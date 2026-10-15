Carlos Hernandez Questionable in Week 7
Oct 15, 2026, 11:55 AM ETWake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 contest against California. Across six games this season, Hernandez has racked up 49 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns, so he would be missed if he's unable to go this week. Hernandez has at least five receptions in each contest, while also going for at least 69 receiving yards - he has a touchdown in all but two games. Hernandez has been the clear top pass catcher for the Demon Deacons, leading the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. Jack Foley and Kameron Shanks are the only other pass catchers on the team with over 10 receptions, and would help lead the passing game if Hernandez cannot go in Week 7.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Kyion Grayes Questionable for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 11:48 AM ETCalifornia wide receiver Kyion Grayes (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 matchup against Wake Forest. He's played in five games this season, hauling in 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Grayes had 98 yards and a score across three receptions against Wagner and five grabs for 22 yards against UNLV, but has barely done anything for the Golden Bears in conference play. If he's unable to play, Chase Hendricks and Ian Strong will power the wide receiver room. Wideout Jordan King, tight end Mason Mini and running back Adam Mohammed are other players with 10 or more receptions for California this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Tennessee To Start George MacIntyre On Saturday
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 15, 2026, 8:17 AM ETTennessee quarterback George MacIntyre will be getting the nod as the play caller in Saturday's matchup with Alabama. Some speculated that true freshman Faizon Brandon would be fully healthy by game day, but the team appears to be opting for MacIntyre. MacIntyre is coming off his first career start, in which he led the Volunteers to a 24-17 win over Arkansas. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
CJ Baxter Could be Sidelined on Saturday
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:43 PM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter (undisclosed) is questionable for the Wildcats against Oklahoma on Saturday, according to the SEC availability report. Baxter is coming off a productive performance in an overtime win over LSU, recording 19 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Baxter is Kentucky's top ball carrier, racking up 87 carries for 484 yards and eight touchdowns this season. If he can't play against the Sooners, that would likely mean more carries for Jason Patterson, the team's second-leading rusher. Patterson is averaging 7.7 yards per carry this season, while Oklahoma has allowed just 116.8 yards rushing per game on the year.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Trey'Dez Green Remains Out
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:37 PM ETLSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (knee) remains out as the Tigers get set to face Mississippi State on Saturday. Green has been sidelined since being forced to exit his team's win over Ole Miss on Sept. 19. An MRI later showed he didn't tear any ligaments, and surgery was not necessary. Green began the year red-hot with 14 receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown through three games, but the injury bug thwarted his momentum. The Tigers have struggled to replace his production, as tight end Zach Grace has recorded just one reception, a 22-yard touchdown, this season. --Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Ja'Kyrian Turner's Status Uncertain
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:27 PM ETPittsburgh running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is questionable for the Panthers as they prepare to go up against Boston College on Saturday. Turner is RotoBaller's 56th-ranked running back and is projected to score 7.3 fantasy points against Boston College this week. He is third on his team in yards rushing, having recorded 30 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown this season. He is the Panthers' top pass-catching option out of the backfield, racking up 10 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown, which leads Pitt running backs. If he can't play, it would likely mean even more work for the team's leading rusher Damon Ferguson Jr.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Keyjuan Brown Questionable to Return for Louisville
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:17 PM ETLouisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) is questionable for the Cardinals as they get ready to face Syracuse on Saturday, per the ACC availability report. Brown was also listed as questionable last week against Florida State and went on to miss his team's win over the Seminoles. Without their second-leading rusher, Marquise Davis received nine carries, which he took for 56 yards rushing and a touchdown against Florida State. Additionally, leading rusher Isaac Brown went off for 235 yards rushing along with a touchdown on 17 carries. Keyjuan Brown is RotoBaller's 70th-ranked running back and is projected to score 5.9 fantasy points if he suits up against the Orange. --Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Nate Sheppard Questionable vs. North Carolina
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 10:07 PM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard (ankle) is questionable to play for the Blue Devils as they get ready to take on North Carolina on Saturday. Sheppard is dealing with an ankle injury, which he played through during a loss to Georgia Tech last week. He is the Blue Devils' top ball carrier, recording 27 carries for 99 yards and a couple of touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets. Sheppard is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 24.9 fantasy points against the Tar Heels, who allowed Pitt to rush for 150 yards a week ago. North Carolina is allowing 152 yards per game on the ground this season. If Sheppard can't play, that would mean more carries for CJ Campbell Jr.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Fluff Bothwell Could Miss This Week Against LSU
