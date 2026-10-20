Alonza Barnett III Not Starting Again in Week 8

Oct 19, 2026, 1:58 PM ET

LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris has been delivering big on the field of late, and it's led to him being picked up and utilized in more fantasy leagues. He has 27 receptions for 456 yards and five touchdowns across seven games this season. Harris has all five of those touchdowns over the past four games, and has at least 54 yards in three of those contests. He has at least six catches in all but one of the past four games, and appears to be a solidified part of the team's offense now. He plays in Week 8 against Auburn, which is allowing 371 total yards and 21.8 points per game so far, giving Harris a decent outlook to keep rolling.