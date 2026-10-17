Ousmane Kromah Carted Off Field

Oct 17, 2026, 12:52 PM ET

LSU star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen (head, neck) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against Mississippi State. He was taken to the injury tent to be checked for an apparent head or neck injury. Umanmielen was down on the field for a fairly significant amount of time but was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power. He was in and out of the medical tent quickly but has not yet returned to the game for the Tigers and has been seen on the sidelines without his helmet.