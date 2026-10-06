Fantasy football rankings - Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
The 2026 NFL regular season continues to fly by as Week 5 officially begins. Bye weeks are here, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers off this week. At RotoBaller, we kick off the week with our early Week 5 overall rankings to help you get a head start. We'll update our rankings throughout the week as injuries and news roll in.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|9
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|10
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|11
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|12
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|13
|Trey McBride
|TE
|2
|14
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|15
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|2
|16
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|17
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|3
|18
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|19
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|20
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|21
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|3
|22
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|23
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|24
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|4
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|26
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|27
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|4
|28
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|29
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|30
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|31
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|32
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|33
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|34
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|35
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|36
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|37
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|5
|38
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|39
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|5
|40
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|41
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|42
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|43
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|44
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|45
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|46
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|47
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|48
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|49
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|50
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|5
|51
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|52
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|53
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|6
|54
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|6
|55
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|56
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|6
|57
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|58
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|6
|59
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|6
|60
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|61
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|6
|62
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|6
|63
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|64
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|65
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|7
|66
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|67
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|68
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|7
|69
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|70
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|7
|71
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|72
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|73
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|7
|74
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|75
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|7
|76
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|77
|Malik Washington
|WR
|7
|78
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|79
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|80
|Woody Marks
|RB
|7
|81
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|82
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|83
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|7
|84
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|85
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|7
|86
|DJ Moore
|WR
|8
|87
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|88
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|8
|89
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|8
|90
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|91
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|8
|92
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|93
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|94
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|95
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|96
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|97
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|98
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|99
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|8
|100
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|101
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|102
|Will Shipley
|RB
|9
|103
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|9
|104
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|105
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|106
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|9
|107
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|108
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|9
|109
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|110
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|111
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|112
|Tre Harris
|WR
|9
|113
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|114
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|115
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|9
|116
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|9
|117
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|9
|118
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|9
|119
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|120
|Cade Otton
|TE
|9
|121
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|122
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|123
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|10
|124
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|125
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|126
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|127
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|128
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|10
|129
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|130
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|10
|131
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|10
|132
|Justice Hill
|RB
|10
|133
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|134
|Cody White
|WR
|10
|135
|Najee Harris
|RB
|10
|136
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|10
|137
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|10
|138
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|139
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|10
|140
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|141
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|10
|142
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|11
|143
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|144
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|145
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|146
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|147
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|148
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|149
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|150
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|151
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|11
|152
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|11
|153
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|154
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|11
|155
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|156
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|157
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|158
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|11
|159
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|11
|160
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|161
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|162
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|11
|163
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|11
|164
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|165
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|166
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|11
|167
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|11
|168
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|169
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|170
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|171
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|12
|172
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|12
|173
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|174
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|175
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|176
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|12
|177
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|178
|Noah Fant
|TE
|12
|179
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|12
|180
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|181
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|182
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|183
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|184
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|185
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|12
|186
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|12
|187
|George Holani
|RB
|12
|188
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|12
|189
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|12
|190
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|12
|191
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|12
|192
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|193
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|194
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|195
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|12
|196
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|12
|197
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|12
|198
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|12
|199
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|12
|200
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|13
|201
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|13
|202
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|13
|203
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|13
|204
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|13
|205
|Malik Benson
|WR
|13
|206
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|207
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|208
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|13
|209
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|210
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|13
|211
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|212
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|213
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|13
|214
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|13
|215
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|13
|216
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|13
|217
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|13
|218
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|13
|219
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|13
|220
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|13
|221
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|13
|222
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|13
|223
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|13
|224
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|13
|225
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|226
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|13
|227
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|14
|228
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|14
|229
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|230
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|14
|231
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|232
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|233
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|14
|234
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|235
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|14
