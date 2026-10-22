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Kari Ashley Questionable for Saturday

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Oct 22, 2026, 8:14 PM ET

TCU star tight end Kari Ashley (undisclosed) is listed as questionable on the injury report. Ashley leads the Horned Frogs in receiving touchdowns (4) and has broken out as one of the sport's most productive tight ends with 392 receiving yards on the season. If he is unable to go, Ka'Morreun Pimpton could see more work in a juicy matchup against West Virginia. Pimpton could be a streaming option in a pinch, as he has eight catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns on the year.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Big 12 Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 8:08 PM ET

Pitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) has been upgraded to probable on Thursday's availability report. This is great news for the Panthers, as their starting running back missed last week's loss to Boston College with the injury. They will need all hands on deck as they travel to Miami to play the top-ranked team in the nation. Turner will likely work into a committee alongside freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. and senior La'Vell Wright in his first game back, and is still a very risky fantasy play given the difficulty of the matchup.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ACC Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 7:50 PM ET

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola is expected to draw the start this weekend as the Ducks travel to Champaign to play Illinois. Raiola did not start in place of Dante Moore (concussion) last week after struggling in the UCLA game, but he did replace Brock Thomas mid-game and led the Ducks to a comeback victory over his former school. Raiola completed 11-of-18 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown to Jamari Johnson with 28 seconds remaining in the win. He will hope to keep Oregon's season afloat this weekend against Illinois.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 22, 2026, 7:46 PM ET

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (foot) remains listed as questionable on Thursday's availability report, but it appears that the star is closer to playing than he was last week. Taylor is considered day-to-day, but has been able to do more in practice this week ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma. Taylor will do all he can to get on the field, as the Bulldogs are in need of a win after suffering back-to-back blowout losses.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Oct 22, 2026, 7:43 PM ET

Sixth-year senior quarterback Mikey Keene is expected to draw the start on Saturday as Arizona State hosts Kansas State, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. Keene took over in last weekend's loss to Texas Tech, completing 25-of-34 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Boley had struggled this season, leading the Sun Devils to a 3-3 record on the season. Keene did not get on the field at all at Michigan last season, but started the previous two years at Fresno State. He's an experienced veteran, hoping to provide some stability for Kenny Dillingham's struggling team.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Oct 22, 2026, 3:22 PM ET

California is expected to shift back to Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele at quarterback for the team's Week 8 battle with SMU. He did not start against Wake Forest in Week 7, but played during the second half and is now expected to be the starting QB again. He suffered a concussion early this month and missed a game against Virginia Tech after that. Across six games this season, Sagapolutele has completed 67% of his passes for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns, but also has five interceptions. He has not added anything notable on the ground. His Week 8 matchup against SMU is a pretty tough one, as the Mustangs allow just 303 total yards and 21.3 points per game so far. Jackson Brousseau filled in for Sagapolutele while he missed time and now will serve as a backup again.--Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz - CBS Sports
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Oct 22, 2026, 2:52 PM ET

Boston College running back Evan Dickens (knee) is expected to miss the remainder of the college football season because of an injury. In his first six games with BC, Dickens racked up 293 yards and four touchdowns across 65 attempts. He also caught 12 passes for 114 more yards and a score. He was in his first season with the Eagles, after playing two seasons with Georgia Tech and one year with Liberty. Aside from quarterback Mason McKenzie, Dickens was the Boston College player with the most rushing attempts. Bo MacCormack III is the only other RB with over five carries so far, so he may lead the BC backfield now. --Morgan Rode
Source: Matt Zenitz- CBS Sports
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Oct 22, 2026, 2:46 PM ET

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson was cited for Class A speeding in Springfield, Oregon on Sunday. It occurred on the same morning that teammate wide receiver Evan Stewart had a DUI arrest. Police added that Johnson was not believed to be involved in a separate high-speed pursuit that is still under investigation. Johnson has played in four games for the Ducks so far this season, tallying 224 receiving yards and two touchdowns across his 17 receptions. He is fifth on the team in receptions despite missing two games, so if Johnson were to miss game action going forward, other Oregon pass catchers might need to step up. Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh are other Oregon tight ends who have caught passes this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: Ryan Clarke - The Oregonian
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Oct 22, 2026, 2:21 PM ET

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has a solid fantasy outlook for the team's Week 8 battle with Houston. The Cougars are giving up 347.6 yards and 21 points per game so far, so while it will be a test for Dampier, it's not a bad matchup. The Utah QB has completed 68.6% of his passes in his first six appearances of the season. Dampier has 1,412 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, while having thrown four interceptions. He has also rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns across 59 attempts. He has multiple touchdown passes in every game so far, but three of his four interceptions have come in the past two contests. Dampier has shown enough to trust him in most matchups, and he remains a solid starting option for Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 22, 2026, 2:15 PM ET

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has a tough Week 8 matchup lined up against Tennessee that he will be trying to deliver in. The Volunteers are allowing 280.4 total yards and just 14.7 points per contest through seven games this season. In six games so far, Sellers has completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also tossing four interceptions. He has rushed for an additional 411 yards and two scores across 67 attempts to add some more fantasy value to his name. Sellers has six TD passes, plus a rushing score, over his past two games combined, and he's fared OK in past tough matchups in the past, so fantasy owners should be a bit more confident in trying him in Week 8 against Tennessee.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 22, 2026, 12:44 AM ET

