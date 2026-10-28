Lawson Luckie Gaining Steam
Oct 28, 2026, 12:57 PM ETLast week, Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie found the end zone for the first time since Sept. 19, totaling three receptions for 41 yards and the score during a loss to Auburn. It was just the third time this season Luckie has exceeded 40 yards receiving, and it was just his second touchdown, but he hopes to gain steam as he and the Bulldogs go up against Florida this week. The Gators have been one of the worst teams in the country at defending against opposing passing games, allowing 255 yards through the air per game this season. However, during a win over Texas on Oct. 17, Florida limited the Longhorns to just 173 yards passing. Luckie is RotoBaller's 12th-ranked tight end and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy points in Week 9.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Arch Manning Eyes Better Performance in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ETTexas quarterback Arch Manning will look to get his season back on track when the Longhorns take on Mississippi State in Week 9. The Texas QB has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,507 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions across seven games so far. Manning has 110 rushing yards and two scores across 57 attempts. He had three total TDs last week in a win over Ole Miss, but also was picked off twice. The matchup against Mississippi State is a chance for Manning to get rolling, as the Bulldogs have allowed 392 total yards and 27.7 points per game so far. Manning isn't a very confident fantasy starting option at this point, but the matchup is good enough to at least consider him in for Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Trinidad Chambliss Looking to Bounce Back in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:35 PM ETOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is looking to get back on track against Auburn in Week 9 after a rough showing in Week 8 against Texas. Chambliss was 25-of-52 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns against Texas, but he was also picked off three times. The QB rushed for just seven yards on five attempts. Chambliss has completed 63.7% of his passes on the season, going for 1,926 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions - he's rushed for 134 yards and six scores over 41 attempts. Auburn is a bit more favorable matchup for the QB, with the Tigers allowing 396.9 total yards and 24.1 points per game. Chambliss might not be a very confident starting option after last week, but the matchup suggests he'll be able to bounce back.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Noah Fifita Looks to Keep Delivering in Ranked Week 9 Showdown
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:31 PM ETArizona quarterback Noah Fifita has been a good fantasy option this season and now he will be looking to deliver in a ranked matchup against Texas Tech in Week 9. Fifita has completed 74.2% of his passes this season, racking up 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns, while throwing four interceptions. He has 122 rushing yards and three scores on 47 attempts as well. Fifita has multiple TD passes in all but one game this season and he's gone over 300 passing yards in two straight appearances. Texas Tech is allowing 372.9 total yards and 20.4 points per game, but after getting ripped apart by Cincinnati in Week 8, this matchup doesn't look as daunting for Fifita. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kari Ashley is the Top-Ranked Tight End
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:28 PM ETTCU tight end Kari Ashley is enjoying a phenomenal 2026 campaign, having recorded four receptions or more in each of his last six games. He is coming off a six-reception, 118-yard performance during a loss to West Virginia, which was his third game with 100-plus yards receiving. While he hasn't found the end zone since Oct. 3 against BYU, Ashley could be in line for a big day against Kansas this week, as the Jayhawks' pass defense allowed Baylor wide receiver Gavin Freeman to record nine receptions for 123 yards a week ago. Ashley is RotoBaller's top-ranked tight end and is projected to score 13.5 fantasy points in Week 9.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Odom Looks to Keep Producing in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:24 PM ETOle Miss tight end Caleb Odom will look to remain involved offensively in the team's Week 9 test against Auburn. Odom has 26 catches for 326 yards and two scores on the season. The tight end has at least four catches in five straight appearances, but he has anywhere from 29-88 receiving yards in those outings. At a tough fantasy position to find consistent production, Odom has been a decent streaming option, and that remains the case for Week 9. Auburn is allowing 396.9 total yards and 24.1 points per game, so the matchup is favorable enough to expect Odom to contribute a handful of fantasy points. He's a better deep-league option, but Odom has streaming appeal in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Drew Mestemaker Eyes Big Fantasy Outing in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:19 PM ETOklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker will look to keep delivering at a high level when his team battles Iowa State in Week 9. The Cowboys' QB has completed 65.7% of his passes for 2,326 yards and 20 touchdowns across seven games so far. He's thrown six interceptions, while rushing for an additional 150 yards and two scores on 29 attempts. Mestemaker has multiple TD passes in all but one game and he has just one INT over the past three contests. Toss in a favorable matchup and Mestemaker has a good fantasy outlook for Week 9. Iowa State surrenders 370.1 total yards and 24.1 points per game, so that's a matchup Mestemaker should deliver in.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Nate Sheppard Looking to Rebound