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 9:57 PM ETMississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell (lower leg) is questionable as the Bulldogs prepare to take on LSU on Saturday. Bothwell is the Bulldogs' leading rusher, recording 74 carries for 403 yards and three touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in nine receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown receiving. If Bothwell can't play, Mississippi State would likely turn to Kolin Wilson, who came on to replace Bothwell when he exited after just one carry against Alabama. Wilson finished the loss to the Crimson Tide with 10 carries for just 27 yards. LSU has been phenomenal defending against the run this season, allowing just 74.5 yards rushing per game to its opponents.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Kamario Taylor Questionable to Return Against LSU
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 9:23 PM ETMississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (leg) is questionable to play for the Bulldogs against LSU on Saturday, per the SEC availability report. Taylor is dealing with a leg injury that forced him out of his team's loss to Alabama a couple of weeks ago. Upon his exit from the game against the Crimson Tide, Taylor was replaced by Parker Puckett, who finished the game three of six passing for 26 yards. Despite his questionable tag, Taylor remains RotoBaller's 13th-ranked quarterback this week and is projected to score 23.8 fantasy points against a Tigers defense that has allowed a slim average of 176.2 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Faizon Brandon Questionable for Tennessee
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 9:11 PM ETTennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (shoulder) is questionable to play against Alabama on Saturday afternoon, according to the SEC availability report. Brandon was held out this past week against Arkansas, with George MacIntyre getting the start in his absence. MacIntyre finished a 24-17 win 18 of 29 passing for 247 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Brandon's completed 60.4% of his passes for 697 yards and seven touchdowns against just one interception. He's added 53 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as a dual threat. Alabama has allowed 236.5 yards passing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Justice Haynes Doubtful Against Virginia Tech
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 8:55 PM ETGeorgia Tech running back Justice Haynes (undisclosed) is doubtful to play against Virginia Tech on Saturday, according to the ACC availability report. Haynes is the Yellow Jackets' leading rusher, recording 462 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 87 carries this season. He has also recorded 11 receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Haynes is likely to be replaced by Trelain Maddox, who has carried the ball 25 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Maddox has also recorded nine receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown receiving. Maddox is RotoBaller's eighth-ranked running back and is projected to score 18 fantasy points against the Hokies this week. --Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Dante Moore Out for Second Straight Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 8:48 PM ETOregon quarterback Dante Moore (concussion) has been declared out for the second straight week, according to the SEC availability report. Moore sustained a concussion during the Ducks' win over USC and was replaced in the lineup by Dylan Raiola. However, Raiola was benched in favor of Brock Thomas during a loss to UCLA last week. Raiola finished the game 6 of 19 passing for 43 yards and two interceptions, while Thomas fared better, recording 156 yards on 11 of 15 passing, including a touchdown. The Ducks have yet to name a starter for this weekend's game against Nebraska, which is Raiola's former team.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Chauncey Bowens Out Against Auburn, Could Be Longer
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 14, 2026, 8:34 PM ETGeorgia running back Chauncey Bowens (lower body) will miss the Bulldogs' game against Auburn on Saturday, according to On3's Pete Nakos, who reported Bowens' "status moving forward is in doubt." Bowens is Georgia's top receiving threat out of the backfield, having recorded 10 receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown, which leads all Bulldogs running backs. Next in line for work as a receiver could be Dwight Phillips Jr., who has eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown, to go with 37 carries for 280 yards and a score in six games this season. In its last matchup, the Auburn defense allowed Tennessee to rush for a whopping 237 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: On3
Lloyd Avant Is Difficult to Trust Outside Deep Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM ETOklahoma running back Lloyd Avant finally returned to the end zone against Texas, taking 10 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 16 yards. The Sooners won 27-24, although Avant's short run accounted for their only offensive touchdown. Oklahoma's other touchdowns came on a blocked punt and an interception return. Avant has 236 rushing yards and two scores through five games, with 10 or fewer carries in four consecutive appearances. Kentucky is a more inviting opponent than Texas on the ground, having allowed 815 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in six games. Even so, Avant has not shown the kind of touch volume that makes him a comfortable weekly fantasy starter. He is a deep-league flex consideration for Saturday's home matchup and a sit in most shallower leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Bo Jackson Is a Risky Start Against Indiana
