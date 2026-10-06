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Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 5 Early Updates

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Bijan Robinson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 5 Fantasy Football News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL regular season continues to fly by as Week 5 officially begins. Bye weeks are here, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers off this week. At RotoBaller, we kick off the week with our early Week 5 overall rankings to help you get a head start. We'll update our rankings throughout the week as injuries and news roll in.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 6 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Derrick Henry RB
2 9 Kyren Williams RB
2 10 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 11 Chase Brown RB
2 12 James Cook III RB
2 13 Trey McBride TE
2 14 Javonte Williams RB
2 15 Zay Flowers WR
2 16 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 17 Jaylen Warren RB
3 18 Nico Collins WR
3 19 Drake London WR
3 20 Chris Olave WR
3 21 Michael Wilson WR
3 22 Brock Bowers TE
3 23 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 24 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
4 25 D'Andre Swift RB
4 26 Davante Adams WR
4 27 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 28 Malik Nabers WR
4 29 Christian Watson WR
4 30 Parker Washington WR
4 31 David Montgomery RB
4 32 Garrett Wilson WR
4 33 George Pickens WR
4 34 Justin Jefferson WR
4 35 Cam Skattebo RB
4 36 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 37 Emanuel Wilson RB
5 38 Bucky Irving RB
5 39 Kyle Monangai RB
5 40 Matthew Golden WR
5 41 Sam LaPorta TE
5 42 Mike Evans WR
5 43 George Kittle TE
5 44 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 45 DK Metcalf WR
5 46 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 47 Isaiah Likely TE
5 48 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 49 Jameson Williams WR
5 50 Ollie Gordon II RB
5 51 Luther Burden III WR
5 52 Josh Downs WR
5 53 RJ Harvey RB
6 54 Tee Higgins WR
6 55 Carnell Tate WR
6 56 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 57 Stefon Diggs WR
6 58 Rico Dowdle RB
6 59 Omarion Hampton RB
6 60 Tyler Warren TE
6 61 Tony Pollard RB
6 62 Romeo Doubs WR
6 63 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 64 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 65 Braelon Allen RB
7 66 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 67 Jordan Addison WR
7 68 Alvin Kamara RB
7 69 Denzel Boston WR
7 70 Dontayvion Wicks WR
7 71 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 72 Tucker Kraft TE
7 73 Terry McLaurin WR
7 74 Colston Loveland TE
7 75 Tyler Allgeier RB
7 76 Juwan Johnson TE
7 77 Malik Washington WR
7 78 Rome Odunze WR
7 79 Mark Andrews TE
7 80 Woody Marks RB
7 81 Devaughn Vele WR
7 82 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 83 Keaton Mitchell RB
7 84 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 85 Keon Coleman WR
7 86 DJ Moore WR
8 87 Khalil Shakir WR
8 88 T.J. Hockenson TE
8 89 Hunter Henry TE
8 90 Tyler Higbee TE
8 91 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
8 92 Tre Tucker WR
8 93 KC Concepcion WR
8 94 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 95 Mike Gesicki TE
8 96 Courtland Sutton WR
8 97 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 98 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 99 Makai Lemon WR
8 100 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 101 Blake Corum RB
8 102 Will Shipley RB
9 103 MarShawn Lloyd RB
9 104 Brenton Strange TE
9 105 AJ Barner TE
9 106 Samaje Perine RB
9 107 Jake Ferguson TE
9 108 Ladd McConkey WR
9 109 Kalif Raymond WR
9 110 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 111 Keenan Allen WR
9 112 Tre Harris WR
9 113 Dalton Schultz TE
9 114 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 115 Kendrick Bourne WR
9 116 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 117 Kaleb Johnson RB
