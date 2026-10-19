Colin Simmons Unlikely to Play vs. Ole Miss

Oct 19, 2026, 10:21 AM ET

Texas is expected to increase the first-team reps for quarterback KJ Lacey Jr. in practice this week, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Longhorns are still expected to start Arch Manning, but increasing Lacey's reps could be a sign that Texas would change quarterbacks if offensive struggles continue for the team. Manning has completed 63.9% of his passes through six games so far, going for 1,295 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, but also five interceptions - he has 102 rushing yards and no touchdowns across 49 attempts as well. Lacey has appeared in three games over the past two seasons for the Longhorns, but has only attempted nine passes. Lacey is a redshirt freshman. Fantasy owners of Manning need to already be considering a QB change for their teams, but those still holding out hope need to keep tabs on the potential QB change in Texas.