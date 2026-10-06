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Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs (RB) Week 5 Early Updates

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Jonathan Taylor - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 5 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Week 5 Running Back News
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, Week 5 officially kicks off, and we are back with more early-week rankings. Injuries continue to mount as fantasy managers will likely be without Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who is week-to-week with a hamstring injury. On top of that, fantasy managers will be without Kenneth Walker in Week 5 as the Chiefs are on a bye. Below are our early Week 5 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings to help you prepare. Find out where key backs such as Jonathan Taylor, Kyle Monangai, Jeremiyah Love, Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, TreVeyon Henderson, Tyler Allgeier, RJ Harvey, Will Shipley, and MarShawn Lloyd rank.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
1 3 Jonathan Taylor RB 7
1 4 Derrick Henry RB 8
1 5 Kyren Williams RB 9
1 6 Christian McCaffrey RB 10
2 7 Chase Brown RB 11
2 8 James Cook III RB 12
2 9 Javonte Williams RB 14
3 10 Jaylen Warren RB 17
3 11 Ashton Jeanty RB 23
3 12 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 24
3 13 D'Andre Swift RB 25
3 14 Jeremiyah Love RB 27
3 15 David Montgomery RB 31
3 16 Cam Skattebo RB 35
3 17 Bhayshul Tuten RB 36
4 18 Emanuel Wilson RB 37
4 19 Bucky Irving RB 38
4 20 Kyle Monangai RB 39
4 21 Quinshon Judkins RB 44
4 22 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 46
5 23 Ollie Gordon II RB 50
5 24 RJ Harvey RB 53
5 25 TreVeyon Henderson RB 56
5 26 Rico Dowdle RB 58
5 27 Omarion Hampton RB 59
5 28 Tony Pollard RB 61
5 29 J.K. Dobbins RB 63
5 30 Braelon Allen RB 65
5 31 Alvin Kamara RB 68
5 32 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 71
5 33 Tyler Allgeier RB 75
5 34 Woody Marks RB 80
5 35 Keaton Mitchell RB 83
6 36 Kenneth Gainwell RB 98
6 37 Blake Corum RB 101
6 38 Will Shipley RB 102
6 39 MarShawn Lloyd RB 103
6 40 Samaje Perine RB 106
6 41 Kaleb Johnson RB 117
6 42 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 119
6 43 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 124
6 44 Tyjae Spears RB 126
6 45 Justice Hill RB 132
7 46 Najee Harris RB 135
7 47 Kimani Vidal RB 138
7 48 Kendre Miller RB 141
7 49 Austin Ekeler RB 145
7 50 Kaelon Black RB 151
7 51 Mike Washington Jr. RB 153
7 52 Jaylen Wright RB 154
7 53 Raheim Sanders RB 158
7 54 Ty Johnson RB 162
7 55 Dameon Pierce RB 163
7 56 Sione Vaki RB 166
7 57 Tyler Goodson RB 172
7 58 Sean Tucker RB 180
7 59 Tyler Badie RB 185
7 60 Joe Mixon RB 186
8 61 George Holani RB 187
8 62 Seth McGowan RB 192
8 63 Demond Claiborne RB 195
8 64 Kaytron Allen RB 215
8 65 DeeJay Dallas RB 216
8 66 Roschon Johnson RB 218
8 67 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 219
8 68 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 227
8 69 Nicholas Singleton RB 232
8 70 Isaiah Davis RB 234
8 71 Hunter Luepke RB 240
8 72 CJ Donaldson RB 248
8 73 Ray Davis RB 253
8 74 Chris Brooks RB 258
8 75 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 263
9 76 Ameer Abdullah RB 270
9 77 Jaydon Blue RB 271
9 78 Tahj Brooks RB 272
9 79 Corey Kiner RB 275
9 80 Dylan Laube RB 276
9 81 Jordan James RB 277
9 82 Jacob Saylors RB 281
9 83 Alec Ingold RB 283
9 84 Reggie Gilliam RB/TE 284
9 85 Rasheen Ali RB 285
9 86 Julius Chestnut RB 287
9 87 Patrick Ricard RB 301
9 88 Dare Ogunbowale RB 304
9 89 Bam Knight RB 305
9 90 Craig Reynolds RB 306

 

Week 5 Running Back News

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson thinks that running back Kyle Monangai (thumb) is "going to be OK" and called his right-thumb injury a "day-to-day deal," according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Monangai stayed on the sideline for the end of Sunday's win over the New York Jets on Sunday after suffering a thumb injury, but it does not appear to be much of a concern as the Bears head into their big Week 5 divisional clash at the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

In the win over the Jets, Monangai had a huge workload, carrying the ball 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns while also catching a four-yard pass as a receiver. The 24-year-old former seventh-rounder last year out of Rutgers already has two 100-yard rushing performances in his second NFL season through four weeks and has found the end zone three times on the ground. Monangai should be available against the Packers, and if he is, he will be a strong fantasy play against a Packers defense that has allowed 139.3 rushing yards per game, which is the fourth-highest in the league.