9 118 Kenyon Sadiq TE
9 119 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 120 Cade Otton TE
9 121 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 122 Quentin Johnston WR
10 123 Dohnte Meyers WR
10 124 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 125 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 126 Tyjae Spears RB
10 127 Rashod Bateman WR
10 128 Roman Wilson WR
10 129 Malachi Fields WR
10 130 Caleb Douglas WR
10 131 Troy Franklin WR
10 132 Justice Hill RB
10 133 Michael Mayer TE
10 134 Cody White WR
10 135 Najee Harris RB
10 136 Jaylin Noel WR
10 137 Mack Hollins WR
10 138 Kimani Vidal RB
10 139 Darius Cooper WR
10 140 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 141 Kendre Miller RB
10 142 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 143 Chris Bell WR
11 144 Antonio Williams WR
11 145 Austin Ekeler RB
11 146 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 147 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 148 Cooper Kupp WR
11 149 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 150 Jauan Jennings WR
11 151 Kaelon Black RB
11 152 Elic Ayomanor WR
11 153 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 154 Jaylen Wright RB
11 155 DeMario Douglas WR
11 156 Ted Hurst WR
11 157 Greg Dulcich TE
11 158 Raheim Sanders RB
11 159 Darnell Washington TE
11 160 Evan Engram TE
11 161 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 162 Ty Johnson RB
11 163 Dameon Pierce RB
11 164 Xavier Hutchinson WR
11 165 Gunnar Helm TE
11 166 Sione Vaki RB
11 167 Joshua Palmer WR
11 168 Colby Parkinson TE
12 169 Darnell Mooney WR
12 170 Dawson Knox TE
12 171 Mitch Tinsley WR
12 172 Tyler Goodson RB
12 173 Cole Kmet TE
12 174 Treylon Burks WR
12 175 Theo Johnson TE
12 176 Isaiah Williams WR
12 177 Josh Cameron WR
12 178 Noah Fant TE
12 179 Skyy Moore WR
12 180 Sean Tucker RB
12 181 Tory Horton WR
12 182 Devontez Walker WR
12 183 Germie Bernard WR
12 184 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 185 Tyler Badie RB
12 186 Joe Mixon RB
12 187 George Holani RB
12 188 Eli Raridon TE
12 189 Efton Chism III WR
12 190 Tez Johnson WR
12 191 Matthew Hibner TE
12 192 Seth McGowan RB
12 193 Zachariah Branch WR
12 194 Jahan Dotson WR
12 195 Demond Claiborne RB
12 196 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
12 197 Jonnu Smith TE
12 198 Elijah Higgins TE
12 199 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
12 200 Dyami Brown WR
13 201 Jacob Cowing WR
13 202 Foster Moreau TE
13 203 Blake Whiteheart TE
13 204 Jerry Jeudy WR
13 205 Malik Benson WR
13 206 John Bates TE
13 207 Bryce Lance WR
13 208 Calvin Ridley WR
13 209 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 210 Isaiah Bond WR
13 211 Adam Trautman TE
13 212 Nate Adkins TE
13 213 Laquon Treadwell WR
13 214 Ashton Dulin WR
13 215 Kaytron Allen RB
13 216 DeeJay Dallas RB
13 217 Austin Hooper TE
13 218 Roschon Johnson RB
13 219 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
13 220 Jared Wayne WR
13 221 Zach Ertz TE
13 222 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 223 Gavin Bartholomew TE
13 224 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 225 Chimere Dike WR
13 226 Kyle Williams WR
13 227 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 228 Tanner Hudson TE
14 229 Jahdae Walker WR
14 230 Jordan Watkins WR
14 231 Travis Hunter WR
14 232 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 233 Brandin Cooks WR
14 234 Isaiah Davis RB
14 235 Konata Mumpfield WR
14 236 Tai Felton WR
14 237 Luke Farrell TE
14 238 Erick All Jr. TE
14 239 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 240 Hunter Luepke RB
14 241 Will Kacmarek TE
14 242 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
14 243 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
14 244 Skyler Bell WR
14 245 Sam Roush TE
14 246 Brock Wright TE
14 247 Johnny Mundt TE
14 248 CJ Donaldson RB
14 249 Elijah Arroyo TE
14 250 Oscar Delp TE
14 251 Nate Boerkircher TE
14 252 Tanner Koziol TE
14 253 Ray Davis RB
14 254 Davis Allen TE
14 255 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 256 Zavion Thomas WR
