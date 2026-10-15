Kyion Grayes Questionable for Week 7

Oct 14, 2026, 2:56 PM ET

Kentucky running back CJ Baxter needed only the Wildcats' first offensive play to make an impression against LSU, breaking a 77-yard run before finishing with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. That long gain accounted for most of his yardage, and the second score came in overtime as Kentucky pulled off a 35-34 upset. Baxter has eight rushing touchdowns and 484 yards through six games. Next comes a trip to Oklahoma, whose defense has allowed only 584 rushing yards in five contests and held Texas without a rushing touchdown last Saturday. Baxter handled nearly all the meaningful backfield work against LSU, with Jason Patterson getting just two carries. He still belongs in the RB2 mix, particularly for managers who need touchdown potential, but Oklahoma's front makes his floor less comfortable this week.