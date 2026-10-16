Terrance Green Out for Week 7 with Injury
Oct 16, 2026, 12:51 PM ETAlabama defensive lineman Terrance Green (lower body) is out for the team's Week 7 matchup with Tennessee. That's a blow to the Bama defense, as Green has 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss among his 11 combined tackles in the first six games of the season. As a unit, the Crimson Tide defense has been pretty tough, allowing an average of 336.3 total yards and 20.7 points per game this season. The defense will be aided by the likely return of linebacker Justin Hill (lower body), who has a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss among his six combined tackles across three contests this season. Hill is listed as probable, but is expected to play. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
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Nic Anderson Trending Toward Playing in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 12:42 PM ETKentucky wide receiver Nic Anderson (shoulder) is probable but is trending toward playing in the team's Week 7 matchup against Oklahoma. Across six games this season, Anderson has 149 yards and a touchdown over his 12 receptions. He has at least two catches in three straight appearances and he scored his touchdown two games ago. Wide receiver Kenny Darby and tight end Willie Rodriguez are the team's top pass catchers with 29 and 28 receptions, respectively, and then Anderson is third on the team, so he'd boost the offense if he can suit up. Oklahoma has been a tough matchup on opposing offenses, allowing just 266.8 yards and 17.6 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Parker Livingstone Downgraded to Doubtful for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 12:36 PM ETOklahoma wide receiver Parker Livingstone (undisclosed) has been downgraded to doubtful for the team's Week 7 game against Kentucky. He has appeared in five games so far this season, catching six passes for 51 yards. A year ago, he accumulated 29 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns while with Texas. If Livingstone cannot play this Saturday, Isaiah Sategna could power the Oklahoma wide receiver room even more than he usually does. Tight end Rocky Beers and running back Lloyd Avant are the players with the next-most catches on the roster, with Livingstone and Trell Harris next with their six catches. The matchup for Oklahoma playmakers is solid, as Kentucky has allowed 382.2 yards and 28 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Four Buckeyes in Jeopardy of Missing Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 12:30 PM ETOhio State offensive lineman Austin Siereveld (non-football illness) and running back Ja'Jobi Jackson (foot) are each out for Week 7, while wide receiver Brock Boyd (undisclosed) and running back Turbo Rogers (undisclosed) are both questionable. Siereveld is a starting offensive lineman for the Buckeyes, while Jackson is the team's second-leading rusher, so those will be big voids to fill in a ranked showdown against Indiana. With Jackson out, having Rogers around would be a boost for the backfield, and against a stout Hoosiers' defense, having Boyd around would help the Buckeyes' chances too. Bo Jackson has led the Ohio State backfield to this point, and more could be asked out of Isaiah West and Legend Bay in the backfield this week. The Buckeyes will lean on Jeremiah Smith in the passing game, while Devin McCuin, Nate Roberts and Brandon Inniss are pass catchers who could be more involved, especially if Boyd is out.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Khobie Martin Doubtful to Play in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 12:18 PM ETIndiana running back Khobie Martin (forearm) is doubtful to play in Week 7 against Ohio State. He got injured in the team's season opener, and has not played since. Martin didn't get a carry or catch in his first game action, but had 505 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 78 carries last year - he also caught a pass for 14 yards. Without Martin around most of this season, and likely again in Week 7, Indiana has relied on Lee Beebe and Turbo Richard. Beebe has 98 rushing attempts for 551 yards and four touchdowns, while Richard has added 597 yards and five scores across 71 rushing attempts. Beebe has four receiving yards across two catches, while Richard has three receptions for 47 yards. Ohio State will be a tough challenge for both of those backs, as the Buckeyes allow just 246.8 total yards and 13.2 points per game so far this season. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Thomas Castellanos' Eligibility Uncertain Prior to Saturday's Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 9:15 PM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos was given a fifth year of eligibility prior to the season through a TRO, but his eligibility was overturned on October 2nd prior to the Colorado game. Castellanos did have a hearing yesterday, but it did not result in immediate eligibility as he had hoped. As a result, the backup quarterback is listed as questionable on the availability report prior to Saturday's game against Arizona State. Without Castellanos and running back Cameron Dickey (ankle), the Red Raiders' red zone run game may suffer.