14 257 Greg Dortch WR
14 258 Chris Brooks RB
15 259 Durham Smythe TE
15 260 Jackson Hawes TE
15 261 Kameron Johnson WR
15 262 Mo Alie-Cox TE
15 263 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
15 264 Bo Melton WR
15 265 Cade Stover TE
15 266 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 267 Drew Ogletree TE
15 268 Ben Skowronek WR
15 269 Elijah Moore WR
15 270 Ameer Abdullah RB
15 271 Jaydon Blue RB
15 272 Tahj Brooks RB
15 273 Ian Thomas TE
15 274 Dareke Young WR
15 275 Corey Kiner RB
15 276 Dylan Laube RB
15 277 Jordan James RB
15 278 Deion Burks WR
15 279 Derius Davis WR
15 280 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 281 Jacob Saylors RB
15 282 Tom Kennedy WR
15 283 Alec Ingold RB
15 284 Reggie Gilliam RB/TE
15 285 Rasheen Ali RB
15 286 Charlie Woerner TE
15 287 Julius Chestnut RB
15 288 Tyler Conklin TE
15 289 Tutu Atwell WR
15 290 Myles Price WR
15 291 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 292 Ryan Miller WR
15 293 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 294 Jelani Woods TE
15 295 Payne Durham TE
15 296 Jalen Brooks WR
15 297 Charlie Jones WR
15 298 Malik McClain WR
15 299 Max Klare TE
15 300 Hunter Long TE
16 301 Patrick Ricard RB
16 302 Kevin Austin Jr. WR
16 303 Colson Yankoff TE
16 304 Dare Ogunbowale RB
16 305 Bam Knight RB
16 306 Craig Reynolds RB
16 307 Josh Allen QB
16 308 Lamar Jackson QB
16 309 Jared Goff QB
16 310 Matthew Stafford QB
16 311 Dak Prescott QB
16 312 Joe Burrow QB
17 313 Jacoby Brissett QB
17 314 Trevor Lawrence QB
17 315 Drake Maye QB
17 316 Brock Purdy QB
17 317 Jayden Daniels QB
17 318 Jordan Love QB
17 319 Jameis Winston QB
17 320 Bo Nix QB
17 321 Sam Darnold QB
17 322 Kyler Murray QB
17 323 Kirk Cousins QB
17 324 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 325 Jalen Hurts QB
17 326 C.J. Stroud QB
17 327 Deshaun Watson QB
17 328 Tyler Shough QB
17 329 Jalon Daniels QB
17 330 Justin Herbert QB
17 331 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 332 Tyson Bagent QB
17 333 Geno Smith QB
17 334 Daniel Jones QB
17 335 Malik Willis QB
17 336 Cam Ward QB
17 337 Tyler Huntley QB
17 338 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 339 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 340 Houston Texans DST
17 341 Denver Broncos DST
17 342 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 343 Cleveland Browns DST
17 344 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 345 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 346 Chicago Bears DST
18 347 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 348 New York Giants DST
18 349 Seattle Seahawks DST
18 350 New England Patriots DST
18 351 Washington Commanders DST
18 352 Las Vegas Raiders DST
18 353 New York Jets DST
18 354 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 355 New Orleans Saints DST
18 356 Philadelphia Eagles DST
18 357 Los Angeles Chargers DST
18 358 Detroit Lions DST
18 359 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 360 Tennessee Titans DST
18 361 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 362 Green Bay Packers DST
18 363 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 364 Buffalo Bills DST
18 365 Miami Dolphins DST
18 366 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 367 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 368 Brandon Aubrey K
18 369 Spencer Shrader K
18 370 Evan McPherson K
18 371 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 372 Will Reichard K
18 373 Tyler Loop K
18 374 Cam Little K
18 375 Jake Bates K
18 376 Eddy Pineiro K
18 377 Jason Myers K
18 378 Trey Smack K
19 379 Tyler Bass K
19 380 Harrison Mevis K
19 381 Chad Ryland K
19 382 Matt Gay K
19 383 Daniel Carlson K
19 384 Chris Boswell K
19 385 Cairo Santos K
19 386 Drew Stevens K
19 387 Nick Folk K
19 388 Dominic Zvada K
19 389 Chase McLaughlin K
19 390 Cameron Dicker K
19 391 Andy Borregales K
19 392 Wil Lutz K
19 393 Jake Elliott K
19 394 Andre Szmyt K
19 395 Jason Sanders K
19 396 Joey Slye K
19 397 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football News

