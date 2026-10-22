Dylan Raiola to Start Against Illinois

Oct 22, 2026, 3:22 PM ET

California is expected to shift back to Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele at quarterback for the team's Week 8 battle with SMU. He did not start against Wake Forest in Week 7, but played during the second half and is now expected to be the starting QB again. He suffered a concussion early this month and missed a game against Virginia Tech after that. Across six games this season, Sagapolutele has completed 67% of his passes for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns, but also has five interceptions. He has not added anything notable on the ground. His Week 8 matchup against SMU is a pretty tough one, as the Mustangs allow just 303 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far. Jackson Brousseau filled in for Sagapolutele while he missed time and now will serve as a backup again.