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Abu Sama III Likely to Return on Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:56 PM ETWisconsin starting running back Abu Sama III (upper body) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against UCLA. Sama has not played since being knocked out of the Penn State game on September 26th. The Iowa State transfer has run for 190 yards and a touchdown this season. In Sama's absence, quarterback Colton Joseph has led the ground game. His return should provide more of a pop on the ground for the Badgers.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Ja'Kobi Jackson Out Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:49 PM ETOhio State super-senior running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's big-time game against Indiana. Jackson has run for 354 yards and six touchdowns this season, forming a strong one-two punch with Bo Jackson. Without him, the Buckeyes' backfield takes a significant hit. Isaiah West and Legend Bey should potentially see an uptick in playing time. West is no longer on the injury report, after previously being listed as questionable.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Xavier Atkins Out Saturday, Not With Team Currently
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:44 PM ETAuburn star linebacker Xavier Atkins (suspended) will not suit up on Saturday against Georgia. Atkins is not with the team right now, according to head coach Alex Golesh, but the reason for his absence has been kept in-house. Atkins last played on October 3rd against Tennessee, and has three sacks and an interception on the season through five games. His absence hurts Auburn defensively, as he is one of the best players in college football, but it does appear that there is more to the story that is not currently known to the public.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Racin Delgatty Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:42 PM ETAlabama center Racin Delgatty (lower leg) appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Saturday's game at Tennessee. Delgatty suffered the injury on the final drive of last week's loss to Georgia, and is now listed as doubtful for Saturday. Redshirt freshman Mal Waldrep Jr. is expected to start in his place. The loss of Delgatty is significant, as he has started every game at center this season for the Tide. Waldrep has only played at guard, and appears to be trending to make his first career start.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Evan Stewart Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:35 PM ETOregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (undisclosed) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against Nebraska as of Thursday. Stewart leads the Ducks in receiving this season with 27 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns. Oregon is already missing Jeremiah McClellan (broken foot) from the receiving room, meaning Dakorien Moore and freshman Messiah Hampton should be the top options on Saturday. It is still unclear who will be throwing the ball with Dante Moore (concussion) ruled out, as Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas have been splitting snaps with Akili Smith Jr. also in the mix.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
KJ Bolden Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:30 PM ETGeorgia star safety KJ Bolden (leg) has been downgraded to doubtful as of Thursday for Saturday's game against Auburn. The junior is the star of the Bulldogs' defense and has recorded 22 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and an interception so far this season. Senior Kyron Jones should see expanded playing time as long as Bolden is unable to go. His absence would be a significant loss for Georgia.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Brett Norfleet Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:27 PM ETMissouri tight end Brett Norfleet (undisclosed) has been downgraded on Thursday's injury report to doubtful. Norfleet only has nine receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown on the season, but has been an integral piece of the Tigers' offense over the previous three seasons. No other Missouri tight end has a reception on the season, so his absence could be a significant loss for the Tigers in what could be a shootout in Oxford.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Cayden Lee Upgraded to Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:22 PM ETMissouri leading wide receiver Cayden Lee (undisclosed) has been upgraded to probable on Thursday's injury report. Lee was previously listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. The Ole Miss transfer has been great for the Tigers this season, catching 42 balls for 616 yards and five touchdowns. Missouri will be happy to have him on the field in a big-time matchup with his former team.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Bailey Stockton Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:19 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Bailey Stockton (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game at Texas, joining Vernell Brown III on the injury report. Stockton was the Gators' leading receiver in last week's loss to South Carolina, catching eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Florida may be severely shorthanded on offense with Stockton, Brown, and quarterback Aaron Philo all shaping up as game-time decisions. If the two receivers cannot go, look for a heavy dose of Dallas Wilson in a must-win game after losing two straight.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
