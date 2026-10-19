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Ousmane Kromah Out for Season

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Oct 19, 2026, 8:52 AM ET

Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah (foot) will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the overtime loss to Miami. Kromah has already undergone surgery to repair the dislocated and fractured bones in his foot and ankle. The sophomore back was having a career year with 114 carries for 609 yards and five touchdowns. He should make a full recovery for the 2027 season, but will miss the rest of this year. In the meantime, expect Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner to fill the void in the backfield in Tallahassee.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:52 AM ET

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher set a career high with 13 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown in a 34-26 loss to Louisville on Saturday. Hatcher became the fourth Syracuse receiver with over 200 yards in a single game. The 224 yards is the third-best in school history, and the first 200-yard game for the Orange since Amba Etta-Tawo set the school record with 270 yards against Connecticut in 2016. Hatcher is the focal point of the Syracuse offense. He's not available in many leagues, but you should see if he is in yours.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:45 AM ET

Virginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown set a new career high in receiving yards with 182 on six receptions in the win over Georgia Tech in the "Techmo Bowl" rivalry. Brown had 178 yards in last year's Sun Bowl win over Arizona State as a member of Duke. Brown leads the Hokies in receptions and yards this year, but caught only his third touchdown of the season in Virginia Tech's 34-24 win.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:40 AM ET

Kansas State senior running back Joe Jackson ran for a season-high 159 yards on 27 carries in Kansas State's 35-24 win over rival Kansas. It was the 18th consecutive win over Kansas for the Wildcats. Jackson only scored one of the five touchdowns for Kansas State, but he was the catalyst on all of the scoring drives. Quarterback Avery Johnson also ran for over 100 yards in the win. Jackson is still involved in a committee with Oklahoma State transfer Rodney Fields, but Jackson had huge games down the stretch for Kansas State last year, including 293 yards against Utah. He's worth a look if you need RB help. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:33 AM ET

Miami true freshman running back Javian Mallory carried 13 times for 108 yards, all in the second half, to spark Miami's 43-35 double-overtime win over in-state rival Florida State. Starting RB Mark Fletcher Jr. was hobbled after a first-half arm injury and was used sparingly in the second half. Mallory made the most of his chances on the national stage with 108 yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Mallory had performed well in blowouts earlier this year, but he sparked Miami to its sixth victory here. He is worth a look in fantasy leagues if Fletcher is going to miss time with the arm injury. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:29 AM ET

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez set a new season high with four touchdown passes in the Demon Deacons' 41-7 blowout of Cal in Berkeley. Lopez completed 16 of his 23 passes for 267 yards and those touchdowns despite his top WR (Carlos Hernandez) being sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Lopez threw three of his four touchdowns to Hernandez's fill-in, Dominick Barry. Lopez is worth adding in all fantasy leagues. Barry is worth a look if Hernandez is going to miss time.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:23 AM ET

West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has made a lot of plays with his legs this year. On Saturday, he did it with his arm. Hawkins threw for a career-high 464 yards on 25-of-33 passing. Hawkins threw three touchdowns without an interception as the Mountaineers survived 45-42 against Cincinnati. Hawkins added 77 yards rushing on 26 carries for two more touchdowns on the ground. If he is still available in your fantasy league, get him! This won't be the last big game for Hawkins. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 17, 2026, 9:16 PM ET

Oregon star wide receiver Evan Stewart (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday night's game against Nebraska. Stewart was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday's injury report. The senior wide receiver is leading the Ducks with 27 catches, 352 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. It's unclear whether Stewart will miss any additional games because of this injury.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Big 10 Availability Report
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Oct 17, 2026, 8:52 PM ET

Florida State sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah (lower body) was carted off the field Saturday night with a lower-body injury in the game against No. 3 Miami. The injury appears severe; the entire Florida State team came onto the field to comfort the star running back. This season, Kromah led the Seminoles' backfield, taking 100 carries for 565 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also added 11 catches for 97 receiving yards. Florida State will likely turn to transfer senior Quintrevion Wisner in Kromah's absence. This season, Wisner has 29 carries for 141 rushing yards and 8 catches for 95 receiving yards.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ACC Network
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Oct 17, 2026, 8:30 PM ET

Alabama junior cornerback Zabien Brown (lower body) left Saturday's 10-26 loss to No. 14 Tennessee early due to a lower-body injury. Brown left the game in the first half and was evaluated at halftime; he returned in the second half wearing street clothes. After the game, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer stated he is dealing with a lower-extremity injury and did not discuss a timeline for his return. This season, Brown has 17 tackles, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections; he is a consensus top-10 cornerback prospect for the 2027 draft.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Mike Rodak Of CBS Sports
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Oct 17, 2026, 7:55 PM ET