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:17 PM ETDuke running back Nate Sheppard has been one of the most consistent players in all of college football this season, but his production slowed in Week 8. Sheppard finished a win over Virginia with just 55 yards rushing and 11 yards receiving, along with a touchdown, on 17 total touches. Statistically, it was his worst game of the season, and the first time he finished with fewer than 124 yards from scrimmage. This week, Sheppard goes up against a Boston College run defense that has allowed 151.1 yards per game this season. Last week, the Eagles limited Georgia Tech to just 3.6 yards per carry during a 49-27 win. Sheppard is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 20.6 fantasy points against Boston College. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Umari Hatcher Looks to Keep Delivering in Tougher Week 9 Clash
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:13 PM ETSyracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher has been a solid fantasy option this season, but faces a tougher test in Week 9 against SMU. The Mustangs are allowing just 303.3 total yards and 21.1 points per game so far - only 179.1 of those yards are coming through the air. Hatcher has 54 receptions for 887 yards and eight touchdowns on the season, plus has rushed twice for an additional 39 yards. The wideout has at least one touchdown grab in four straight games, and he's gone for at least 103 receiving yards in all those appearances. Hatcher is a solid fantasy starting option, even in a tougher test like he has in Week 9, so he can be started confidently in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
LaNorris Sellers Eyes Good Showing in Tough Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 12:09 PM ETSouth Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers will look to put together a good fantasy showing despite a tougher test against Oklahoma in Week 9. The Sooners are giving up 273.7 total yards and 17.7 points per game so far. Sellers has had a pretty good season, but is coming off a down passing performance. He was 18-of-32 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Tennessee in Week 8 - Sellers rushed for 96 yards and two scores across 18 carries to still deliver a good fantasy score. The QB has 1,548 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions on a 60.7% completion mark so far, while rushing for 507 yards and four scores across 85 attempts. The matchup against Oklahoma will be tough for Sellers, but his dual-threat ability and work this season still make him a confident starting option for Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jamal Roberts Hopes to Get Back on Track
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 12:06 PM ETMissouri running back Jamal Roberts is looking to regain his rhythm as the Tigers take on Arkansas in Week 9. Roberts finished with a season-low 39 yards rushing on 20 carries during a loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 17 and has had plenty of time to prepare for a rebound performance against the Razorbacks this week. Arkansas has allowed 144.7 yards rushing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. During a win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 17, the Razorbacks' run defense allowed the Commodores to gain 4 yards per carry while totaling 116 yards rushing and a couple of touchdowns on the ground. Roberts is RotoBaller's third-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.5 fantasy points against Arkansas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Kamari Moulton Out for Season with Hand Injury
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 11:56 AM ETIowa running back Kamari Moulton (hand) will miss the remainder of the season with an injury. Across his six games played this season, the RB had 541 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 86 attempts, plus caught nine passes for an additional 31 yards. Moulton had 10 or more carries in every game, and produced monster showings against Northern Illinois and Washington. Without Moulton, the Hawkeyes will need to rely on others in the backfield. Xavier Williams, Nathan McNeil and L.J. Phillips Jr. are the top RBs who could pick up the slack. Whoever gets work will have their work cut out for them in Week 9, as Wisconsin is a brutal fantasy matchup. The Badgers are allowing just 96.4 rushing yards and 279.9 yards overall - Wisconsin has surrendered just 15.3 points per game. Now down their top running back, the Hawkeyes' offense might struggle even more.--Morgan Rode
Source: Eliot Clough - 247Sports
Charlie Becker Goes Up Against Stingy Minnesota Pass Defense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 11:53 AM ETAfter a slow performance in an overtime win over Michigan last week, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker may find it difficult to get going again in Week 9. The Hoosiers will square off with a stingy Minnesota pass defense that has allowed just 165.1 yards passing per game this season. During a 13-10 win over Iowa last week, Michigan limited the Hawkeyes to just 198 yards through the air. Becker recorded a season-low 32 yards receiving against the Wolverines last week, matching a season-low three receptions. Still, he is RotoBaller's sixth-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 16.5 fantasy points against the Golden Gophers.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Tommy Carr Expected to Start Again for Michigan in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 28, 2026, 11:46 AM ETMichigan is expected to start Tommy Carr at quarterback for the team's Week 9 matchup against Rutgers. Carr started in Week 8 against Indiana and finished with 167 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception - he rushed for six yards across 15 attempts. Rutgers will be a much more favorable matchup, with the Scarlet Knights allowing 416.7 total yards and 33.3 points per game so far this season. Bryce Underwood had been the Wolverines' starting QB before Carr - he has 924 passing yards, five touchdown passes and six interceptions, while rushing for 222 yards and two scores on 61 attempts. --Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Caden High Faces Vulnerable Secondary in Week 9