College Football Playoff Nearing Deal to Expand Again
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 2:32 PM ETPer sources, the College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The new playoff format would begin in 2027 and is expected to be finalized in the near future, pending final approvals. While details are yet to be finalized, discussions have mentioned the 24-team field would include 19 at-large bids, the Power 4 conference champions (as determined by each conference) and the highest-ranked Group of 6 team. The new playoff field is expected to eliminate Power 4 conference championship games and also lead to the season starting a week earlier. From 2014-23, a committee was in place to choose the top-four teams, and things have expanded to a 12-team field since. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Leonard Moore Questionable for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:40 PM ETNotre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (concussion) is listed as questionable for the team's Week 7 showdown with BYU, according to head coach Marcus Freeman. Moore has been practicing a bit this week, and the Fighting Irish are preparing as if he will be playing this weekend. Across five games played so far this season, Moore has eight tackles and four passes defended. In his first two seasons with Notre Dame, the cornerback had 79 combined tackles, seven interceptions, 18 passes defended and three forced fumbles, leading to most offenses not testing him so far this season. BYU will present a challenge for Notre Dame, whether Moore is out there or not. The Cougars average 433.4 yards and 34.6 points per game so far, so having Moore would boost the Notre Dame defense and the chances the team wins.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Syracuse Starting Quarterback Spot in Question for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:23 PM ETSyracuse quarterbacks Steve Angeli (Achilles) and Malachi Nelson (shoulder/collarbone) are questionable to play in Week 7 against Louisville. QB Amari Odom (shoulder) has already been listed as out, so the team's starting spot is up for grabs. Angeli and Odom have played in three games each so far, while Nelson has appeared in two contests. Danny Lauter is a fourth quarterback who has played for the Orange this season. Angeli has attempted the most passes, but Odom has put up the best numbers on the field. Depending on the status of Angeli and Nelson, Lauter might get the starting nod in Week 7. The matchup against Louisville is pretty favorable, as the Cardinals have surrendered 412.8 yards and 27.7 points per game so far. All of Syracuse's offensive playmakers have murky outlooks though with the QB room up in the air.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Adam Mohammed, Cooper Perry Each Questionable for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:12 PM ETCalifornia wide receiver Cooper Perry (undisclosed) and running back Adam Mohammed (undisclosed) are each questionable for the team's Week 7 matchup against Wake Forest. Mohammed has 336 rushing yards and three touchdowns across 73 rushing attempts in his five games played - he also has 17 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown. Perry has played in six games, making eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Mohammed leads the Golden Bears' backfield, so if he cannot play, Ashten Emory will likely lead the way. Kyion Grayes (undisclosed) is another wideout who is questionable for California, so more could be put on the plates of Chase Hendricks and Ian Strong, the team's two leading pass catchers so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Questionable to Play in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 12:05 PM ETCalifornia quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (concussion) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 battle with Wake Forest. Across five games this season, Sagapolutele has completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,180 yards and eight touchdowns, but has also been picked off five times. The quarterback hasn't added anything notable on the ground, but still was a fantasy asset based on what he's accomplished as a passer. Sagapolutele didn't play in the team's last game, with Jackson Brousseau getting the start instead. Brosseau was 29-of-43 passing for 321 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The matchup against Wake Forest is somewhat tough, as the Demon Deacons have allowed just 332 yards and 21.5 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
Carlos Hernandez Questionable in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 11:55 AM ETWake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (undisclosed) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 contest against California. Across six games this season, Hernandez has racked up 49 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns, so he would be missed if he's unable to go this week. Hernandez has at least five receptions in each contest, while also going for at least 69 receiving yards - he has a touchdown in all but two games. Hernandez has been the clear top pass catcher for the Demon Deacons, leading the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. Jack Foley and Kameron Shanks are the only other pass catchers on the team with over 10 receptions, and would help lead the passing game if Hernandez cannot go in Week 7.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report