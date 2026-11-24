Bo Jackson Remaining Productive
Nov 24, 2026, 4:10 PM ETOhio State running back Bo Jackson is coming off a solid performance during the Buckeyes' loss to Nebraska last week. Jackson finished the game with just 12 carries, which he took for 52 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns. It was the third straight week in which Jackson found the end zone, and the second time in three games he scored multiple touchdowns rushing. He is RotoBaller's 22nd-ranked running back and is projected to score 13.7 fantasy points as Ohio State takes on rival Michigan in the regular-season finale. Michigan has allowed its opponents to average just 103.5 yards rushing per game this season, which is among the best marks in the country. --Alex Brasky
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J'Koby Williams Red-Hot Entering Week 13
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 4:00 PM ETTexas Tech running back J'Koby Williams has performed exceptionally well over the last four games, recording at least 117 yards rushing in each of those matchups. Last week, Williams went for 117 yards rushing and a touchdown while averaging 5.6 yards per carry during a win over Baylor. He is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked running back and is projected to score 14.7 fantasy points as the Red Raiders take on TCU in the regular-season finale. TCU has limited its opponents to just 112.1 yards rushing per game this season, which is among the better run-stopping units in the country.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jadan Baugh Hasn't Eclipsed 100 Yards in Eight Games
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 3:53 PM ETFlorida running back Jadan Baugh has not eclipsed 100 yards rushing in eight games as he and the Gators prepare to take on Florida State this week. Baugh is coming off a 19-carry, 75-yard performance against Vanderbilt last week, during which he found the end zone but averaged only 3.9 yards per carry. His last 100-yard rushing game came on Sept. 26 during a 52-28 win over Ole Miss. This week, Baugh goes up against a Seminoles run defense that has allowed a whopping 171 yards rushing per game this season. Baugh is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked running back and is projected to score 13.8 fantasy points against Florida State. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Gio Lopez Riding High After Four-Touchdown Performance
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 3:13 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez is riding plenty of momentum after a four-touchdown effort during a win over Georgia Tech last week. During the victory over the Yellowjackets, Lopez recorded 324 yards passing and two touchdowns passing, while he also found the end zone twice on the ground. Lopez is RotoBaller's third-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 28.4 fantasy points against Duke in Week 13. Duke has allowed its opponents to average 202.3 yards passing per game, which is middle of the pack. The Blue Devils held Clemson to 164 yards passing last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Aiden Flora a Stellar Option for Week 13
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 3:10 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora will look to keep producing like a top-end fantasy back when his team faces Kansas State in Week 13. He has eight rushing touchdowns over his past four games, and at least 171 rushing yards in all those games. Flora has also caught four passes in three straight games. He's up to 1,506 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 attempts, plus has caught 25 passes for 142 yards. Flora has 23 or more rushing attempts in four straight contests, and that gives him a high fantasy floor and ceiling. Kansas State allows 26.9 points and 157.9 rushing yards per game, so Flora is also set up well with his matchup. He's a must-start fantasy running back for the final week of the regular season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jordan Faison Looks to Score in Fourth Straight Game
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 3:06 PM ETNotre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison has scored a touchdown in three straight games, and he'll look to make it four straight when the Fighting Irish play Syracuse in Week 13. The wideout has 56 receptions for 724 yards and seven touchdowns on the season overall, plus tacked on a 28-yard rush two games ago. He has five or more receptions in three straight games. Faison is coming off of one of his better showings, when he hauled in seven passes for 109 yards and a score against SMU in Week 12. The Orange allow 358.7 total yards and 26.1 points per game on the season, which sets the wideout up pretty well for the final regular season game. He should be trusted in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Coming Off Six Straight 300-Plus-Yard Games
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 3:05 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita has been mighty impressive this season and he has taken things into another gear as of late. Fifita has thrown for at least 308 yards passing in six straight matchups, his latest a 323-yard effort that included a couple of touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown against Kansas State last week. Fifita is RotoBaller's second-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 28.5 fantasy points against the Wildcats' upcoming opponent, Arizona State. The Sun Devils have allowed 229.7 yards passing per game this season and held Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker to 294 yards passing and without a touchdown last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Trey'Dez Green Hopes for Strong Finish to Regular Season