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip/groin) is dealing with what ProFootballTalk described Monday as a "pre-hernia" issue. Erin Andrews first reported the condition during Sunday's broadcast, while head coach Sean McVay had previously said Nacua did not actually have a hernia. He certainly looked healthy enough in his return, catching nine passes for 125 yards in a 24-20 win over Philadelphia after missing the previous two games. The concern is what happens from here.

ProFootballTalk noted that continued stress on the weakened area could potentially lead to a true hernia, which would require surgery, but there is no indication that has happened or that Nacua is currently expected to miss more time. He entered the week without a game designation after practicing fully on Friday. Fantasy managers should watch the Rams' practice reports this week, but Nacua remains a high-end WR1 as long as he keeps playing through the issue without a setback.

 

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins absolutely dominated in fantasy football on Sunday, catching seven of his eight targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The only negative of his day was that he wasn't targeted more, as he was extremely productive and efficient in a game that turned into a shootout. Texans' offensive coordinator, Nick Caley, is a major cap on Collins' ceiling -- his day could have been much bigger if the offense was force-feeding him the ball. But Caley ensures the ball is spread around to the likes of TE Dalton Schultz and WRs Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte rather than hyper-targeting his most explosive playmakers.

The results show in the final score, which was another loss for Houston. Their offense looked better than usual against a weak Cowboys defense. Collins was still absolutely dominant and should continue to be, but his production last week was unsustainable long-term on so few targets, given his talent and the game script. He's still a must-start fantasy WR1 for Week 5, when the Texans will take on the struggling Tennessee Titans.

 

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had his second-biggest fantasy finish as a pro in his team's comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing 16 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns and catching 10 of his 13 targets for 67 yards. It was unusual pass-game usage for the RB, as it was easily his career-high in targets, despite him not being an elite pass-catching RB. The rushing volume left a bit to be desired, but the Rams have been dominated by the Eagles ever since Rams head coach Sean McVay began his tenure there. The Eagles dropped back their defenders into coverage at a high rate and left Williams open in the flat and up the middle far too often for receptions.

Wide receivers Puka Nacua (hip) and Davante Adams were the major drivers of this defensive game plan, as they are a nightmare for defensive backs to cover. Williams' role as the lead back is safe, though in blowout wins, he often cedes touches to backup RB Blake Corum. This load-management system hurts the RB1's upside when the Rams face bad teams. But in Week 5, they'll face the Buffalo Bills, so that won't be an issue. Start Williams in all leagues—he has massive upside in competitive Rams games, and the Bills have a long history of getting gashed by running backs on the ground and through the air.

 

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb erupted in a 34-30 win over the Houston Texans, recording 17 receptions (on 21 targets) for 189 yards (11.1 yards per reception) and a touchdown. Lamb's 12-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 40 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner for the Cowboys.

