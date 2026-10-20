Tyren Polley Jr. Out for Season with Injury
Oct 20, 2026, 1:53 PM ETSMU safety Tyren Polley Jr. (pec) is out for the season. He had 34 total tackles across six appearances, while also swatting away three passes. Polley had 20 total tackles, two passes defended and two interceptions a season ago. He's been a big part of the Mustangs' defense, which has allowed 303 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far this season. Polley is currently second on the team in total tackles, just one behind Alexander Kilgore. Others will need to step up in Polley's absence. Jimmy Wyrick and Jarvis Lee are a couple other safeties who are top-five on the team in tackles who will help replace Polley.--Morgan Rode
Source: Lia Assimakopoulos - Dallas Morning News
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Micah Welch Not Practicing Due to Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 1:43 PM ETColorado running back Micah Welch (hand) is "hurting" and didn't practice on Tuesday, according to head coach Deion Sanders. He injured his hand against Utah, and was limited to one touch in that contest. Welch has 45 rushing attempts this season, going for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He's also caught four passes for 44 yards. Welch is second on the team in rushing attempts, six behind JaQuail Smith. Welch's status throughout the week will need to be tracked. Oklahoma State is the team's matchup in Week 8. The Cowboys have surrendered 358.2 total yards and 23.7 points per game, and 151.2 yards are coming on the ground, so the matchup is pretty favorable for the Colorado running backs who are playing.--Morgan Rode
Source: Scott Procter - DNVR Sports
L.J. Phillips Expects to Play in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 1:35 PM ETIowa running back L.J. Phillips (ankle) said he expects to play in Week 8 against Minnesota. He added that he tweaked his previously injured ankle in the team's last game against Washington. Across three games played this season, Phillips has 18 rushes for 63 yards, while failing to add anything as a pass catcher. He has played in the team's past two contests, and finished his last appearance with 10 carries, so he was trending up a bit. Minnesota allows 288.8 yards and 21.8 points per game so far this season, so it's a decent challenge for Phillips, especially as he battles through an ankle injury.--Morgan Rode
Source: Tyler Tachman - Des Moines Register
Dierre Hill Jr. Set Up Well in Week 8 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:50 PM ETOregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. has a pretty strong outlook in his Week 8 matchup against Illinois. The Fighting Illini have surrendered 375.2 total yards and 27.8 points per game so far this season - Illinois has allowed 126.8 rushing yards per game. Hill has 295 rushing yards and three touchdowns across 66 attempts this season, while catching 17 passes for 198 yards. He has at least 10 carries in all but one of his appearances this season, and has factored into the passing game in each contest as well. He's more of a flex-level option because he's not a workhorse back, but between what we've seen from him this season so far and the matchup, Hill is still a decent starting option for Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kevin Jennings has Solid Outlook in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:43 PM ETSMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has a pretty solid fantasy outlook for Week 8 in a matchup against California. The Golden Bears have allowed 27.7 points and 386.1 total yards per game. Jennings has completed 72.9% of his passes for 1,834 yards and 16 touchdowns across six games so far. He's thrown five interceptions, but none over the past two contests. Jennings has added 95 rushing yards and two scores across 36 attempts. Jennings is a solid starting option for Week 8, both because of what he's done this season and because of the matchup he has lined up. He can be confidently started in a lot of fantasy leagues as a result. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Cam Cook Faces Tough Challenge in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:38 PM ETWest Virginia running back Cam Cook faces a very tough test in Week 8 against TCU. The Horned Frogs are allowing just 264.2 yards and 12.2 points per game so far this season, and just 92 of those yards are coming on the ground. Cook has 833 rushing yards and seven touchdowns across his 168 attempts, while hauling in 10 passes for 102 yards and another score. Cook has at least 20 rushing attempts in all but two contests, and has scored at least one touchdown in all but two games. On volume alone, Cook could still deliver a big fantasy showing, but in this tougher matchup, his fantasy owners need to temper expectations a little bit.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Byrum Brown Faces Stiff Challenge in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:35 PM ETAuburn quarterback Byrum Brown will take on a talented LSU defense in Week 8. So far this season, the Tigers have surrendered just 256.4 total yards and 15.9 points per game. Brown has been a decent fantasy asset this season, despite having eight touchdown passes to seven interceptions. He has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,205 yards. Brown is a better fantasy option thanks to his 459 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 107 attempts. So while his matchup is tougher this week, many fantasy owners are still going to roll with Brown in Week 8. Temper fantasy expectations a bit, but he's produced enough to trust in this matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Alonza Barnett III Not Starting Again in Week 8
