Nov 24, 2026, 2:48 PM ET

Stanford running back Micah Ford has been on an absolute heater as the regular season has wound down, and he has a great fantasy outlook for Week 13 thanks to a favorable matchup against SMU. The running back has 149 or more rushing yards in four of the past five games he's played in, and has gone for well over 100 total yards in all those games. Ford has scored five rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks, and he has six total touchdowns in the past three weeks. He is up to 1,051 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 203 carries, plus has caught 28 passes for 230 yards and another score. SMU allows 142.8 rushing yards per game, so Ford is primed for another big-time fantasy showing in the final week of play, and that makes him a quality starting option in all league types.