The targets, receptions, and yardage were all season-highs in 2026 for Lamb. No other Dallas receiver saw more than five targets, as Lamb reminded everybody why he is still considered a high-end WR1 in fantasy football. He will look to continue the momentum in a Week 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bijan Robinson, CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Michael Wilson, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Carnell Tate, Braelon Allen, Alvin Kamara, Stefon Diggs, Omarion Hampton, Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Will Shipley. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Bijan Robinson, CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, Michael Wilson, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, Carnell Tate, Braelon Allen, Alvin Kamara, Stefon Diggs, Omarion Hampton, Tucker Kraft, Colston Loveland, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Will Shipley:

Bijan Robinson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bijan Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Bijan Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bijan Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bijan Robinson
vs
Derrick Henry
Bijan Robinson
vs
Kyren Williams
Bijan Robinson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bijan Robinson
vs
Chase Brown
Bijan Robinson
vs
James Cook III
Bijan Robinson
vs
Trey McBride
Bijan Robinson
vs
Javonte Williams
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bijan Robinson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bijan Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bijan Robinson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bijan Robinson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jonathan Taylor
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Puka Nacua
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Derrick Henry
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kyren Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Bijan Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian McCaffrey
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chase Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
James Cook III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Trey McBride
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Javonte Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Zay Flowers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Nico Collins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Drake London
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chris Olave
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Puka Nacua
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
Bijan Robinson
Puka Nacua
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Puka Nacua
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Puka Nacua
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Puka Nacua
vs
Derrick Henry
Puka Nacua
vs
Kyren Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Puka Nacua
vs
Chase Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
James Cook III
Puka Nacua
vs
Trey McBride
Puka Nacua
vs
Javonte Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Zay Flowers
Puka Nacua
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Puka Nacua
vs
Nico Collins
Puka Nacua
vs
Drake London
Puka Nacua
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Michael Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Michael Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Kittle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Golden
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Omarion Hampton
Carnell Tate
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Braelon Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Braelon Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Braelon Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alvin Kamara
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alvin Kamara
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Stefon Diggs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
RJ Harvey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tyler Warren
Omarion Hampton
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Romeo Doubs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Carnell Tate
Omarion Hampton
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omarion Hampton
vs
RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
vs
Braelon Allen
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Downs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
vs
Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
vs
Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tucker Kraft
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Denzel Boston
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tucker Kraft
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Addison
Tucker Kraft
vs
Malik Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rome Odunze
Tucker Kraft
vs
Braelon Allen
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Colston Loveland
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
Denzel Boston
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Alvin Kamara
Colston Loveland
vs
Woody Marks
Colston Loveland
vs
Jordan Addison
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jakobi Meyers
vs
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Tucker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Makai Lemon
Jakobi Meyers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Zay Flowers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Tucker
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tre Tucker
vs
Keon Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Nico Collins
Will Shipley
vs
Blake Corum
Will Shipley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Will Shipley
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Brenton Strange
Will Shipley
vs
Makai Lemon
Will Shipley
vs
AJ Barner
Will Shipley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Will Shipley
vs
Samaje Perine
Will Shipley
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Jake Ferguson
Will Shipley
vs
Courtland Sutton
Will Shipley
vs
Ladd McConkey
Will Shipley
vs
Mike Gesicki
Will Shipley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Will Shipley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Will Shipley
vs
Derrick Henry
Will Shipley
vs
Kyren Williams
Will Shipley
vs
Christian McCaffrey

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Full Practice Monday
Max Strus

Out at Least Four Weeks
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Coby White

to Miss Preseason with Calf Strain
Chicago Bulls

Nicolas Claxton to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Matt Roy

Deemed Day-to-Day
Andrew Mangiapane

Considered Week-to-Week
Emil Lilleberg

to Miss One Week
Denver Barkey

Makes Season Debut Monday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Won't Play Monday
Jake Sanderson

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Alex Ovechkin

Announces He Will Retire After This Season
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
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