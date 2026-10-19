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See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Gio Lopez Worth Adding During Hot Stretch of Play

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Oct 19, 2026, 1:40 PM ET

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez has been on a roll of late, and that makes him a worthwhile fantasy waiver wire addition before Week 8. The quarterback has thrown multiple touchdowns in three straight games, and he has nine total touchdowns and no interceptions in that stretch. Lopez has added four rushing scores in that timeframe. On the season, Lopez has completed 67.6% of his passes for 1,947 yards and 17 touchdowns, while being picked off just once. He has 253 rushing yards and six scores across 64 attempts as well. The dual-threat QB is worth adding despite the team being on a bye week. He'll return to the field in Week 9 against Virginia. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 19, 2026, 1:21 PM ET

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said he would not name a starting quarterback for the team's Week 8 matchup against South Carolina. George MacIntyre has been starting of late, and has a 2-0 record as the starter. Against Arkansas and Alabama, MacIntyre completed 39 of his 60 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off three times - he hasn't added anything on the ground, but the two wins are the most important stat for the Volunteers. Faizon Brandon is the other option to start at QB. Across five games, he's completed 60.4% of his passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 130 yards and three scores over 53 attempts. Brandon banged up his shoulder a couple games ago, but was available for the Alabama game in Week 7, so MacIntyre appears to be the top choice for now.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Oct 19, 2026, 1:14 PM ET

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about starting quarterback Arch Manning on Monday, saying, "I think there's no doubt about it. Arch can play better for us. He's our starter. I need to see a better version of Arch Manning." That came after there were reports that Texas would be increasing the first team reps for quarterback KJ Lacey Jr. Manning is still expected to start, but with that news and now his head coach publicly calling him out, the leash for the starting QB is short. Manning will look to get rolling in Week 8 against Ole Miss. The Rebels are ranked higher now, but their defense has allowed 390 total yards and 23.8 points per game, opening the door for Manning to get rolling a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
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Oct 19, 2026, 12:22 PM ET

Texas superstar edge rusher Colin Simmons (ankle) is reportedly unlikely to play this weekend as the Longhorns host Ole Miss. Simmons suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to Florida on Saturday, and while he would like to go in a must-win game against a high-caliber opponent, it appears unlikely that he will be ready to play. Simmons has already recorded 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season, and not having him healthy will be a big blow to the Longhorns' defensive line. Players like Maraad Watson, Zina Umeozulu, and Lance Jackson will need to step up in Simmons' absence.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Yahoo
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Oct 19, 2026, 10:30 AM ET

Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons reportedly suffered an ankle sprain in Week 7, according to On3's Pete Nakos. There is no timetable for his return and Nakos is awaiting more confirmation on the severity of the injury. Simmons is a star defensive player, so even him being less than 100% is a big deal for the Texas defense. If he were to miss time, that'd be a huge blow to the defense. He has 25 combined tackles this season, and 16 of those have gone for losses. Simmons has 10.5 sacks already, plus two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He has 31.5 sacks and 45.5 tackles for loss across his 116 combined tackles over his three collegiate seasons and 35 combined games.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Oct 19, 2026, 10:21 AM ET

Texas is expected to increase the first-team reps for quarterback KJ Lacey Jr. in practice this week, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Longhorns are still expected to start Arch Manning, but increasing Lacey's reps could be a sign that Texas would change quarterbacks if offensive struggles continue for the team. Manning has completed 63.9% of his passes through six games so far, going for 1,295 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, but also five interceptions - he has 102 rushing yards and no touchdowns across 49 attempts as well. Lacey has appeared in three games over the past two seasons for the Longhorns, but has only attempted nine passes. Lacey is a redshirt freshman. Fantasy owners of Manning need to already be considering a QB change for their teams, but those still holding out hope need to keep tabs on the potential QB change in Texas.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
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Oct 19, 2026, 8:56 AM ET

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart was booked on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants on Sunday morning in Springfield, Oregon. Stewart had not played in Saturday night's win over Nebraska, as he was dealing with an injury. He was released an hour after his booking to teammate Dakorien Moore. There are rumors floating around that Stewart was not the only player street racing, and that tight end Jamari Johnson and wide receiver Messiah Hampton could also be involved. However, these are nothing more than rumors at this point. If all three players end up in trouble, the Ducks' receiving corps will take a significant hit going forward.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 19, 2026, 8:52 AM ET

Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah (foot) will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the overtime loss to Miami. Kromah has already undergone surgery to repair the dislocated and fractured bones in his foot and ankle. The sophomore back was having a career year with 114 carries for 609 yards and five touchdowns. He should make a full recovery for the 2027 season, but will miss the rest of this year. In the meantime, expect Texas transfer Quintrevion Wisner to fill the void in the backfield in Tallahassee.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:52 AM ET

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher set a career high with 13 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown in a 34-26 loss to Louisville on Saturday. Hatcher became the fourth Syracuse receiver with over 200 yards in a single game. The 224 yards is the third-best in school history, and the first 200-yard game for the Orange since Amba Etta-Tawo set the school record with 270 yards against Connecticut in 2016. Hatcher is the focal point of the Syracuse offense. He's not available in many leagues, but you should see if he is in yours.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:45 AM ET

Virginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown set a new career high in receiving yards with 182 on six receptions in the win over Georgia Tech in the "Techmo Bowl" rivalry. Brown had 178 yards in last year's Sun Bowl win over Arizona State as a member of Duke. Brown leads the Hokies in receptions and yards this year, but caught only his third touchdown of the season in Virginia Tech's 34-24 win.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:40 AM ET

Kansas State senior running back Joe Jackson ran for a season-high 159 yards on 27 carries in Kansas State's 35-24 win over rival Kansas. It was the 18th consecutive win over Kansas for the Wildcats. Jackson only scored one of the five touchdowns for Kansas State, but he was the catalyst on all of the scoring drives. Quarterback Avery Johnson also ran for over 100 yards in the win. Jackson is still involved in a committee with Oklahoma State transfer Rodney Fields, but Jackson had huge games down the stretch for Kansas State last year, including 293 yards against Utah. He's worth a look if you need RB help. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:33 AM ET

Miami true freshman running back Javian Mallory carried 13 times for 108 yards, all in the second half, to spark Miami's 43-35 double-overtime win over in-state rival Florida State. Starting RB Mark Fletcher Jr. was hobbled after a first-half arm injury and was used sparingly in the second half. Mallory made the most of his chances on the national stage with 108 yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Mallory had performed well in blowouts earlier this year, but he sparked Miami to its sixth victory here. He is worth a look in fantasy leagues if Fletcher is going to miss time with the arm injury. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:29 AM ET

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez set a new season high with four touchdown passes in the Demon Deacons' 41-7 blowout of Cal in Berkeley. Lopez completed 16 of his 23 passes for 267 yards and those touchdowns despite his top WR (Carlos Hernandez) being sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Lopez threw three of his four touchdowns to Hernandez's fill-in, Dominick Barry. Lopez is worth adding in all fantasy leagues. Barry is worth a look if Hernandez is going to miss time.--Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 18, 2026, 6:23 AM ET

West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has made a lot of plays with his legs this year. On Saturday, he did it with his arm. Hawkins threw for a career-high 464 yards on 25-of-33 passing. Hawkins threw three touchdowns without an interception as the Mountaineers survived 45-42 against Cincinnati. Hawkins added 77 yards rushing on 26 carries for two more touchdowns on the ground. If he is still available in your fantasy league, get him! This won't be the last big game for Hawkins. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Oct 17, 2026, 9:16 PM ET

Oregon star wide receiver Evan Stewart (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Saturday night's game against Nebraska. Stewart was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday's injury report. The senior wide receiver is leading the Ducks with 27 catches, 352 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. It's unclear whether Stewart will miss any additional games because of this injury.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Big 10 Availability Report
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Oct 17, 2026, 8:52 PM ET

Florida State sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah (lower body) was carted off the field Saturday night with a lower-body injury in the game against No. 3 Miami. The injury appears severe; the entire Florida State team came onto the field to comfort the star running back. This season, Kromah led the Seminoles' backfield, taking 100 carries for 565 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also added 11 catches for 97 receiving yards. Florida State will likely turn to transfer senior Quintrevion Wisner in Kromah's absence. This season, Wisner has 29 carries for 141 rushing yards and 8 catches for 95 receiving yards.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ACC Network
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Oct 17, 2026, 8:30 PM ET

Alabama junior cornerback Zabien Brown (lower body) left Saturday's 10-26 loss to No. 14 Tennessee early due to a lower-body injury. Brown left the game in the first half and was evaluated at halftime; he returned in the second half wearing street clothes. After the game, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer stated he is dealing with a lower-extremity injury and did not discuss a timeline for his return. This season, Brown has 17 tackles, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections; he is a consensus top-10 cornerback prospect for the 2027 draft.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Mike Rodak Of CBS Sports
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Oct 17, 2026, 7:55 PM ET

Notre Dame star cornerback Leonard Moore (head) cleared concussion protocol just in time to play against No. 8 BYU on Saturday night. The junior missed last week's game against Stanford due to the concussion, but he is back in action for the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Moore is expected to be the first cornerback off the board in the 2027 NFL draft if he decides to forgo his senior season. This season, Moore has eight tackles, four pass deflections, and has yet to record an interception, likely because opposing quarterbacks avoid his side of the field entirely.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
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Oct 17, 2026, 5:52 PM ET

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (lower body) is back in against Missouri on Saturday. Lacy has been in and out of the medical tent all game and missed a full drive for the Rebels, but he's back in. Lacy has turned eight carries for 64 rushing yards and one catch for four yards on Saturday, and with the Rebels up 21-3 midway through the third quarter, they may sit Lacy as a precaution if they think they've got the game locked up.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
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Oct 17, 2026, 5:46 PM ET

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood has been benched for the game against Penn State on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines were held scoreless in the first half, and Underwood completed fewer than half of his 11 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions before freshman Tommy Carr took over. Underwood has had an up-and-down sophomore season, completing 59.3% of his passes for 881 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. His legs have remained his main strength, with 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. Carr has only appeared in one game this year and completed two of two passes for 23 yards and one touchdown. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Nick Kosko Of On3
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Oct 17, 2026, 4:18 PM ET

Updating a previous report, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (arm, shoulder) is set to miss several weeks after suffering an upper-body injury in Saturday's 19-15 win over No. 5 Indiana. Sayin left the game late in the fourth quarter, with the Buckeyes up 19-15, and did not return after being tackled and landing on his shoulder/arm. Sayin was in a sling after the game.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
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