Jeremiah Smith Remains Elite Fantasy Option for Week 9

Oct 27, 2026, 6:46 AM ET

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (head) will not play for the Ducks again this season, according to head coach Dan Lanning. The senior signal-caller has not been cleared to play after suffering a vicious hit to the head in Oregon's game against USC on September 26. He has missed the team's last three games. "If it was up to Dante in any shape, way, he would be out there playing for the guys," Lanning said. "This isn't a selfish decision on Dante's part, saying, 'I don't want to come back, the season doesn't look the way I want it to look.' That's not at all what this is." Moore returned for another year of collegiate action despite being a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is eligible to return for a fifth season. However, he has not made a decision. In 19 games over the last two seasons in Eugene, Moore has thrown for 4,491 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He could still be viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft. In his absence, the Ducks will be led by Dylan Railoa, Brock Thomas, or Akili Smith Jr. down the stretch.