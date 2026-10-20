Dierre Hill Jr. Set Up Well in Week 8 Matchup

Oct 20, 2026, 12:23 PM ET

UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III (hamstring) will not start again in Week 8 against BYU. He suffered his injury back on September 12, and has not played since. Keyone Jenkins is expected to start for the fifth straight contest. Barnett has thrown for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the two games he's appeared in this season - he has 22 rushing yards and a touchdown across 18 carries as well. Jenkins has completed 70.3% of his passes for 806 yards and eight touchdowns, while also tossing three interceptions this season. He has rushed for 41 yards and three scores across 31 attempts as well. BYU is a tough opponent, allowing just 274.7 total yards and 15.2 points per game so far, so Jenkins doesn't have a great outlook if he indeed gets the start.