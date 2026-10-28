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See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Nate Sheppard Looking to Rebound

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Oct 28, 2026, 12:17 PM ET

Duke running back Nate Sheppard has been one of the most consistent players in all of college football this season, but his production slowed in Week 8. Sheppard finished a win over Virginia with just 55 yards rushing and 11 yards receiving, along with a touchdown, on 17 total touches. Statistically, it was his worst game of the season, and the first time he finished with fewer than 124 yards from scrimmage. This week, Sheppard goes up against a Boston College run defense that has allowed 151.1 yards per game this season. Last week, the Eagles limited Georgia Tech to just 3.6 yards per carry during a 49-27 win. Sheppard is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 20.6 fantasy points against Boston College. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 28, 2026, 12:13 PM ET

Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher has been a solid fantasy option this season, but faces a tougher test in Week 9 against SMU. The Mustangs are allowing just 303.3 total yards and 21.1 points per game so far - only 179.1 of those yards are coming through the air. Hatcher has 54 receptions for 887 yards and eight touchdowns on the season, plus has rushed twice for an additional 39 yards. The wideout has at least one touchdown grab in four straight games, and he's gone for at least 103 receiving yards in all those appearances. Hatcher is a solid fantasy starting option, even in a tougher test like he has in Week 9, so he can be started confidently in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 28, 2026, 12:09 PM ET

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers will look to put together a good fantasy showing despite a tougher test against Oklahoma in Week 9. The Sooners are giving up 273.7 total yards and 17.7 points per game so far. Sellers has had a pretty good season, but is coming off a down passing performance. He was 18-of-32 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Tennessee in Week 8 - Sellers rushed for 96 yards and two scores across 18 carries to still deliver a good fantasy score. The QB has 1,548 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions on a 60.7% completion mark so far, while rushing for 507 yards and four scores across 85 attempts. The matchup against Oklahoma will be tough for Sellers, but his dual-threat ability and work this season still make him a confident starting option for Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 28, 2026, 12:06 PM ET

Missouri running back Jamal Roberts is looking to regain his rhythm as the Tigers take on Arkansas in Week 9. Roberts finished with a season-low 39 yards rushing on 20 carries during a loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 17 and has had plenty of time to prepare for a rebound performance against the Razorbacks this week. Arkansas has allowed 144.7 yards rushing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. During a win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 17, the Razorbacks' run defense allowed the Commodores to gain 4 yards per carry while totaling 116 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns on the ground. Roberts is RotoBaller's third-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.5 fantasy points against Arkansas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 28, 2026, 11:56 AM ET

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton (hand) will miss the remainder of the season with an injury. Across his six games played this season, the RB had 541 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 86 attempts, plus caught nine passes for an additional 31 yards. Moulton had 10 or more carries in every game, and produced monster showings against Northern Illinois and Washington. Without Moulton, the Hawkeyes will need to rely on others in the backfield. Xavier Williams, Nathan McNeil and L.J. Phillips Jr. are the top RBs who could pick up the slack. Whoever gets work will have their work cut out for them in Week 9, as Wisconsin is a brutal fantasy matchup. The Badgers are allowing just 96.4 rushing yards and 279.9 yards overall - Wisconsin has surrendered just 15.3 points per game. Now down their top running back, the Hawkeyes' offense might struggle even more.--Morgan Rode
Source: Eliot Clough - 247Sports
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Oct 28, 2026, 11:53 AM ET

After a slow performance in an overtime win over Michigan last week, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker may find it difficult to get going again in Week 9. The Hoosiers will square off with a stingy Minnesota pass defense that has allowed just 165.1 yards passing per game this season. During a 13-10 win over Iowa last week, Michigan limited the Hawkeyes to just 198 yards through the air. Becker recorded a season-low 32 yards receiving against the Wolverines last week, matching a season-low three receptions. Still, he is RotoBaller's sixth-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 16.5 fantasy points against the Golden Gophers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 28, 2026, 11:46 AM ET

