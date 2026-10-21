Kari Ashley Eyes Greatness in Stellar Week 8 Matchup

Oct 21, 2026, 11:45 AM ET

Maryland dismissed head coach Mike Locksley after the team's 2-5 start to the season. The team is on a bye this week, so that gives the team time to figure out how to proceed from here. Locksley is 39-54 overall with the Terrapins. He took over the Maryland program on an interim basis in 2015, and has been there since. The Terrapins have topped out at eight wins, last doing so in 2022 and 2023. Maryland's offense is averaging 377.7 total yards and 28.3 points per game this season, but the defense is allowing 366.6 total yards and 33.3 points, hence the losing record so far. Wide receiver Chris Durr Jr., running back DeJuan Williams and tight end Dorian Fleming are the most-rostered fantasy players on the roster, but their outlooks could change after the coaching change, so that's something to keep in mind.