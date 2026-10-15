Adam Mohammed, Cooper Perry Each Questionable for Week 7

Oct 15, 2026, 11:55 AM ET

Wake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 contest against California. Across six games this season, Hernandez has racked up 49 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns, so he would be missed if he's unable to go this week. Hernandez has at least five receptions in each contest, while also going for at least 69 receiving yards - he has a touchdown in all but two games. Hernandez has been the clear top pass catcher for the Demon Deacons, leading the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. Jack Foley and Kameron Shanks are the only other pass catchers on the team with over 10 receptions, and would help lead the passing game if Hernandez cannot go in Week 7.