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 11:44 AM ETComing off an exceptional performance a week ago, Stanford wide receiver Caden High looks ahead to a matchup with a vulnerable Louisville secondary in Week 9. High recorded nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown during the Cardinal's 31-28 win over North Carolina State and will now take on a Louisville pass defense that has been exposed this season. During a 34-26 win over Syracuse on Oct. 17, the Cardinals allowed Orange quarterback Malachi Nelson to throw for 315 yards and a couple of touchdowns, one of which went to wide receiver Omari Hatcher, who finished the game with a whopping 13 receptions for 224 yards. High is RotoBaller's 27th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 12.3 fantasy points against Louisville.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Collin Dixon Has Tasty Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 28, 2026, 11:34 AM ETIllinois wide receiver Collin Dixon faces a favorable matchup as he and the Illini passing game take on Maryland in Week 9. Dixon is RotoBaller's 20th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 13.9 fantasy points against the Terrapins, whose pass defense has allowed 217.9 yards per game through the air this season. During a loss to Rutgers last week, Maryland allowed Scarlet Knight wide receiver KJ Duff to go off for nine receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Dixon is coming off a six-reception, 65-yard performance, which included a touchdown, against Oregon last week. He has recorded at least five receptions and 62 yards or more in every game this season, while totaling 10 touchdown receptions along the way.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiah Smith Remains Elite Fantasy Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:57 PM ETOhio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has slowed a bit over the past couple of weeks, but he's still a top-end fantasy option for Week 9. His matchup will be USC, which allows 331.3 total yards and 25 points per game. Smith has 984 yards and 12 touchdowns across 52 receptions this season, plus has two carries for seven yards. He has just four receptions in back-to-back games, but has gone for 161 receiving yards and three scores combined to remain a good fantasy performer. Fantasy owners should continue to expect big things from the star wideout, and Smith should be starting in all fantasy leagues as a result.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Wayne Knight Eyes Big Fantasy Outing in Favorable Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:53 PM ETUCLA running back Wayne Knight has a favorable matchup in Week 9 against Nevada, so a big fantasy performance could be coming. Nevada allows just 320.3 total yards and 22 points per game, but the Wolf Pack are not facing the likes of UCLA every week. In a game that UCLA should control, Knight could put together a big showing, even if he doesn't play all game. Knight has 99 carries for 627 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, plus has caught 14 passes for 106 yards and another score. He has at least one touchdown in all seven games he's played in. Knight has just 89 rushing yards over the past two games, but he has the chance to break out in Week 9, and is a quality fantasy starting option as a result.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Darian Mensah Looking to Deliver Big Again in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:48 PM ETMiami quarterback Darian Mensah will look to continue his big fantasy season in Week 9 against North Carolina. The Miami QB has completed 81.4% of his passes for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has just one interception, while adding 73 rushing yards and two scores on 20 attempts. Mensah has seven TD passes and one pick over the past two games combined, and he's thrown for at least 220 yards in every game. North Carolina allows 372.7 total yards and 20.9 points per game, so it's a solid matchup for the QB. Mensah has proven to be trustworthy regardless of the matchup, and another big showing could be in the works in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Rocky Beers Remains Solid Fantasy Option for Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:40 PM ETOklahoma tight end Rocky Beers has a solid fantasy outlook for his Week 9 matchup against South Carolina. The Gamecocks are surrendering 337.9 total yards and 25.3 points per game so far, so the matchup is solid for the tight end. Beers has racked up 30 receptions for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has four catches in three straight games and a touchdown grab in back-to-back outings. Beers has finished with more than 40 receiving yards in all but two appearances so far. At a fantasy position where consistent results are hard to find, Beers remains a confident fantasy starting option thanks to his weekly offensive involvement. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
KJ Duff a Riskier Fantasy Starting Option in Tough Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 27, 2026, 12:35 PM ETRutgers wide receiver KJ Duff has produced some big fantasy showings this season, but he could be slowed in a tough test against Michigan in Week 9. The Wolverines are allowing just 250.1 total yards and 15.7 points per game so far. Duff has 774 receiving yards and nine touchdowns across 45 receptions this season. He had just 33 yards on three grabs last week, but has four games with over 100 receiving yards this season. Duff is still a solid starting option, but in a very tough matchup, fantasy owners need to temper expectations with him, and maybe even sit him in Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN