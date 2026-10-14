CJ Baxter Could be Sidelined

Oct 14, 2026, 12:59 PM ET

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser (hand) underwent a procedure and will miss the next 4-6 weeks, according to head coach Brett Bielema. In his first six games, Houser completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,440 yards and 12 touchdowns, while being picked off four times. He also rushed for 120 yards across 30 attempts. Houser was replaced by Michael Clayton II in the team's overtime win over Michigan State, and should be next in line to start. Clayton has played in two games this year, completing 6-of-8 passes for 88 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions - he's added nothing on the ground so far. The QB change is a downgrade for the Illinois offensive playmakers, so keep that in mind for the rest of the season. The Fighting Illini next play in Week 8 against Oregon.