KJ Duff Trying for Second Straight 100-Yard Game
Oct 20, 2026, 10:33 AM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff has enjoyed an incredible season for the Scarlet Knights' passing game, with four 100-plus-yard performances over his first six games of the year. Duff put up nine receptions for 113 yards and a couple of touchdowns during a win over Maryland last week and will look for more of the same against Northwestern this week. Northwestern has allowed 230.5 yards per game through the air this season. In a win over Michigan State last week, Northwestern allowed two Spartans wide receivers, Chrishon McCray and Fredrick Moore, to find the end zone.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Wyatt Young Looking to Score Touchdown for Sixth Straight Game
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:22 AM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young has been one of the most consistent offensive performers in the country this season. Young enters this week's matchup with Colorado having scored a touchdown in five straight games, and he'll look to make it six in a row against the Buffaloes, who have allowed 226.8 yards passing per game this season. In a loss to Utah last week, Colorado allowed Utes wide receiver Creed Whitmore to power the passing game with 88 yards on three receptions. Another Utah wide receiver, Braden Pegan, finished with eight receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Young is coming off a five-reception, 99-yard performance that included a touchdown in a loss to Houston last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Toney With Tasty Matchup This Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:14 AM ETAfter a big day against rival Florida State last week, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has another enticing matchup on Saturday. The Hurricanes are scheduled to square off with Pittsburgh, which has allowed an average of 249 yards passing per game. In a loss to Boston College last week, Pittsburgh allowed Eagles wide receiver Landon Wright to explode for 122 yards receiving and a touchdown on just two receptions, while fellow wide receiver Javarius Green added five receptions for 60 yards and a score. Toney is coming off a massive effort in a win over the Seminoles, recording 11 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns to go with 31 yards rushing. He has averaged 126.3 yards receiving per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Atkins Dismissed from Team
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 20, 2026, 8:39 AM ETAuburn star linebacker Xavier Atkins has been dismissed from the team, per Pete Thamel. Atkins did not play in the upset win over Georgia last weekend, as he was suspended from the team for an undisclosed reason. Head coach Alex Golesh has kept the matter quiet, stating that it would be handled "in house." In just four games for the Tigers, he had 37 tackles, three sacks, and an interception. Given that this is his third season of college football, Atkins is eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft should he choose to leave school. Losing their defensive star is a big blow for the Tigers, but they showed this past weekend that they can still win without him.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Bear Bachmeier Worth Picking Up After Improved Numbers
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:57 PM ETBYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier has picked up his production over the past two weeks, and it's led to him being a bigger fantasy asset as Week 8 of the college football season nears. He has three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores over the past two games, while combining for 553 passing yards and 154 rushing yards - he had just one interception across those games and has been picked off only two times all season. Bachmeier has a 65.8 completion percentage, 1,257 passing yards, nine passing TDs, 284 rushing yards and six rushing scores overall. As BYU climbs the rankings and Bachmeier's production increases, he's worth more fantasy attention. He faces UCF in Week 8, which is a solid matchup after the Knights have allowed 355.2 total yards and 21.7 points per game so far. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Micah Ford Worth a Waiver-Wire Pickup After Monster Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:51 PM ETStanford running back Micah Ford delivered his best performance of the season in Week 7, and that is helping him become a bigger fantasy option heading into Week 8. He rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns across 19 carries, while catching five passes for an additional 52 yards against Elon last week. He has 529 yards and eight scores across 114 rushing attempts this season, while adding 118 receiving yards across 17 catches. Ford will look to remain heavily involved and productive against NC State in Week 8. The matchup is pretty solid, with the Wolfpack allowing 363.8 yards and 27.7 points per game so far. Ford not only could be a waiver wire pickup this week, but he could immediately be started in a fair number of leagues too.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Junior Sherrill Offers Streaming Upside in All Formats
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:45 PM ETVanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill is a streaming option in any fantasy league types heading into Week 8. He has 41 receptions on the season, going for 628 yards and four touchdowns. Sherrill has at least five catches in all but one of his seven games so far, plus at least 55 yards in every contest. He's been a steady offensive option for the Commodores, and could be in for a busy day against ranked Kentucky in Week 8. The Wildcats allow 377 total yards and 25.9 points per game, which gives Sherrill a pretty good outlook, and makes him worth at least considering in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Walker Lyons a Waiver Option After Two Straight Solid Showings