Kentucky running back CJ Baxter (undisclosed) missed this past week's win over Oklahoma but is expected to return against Vanderbilt on Saturday, as he has been listed as probable on the SEC availability report. Baxter enjoyed one of his best games of the year before being lost due to an undisclosed ailment, recording 19 carries for 123 yards and a couple of touchdowns during an overtime win over LSU on Oct. 10. He is likely to enjoy a favorable matchup with the Vanderbilt run defense, which has allowed 146.3 yards rushing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 12:33 AM ET

For the second straight week, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (knee) is out for the Crimson Tide as they go up against Texas A&M on Saturday, per the SEC Availability report. Coleman-Williams underwent arthroscopic surgery after sustaining a meniscus injury and remains sidelined as Alabama takes on the Aggies in a critical conference tilt. Without Coleman-Williams against Tennessee last week, wide receiver Rico Scott led the Tide with 54 yards receiving on four receptions, while tight end Marshall Pritchett added six receptions for 39 yards during a slow day through the air.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 22, 2026, 12:20 AM ET

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will miss his third straight game after leaving a win over USC on Sept. 26 due to a concussion, according to the Big Ten Availability Report. It remains unclear who will earn the start under center for the Ducks this week, as Brock Thomas got the call this past week against Nebraska, only for Dylan Raiola, who started the week before against UCLA, to come on in relief against the Cornhuskers. Raiola and Thomas, along with Akili Smith Jr., have all taken quarterback reps at practice leading into this weekend's game against Illinois, according to On3's Pete Nakos.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos
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Oct 22, 2026, 12:13 AM ET

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (toe) is questionable to return for the Bulldogs against Oklahoma on Saturday, according to the SEC Availability Report. Taylor missed this past week's loss to LSU, has been limited in practice this week, and remains day-to-day, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. If he's able to play against the Sooners, he will face a tough Oklahoma pass defense that has allowed just 151.3 yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the country. When he last took the field, Taylor recorded 258 yards passing and three touchdowns while throwing two interceptions and being sacked five times during a loss to Alabama on Oct. 3. Taylor has averaged 290 yards passing and 3.4 touchdowns passing over five games played in 2026.--Alex Brasky
Source: Matt Zenitz
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Oct 21, 2026, 11:59 PM ET

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (knee) has been out since the Tigers' loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 19 but is expected to return on Saturday against Auburn, as he is not listed on the SEC Availability Report. Green sustained a knee injury after recording four receptions for 60 yards during LSU's early-season defeat at the hands of the Rebels, which kept him sidelined for the Tigers' next four games, which they finished 3-1. Now, he will be welcomed back to the lineup against an Auburn defense that has allowed 228 yards passing per game. Auburn allowed Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie to record three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC Availability Report
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Oct 21, 2026, 3:17 PM ET

Utah running back Wayshawn Parker will look to keep things rolling in a Week 8 clash with Houston. The Cougars are surrendering 347.6 yards and 21 points per game - with just 82.6 of those yards on the ground though, this is a bit tougher test for Parker. The Utah RB has attempted 89 rushes this season, gaining 597 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes for 201 yards and four more scores, so he's been a very good fantasy option. Parker has at least 16 rushing attempts in three straight games, along with at least two receptions in all those contests. Despite the tougher test in Week 8, fantasy owners should have enough confidence to keep starting the Utah back.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 3:13 PM ET

Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer has put together a good season, especially of late, but a tough matchup awaits him in Week 8. He will face Utah, which is allowing just 303.2 total yards and 14.8 points per game so far. The tight end has 38 receptions for 432 yards and seven touchdowns, plus has a rushing attempt for another yard. Overmyer has five of his touchdowns in his past two appearances, and has at least five catches in three straight outings. Fantasy owners are likely to keep rolling with the tight end despite the tough matchup, and his recent production makes him a worthy fantasy starter for Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 3:08 PM ET

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will look to keep his strong season rolling in a tough test against Wisconsin in Week 8. The Badgers are giving up just 286.7 total yards and 16.7 points per game so far. Maiava has completed 67.9% of his passes for 2,045 yards across seven games this season. He has 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions, plus has rushed for two more touchdowns. Maiava has at least 245 passing yards in every contest so far, but the Badgers will be a noteworthy challenge for him. Fantasy owners should continue to trust the USC quarterback, but at least temper expectations a bit in a stiffer matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 3:05 PM ET

Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez is set up well in Week 8. He'll be going up against Vanderbilt, which has surrendered 365.6 total yards and 29.7 points per game so far this season. Rodriguez has 257 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 33 receptions in his seven appearances, plus has three rushing attempts for five more yards. The tight end has at least five catches in three straight games and is coming off a two-TD game, so he's trending up. With how Rodriguez has looked of late and throwing in the favorable matchup, fantasy owners should be pretty confident utilizing the tight end in Week 8.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 PM ET

Boston College running back Evan Dickens is primed for a big fantasy showing in Week 8 against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are allowing 179 rushing yards per game - they allow 392.2 total yards and 27.2 points as well. Dickens has 65 rushing attempts so far this season, racking up 293 yards and four touchdowns - he also has 114 receiving yards and a score across 12 catches. He has scored in back-to-back games and has been the team's top back this season. In a favorable matchup, Dickens could be set up for a season-best day, and fantasy owners should try to capitalize on that.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 21, 2026, 2:56 PM ET

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has a pretty solid outlook for Week 8. He'll be taking on Iowa State, which has allowed 352.3 total yards and 21.7 points per game so far this season. Fifita has completed 73.3% of his passes across six games for 1,756 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions, including one in three straight outings. The QB has rushed for 104 yards and three scores across 44 attempts as well. Fifita has multiple TD passes in four straight games, which offsets the INT issues. Between some bigger performances and the matchup, Fifita is a pretty solid fantasy option for Week 8, meaning fantasy owners can fire him up in more leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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