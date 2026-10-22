Jamari Johnson Cited for Speeding

Oct 22, 2026, 2:21 PM ET

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has a solid fantasy outlook for the team's Week 8 battle with Houston. The Cougars are giving up 347.6 yards and 21 points per game so far, so while it will be a test for Dampier, it's not a bad matchup. The Utah QB has completed 68.6% of his passes in his first six appearances of the season. Dampier has 1,412 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, while having thrown four interceptions. He has also rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns across 59 attempts. He has multiple touchdown passes in every game so far, but three of his four interceptions have come in the past two contests. Dampier has shown enough to trust him in most matchups, and he remains a solid starting option for Week 8.