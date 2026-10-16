Elijah Brown to Start Against Purdue
Oct 16, 2026, 3:57 PM ETWashington quarterback Elijah Brown is set to start his first career game with the Huskies on Friday night as they travel to West Lafayette to take on Purdue. Brown filled in for Demond Williams Jr. (rib) last week in the loss to Iowa, completing 28-of-39 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. The Stanford transfer looked natural in the Huskies' offense. Meanwhile, Williams may be active in a reserve role, but his availability will be determined by how he feels in pre-game warm-ups. If Brown plays well, it is entirely possible that he could take the starting quarterback job from Williams.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
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Malachi Nelson Set to Start Again for Syracuse
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 16, 2026, 3:47 PM ETSyracuse quarterback Malachi Nelson is expected to make his second consecutive start this week as the Orange play against Louisville on Saturday night. Nelson started last week's loss to Virginia, completing 16-of-29 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. Amari Odom (shoulder) is listed as out, and Steve Angeli (Achilles) is listed as questionable for the game. Nelson is at his fourth school in four seasons, and hopes to reboot his career with another opportunity for a strong showing this weekend.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Edwin Joseph Out in Week 7 with Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 1:13 PM ETOle Miss starting safety Edwin Joseph (ankle) is out for the team's Week 7 matchup against Missouri. Over his first five games, Joseph had posted 18 combined tackles and also swatted down two passes. He transferred to Ole Miss from Florida State, where he played 28 games over three seasons and racked up 51 tackles, four interceptions, 1.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and nine passes defended. Ole Miss will need others to step up with Joseph out this week. The Rebels have already surrendered 392.4 yards and 28 points per game this season, and a Missouri offense that averages 438.2 yards and 35.8 points per contest will be a daunting task, especially down a starter in the secondary.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Statuses of Jeremiah Beasley, Robert Woodyard in Question
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 1:08 PM ETMissouri linebacker Jeremiah Beasley (undisclosed) is doubtful to play in the team's ranked showdown with Ole Miss in Week 7, while linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (undisclosed) is questionable and likely to be a game-time decision. Beasley has 21 combined tackles across six games so far this season, while Woodyard has 44 tackles over his six contests. Woodyard has 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble forced and recovered as well. Not having even one of the linebackers could hinder the Tigers' defense in trying to slow a high-flying Rebels' offense. Ole Miss averages 433.8 total yards and 38.8 points per game so far, so Missouri will take all the defensive help it can get this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Michael Fasusi, Eddy Pierre-Louis Carry Injury Designations for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 1:00 PM ETOklahoma offensive lineman Michael Fasusi (shoulder) is questionable to play in the team's Week 7 game against Kentucky, while another offensive lineman, Eddy Pierre-Louis (undisclosed), is doubtful. There's optimism that Fasusi plays this week, while Pierre-Louis is not expected to suit up for the Sooners. Fasusi has not played since the team's season-opening game, but he was a former five-star recruit, so his return would be a boost for the Sooners' offensive line, especially if Pierre-Louis is out. Pierre-Louis has played in four games this season and has 21 career collegiate games under his belt. Oklahoma secured a massive win over top-ranked Texas last week, but ranked matchups against Kentucky and Mississippi State are next, so a battered offensive line is not a good sign for an offense that's already struggled to consistently move the ball.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Terrance Green Out for Week 7 with Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 12:51 PM ETAlabama defensive lineman Terrance Green (lower body) is out for the team's Week 7 matchup with Tennessee. That's a blow to the Bama defense, as Green has 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss among his 11 combined tackles in the first six games of the season. As a unit, the Crimson Tide defense has been pretty tough, allowing an average of 336.3 total yards and 20.7 points per game this season. The defense will be aided by the likely return of linebacker Justin Hill (lower body), who has a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss among his six combined tackles across three contests this season. Hill is listed as probable, but is expected to play. