Robert Griffin III Interested in Open Baylor Position

Oct 26, 2026, 11:04 AM ET

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall said that he is not naming a starting quarterback yet for the team's Week 9 game against Georgia. Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones are the top options, but a starter will not be named until later in the week. Each QB has played in six games so far, with Philo being the most active. Across 149 passing attempts, he's completed 105 for 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns. Philo has three interceptions, plus has rushed for 104 yards and three scores across 44 attempts. Jones has thrown 64 passes so far, completing 45 for 407 yards and four scores. He's been picked off twice, while adding 66 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Georgia will be a tough matchup for whoever plays at QB, with the Bulldogs allowing 276.4 total yards and just 15.9 points per game so far.