good deep-league option as a result, and he could even be considered in standard setups for Week 13.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Marshall Offers Streaming Upside with Dual-Threat Ability
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:29 PM ETKansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall is a dual-threat option, and that gives him fantasy streaming upside on any given week. Going into a pretty good matchup against Oklahoma State in Week 13, the Kansas quarterback is worth considering in more leagues. Overall this season, Marshall has 2,054 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, while completing 58.8% of his passes. He's been picked off 10 times, but has rushed for 782 yards and six touchdowns on 139 attempts to make up for some passing deficiencies. Marshall is coming off a three-score game, but he also threw two interceptions and finished with just 186 passing yards. He's still one to consider in a few more fantasy leagues for the final regular season week because of his upcoming matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Luke Lindenmeyer Trending Up, But Brutal Test Awaits
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:25 PM ETNebraska tight end Luke Lindenmeyer has put together two notable fantasy showings in a row, but that could be tough to continue in Week 13 in a brutal matchup against Iowa. The tight end caught five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown against Ohio State in Week 12, and he produced 52 yards and a score on just three grabs against Rutgers in Week 11. Lindenmeyer has 386 yards and three scores over 40 receptions for the season now. After a slow start to the season, the tight end has been a bit more involved, and it's giving him a little fantasy appeal at a tough position to find consistent production. He's still just a deep-league option for Week 13, especially after factoring in that tough test against the Hawkeyes.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Alonza Barnett III a Better Option Following Five-TD Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:20 PM ETUCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III is coming off of a huge fantasy performance in Week 12, and that ups his value for Week 13. He was 17-of-27 passing for 255 yards and four touchdowns against Iowa State in Week 12. Barnett added 43 rushing yards and a score on 12 attempts to cap off a monster performance. On the season, he's completed 62.1% of his passes for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns over six games. Barnett has thrown two interceptions, while rushing for 55 yards and two scores on 56 attempts. He might not boast the best season-long numbers, but after a big game and going into a favorable matchup against Colorado, Barnett is worth trying in more leagues. He's a more confident play in deeper leagues, especially in such a critical week of fantasy college football.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Lawayne McCoy Worth Trying After Two-Score Game
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:15 PM ETLouisville wide receiver Lawayne McCoy has produced pretty well of late and is coming off a two-touchdown game, so he's worth trying in more fantasy leagues for the final week of the regular season. He had five receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 12. McCoy has at least 63 yards in four straight games, although his scores last week were his first ones in that stretch. He has 640 yards and six touchdowns over 36 receptions on the season overall. He'll be a solid streaming option for his average Week 13 test against Kentucky - the Wildcats allow 364.6 total yards and 25.5 points per game. McCoy is a more confident play in deeper leagues, but after what he did last week, fantasy owners could at least consider him in standard setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Darrion Dupree Trending Up as Regular Season Closes
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:13 PM ETWisconsin running back Darrion Dupree is ending the season on a high note, and that makes him a streaming fantasy option for Week 13. He has two touchdown runs in each of the past two games. Dupree had 57 rushing yards and two scores on 14 carries against Maryland in Week 11 - he also caught four passes for 21 yards in that contest. He followed that up with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Purdue in Week 12. Dupree has 431 rushing yards and six scores over 88 carries overall this season, plus he's caught 13 passes for 89 more yards. The matchup with Minnesota is a favorable one, as the Golden Gophers allow 145.2 rushing yards per contest, so Dupree could deliver another notable fantasy score. That makes him a streaming option for the final regular season week, especially in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Preston Douglas Worth Trying After Solid Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 2:06 PM ETNC State tight end Preston Douglas is worth trying in more fantasy leagues in Week 13 after he put together a solid outing in Week 12. Against Florida State, Douglas caught five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, which was one of his better performances this season. He has 31 receptions for 367 yards and two scores on the season overall. His overall season production suggests he's a more confident deep-league starting option, but at a tough position to find consistent production, he could also be tried in standard leagues. His matchup against North Carolina in Week 13 will be a pretty average one, so he could at least be considered in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN