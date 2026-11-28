Nov 25, 2026, 11:50 AM ET

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore will look to end his regular season on a high note when the Ducks face Washington on Saturday. The wideout has 60 receptions for 757 yards and nine touchdowns this season, plus has two rushing attempts for five yards. Moore has scored at least one touchdown in four straight games, and he has five scores total in that span. He has 55 or more receiving yards in five straight games, and at least five receptions in all those contests. Washington will present a pretty solid test for Moore in Week 13, but based on his season-long numbers and what he's done of late, the wideout should be a confident fantasy starting option in a lot of leagues. He'll be easier to start the deeper a league gets.