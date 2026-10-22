Devon Dampier Eyes Big Showing in Ranked Week 8 Showdown

Oct 22, 2026, 2:15 PM ET

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has a tough Week 8 matchup lined up against Tennessee that he will be trying to deliver in. The Volunteers are allowing 280.4 total yards and just 14.7 points per contest through seven games this season. In six games so far, Sellers has completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also tossing four interceptions. He has rushed for an additional 411 yards and two scores across 67 attempts to add some more fantasy value to his name. Sellers has six TD passes, plus a rushing score, over his past two games combined, and he's fared OK in past tough matchups in the past, so fantasy owners should be a bit more confident in trying him in Week 8 against Tennessee.