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Nic Anderson Trending Toward Playing in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 12:42 PM ETKentucky wide receiver Nic Anderson (shoulder) is probable but is trending toward playing in the team's Week 7 matchup against Oklahoma. Across six games this season, Anderson has 149 yards and a touchdown over his 12 receptions. He has at least two catches in three straight appearances and he scored his touchdown two games ago. Wide receiver Kenny Darby and tight end Willie Rodriguez are the team's top pass catchers with 29 and 28 receptions, respectively, and then Anderson is third on the team, so he'd boost the offense if he can suit up. Oklahoma has been a tough matchup on opposing offenses, allowing just 266.8 yards and 17.6 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Parker Livingstone Downgraded to Doubtful for Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 12:36 PM ETOklahoma wide receiver Parker Livingstone (undisclosed) has been downgraded to doubtful for the team's Week 7 game against Kentucky. He has appeared in five games so far this season, catching six passes for 51 yards. A year ago, he accumulated 29 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns while with Texas. If Livingstone cannot play this Saturday, Isaiah Sategna could power the Oklahoma wide receiver room even more than he usually does. Tight end Rocky Beers and running back Lloyd Avant are the players with the next-most catches on the roster, with Livingstone and Trell Harris next with their six catches. The matchup for Oklahoma playmakers is solid, as Kentucky has allowed 382.2 yards and 28 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Four Buckeyes in Jeopardy of Missing Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 12:30 PM ETOhio State offensive lineman Austin Siereveld (non-football illness) and running back Ja'Jobi Jackson (foot) are each out for Week 7, while wide receiver Brock Boyd (undisclosed) and running back Turbo Rogers (undisclosed) are both questionable. Siereveld is a starting offensive lineman for the Buckeyes, while Jackson is the team's second-leading rusher, so those will be big voids to fill in a ranked showdown against Indiana. With Jackson out, having Rogers around would be a boost for the backfield, and against a stout Hoosiers' defense, having Boyd around would help the Buckeyes' chances too. Bo Jackson has led the Ohio State backfield to this point, and more could be asked out of Isaiah West and Legend Bay in the backfield this week. The Buckeyes will lean on Jeremiah Smith in the passing game, while Devin McCuin, Nate Roberts and Brandon Inniss are pass catchers who could be more involved, especially if Boyd is out.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Khobie Martin Doubtful to Play in Week 7
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 16, 2026, 12:18 PM ETIndiana running back Khobie Martin (forearm) is doubtful to play in Week 7 against Ohio State. He got injured in the team's season opener, and has not played since. Martin didn't get a carry or catch in his first game action, but had 505 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 78 carries last year - he also caught a pass for 14 yards. Without Martin around most of this season, and likely again in Week 7, Indiana has relied on Lee Beebe and Turbo Richard. Beebe has 98 rushing attempts for 551 yards and four touchdowns, while Richard has added 597 yards and five scores across 71 rushing attempts. Beebe has four receiving yards across two catches, while Richard has three receptions for 47 yards. Ohio State will be a tough challenge for both of those backs, as the Buckeyes allow just 246.8 total yards and 13.2 points per game so far this season. --Morgan Rode
Source: On3
Thomas Castellanos' Eligibility Uncertain Prior to Saturday's Game
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 9:15 PM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos was given a fifth year of eligibility prior to the season through a TRO, but his eligibility was overturned on October 2nd prior to the Colorado game. Castellanos did have a hearing yesterday, but it did not result in immediate eligibility as he had hoped. As a result, the backup quarterback is listed as questionable on the availability report prior to Saturday's game against Arizona State. Without Castellanos and running back Cameron Dickey (ankle), the Red Raiders' red zone run game may suffer.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
Abu Sama III Likely to Return on Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:56 PM ETWisconsin starting running back Abu Sama III (upper body) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against UCLA. Sama has not played since being knocked out of the Penn State game on September 26th. The Iowa State transfer has run for 190 yards and a touchdown this season. In Sama's absence, quarterback Colton Joseph has led the ground game. His return should provide more of a pop on the ground for the Badgers.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Ja'Kobi Jackson Out Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:49 PM ETOhio State super-senior running back Ja'Kobi Jackson (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's big-time game against Indiana. Jackson has run for 354 yards and six touchdowns this season, forming a strong one-two punch with Bo Jackson. Without him, the Buckeyes' backfield takes a significant hit. Isaiah West and Legend Bey should potentially see an uptick in playing time. West is no longer on the injury report, after previously being listed as questionable.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