Notre Dame star cornerback Leonard Moore (head) cleared concussion protocol just in time to play against No. 8 BYU on Saturday night. The junior missed last week's game against Stanford due to the concussion, but he is back in action for the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Moore is expected to be the first cornerback off the board in the 2027 NFL draft if he decides to forgo his senior season. This season, Moore has eight tackles, four pass deflections, and has yet to record an interception, likely because opposing quarterbacks avoid his side of the field entirely.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
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Oct 17, 2026, 5:52 PM ET

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (lower body) is back in against Missouri on Saturday. Lacy has been in and out of the medical tent all game and missed a full drive for the Rebels, but he's back in. Lacy has turned eight carries for 64 rushing yards and one catch for four yards on Saturday, and with the Rebels up 21-3 midway through the third quarter, they may sit Lacy as a precaution if they think they've got the game locked up.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
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Oct 17, 2026, 5:46 PM ET

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood has been benched for the game against Penn State on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines were held scoreless in the first half, and Underwood completed fewer than half of his 11 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions before freshman Tommy Carr took over. Underwood has had an up-and-down sophomore season, completing 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. His legs have remained his main strength, with 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. Carr has only appeared in one game this year and completed two of two passes for 23 yards and one touchdown. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Nick Kosko Of On3
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Oct 17, 2026, 4:18 PM ET

Updating a previous report, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (arm, shoulder) is set to miss several weeks after suffering an upper-body injury in Saturday's 19-15 win over No. 5 Indiana. Sayin left the game late in the fourth quarter, with the Buckeyes up 19-15, and did not return after being tackled and landing on his shoulder/arm. Sayin was in a sling after the game.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
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Oct 17, 2026, 3:41 PM ET

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (arm, shoulder) exited Saturday's Big Ten matchup against No. 5 Indiana in the fourth quarter with an apparent arm or shoulder injury. Reports say he's in a sling and won't return. Sayin completed 15 of 29 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Freshman Luke Fahey has replaced Sayin for the Buckeyes.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Nicole Auerbach Of NBC Sports
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Oct 17, 2026, 3:00 PM ET

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons (undisclosed) was helped off the field early in the fourth quarter Saturday against Florida. Simmons was injured on a double-team block where one other offensive lineman appeared to fall on top of Simmons. It's unclear exactly what the standout junior injured on the play, but Texas staff helped him off the field. Simmons recorded his 10th sack of the season earlier in the game, leading the SEC. No reports indicate whether Simmons will return to the game, but he was carted to the locker room after walking to the sideline.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN College Football
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Oct 17, 2026, 2:40 PM ET

Missouri standout wide receiver Cayden Lee (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game against No. 9 Ole Miss. Lee spent his first three years at Ole Miss, and Saturday's game marks his return to Oxford. During his three seasons at Ole Miss, Lee caught 106 passes for 1,623 yards and seven touchdowns. In his first year at Missouri, the senior wide receiver caught 42 passes for 616 yards and five touchdowns.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: The Rebel Walk
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Oct 17, 2026, 2:28 PM ET

Alabama star wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (knee) reportedly underwent arthroscopic knee surgery for a meniscus injury. According to reports, the injury has hampered Coleman-Williams for the past three weeks, and he recently underwent surgery to address it. The star junior wide receiver had been ruled out of the team's SEC clash with #14 Tennessee earlier this week. It's unclear how long Coleman-Williams will be out.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Mike Rodak Of CBS Sports
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Oct 17, 2026, 2:15 PM ET

LSU star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against Mississippi State with a head injury. Umanmielen left the game before halftime and returned in street clothes. LSU was also dominating the game at halftime, 21-0, so Lane Kiffin and his staff may be acting out of precaution with their star edge rusher. Umanmielen is second in the SEC with eight sacks this season.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Hunter McCann Of WBRZ News
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Oct 17, 2026, 12:52 PM ET

LSU star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen (head, neck) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against Mississippi State. He was taken to the injury tent to be checked for an apparent head or neck injury. Umanmielen was down on the field for a fairly significant amount of time but was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power. He was in and out of the medical tent quickly but has not yet returned to the game for the Tigers and has been seen on the sidelines without his helmet.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Matt Moscona Of Locked On LSU
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Oct 17, 2026, 12:10 PM ET

While it awaits word on wide receiver Vernell Brown III, Florida will have wide receiver Bailey Stockton (back) available against Texas on Saturday. Stockton is "good to go" for the Gators, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, as they plan to start Tramell Jones Jr. at quarterback in place of an injured Aaron Philo. Stockton is Florida's third-leading receiver, recording 23 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns this season. Texas limited Oklahoma to just 155 yards passing a week ago. The Longhorns have allowed just 168.4 yards per game through the air this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel
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