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 20, 2026, 12:23 PM ETUCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III (hamstring) will not start again in Week 8 against BYU. He suffered his injury back on September 12, and has not played since. Keyone Jenkins is expected to start for the fifth straight contest. Barnett has thrown for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the two games he's appeared in this season - he has 22 rushing yards and a touchdown across 18 carries as well. Jenkins has completed 70.3% of his passes for 806 yards and eight touchdowns, while also tossing three interceptions this season. He has rushed for 41 yards and three scores across 31 attempts as well. BYU is a tough opponent, allowing just 274.7 total yards and 15.2 points per game so far, so Jenkins doesn't have a great outlook if he indeed gets the start.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Charlie Becker Going Up Against Strong Michigan Pass Defense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 11:08 AM ETIndiana wide receiver Charlie Becker could face a challenging matchup this week as he and the Hoosiers take on a Michigan pass defense that has allowed just 166.8 yards passing per game. Becker is coming off a phenomenal performance, recording nine receptions for 165 yards in a loss to Ohio State last week. He has averaged just under 100 yards per game this season while scoring eight touchdowns on an average of 17.8 yards per reception. But things could be a bit more difficult for the star Indiana pass catcher against the Wolverines, who held Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to just four receptions for 68 yards last week. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Gavin Freeman Hoping to Return to End Zone
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:58 AM ETEven in a dismal offensive performance during Baylor's 17-6 loss to TCU last week, Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman managed to produce, recording seven receptions for 76 yards. Freeman hopes to return to the end zone for the first time since Sept. 26 as he and Baylor take on Kansas on Saturday. The Jayhawks have allowed just 174.3 yards passing per game. Last week, Kansas gave up two receptions for 70 yards to Kansas State's leading pass catcher, wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr., while fellow wide receiver Jaron Gibbs finished with five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Epps Faces Potentially Tough Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:51 AM ETWest Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps enjoyed a fruitful performance consisting of eight receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in a win over Cincinnati, but he could find it more difficult to produce this week. Epps and the Mountaineers will go up against a TCU pass defense that has allowed just 172.2 yards passing per game. In a 17-6 win over Baylor last week, the Horned Frogs allowed Bears quarterback DJ Lagway to record 256 yards through the air but held the Baylor passing game out of the end zone. Baylor's leading pass catcher in the game, wide receiver Gavin Freeman, recorded seven receptions but totaled just 76 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Dwyer Could Explode Against West Virginia
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:39 AM ETSince returning to the Horned Frogs' lineup against UCF on Sept. 26, TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer has been sensational. Dwyer is coming off two straight 100-plus-yard games, including a six-reception, 150-yard performance in a win over Baylor last week. Dwyer has yet to find the end zone, but could do so this week as he and the Frogs face West Virginia on Saturday, which carries the worst pass defense in the league. The Mountaineers have allowed 310.1 yards passing per game this season. In last week's win over Cincinnati, West Virginia allowed Bearcats wide receiver Malachi Henry to record 128 yards receiving on two receptions, while two other wide receivers, Isaiah Johnson and JV Gibson, each found the end zone. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
KJ Duff Trying for Second Straight 100-Yard Game
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:33 AM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff has enjoyed an incredible season for the Scarlet Knights' passing game, with four 100-plus-yard performances over his first six games of the year. Duff put up nine receptions for 113 yards and a couple of touchdowns during a win over Maryland last week and will look for more of the same against Northwestern this week. Northwestern has allowed 230.5 yards per game through the air this season. In a win over Michigan State last week, Northwestern allowed two Spartans wide receivers, Chrishon McCray and Fredrick Moore, to find the end zone.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Wyatt Young Looking to Score Touchdown for Sixth Straight Game
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:22 AM ETOklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young has been one of the most consistent offensive performers in the country this season. Young enters this week's matchup with Colorado having scored a touchdown in five straight games, and he'll look to make it six in a row against the Buffaloes, who have allowed 226.8 yards passing per game this season. In a loss to Utah last week, Colorado allowed Utes wide receiver Creed Whitmore to power the passing game with 88 yards on three receptions. Another Utah wide receiver, Braden Pegan, finished with eight receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Young is coming off a five-reception, 99-yard performance that included a touchdown in a loss to Houston last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Toney With Tasty Matchup This Week