 

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Monday that the ankle that was giving rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) discomfort in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants is not the same ankle from the sprain he suffered in the preseason, according to Dani Sureck of the team's official website. The 21-year-old suffered a high-ankle sprain back in August in the early portion of spring training and did not play again until the start of the 2026 regular season.

Love limped off the field late in Sunday's game and never returned, finishing with 14 carries for 63 yards while catching his only target for a loss of eight yards. Love has been splitting backfield work with Tyler Allgeier to begin the season, with James Conner (foot) on Injured Reserve and Trey Benson (knee) done for the season. He has not scored since his NFL debut in the Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and he has averaged 4.1 yards per carry for 223 rushing yards on his 55 attempts in his first four games. Love has added 11 receptions for 36 yards and another score through the air. We should have a better idea of his status for Week 5 once the Cardinals resume practicing on Wednesday. If Love should miss any time, Allgeier would essentially become a must-start in fantasy.

 

Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II had nine carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, along with two receptions, in the 15-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Despite facing one of the NFL's top run defenses, Gordon produced at an elite level, averaging 11.1 yards per carry and breaking off multiple big runs on Sunday. The second-year back was listed as the RB2 on the team's depth chart behind Jaylen Wright, but that did not appear to be the case last Sunday, as Gordon played 56% of snaps while Wright played just 31%.

With much easier matchups ahead, Gordon should be a solid FLEX play if he can keep gaining work. Fantasy managers should take notice of his big day against Minnesota, and he should be rostered in all leagues moving forward.

 

Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson had 21 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 39 yards and another score in the 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. In his first start of the season, Wilson went off, scoring a career-high 25.5 half-PPR fantasy points last week. With rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) on injured reserve, Wilson became the clear starter, playing 60% of snaps and taking 76% of backfield opportunities.

With no timetable for Charbonnet's return and Price out until at least Week 8, Wilson should be the lead back in the coming weeks. Fantasy managers should add Wilson on waivers, as he's an RB2 with both Charbonnet and Price out.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonathan Taylor, Kyle Monangai, Jeremiyah Love, Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, TreyVeyon Henderson, Tyler Allgeier, RJ Harvey, Will Shipley, and MarShawn Lloyd. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Jonathan Taylor, Kyle Monangai, Jeremiyah Love, Emanuel Wilson, Ollie Gordon II, TreVeyon Henderson, Tyler Allgeier, RJ Harvey, Will Shipley, and MarShawn Lloyd:

Jonathan Taylor
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Puka Nacua
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Trey McBride
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Zay Flowers
Jonathan Taylor
vs
James Cook III
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Nico Collins
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Drake London
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Chris Olave
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonathan Taylor
vs
Keenan Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mike Evans
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyle Monangai
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyle Monangai
vs
David Montgomery
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Pickens
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Antonio Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Parker Washington
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Malik Nabers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Christian Watson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Davante Adams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
George Pickens
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brock Bowers
Jeremiyah Love
vs
David Montgomery
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Chris Olave
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Michael Wilson
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Drake London
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Matthew Golden
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Nico Collins
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Sam Laporta
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Javonte Williams
Jeremiyah Love
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Bell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Downs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
RJ Harvey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Kittle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Greg Dulcich
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
RJ Harvey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Stefon Diggs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Omarion Hampton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Carnell Tate
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Romeo Doubs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isaiah Likely
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rico Dowdle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tee Higgins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Josh Downs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tony Pollard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Luther Burden III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Alvin Kamara
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jameson Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan Addison
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Germie Bernard
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Tee Higgins
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jameson Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
Will Shipley
vs
Keenan Allen
Will Shipley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Will Shipley
vs
Blake Corum
Will Shipley
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Will Shipley
vs
Kalif Raymond
Will Shipley
vs
Tre Harris
Will Shipley
vs
Ladd McConkey
Will Shipley
vs
Dalton Schultz
Will Shipley
vs
AJ Barner
Will Shipley
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Jake Ferguson
Will Shipley
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Will Shipley
vs
Samaje Perine
Will Shipley
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Brenton Strange
Will Shipley
vs
Cade Otton
Will Shipley
vs
Makai Lemon
Will Shipley
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Will Shipley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Will Shipley
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Will Shipley
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Will Shipley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Pat Freiermuth
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keenan Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tre Harris
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Schultz
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kalif Raymond
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ladd McConkey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendrick Bourne
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
AJ Barner
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jake Ferguson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cade Otton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Samaje Perine
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brenton Strange
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaleb Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Makai Lemon
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown

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Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
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