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Jacob Harris Eyeing Bounceback Performance in Week 8

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Oct 21, 2026, 2:43 PM ET

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris is looking to get back on track in Week 8 against USC after a down fantasy performance in Week 7. He tallied just one catch for 13 yards against UCLA last week. The matchup against USC is solid, as the Trojans' defense allows 25.1 points and 350 total yards per contest. Harris gained fantasy relevance after catching three touchdowns over a strong three-week span before his last appearance. He had 89 yards in one game, 105 in another, and made up for a 35-yard effort by catching a pair of touchdowns in the third contest. Harris will look to bounce back in Week 8 and remains a streaming option at a tough position to find consistent production.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 2:56 PM ET

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has a pretty solid outlook for Week 8. He'll be taking on Iowa State, which has allowed 352.3 total yards and 21.7 points per game so far this season. Fifita has completed 73.3% of his passes across six games for 1,756 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions, including one in three straight outings. The QB has rushed for 104 yards and three scores across 44 attempts as well. Fifita has multiple TD passes in four straight games, which offsets the INT issues. Between some bigger performances and the matchup, Fifita is a pretty solid fantasy option for Week 8, meaning fantasy owners can fire him up in more leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 2:52 PM ET

NC State tight end Preston Douglas has a great matchup ahead in Week 8 against Stanford. The Cardinal are allowing 452 total yards and 36.6 points per game so far this season, so that sets Douglas and several Wolfpack players up well. Douglas has 24 receptions on the season, and has five catches in three straight appearances. He's tallied at least 45 yards in all those contests and now has 286 yards on the season. Douglas has caught just one touchdown, but the matchup sets him up to possibly find the end zone. He's a solid streaming option for Week 8 and should find his way into a lot of starting lineups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 2:48 PM ET

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora will look to keep putting up big fantasy points in the team's Week 8 test against Arizona. The Wildcats are allowing 330.5 total yards and 19 points per game - 116.3 of those yards are coming on the ground, so the matchup is still decent for Flora. The running back has 90 rushing attempts over six games, and has had over 13 attempts in five straight contests. Flora has 680 rushing yards and six touchdowns, plus has caught 10 passes for 65 more yards. On volume alone, Flora can put up fantasy points, and fantasy owners should expect more of the same in Week 8, despite the Cyclones being underdogs against Arizona.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 2:38 PM ET

Cincinnati quarterback JC French IV has a tough test in Week 8 against Texas Tech, which lowers his fantasy outlook. The Red Raiders' defense has allowed just 17.7 points per game, along with 363.8 total yards. French has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions this season, along with 1,338 passing yards over six appearances. French has completed 70.6% of his passes, while also rushing for 245 yards and six touchdowns across 63 attempts. The dual-threat quarterback is coming off his best performance of the season, so fantasy owners could turn to him again in Week 8, despite the tougher matchup. He's a better option in deeper fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 2:33 PM ET

TCU tight end Kari Ashley has been an up-and-down fantasy performer this season, but a great Week 8 matchup offers him the chance to shine. He'll take on West Virginia, which has surrendered 483.9 total yards and 34 points per game so far this season. Ashley has 29 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns, plus has rushed four times for eight yards. The tight end has at least four receptions in five straight appearances, but anywhere from 18-119 yards in that stretch. With the favorable matchup, Ashley is a streaming option at a tough position to find consistent fantasy production at. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 2:28 PM ET

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop is coming off a big game and now hopes to keep things rolling in Week 8 against South Carolina. He rushed for 159 yards and two scores on 32 attempts, while catching three passes for 16 yards, against Alabama last week. Bishop has at least 19 rushing attempts in three straight games, and at least 138 rushing yards in those contests, plus he's found the end zone six times in total. The running back has 139 rushing attempts this season, accumulating 837 yards and 10 touchdowns, while catching eight passes for 54 yards. South Carolina is a decent test for him, as the Gamecocks are allowing 340.8 total yards and 25.5 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 2:25 PM ET

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has a stiff test awaiting him in Week 8 against Utah. The Utes are giving up just 14.8 points and 303.2 total yards per game, so they will challenge Weigman. The Houston QB has put together a great season, throwing 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has completed 67.7% of his passes for 1,771 yards, while also rushing for 229 yards and six scores across 59 attempts. He has nine touchdown passes over his past two contests, so he's hot right now. Weigman has produced for fantasy owners, even in tougher tests, so there should be enough confidence in him to deliver again in Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 2:18 PM ET

Virginia running back Peyton Lewis (undisclosed) is doubtful to play in Week 8 against Duke, while wide receiver Kameron Courtney (undisclosed) is among those listed as questionable. Across six appearances this season, Courtney has 204 receiving yards and two touchdowns on his 18 catches. Lewis has only played in two games, getting 10 rushing attempts and turning those into 17 yards and a touchdown. With Stevens unlikely to play, the Cavaliers could turn to Jekail Middlebrook, Xay Davis, Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn in the backfield. Courtney's status is notable, as Virginia ruled out three wideouts, including Rico Flores Jr. Da'Shawn Martin, Jacquon Brown and Josiah Abdullah are some other wideouts who could step up if Courtney were to miss Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Oct 21, 2026, 2:07 PM ET

NC State running back Jayden "Duke" Scott (lower body) is listed as out for the team's Week 8 clash against Stanford. He's appeared in five games so far, tallying 62 rushing attempts for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Scott has 21 receiving yards on three receptions as well. He leads the Wolfpack in rushing attempts and yards, with only quarterback CJ Bailey having more rushing scores. Dylan McCoy (undisclosed) is also out for Friday's game, leaving Davion Gause as the clear lead back for NC State. The matchup against Stanford is a super favorable one for whichever backs get work, as the Cardinal allow 452 total yards and 36.6 points per game - 196.6 of those yards are on the ground.--Morgan Rode
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Oct 21, 2026, 11:45 AM ET

Maryland dismissed head coach Mike Locksley after the team's 2-5 start to the season. The team is on a bye this week, so that gives the team time to figure out how to proceed from here. Locksley is 39-54 overall with the Terrapins. He took over the Maryland program on an interim basis in 2015, and has been there since. The Terrapins have topped out at eight wins, last doing so in 2022 and 2023. Maryland's offense is averaging 377.7 total yards and 28.3 points per game this season, but the defense is allowing 366.6 total yards and 33.3 points, hence the losing record so far. Wide receiver Chris Durr Jr., running back DeJuan Williams and tight end Dorian Fleming are the most-rostered fantasy players on the roster, but their outlooks could change after the coaching change, so that's something to keep in mind.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 11:38 AM ET

Mississippi State quarterback Kemario Taylor (leg/foot) remains day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 8 game against Oklahoma. On3's Pete Nakos' sources say that Taylor is working to play this week, but that his status is up in the air and that he will probably be questionable. Across five games this season, Taylor has completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,450 yards and 17 touchdowns, while being picked off four times. He has rushed for 159 yards and a score across 43 attempts. Parker Puckett is the only other QB who has played for the Bulldogs, so he could start for Taylor if he cannot go. Oklahoma is a tough test for whoever starts at QB, with the Sooners' defense allowing 260.7 total yards and 18.2 points per game so far.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Oct 21, 2026, 11:31 AM ET

Michigan is planning to start quarterback Tommy Carr in Week 8 against Indiana. Carr replaces Bryce Underwood, who opened the year as the Wolverines QB. In two games played so far, Carr has completed seven of his nine pass attempts for 70 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He's added 54 rushing yards and a score across six attempts. Underwood has played in all six of the team's games so far, completing 58.1% of his passes for 924 yards and five touchdowns, but also six interceptions. Underwood has 223 rushing yards and two scores across 60 attempts. Indiana will be a very tough first test for Carr - the Hoosiers' defense is surrendering just 270.6 total yards and 12.9 points per game. Fantasy owners should be hesitant to start Carr, and the team's other offensive weapons also have bleaker outlooks in the tough test.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Oct 20, 2026, 8:07 PM ET

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (arm) is out indefinitely, per head coach Ryan Day. Sayin hurt his throwing arm near the end of the 19-14 win over Indiana last weekend, returning to the sideline in a sling. Day said that the Buckeyes are preparing for the rest of the season and postseason without their starting quarterback, although he did not give a timeline on his recovery. The Buckeyes have a bye this weekend, and are likely to start true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey on October 31 against USC. Both Fahey and second-year quarterback Tavien St. Clair figure to be in the mix for snaps going forward.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
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Oct 20, 2026, 3:51 PM ET

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz named Jeremy Hecklinski the starting quarterback for the team's Week 8 matchup against Minnesota. Hecklinski and Hank Brown were listed as co-starters on the team's depth chart up until this point. Hecklinski has played in four games, racking up 410 passing yards and four passing scores, while completing 62.7% of his passes. He has thrown one interception across 51 attempts, while rushing for five yards on two attempts. Brown has appeared in five games, completing 62.9% of his 124 passes for 832 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He has 16 yards and a score across 17 rushing attempts. Minnesota will be a bit of a test for Hecklinski, as the Golden Gophers have surrendered just 288.8 total yards and 21.8 points per contest.--Morgan Rode
Source: On3
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Oct 20, 2026, 2:47 PM ET

Ole Miss tight end Caleb Odom will look to post a notable fantasy outing in a tougher Week 8 test against Texas. The Longhorns' defense is allowing 272.5 total yards and 17.8 points per game so far. Odom has produced 267 receiving yards and two touchdowns across his 21 catches in five games played. He has at least three catches in all of his appearances, but hasn't topped 47 yards in a single game over his past three contests played. At a position where consistent production has been hard to find, Odom is still an intriguing fantasy starting option for Week 8, even going into a bit tougher test.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 20, 2026, 2:40 PM ET

LSU running back Dilin Jones could be in for a big fantasy performance with a favorable matchup coming against Auburn in Week 8. Auburn's defense has surrendered 371 yards per game, and 143 of those are on the ground; the Tigers are also allowing 21.8 points per contest. Jones has 128 rushing attempts on the season, accumulating 566 yards and five touchdowns - he also has 190 receiving yards across 26 receptions. Jones has at least 14 rushing attempts in each game this season, and has caught 15 passes over his past two outings, so he's trending up going into Week 8. Between what he's done of late and the matchup he has, Jones has a pretty favorable outlook, so he'll get started in a lot of leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 20, 2026, 2:33 PM ET

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has a stiff test coming in Week 8 against Texas. The Longhorns are allowing just 272.5 yards and 17.8 points per game, even after losing back-to-back games. Chambliss has completed 67.6% of his passes this season, accumulating 1,676 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's thrown four interceptions, while also rushing for 127 yards and six touchdowns across 36 attempts. Chambliss has three TD passes in two straight appearances and also has a rushing score in each contest. Chambliss and his dual-threat ability make him a good fantasy starting option, even in a tougher test like he has this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 20, 2026, 2:28 PM ET

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has a pretty favorable matchup coming against Mississippi State in Week 8, so he could be in for a big fantasy outing. The Bulldogs have allowed 379.5 yards and 28.5 points per game so far. Beers has put together a solid season so far, catching 26 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He has a touchdown in two of the past three contests, and has at least four grabs in all those games too. Beers has been between 29-84 yards in those three games, so there's still some risk in trying Beers in fantasy leagues. At a tough position to find consistent production, fantasy owners should be pretty confident in playing him.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 20, 2026, 2:17 PM ET

Virginia wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (knee) is out for Week 8, and head coach Tony Elliott said that Flores could be out long term with the injury. Across four games, Flores has 12 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown, but almost all of that production came in a single game against Delaware. He's still third on the team despite missing some game action already, so his absence is a blow to the Cavaliers' offense. Da'Shawn Martin and Kameron Courtney are receivers with more yards and catches, and they will help lead the pass-catching corps with Flores out.--Morgan Rode
Source: Jacquie Franciulli - 247Sports
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Oct 20, 2026, 2:10 PM ET

Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard (lower body) did not practice on Tuesday, but head coach Matt Campbell said he could get back on the field within the next 10 days. Campbell called Howard questionable for Week 9 against Purdue - the Nittany Lions are on a bye week right now. Howard has only played in three games, but he has 344 receiving yards and two touchdowns across 12 catches, plus two rushes for 24 yards and a score. Howard can be a high-end fantasy wide receiver when active, so fantasy owners are getting anxious for his return. He's still second on the team in receiving yards despite missing the past few games, so getting him back would be a big boost for the Penn State offense.--Morgan Rode
Source: Daniel Gallen - 247Sports
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