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 20, 2026, 10:14 AM ETAfter a big day against rival Florida State last week, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney has another enticing matchup on Saturday. The Hurricanes are scheduled to square off with Pittsburgh, which has allowed an average of 249 yards passing per game. In a loss to Boston College last week, Pittsburgh allowed Eagles wide receiver Landon Wright to explode for 122 yards receiving and a touchdown on just two receptions, while fellow wide receiver Javarius Green added five receptions for 60 yards and a score. Toney is coming off a massive effort in a win over the Seminoles, recording 11 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns to go with 31 yards rushing. He has averaged 126.3 yards receiving per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Atkins Dismissed from Team
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Oct 20, 2026, 8:39 AM ETAuburn star linebacker Xavier Atkins has been dismissed from the team, per Pete Thamel. Atkins did not play in the upset win over Georgia last weekend, as he was suspended from the team for an undisclosed reason. Head coach Alex Golesh has kept the matter quiet, stating that it would be handled "in house." In just four games for the Tigers, he had 37 tackles, three sacks, and an interception. Given that this is his third season of college football, Atkins is eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft should he choose to leave school. Losing their defensive star is a big blow for the Tigers, but they showed this past weekend that they can still win without him.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
Bear Bachmeier Worth Picking Up After Improved Numbers
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:57 PM ETBYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier has picked up his production over the past two weeks, and it's led to him being a bigger fantasy asset as Week 8 of the college football season nears. He has three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores over the past two games, while combining for 553 passing yards and 154 rushing yards - he had just one interception across those games and has been picked off only two times all season. Bachmeier has a 65.8 completion percentage, 1,257 passing yards, nine passing TDs, 284 rushing yards and six rushing scores overall. As BYU climbs the rankings and Bachmeier's production increases, he's worth more fantasy attention. He faces UCF in Week 8, which is a solid matchup after the Knights have allowed 355.2 total yards and 21.7 points per game so far. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Micah Ford Worth a Waiver-Wire Pickup After Monster Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:51 PM ETStanford running back Micah Ford delivered his best performance of the season in Week 7, and that is helping him become a bigger fantasy option heading into Week 8. He rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns across 19 carries, while catching five passes for an additional 52 yards against Elon last week. He has 529 yards and eight scores across 114 rushing attempts this season, while adding 118 receiving yards across 17 catches. Ford will look to remain heavily involved and productive against NC State in Week 8. The matchup is pretty solid, with the Wolfpack allowing 363.8 yards and 27.7 points per game so far. Ford not only could be a waiver wire pickup this week, but he could immediately be started in a fair number of leagues too.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Junior Sherrill Offers Streaming Upside in All Formats
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:45 PM ETVanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill is a streaming option in any fantasy league types heading into Week 8. He has 41 receptions on the season, going for 628 yards and four touchdowns. Sherrill has at least five catches in all but one of his seven games so far, plus at least 55 yards in every contest. He's been a steady offensive option for the Commodores, and could be in for a busy day against ranked Kentucky in Week 8. The Wildcats allow 377 total yards and 25.9 points per game, which gives Sherrill a pretty good outlook, and makes him worth at least considering in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Walker Lyons a Waiver Option After Two Straight Solid Showings
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:41 PM ETBYU tight end Walker Lyons is gaining fantasy traction in deeper leagues after a couple of five-catch performances in a row. He had 61 yards against Iowa State in Week 6, then tallied 49 yards and a score against Notre Dame in Week 7. Lyons has 199 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions across six games this season. He's produced enough of late to be a streaming fantasy asset for Week 8, when he'll take on UCF. The Knights are allowing 355.2 yards and 21.7 points per game so far, giving Lyons a decent outlook for the coming week. He's worth considering as a streaming option during a week when several other teams are on byes, and with consistent tight end production hard to come by.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Que'Sean Brown Worth Waiver-Wire Consideration After Big Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 19, 2026, 2:35 PM ETVirginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown is worth some more fantasy looks after putting together a six-catch, 182-yard and one-score performance in Week 7. He also rushed once for 12 yards in that contest. That was Brown's best fantasy performance of the season, though he has a handful of notable outings this year. With 46 receptions for 616 yards and three touchdowns across seven games, Brown has deep-league appeal, at least, for Week 8. Clemson is his opponent and has allowed 330.8 yards and 21.5 points per game so far, so this is a bit of a stiffer fantasy matchup for the wideout. On a week where bye weeks are prevalent and other fantasy players are hurt, Brown is worth considering in all leagues, especially coming off a big showing.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN