LaNorris Sellers Faces Tough Matchup in Week 8

Oct 21, 2026, 3:17 PM ET

Utah running back Wayshawn Parker will look to keep things rolling in a Week 8 clash with Houston. The Cougars are surrendering 347.6 yards and 21 points per game - with just 82.6 of those yards on the ground though, this is a bit tougher test for Parker. The Utah RB has attempted 89 rushes this season, gaining 597 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes for 201 yards and four more scores, so he's been a very good fantasy option. Parker has at least 16 rushing attempts in three straight games, along with at least two receptions in all those contests. Despite the tougher test in Week 8, fantasy owners should have enough confidence to keep starting the Utah back.