Michigan is expected to start Tommy Carr at quarterback for the team's Week 9 matchup against Rutgers. Carr started in Week 8 against Indiana and finished with 167 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception - he rushed for six yards across 15 attempts. Rutgers will be a much more favorable matchup, with the Scarlet Knights allowing 416.7 total yards and 33.3 points per game so far this season. Bryce Underwood had been the Wolverines' starting QB before Carr - he has 924 passing yards, five touchdown passes and six interceptions, while rushing for 222 yards and two scores on 61 attempts. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
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Oct 28, 2026, 11:44 AM ET

Coming off an exceptional performance a week ago, Stanford wide receiver Caden High looks ahead to a matchup with a vulnerable Louisville secondary in Week 9. High recorded nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown during the Cardinal's 31-28 win over North Carolina State and will now take on a Louisville pass defense that has been exposed this season. During a 34-26 win over Syracuse on Oct. 17, the Cardinals allowed Orange quarterback Malachi Nelson to throw for 315 yards and a couple of touchdowns, one of which went to wide receiver Omari Hatcher, who finished the game with a whopping 13 receptions for 224 yards. High is RotoBaller's 27th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 12.3 fantasy points against Louisville.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 28, 2026, 11:34 AM ET

Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon faces a favorable matchup as he and the Illini passing game take on Maryland in Week 9. Dixon is RotoBaller's 20th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 13.9 fantasy points against the Terrapins, whose pass defense has allowed 217.9 yards per game through the air this season. During a loss to Rutgers last week, Maryland allowed Scarlet Knight wide receiver KJ Duff to go off for nine receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Dixon is coming off a six-reception, 65-yard performance, which included a touchdown, against Oregon last week. He has recorded at least five receptions and 62 yards or more in every game this season, while totaling 10 touchdown receptions along the way.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 27, 2026, 12:57 PM ET

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has slowed a bit over the past couple of weeks, but he's still a top-end fantasy option for Week 9. His matchup will be USC, which allows 331.3 total yards and 25 points per game. Smith has 984 yards and 12 touchdowns across 52 receptions this season, plus has two carries for seven yards. He has just four receptions in back-to-back games, but has gone for 161 receiving yards and three scores combined to remain a good fantasy performer. Fantasy owners should continue to expect big things from the star wideout, and Smith should be starting in all fantasy leagues as a result.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 12:53 PM ET

UCLA running back Wayne Knight has a favorable matchup in Week 9 against Nevada, so a big fantasy performance could be coming. Nevada allows just 320.3 total yards and 22 points per game, but the Wolf Pack are not facing the likes of UCLA every week. In a game that UCLA should control, Knight could put together a big showing, even if he doesn't play all game. Knight has 99 carries for 627 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, plus has caught 14 passes for 106 yards and another score. He has at least one touchdown in all seven games he's played in. Knight has just 89 rushing yards over the past two games, but he has the chance to break out in Week 9, and is a quality fantasy starting option as a result.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 12:48 PM ET

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah will look to continue his big fantasy season in Week 9 against North Carolina. The Miami QB has completed 81.4% of his passes for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has just one interception, while adding 73 rushing yards and two scores on 20 attempts. Mensah has seven TD passes and one pick over the past two games combined, and he's thrown for at least 220 yards in every game. North Carolina allows 372.7 total yards and 20.9 points per game, so it's a solid matchup for the QB. Mensah has proven to be trustworthy regardless of the matchup, and another big showing could be in the works in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 12:40 PM ET

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has a solid fantasy outlook for his Week 9 matchup against South Carolina. The Gamecocks are surrendering 337.9 total yards and 25.3 points per game so far, so the matchup is solid for the tight end. Beers has racked up 30 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has four catches in three straight games and a touchdown grab in back-to-back outings. Beers has finished with more than 40 receiving yards in all but two appearances so far. At a fantasy position where consistent results are hard to find, Beers remains a confident fantasy starting option thanks to his weekly offensive involvement. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 12:35 PM ET

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff has produced some big fantasy showings this season, but he could be slowed in a tough test against Michigan in Week 9. The Wolverines are allowing just 250.1 total yards and 15.7 points per game so far. Duff has 774 receiving yards and nine touchdowns across 45 receptions this season. He had just 33 yards on three grabs last week, but has four games with over 100 receiving yards this season. Duff is still a solid starting option, but in a very tough matchup, fantasy owners need to temper expectations with him, and maybe even sit him in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 12:31 PM ET

Oklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins will look to keep delivering for fantasy managers in a Week 9 matchup against Iowa State. The Cyclones allow 370.1 total yards and 24.1 points per game so far, with 152 of those yards coming on the ground. That sets Hawkins up well, and he's already proven to be a good fantasy asset this season. He has 712 rushing yards and two scores across 142 carries, plus has caught 25 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown. Hawkins racked up 192 total yards across 24 touches last week, and has at least 24 total touches in four straight outings. On a big workload alone, Hawkins should put together a solid fantasy performance, and in this matchup, he could deliver big.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 12:26 PM ET

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney continues to deliver big fantasy outings, and another could be coming in the team's Week 9 test against North Carolina. Toney has 952 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns across 66 receptions, plus has rushed three times for an additional 50 yards this season. Toney is on a heater over the past two games, going for 185 total yards and two scores on 13 touches in Week 7 before a 16-catch, 194-yard and three-touchdown performance in Week 8. The Tar Heels allow 372.7 total yards and 20.9 points per game, setting up Toney pretty well. The wideout can deliver big regardless of his matchup, and he should be expected to produce big in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 12:21 PM ET

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier will look to put together another big fantasy performance in a Week 9 test against Cincinnati. The Bearcats are coming off a big win, but are still allowing 429.4 total yards and 26.4 points per game, so it's a very favorable matchup for Dampier. The Utes' quarterback has completed 68.7% of his passes for 1,616 yards across seven games so far. Dampier has 15 touchdown passes to six interceptions, while rushing for 348 yards and five touchdowns across 74 attempts. He struggled a bit in Week 8, throwing two picks and no touchdowns, but he rushed for 150 yards and two scores to still deliver big. Fantasy owners should expect Dampier to deliver in his Week 9 favorable matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 11:55 AM ET

Mississippi State star quarterback Kamario Taylor (toe) is set to miss the remainder of the season with the toe injury that has limited his appearances over the last couple of weeks. Taylor could have surgery as early as tomorrow, and is expected to make a full recovery for next season. In his place, freshman quarterback Parker Puckett is expected to resume quarterback duties. Puckett has completed 41-of-64 passes for 368 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions on the season. The loss of Taylor is significant for Mississippi State, as their offense has struggled tremendously without him.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:57 AM ET

Arizona State quarterback Mikey Keene (leg) is considered questionable to face BYU on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The senior Michigan transfer left the win over Kansas State last week with a leg injury after completing 10 of 20 passing attempts for 160 yards. Both Cutter Boley and Jake Fette attempted passes in his absence. According to Thamel, the freshman Fette is expected to earn the start if Keene cannot play in Week 9. Fette has completed four of eight passing attempts for 58 yards in his first collegiate season.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:46 AM ET

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (head) will not play for the Ducks again this season, according to head coach Dan Lanning. The senior signal-caller has not been cleared to play after suffering a vicious hit to the head in Oregon's game against USC on September 26. He has missed the team's last three games. "If it was up to Dante in any shape, way, he would be out there playing for the guys," Lanning said. "This isn't a selfish decision on Dante's part, saying, 'I don't want to come back, the season doesn't look the way I want it to look.' That's not at all what this is." Moore returned for another year of collegiate action despite being a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is eligible to return for a fifth season. However, he has not made a decision. In 19 games over the last two seasons in Eugene, Moore has thrown for 4,491 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He could still be viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft. In his absence, the Ducks will be led by Dylan Railoa, Brock Thomas, or Akili Smith Jr. down the stretch.--Jackson Sparks
Source: ESPN
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Oct 26, 2026, 2:10 PM ET

Pittsburgh wide receiver Cataurus Hicks has deep-league streaming appeal for his Week 9 matchup against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are allowing 30.3 points per game, along with 407.6 total yards - 210.4 of those yards are coming on the ground, but the matchup is still very favorable for the wide receiver. Hicks has 31 receptions for 649 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has five or more catches in three straight games. Hicks has tallied 50 or more receiving yards in five straight games and is coming off two straight 100-plus-yard outings, so he's trending up, giving fantasy owners another reason to try him in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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