Xavier Atkins Out Saturday, Not With Team Currently
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:44 PM ETAuburn star linebacker Xavier Atkins (suspended) will not suit up on Saturday against Georgia. Atkins is not with the team right now, according to head coach Alex Golesh, but the reason for his absence has been kept in-house. Atkins last played on October 3rd against Tennessee, and has three sacks and an interception on the season through five games. His absence hurts Auburn defensively, as he is one of the best players in college football, but it does appear that there is more to the story that is not currently known to the public.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Racin Delgatty Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:42 PM ETAlabama center Racin Delgatty (lower leg) appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Saturday's game at Tennessee. Delgatty suffered the injury on the final drive of last week's loss to Georgia, and is now listed as doubtful for Saturday. Redshirt freshman Mal Waldrep Jr. is expected to start in his place. The loss of Delgatty is significant, as he has started every game at center this season for the Tide. Waldrep has only played at guard, and appears to be trending to make his first career start.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Evan Stewart Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:35 PM ETOregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (undisclosed) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against Nebraska as of Thursday. Stewart leads the Ducks in receiving this season with 27 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns. Oregon is already missing Jeremiah McClellan (broken foot) from the receiving room, meaning Dakorien Moore and freshman Messiah Hampton should be the top options on Saturday. It is still unclear who will be throwing the ball with Dante Moore (concussion) ruled out, as Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas have been splitting snaps with Akili Smith Jr. also in the mix.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big Ten Availability Report
KJ Bolden Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:30 PM ETGeorgia star safety KJ Bolden (leg) has been downgraded to doubtful as of Thursday for Saturday's game against Auburn. The junior is the star of the Bulldogs' defense and has recorded 22 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and an interception so far this season. Senior Kyron Jones should see expanded playing time as long as Bolden is unable to go. His absence would be a significant loss for Georgia.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Brett Norfleet Downgraded to Doubtful for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:27 PM ETMissouri tight end Brett Norfleet (undisclosed) has been downgraded on Thursday's injury report to doubtful. Norfleet only has nine receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown on the season, but has been an integral piece of the Tigers' offense over the previous three seasons. No other Missouri tight end has a reception on the season, so his absence could be a significant loss for the Tigers in what could be a shootout in Oxford.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Cayden Lee Upgraded to Probable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:22 PM ETMissouri leading wide receiver Cayden Lee (undisclosed) has been upgraded to probable on Thursday's injury report. Lee was previously listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. The Ole Miss transfer has been great for the Tigers this season, catching 42 balls for 616 yards and five touchdowns. Missouri will be happy to have him on the field in a big-time matchup with his former team.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
Bailey Stockton Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 15, 2026, 8:19 PM ETFlorida wide receiver Bailey Stockton (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game at Texas, joining Vernell Brown III on the injury report. Stockton was the Gators' leading receiver in last week's loss to South Carolina, catching eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Florida may be severely shorthanded on offense with Stockton, Brown, and quarterback Aaron Philo all shaping up as game-time decisions. If the two receivers cannot go, look for a heavy dose of Dallas Wilson in a must-win game after losing two straight.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: SEC Availability Report
College Football Playoff Nearing Deal to Expand Again
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 15, 2026, 2:32 PM ETPer sources, the College Football Playoff is nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The new playoff format would begin in 2027 and is expected to be finalized in the near future, pending final approvals. While details are yet to be finalized, discussions have mentioned the 24-team field would include 19 at-large bids, the Power 4 conference champions (as determined by each conference) and the highest-ranked Group of 6 team. The new playoff field is expected to eliminate Power 4 conference championship games and also lead to the season starting a week earlier. From 2014-23, a committee was in place to choose the top-four teams, and things have expanded to a 12-team field since. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN