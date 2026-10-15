Thomas Castellanos Eligibility Uncertain Prior to Saturday's Game

Oct 15, 2026, 12:23 PM ET

Syracuse quarterbacks Steve Angeli (Achilles) and Malachi Nelson (shoulder/collarbone) are questionable to play in Week 7 against Louisville. QB Amari Odom (shoulder) has already been listed as out, so the team's starting spot is up for grabs. Angeli and Odom have played in three games each so far, while Nelson has appeared in two contests. Danny Lauter is a fourth quarterback who has played for the Orange this season. Angeli has attempted the most passes, but Odom has put up the best numbers on the field. Depending on the status of Angeli and Nelson, Lauter might get the starting nod in Week 7. The matchup against Louisville is pretty favorable, as the Cardinals have surrendered 412.8 yards and 27.7 points per game so far. All of Syracuse's offensive playmakers have murky outlooks though with the QB room up in the air.