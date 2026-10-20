KJ Duff Trying for Second Straight 100-Yard Game

Oct 19, 2026, 1:21 PM ET

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said he would not name a starting quarterback for the team's Week 8 matchup against South Carolina. George MacIntyre has been starting of late, and has a 2-0 record as the starter. Against Arkansas and Alabama, MacIntyre completed 39 of his 60 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off three times - he hasn't added anything on the ground, but the two wins are the most important stat for the Volunteers. Faizon Brandon is the other option to start at QB. Across five games, he's completed 60.4% of his passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 130 yards and three scores over 53 attempts. Brandon banged up his shoulder a couple games ago, but was available for the Alabama game in Week 7, so MacIntyre appears to be the top choice for now.