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 3:00 PM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green has produced some quality fantasy showings when healthy this season, and he will be looking to cap the regular season with a big performance against Arkansas in Week 13. The tight end has 41 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns over his seven games played, plus has two rushes for seven yards. Green has four or more receptions in all his appearances, and has five or more grabs in four straight. He has 49 or more yards in every contest too. Green is coming off one of his better outings, when he caught seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 12 against Tennessee. Arkansas is a pretty good matchup for him, so the tight end should be starting in a lot of leagues and be expected to come through one last time.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Isaiah Mizell Eyes Strong Finish to Big Season
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:54 PM ETArizona wide receiver Isaiah Mizell has put up some big numbers this season, and he'll look to put together one more strong performance in Week 13 against Arizona State. The wideout has 52 receptions for 990 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus has two rushing attempts for nine more yards. Mizell has caught at least one touchdown in six straight games, and he has at least 78 receiving yards in all those contests as well. He's caught at least five passes in six straight showings and has back-to-back games with at least 100 receiving yards, so he's hot as the season nears its finish. Arizona State is a decent matchup for him, but Mizell is more of a quality fantasy starting option for the coming week because of what he's done all season. He should be trusted in most formats and expected to shine one last time.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Micah Ford Carries Stellar Outlook into Next Game
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:48 PM ETStanford running back Micah Ford has been on an absolute heater as the regular season has wound down, and he has a great fantasy outlook for Week 13 thanks to a favorable matchup against SMU. The running back has 149 or more rushing yards in four of the past five games he's played in, and has gone for well over 100 total yards in all those games. Ford has scored five rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks, and he has six total touchdowns in the past three weeks. He is up to 1,051 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 203 carries, plus has caught 28 passes for 230 yards and another score. SMU allows 142.8 rushing yards per game, so Ford is primed for another big-time fantasy showing in the final week of play, and that makes him a quality starting option in all league types.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Caleb Odom a Streamer Worth Trying in Week 13
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:43 PM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, and that makes him a bit better fantasy streaming option for the final week of the regular season. He had 56 yards and a score on four receptions in Week 11 against Oklahoma, then went for 110 yards and a touchdown on just three catches in Week 12 against Wofford. Odom has 37 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns for the season. His production has been a bit sporadic, which makes him a better deep-league option most weeks. Odom is trending up the past two weeks though, and has a pretty solid matchup coming against Mississippi State, so he could at least be considered in all leagues for Week 13.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Yamir Knight a Good Option in Favorable Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:37 PM ETSMU wide receiver Yamir Knight has a stellar matchup coming against Stanford in Week 13, so he is a quality fantasy option. He has already posted 785 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 64 receptions this season, plus has four rushes for 13 yards. Knight has five or more catches in four straight games, and he has four touchdown grabs in that span. Stanford is allowing 35.1 points and 443.2 total yards per game, so that sets Knight and the SMU offense up well to put up some monster numbers. With some better production tacked on of late, Knight is a pretty good fantasy option for Week 13, especially if you need a wide receiver or are in a bit deeper league.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Willie Rodriguez Hoping to Finish Strong
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:32 PM ETKentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez has put together a pretty good season, and he'll look to deliver another good performance in Week 13 against Louisville. The tight end has 58 receptions for 560 yards and three touchdowns, plus has added six rushing yards and a score on four attempts. He has five or more receptions in seven straight appearances, while tallying at least 62 receiving yards in four straight. Rodriguez has not scored across his past three games, but he's been involved enough to still post some solid fantasy scores. Louisville is an OK matchup for him, and at a tough fantasy position to find quality options, fantasy owners should be willing to try Rodriguez in Week 13.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Lincoln Kienholz a Solid Play Against Kentucky
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 2:29 PM ETLouisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over Pittsburgh and hopes to keep things rolling as he and the Cardinals take on Kentucky in the season finale. Kienholz is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 21.8 fantasy points during the matchup with the Wildcats. Kentucky has allowed 234.3 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. However, the Wildcats allowed Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons to go off for 314 yards passing and four touchdowns just last week. Kienholz finished his solid performance a week ago with 309 yards passing on 61% completion, including the five touchdown passes.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Nolan James Jr. Looking to Stay Hot in Regular-Season Finale