|236
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|237
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|238
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|14
|239
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|240
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|241
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|242
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|14
|243
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|14
|244
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|14
|245
|Sam Roush
|TE
|14
|246
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|247
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|14
|248
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|14
|249
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|14
|250
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|251
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|14
|252
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|14
|253
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|254
|Davis Allen
|TE
|14
|255
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|256
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|14
|257
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|14
|258
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|15
|259
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|15
|260
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|261
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|15
|262
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|15
|263
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|15
|264
|Bo Melton
|WR
|15
|265
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|266
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|267
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|268
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|15
|269
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|270
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|15
|271
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|15
|272
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|273
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|15
|274
|Dareke Young
|WR
|15
|275
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|15
|276
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|15
|277
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|278
|Deion Burks
|WR
|15
|279
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|280
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|281
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|15
|282
|Tom Kennedy
|WR
|15
|283
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|15
|284
|Reggie Gilliam
|RB/TE
|15
|285
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|286
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|287
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|15
|288
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|289
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|15
|290
|Myles Price
|WR
|15
|291
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|15
|292
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|15
|293
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|294
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|15
|295
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|296
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|15
|297
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|298
|Malik McClain
|WR
|15
|299
|Max Klare
|TE
|15
|300
|Hunter Long
|TE
|16
|301
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|16
|302
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|16
|303
|Colson Yankoff
|TE
|16
|304
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|16
|305
|Bam Knight
|RB
|16
|306
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|16
|307
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|308
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|16
|309
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|310
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|311
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|16
|312
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|17
|313
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|17
|314
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|17
|315
|Drake Maye
|QB
|17
|316
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|17
|317
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|17
|318
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|319
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|17
|320
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|321
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|17
|322
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|17
|323
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|17
|324
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|325
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|17
|326
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|327
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|328
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|17
|329
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|17
|330
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|17
|331
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|332
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|17
|333
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|334
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|335
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|336
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|337
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|17
|338
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|339
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|340
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|341
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|342
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|343
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|344
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|345
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|346
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|18
|347
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|348
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|349
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|18
|350
|New England Patriots
|DST
|18
|351
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|352
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|18
|353
|New York Jets
|DST
|18
|354
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|355
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|356
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|18
|357
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|18
|358
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|359
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|360
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|18
|361
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|362
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|363
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|18
|364
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|18
|365
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|366
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|367
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|368
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|369
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|370
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|371
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|372
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|373
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|374
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|375
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|376
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|377
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|378
|Trey Smack
|K
|19
|379
|Tyler Bass
|K
|19
|380
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|19
|381
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|382
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|383
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|19
|384
|Chris Boswell
|K
|19
|385
|Cairo Santos
|K
|19
|386
|Drew Stevens
|K
|19
|387
|Nick Folk
|K
|19
|388
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|19
|389
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|19
|390
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|19
|391
|Andy Borregales
|K
|19
|392
|Wil Lutz
|K
|19
|393
|Jake Elliott
|K
|19
|394
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|19
|395
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|396
|Joey Slye
|K
|19
|397
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 5 Fantasy Football News
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip/groin) is dealing with what ProFootballTalk described Monday as a "pre-hernia" issue. Erin Andrews first reported the condition during Sunday's broadcast, while head coach Sean McVay had previously said Nacua did not actually have a hernia. He certainly looked healthy enough in his return, catching nine passes for 125 yards in a 24-20 win over Philadelphia after missing the previous two games. The concern is what happens from here.
ProFootballTalk noted that continued stress on the weakened area could potentially lead to a true hernia, which would require surgery, but there is no indication that has happened or that Nacua is currently expected to miss more time. He entered the week without a game designation after practicing fully on Friday. Fantasy managers should watch the Rams' practice reports this week, but Nacua remains a high-end WR1 as long as he keeps playing through the issue without a setback.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins absolutely dominated in fantasy football on Sunday, catching seven of his eight targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The only negative of his day was that he wasn't targeted more, as he was extremely productive and efficient in a game that turned into a shootout. Texans' offensive coordinator, Nick Caley, is a major cap on Collins' ceiling -- his day could have been much bigger if the offense was force-feeding him the ball. But Caley ensures the ball is spread around to the likes of TE Dalton Schultz and WRs Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte rather than hyper-targeting his most explosive playmakers.
The results show in the final score, which was another loss for Houston. Their offense looked better than usual against a weak Cowboys defense. Collins was still absolutely dominant and should continue to be, but his production last week was unsustainable long-term on so few targets, given his talent and the game script. He's still a must-start fantasy WR1 for Week 5, when the Texans will take on the struggling Tennessee Titans.
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had his second-biggest fantasy finish as a pro in his team's comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing 16 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns and catching 10 of his 13 targets for 67 yards. It was unusual pass-game usage for the RB, as it was easily his career-high in targets, despite him not being an elite pass-catching RB. The rushing volume left a bit to be desired, but the Rams have been dominated by the Eagles ever since Rams head coach Sean McVay began his tenure there. The Eagles dropped back their defenders into coverage at a high rate and left Williams open in the flat and up the middle far too often for receptions.
Wide receivers Puka Nacua (hip) and Davante Adams were the major drivers of this defensive game plan, as they are a nightmare for defensive backs to cover. Williams' role as the lead back is safe, though in blowout wins, he often cedes touches to backup RB Blake Corum. This load-management system hurts the RB1's upside when the Rams face bad teams. But in Week 5, they'll face the Buffalo Bills, so that won't be an issue. Start Williams in all leagues—he has massive upside in competitive Rams games, and the Bills have a long history of getting gashed by running backs on the ground and through the air.
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb erupted in a 34-30 win over the Houston Texans, recording 17 receptions (on 21 targets) for 189 yards (11.1 yards per reception) and a touchdown. Lamb's 12-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner for the Cowboys.
The targets, receptions, and yardage were all season-highs in 2026 for Lamb. No other Dallas receiver saw more than five targets, as Lamb reminded everybody why he is still considered a high-end WR1 in fantasy football. He will look to continue the momentum in a Week 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bijan Robinson, CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Michael Wilson, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Carnell Tate, Braelon Allen, Alvin Kamara, Stefon Diggs, Omarion Hampton, Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Will Shipley. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Bijan Robinson, CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Michael Wilson, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Carnell Tate, Braelon Allen, Alvin Kamara, Stefon Diggs, Omarion Hampton, Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Will Shipley:
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