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:41 PM ETBYU tight end Walker Lyons is gaining fantasy traction in deeper leagues after a couple of five-catch performances in a row. He had 61 yards against Iowa State in Week 6, then tallied 49 yards and a score against Notre Dame in Week 7. Lyons has 199 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions across six games this season. He's produced enough of late to be a streaming fantasy asset for Week 8, when he'll take on UCF. The Knights are allowing 355.2 yards and 21.7 points per game so far, giving Lyons a decent outlook for the coming week. He's worth considering as a streaming option during a week when several other teams are on byes, and with consistent tight end production hard to come by.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Que'Sean Brown Worth Waiver-Wire Consideration After Big Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:35 PM ETVirginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown is worth some more fantasy looks after putting together a six-catch, 182-yard and one-score performance in Week 7. He also rushed once for 12 yards in that contest. That was Brown's best fantasy performance of the season, though he has a handful of notable outings this year. With 46 receptions for 616 yards and three touchdowns across seven games, Brown has deep-league appeal, at least, for Week 8. Clemson is his opponent and has allowed 330.8 yards and 21.5 points per game so far, so this is a bit of a stiffer fantasy matchup for the wideout. On a week where bye weeks are prevalent and other fantasy players are hurt, Brown is worth considering in all leagues, especially coming off a big showing.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cole Tabb Worth Adding in Deeper Leagues After Big Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:30 PM ETCincinnati running back Cole Tabb is a fantasy option in deeper leagues after putting together a three-touchdown performance in Week 7. He rushed for 118 yards and two scores across 15 carries, while catching four passes for 51 yards and another score. Tabb has 49 rushes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns across six games so far, while adding in 134 receiving yards and two scores across 12 catches. Tabb took on a bigger role last week after Gi'Bran Payne left with an injury, and Tabb could take on more moving forward, even if Payne is active, based on what Tabb did this past week. His Week 8 matchup against Texas Tech is very tough, with the Red Raiders allowing just 363.8 yards and 17.7 points per contest, so fantasy owners are likely to feel only somewhat confident in Tabb in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ethan Grunkemeyer Offers Deep-League Upside at QB
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:23 PM ETVirginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has put together a solid season on the field, and it's led to him gaining some fantasy traction, especially in deeper setups. He has 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions over his seven games played so far. Grunkemeyer has completed 72.9% of his passes and has 15 touchdowns, while rushing for five touchdowns across 42 attempts. Grunkemeyer is coming off a four-touchdown performance, giving even more reason to stream him for Week 8. Clemson is his opponent this week, and they are a decent matchup for the QB after allowing 21.5 points and 330.8 total yards per game so far. He's worth streaming in deeper leagues if your usual starting quarterback is hurt or on a bye.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Caleb Odom a Deep-League Pickup Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:19 PM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom has deep-league fantasy value heading into a Week 9 matchup against Texas. The TE has 267 yards and two touchdowns across 21 catches in his five games played so far. Odom has at least four catches in all but one game and has topped out at five grabs. He has between 29-47 yards the past three weeks, but had 66 and 88 yards in contests earlier this season. Toss in a little touchdown upside and Odom is a decent fantasy option. Despite the team's struggles of late, the Texas defense is allowing just 272.5 yards and 17.8 points per game this season, so the matchup is not in Odom's favor, so he's a more confident starting option in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
DJ Epps an Intriguing Option Despite Inconsistent Results
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:12 PM ETWest Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps is gaining fantasy attention despite some mixed results on the field of late. He went for 163 yards and a touchdown across eight receptions in his last game, but didn't register a catch in the week prior. Epps had 114 yards and a score across four grabs the week before that, and those up-and-down outings have become a theme this season. Still, with 556 yards and five touchdown grabs across 22 receptions, Epps' big-play and big-game upside is enough for fantasy owners to consider him. He has a very tough matchup coming in Week 8 against TCU, which allows just 264.2 yards and 12.2 points per game. The tough matchup will lead to many fantasy owners skipping Epps this week, but in deeper setups, and possibly later this season in other matchups, the wideout is a startable asset.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Aiden Flora Working into More Leagues Behind Steady Workload
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:07 PM ETIowa State running back Aiden Flora continues to get a lot of offensive touches and it's led to him being a rising fantasy asset. After a bye in Week 7, Flora will match up against Arizona in Week 8. The Wildcats allow just 19 points and 330.5 yards per game, but on a heavy workload, Flora could still deliver a big fantasy outing. The running back has 90 carries across six games, with at least 12 carries in five straight contests. Flora has rushed for 680 yards and six touchdowns, while tacking on 65 receiving yards across 10 receptions. He has fantasy appeal in deeper setups, and with bye weeks more prevalent now, Flora becomes a decent option in all league setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Daunte Bacheyie a Deep-League Streaming Option for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:04 PM ETSyracuse tight end Daunte Bacheyie is a possible fantasy tight end to stream in Week 8 for the team's game against North Carolina. The Tar Heels are allowing just 19.2 points per game, but 359 total yards, so there's room for the tight end to factor in a bit and deliver a solid fantasy showing. Bacheyie has played in six games this season, catching 16 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns. He has nine catches over the past two contests, but had 97 yards and a touchdown in one contest and just 29 yards and no score in the other game for two very different fantasy showings. His up-and-down fantasy outings have been a theme this entire season, but with some touchdown upside, Bacheyie is a streaming option for fantasy owners lacking at tight end in Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jackson Harris Gaining Fantasy Attention as Production Continues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 1:58 PM ETLSU wide receiver Jackson Harris has been delivering big on the field of late, and it's led to him being picked up and utilized in more fantasy leagues. He has 27 receptions for 456 yards and five touchdowns across seven games this season. Harris has all five of those touchdowns over the past four games, and has at least 54 yards in three of those contests. He has at least six catches in all but one of the past four games, and appears to be a solidified part of the team's offense now. He plays in Week 8 against Auburn, which is allowing 371 total yards and 21.8 points per game so far, giving Harris a decent outlook to keep rolling.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Quintrevion Wisner Worth Adding After Moving Up Depth Chart
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 1:52 PM ETFlorida State running back Quintrevion Wisner is gaining fantasy steam after the team lost starter Ousmane Kromah to a season-ending injury. Kromah had 114 of the team's 266 carries to this point of the season, and had 609 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Wisner has been the next-most utilized back on the roster this season, tallying 38 rushing attempts over six games. He has 204 rushing yards, but no touchdowns yet. Wisner has caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a score, with 56 yards and a score coming in the team's last game. Wisner and the Seminoles have Week 8 off before taking on Clemson in Week 9. That will be Wisner's first chance to lead the backfield.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Worth Adding During Hot Stretch of Play
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 1:40 PM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez has been on a roll of late, and that makes him a worthwhile fantasy waiver wire addition before Week 8. The quarterback has thrown multiple touchdowns in three straight games, and he has nine total touchdowns and no interceptions in that stretch. Lopez has added four rushing scores in that timeframe. On the season, Lopez has completed 67.6% of his passes for 1,947 yards and 17 touchdowns, while being picked off just once. He has 253 rushing yards and six scores across 64 attempts as well. The dual-threat QB is worth adding despite the team being on a bye week. He'll return to the field in Week 9 against Virginia. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Tennessee Not Naming Starting Quarterback for Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 1:21 PM ETTennessee head coach Josh Heupel said he would not name a starting quarterback for the team's Week 8 matchup against South Carolina. George MacIntyre has been starting of late, and has a 2-0 record as the starter. Against Arkansas and Alabama, MacIntyre completed 39 of his 60 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off three times - he hasn't added anything on the ground, but the two wins are the most important stat for the Volunteers. Faizon Brandon is the other option to start at QB. Across five games, he's completed 60.4% of his passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 130 yards and three scores over 53 attempts. Brandon banged up his shoulder a couple games ago, but was available for the Alabama game in Week 7, so MacIntyre appears to be the top choice for now.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Steve Sarkisian Publicly Challenges Arch Manning
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 1:14 PM ETTexas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about starting quarterback Arch Manning on Monday, saying, "I think there's no doubt about it. Arch can play better for us. He's our starter. I need to see a better version of Arch Manning." That came after there were reports that Texas would be increasing the first team reps for quarterback KJ Lacey Jr. Manning is still expected to start, but with that news and now his head coach publicly calling him out, the leash for the starting QB is short. Manning will look to get rolling in Week 8 against Ole Miss. The Rebels are ranked higher now, but their defense has allowed 390 total yards and 23.8 points per game, opening the door for Manning to get rolling a bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Colin Simmons Unlikely to Play vs. Ole Miss
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 19, 2026, 12:22 PM ETTexas superstar edge rusher Colin Simmons (ankle) is reportedly unlikely to play this weekend as the Longhorns host Ole Miss. Simmons suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to Florida on Saturday, and while he would like to go in a must-win game against a high-caliber opponent, it appears unlikely that he will be ready to play. Simmons has already recorded 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season, and not having him healthy will be a big blow to the Longhorns' defensive line. Players like Maraad Watson, Zina Umeozulu, and Lance Jackson will need to step up in Simmons' absence.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Yahoo