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:27 PM ETNotre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. will look to put together one more big fantasy performance in the 13th and final week of the regular season. He has 742 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 135 carries, plus has caught 18 passes for 170 yards and three scores. James has at least one touchdown in every single game, and he's scored eight of his rushing TDs over the past six contests. He has 14 or more carries in three straight games, while having at least one reception. His Week 13 matchup against Syracuse is a very favorable one, as the Orange allow 26.1 points and 149 rushing yards per contest, setting James up for a strong finish to the fantasy season. That makes him a quality starting option for the coming week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jeremiah Smith Remains Top-Level Option
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 2:22 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will end his regular season hoping to deliver like the top-level fantasy player he's been all season. He has 86 receptions for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns, plus has rushed twice for seven more yards. Smith has scored at least one touchdown in all but one appearance this season, and he's gone for over 100 receiving yards in all but four contests. Smith has 117 or more yards on six or more catches in three straight games, and he's scored four touchdowns in that span. His Week 13 matchup will be a tougher one against Michigan, but Smith is a fantasy player to start and trust regardless of his matchups. One more big showing should be expected from the Heisman Trophy favorite.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Steady Force
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 12:23 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has enjoyed a phenomenal season and is coming off another productive effort against Houston this past week. Hawkins Jr. found the end zone twice against the Cougars, recording 130 yards passing and a score to go with 98 yards rushing and a touchdown. This week, he and the Mountaineers take on another tough opponent, No. 2 Utah, which has limited opposing rushing attacks to just 103.8 yards on the ground per game. Hawkins Jr. is RotoBaller's seventh-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 26.2 fantasy points against the Utes.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Simmons Riding a Hot Streak
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 12:20 PM ETMissouri quarterback Austin Simmons has been red-hot as of late, recording 11 touchdown passes over his last four games. He is coming off a 314-yard, four-touchdown effort against Kentucky last week, during which he completed a whopping 77.3% of his passes. This week, Simmons and the Tigers go up against a surging Oklahoma squad, which has allowed the last three teams they've faced to 133 yards passing or fewer. Simmons is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 21.3 fantasy points against the Sooners, who held Texas A&M quarterback Brady Hart to 8 of 20 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown along with an interception.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Arch Manning Trying to Gain Steam
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 24, 2026, 11:57 AM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning bounced back with a solid performance against Arkansas a week ago, rebounding from a subpar effort against LSU the week before. Manning totaled 287 yards passing and three total touchdowns against the Razorbacks and will now look to carry his momentum into the regular-season finale against Texas A&M. The Aggies have been solid when defending against opposing passing games this season, limiting opponents to 190.4 yards through the air per game. Manning is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 22 fantasy points against the Aggies.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Glenn Schumann Named Florida State Head Coach
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:00 AM ETFlorida State is set to hire current Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as its next head coach, according to On3's Pete Nakos and Chris Low. He's helped the Georgia defense rank ninth nationally in rush defense this season, while being sixth in scoring defense and total defense. The Bulldogs are currently 10-1 and ranked first in the country. Schumann is 26 years old and will hope to get Florida State back on track. The Seminoles are just 5-6 this season, after going 5-7 last season and 2-10 in 2024. That came after a 13-1 season in 2023. Florida State fired Mike Norvell after a 3-5 start to this season - Rick Stockstill is 2-1 since taking over as the interim coach. The Seminoles are 74th in the country in points per game, while sitting 88th in points allowed per game.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos and Chris Low - On3
Dennard Wilson Interviews for Maryland Head Coach Position
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 9:52 AM ETCurrent New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson interviewed for the Maryland head coaching position, according to On3's Pete Nakos. He played for Maryland from 2000-03 as a defensive back. Wilson was a graduate assistant for the Terrapins from 2007-08. He is guiding the Giants' defense this season, and previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. Maryland is looking to replace Mike Locksley, who was fired in October. The Terrapins are 4-7 on the season now and have one regular season game left against Penn State on Saturday. Maryland has topped out at four wins in each of the past three seasons. The team has not won more than two Big Ten Conference games in that span.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3