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:58 PM ETOhio State running back Bo Jackson is coming off his best game of the season, rushing 23 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland. The increased involvement matters, but Ja'Kobi Jackson also received 14 carries and gained 76 yards in that game. Now the Buckeyes travel to Indiana, which has allowed only 450 rushing yards across six games. Opponents are averaging just 2.31 yards per carry against the Hoosiers. Jackson has 460 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season, and the 23 attempts against Maryland were a season high. It is difficult to project another two-score game with the workload still being shared and the matchup this tough. Jackson is a risky RB2 or flex, not a player managers need to force into every starting lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
CJ Baxter Faces a Tough Test in Norman
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:56 PM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter needed only the Wildcats' first offensive play to make an impression against LSU, breaking a 77-yard run before finishing with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. That long gain accounted for most of his yardage, and the second score came in overtime as Kentucky pulled off a 35-34 upset. Baxter has eight rushing touchdowns and 484 yards through six games. Next comes a trip to Oklahoma, whose defense has allowed only 584 rushing yards in five contests and held Texas without a rushing touchdown last Saturday. Baxter handled nearly all the meaningful backfield work against LSU, with Jason Patterson getting just two carries. He still belongs in the RB2 mix, particularly for managers who need touchdown potential, but Oklahoma's front makes his floor less comfortable this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
DeSean Bishop's Workload Keeps Him a Strong Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:55 PM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop has been doing the heavy lifting lately, with 53 carries for 358 yards and four touchdowns over the last two games. He followed 220 rushing yards against Auburn with 138 yards and the winning touchdown at Arkansas. Alabama will be a tougher test Saturday in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide have allowed 599 rushing yards in six games, an average of just 3.03 yards per carry, although Georgia managed 206 yards against them last week. Tennessee has continued to involve Daune Morris, but Bishop's 34 carries against Auburn and 19 against Arkansas show whose number is being called most often. Bishop has 678 rushing yards and eight scores on the season. RotoBaller ranks him 35th overall for Week 7, and he remains a strong RB2 start even with the difficult opponent.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Wayshawn Parker Is a Must-Start RB1 Against Colorado
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:53 PM ETUtah running back Wayshawn Parker is RotoBaller's No. 1 overall fantasy player for Week 7, and the numbers make the choice understandable. He ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns at Iowa State, then followed with 171 yards and two more scores against Kansas, including a 90-yard touchdown run. Parker has 499 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in five games, plus 17 catches for 190 yards and four receiving scores. Colorado has allowed only three rushing touchdowns and 3.58 yards per carry through five games, so Saturday's trip to Boulder is not quite the soft matchup the name might suggest. Parker has scored 11 total touchdowns already, though, and his receiving role gives him another route to production. Start him as an RB1 without hesitation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Start Against Cincinnati
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:51 PM ETWest Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. barely completed a third of his passes against Arizona, going 11-for-28 for 219 yards without a touchdown. Fantasy managers still got 98 rushing yards and a score from him on 25 carries. It was another heavy rushing workload for Hawkins, who has run for 672 yards and 12 touchdowns through six games. Cincinnati comes to Morgantown on Saturday having allowed 708 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in five games, including 238 yards on the ground against Arizona in its previous outing. The passing inconsistency is real, but it has not stopped Hawkins from putting up major fantasy numbers. He is RotoBaller's QB2 in its current Week 7 projections. There is no reason to move him out of starting lineups because of the completion percentage.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Sam Leavitt Has QB2 Appeal Against Mississippi State
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 2:49 PM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-34 passing at Kentucky, adding 39 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 35-34 overtime loss. The production was useful, although his eight interceptions through six games are difficult to overlook. Mississippi State visits Baton Rouge on Saturday having surrendered 1,300 passing yards and nine touchdowns in five contests. That is a friendlier matchup than several Leavitt has encountered, and his rushing involvement can make up for some mistakes through the air. There is still a difference between a favorable opponent and a dependable weekly QB1. RotoBaller has Leavitt 139th overall in its October 14 Week 7 rankings, well behind the top fantasy quarterbacks. He is a viable QB2 and a borderline QB1 for managers dealing with bye weeks, rather than an automatic start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN