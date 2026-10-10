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Fantasy Football Landmines to Avoid for Week 5 - Jalen Hurts, Mike Evans, Tyler Warren, more

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Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

Aidin looks at fantasy football landmines, busts, and avoids for Week 5 of 2026. Given these Week 5 fantasy situations, consider benching these players.

Week 5 is here, and what an upset! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first win of the season, with Bucky Irving carrying the team on his back and head coach Todd Bowles buying more time, for now at least. The Cowboys are puzzled: are they good enough to make the playoffs? Anyway, it's now time for the main Sunday slate.

In this weekly series, I'll highlight five players who could disappoint due to several factors, such as their matchup, team situation, or whether their current run of form is unsustainable. Benching these star names will be tough, but you have to take risks to win. Last week had two big wins, as Emeka Egbuka and DJ Moore combined for just 4.5 PPR points. Bo Nix and Mark Andrews had lukewarm performances, with Andrews barely crossing the 11.0 PPR-point mark thanks to a touchdown. Javonte Williams was the huge outlier, finishing as the PPR RB2. It's safe to say I'm not trusting the Texans' defense for the time being.

Without further ado, let's look at five fantasy football landmines you should bench ahead of Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Jalen Hurts, QB, at Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week, I started my article talking about Nix with the sentence "he just keeps finding ways to win."

That sentence/backhanded compliment has been used to describe Jalen Hurts more than almost any other QB in the last decade, but it seems like his luck is slowly running out, and his detractors are becoming louder than ever.

The former Super Bowl MVP had an impressive three-touchdown performance in Week 1, but has thrown for just 510 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in the three games since.

Last week was arguably the low point of the Hurts era in Philadelphia, as he had only 93 passing yards and completed 44.4% of his throws. The idea of trading Hurts after this season would have been unfathomable 12 months ago, but now it seems like a real possibility.

With Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels' injuries (though Daniels will return this week) and the Cowboys' defensive ineptitude, the Eagles simply have no excuse not to win the NFC East this season.

The Eagles will face some easier opponents in the middle of the season, but things aren't going to get any easier right now. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a roll, having won 11 of their last 12 regular-season games.

Their pass defense might give up plenty of yards, but they prevent scores by recording takeaways at the perfect time. Players such as Foyesade Oluokun and the rapidly improving Travis Hunter have helped the team record at least one interception in every game this season, including four total interceptions in consecutive games against Drake Maye and Joe Burrow.

With DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley likely out, Hurts will have his work cut out for him against a red-hot team playing at their spiritual home of London.

 

Mike Evans, WR, at Seattle Seahawks

The legendary Mike Evans made the wise decision of leaving the flailing Buccaneers in the offseason and has helped the 49ers jump to a 4-0 record. Evans has caught two touchdowns so far and is currently the PPR WR22, which is quite impressive for a 33-year-old.

However, his age and experience come with wear and tear, and injuries have hampered Evans in the last few seasons. 2026 has been no exception, as he's been dealing with a rib injury.

He played through the injury and put up 76 yards against the Broncos last week, and he's expected to do the same against the Seahawks on Sunday.

The Seahawks concerned many with a shocking loss to the Commanders in Week 3, but they bounced back in their next game to defeat the Chargers and move to 3-1.

The Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning "Dark Side" defense is still as strong as ever, as they haven't allowed a single quarterback to pass the 190 passing yards mark so far this season.

Of course, they'll have to be on top of their game to stop Brock Purdy, arguably the most in-form player in the NFL right now, but they've been successful against him recently.

Purdy has thrown for three touchdowns and five interceptions with a 75.6 passer rating in his last four (regular season and playoffs) games against Seattle, and he'll have an uphill battle to overcome his Seahawks demons this week.

Evans' injury, combined with his quarterback's previous struggles against this formidable opponent, makes starting him a risky call this week.

 

David Montgomery, RB, at Tennessee Titans

Teams love to run the ball against the Tennessee Titans. Their defense ranks first in the most rushing attempts faced (134) and was torched by Breece Hall in Week 1, but they've done a solid job weathering the storm ever since.

They haven't allowed any player to cross the 75-yard mark since Hall, which is impressive as they've faced Barkley, Cam Skattebo, Lamar Jackson, and former franchise legend Derrick Henry in that span.

Robert Saleh's men have gained valuable experience in this stretch and have surprisingly held their own despite the obscenely high number of attempts.

This experience will be put to the test in Week 5, as they face one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL, the division rival Houston Texans.

RB1 David Montgomery, traded to the Texans in the offseason and lauded as their "missing piece" in the team's quest for a Super Bowl, has been incredibly disappointing so far this season.

Montgomery has rushed for just 127 yards on 2.7 yards per carry so far this season and only ran for 24 yards on 10 carries against the Cowboys last week; the same defense that just allowed Irving to run for 165 yards.

Montgomery will get his fair share of carries against Tennessee, but he likely won't be efficient.

 

Jordan Love, QB, vs. Chicago Bears

It hasn't been an easy season for Jordan Love. Injuries to his offensive line and Josh Jacobs' suspension have absolutely ruined the Packers' offense so far this season, and it's no surprise that they currently rank 25th in points scored per drive.

Love won't get to resume his rivalry with Caleb Williams this week, instead having to go up against Tyson Bagent. The Bears have proven that they're a quarterback-proof team, however, and their defense has been a big part of that.

They haven't allowed a quarterback to go over 155 passing yards in their last three games, allowing one passing touchdown and recording an interception during that span. This defense, combined with Love's offensive line situation, makes Week 5 a potentially disastrous matchup.

 

Tyler Warren, TE, at Pittsburgh Steelers

Remember when the Indianapolis Colts started the 2025 season with a 7-1 record, with Tyler Warren averaging 61.5 yards per game? While Daniel Jones' injury was the straw that broke the camel's back, their slide truly began when they faced the Steelers.

Warren only had 26 yards, while Jones turned the ball over five times in a 20-27 loss. Fast forward to 2026, and while the Steelers are pretty much the same team minus Mike Tomlin, the Colts are in a much less favorable position compared to the start of last season.

Jones has four total touchdowns to seven turnovers, and hasn't had a game with over 235 passing yards so far this season. Jones' regression following his Achilles injury has naturally affected Warren, with the sophomore tight end averaging just 32.5 yards per game, though his 23 receptions have helped his production in PPR formats.

The Steelers have allowed 147 yards and 9.9 PPR points per game to TEs in 2026, both ranking as the ninth-lowest marks in the league. Warren will have a tough time against an opponent he's previously struggled against.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Jalen Hurts, Mike Evans, David Montgomery, Jordan Love, and Tyler Warren. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Jalen Hurts, Mike Evans, David Montgomery, Jordan Love, and Tyler Warren:

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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Jonathan Taylor
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Mike Evans
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CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
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Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Woody Marks
Mike Evans
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
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Tyler Allgeier
Mike Evans
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Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
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Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
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Bijan Robinson
Mike Evans
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Keon Coleman
Mike Evans
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Evans
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Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
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KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
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Will Shipley
Mike Evans
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
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Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
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T.J. Hockenson
Mike Evans
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Brenton Strange
Mike Evans
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Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
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Hunter Henry
Mike Evans
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Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
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Tyler Higbee
Mike Evans
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Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
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Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
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DJ Moore
Mike Evans
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Mark Andrews
Mike Evans
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Tre Harris
Mike Evans
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Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
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Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
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Keaton Mitchell
Mike Evans
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Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
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Dallas Goedert
Mike Evans
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Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Evans
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Dalton Schultz
Mike Evans
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Mike Gesicki
Mike Evans
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Mike Evans
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
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Jake Ferguson
Mike Evans
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Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
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Keenan Allen
Mike Evans
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Blake Corum
Mike Evans
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Pat Freiermuth
Mike Evans
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Roman Wilson
Mike Evans
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Kalif Raymond
Mike Evans
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Michael Mayer
Mike Evans
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MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Evans
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Antonio Williams
Mike Evans
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Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Evans
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Samaje Perine
Mike Evans
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Cade Otton
Mike Evans
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AJ Barner
Mike Evans
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Kendrick Bourne
Mike Evans
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
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Dohnte Meyers
Mike Evans
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Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
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Kaleb Johnson
Mike Evans
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Malachi Fields
Mike Evans
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Evans
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Kendre Miller
Mike Evans
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Cody White
Mike Evans
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Darius Cooper
Mike Evans
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Rashod Bateman
Mike Evans
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Jaylin Noel
Mike Evans
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Chris Bell
Mike Evans
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Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
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Cooper Kupp
Mike Evans
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Isaac TeSlaa
Mike Evans
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Troy Franklin
Mike Evans
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Germie Bernard
Mike Evans
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Kayshon Boutte
Mike Evans
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Laquon Treadwell
Mike Evans
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Demario Douglas
Mike Evans
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Bryce Lance
Mike Evans
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Jauan Jennings
Mike Evans
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Darnell Mooney
Mike Evans
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Treylon Burks
Mike Evans
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Ted Hurst
Mike Evans
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Tez Johnson
Mike Evans
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Jahan Dotson
Mike Evans
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Joshua Palmer
Mike Evans
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Xavier Hutchinson
Mike Evans
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Isaiah Williams
Mike Evans
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Elic Ayomanor
Mike Evans
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Dyami Brown
Mike Evans
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Efton Chism III
Mike Evans
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Josh Cameron
Mike Evans
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Mike Evans
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Skyy Moore
Mike Evans
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Tory Horton
Mike Evans
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Jerry Jeudy
Mike Evans
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Devontez Walker
Mike Evans
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Mitch Tinsley
Mike Evans
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Zachariah Branch
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Brandin Cooks
Mike Evans
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Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Mike Evans
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Kevin Coleman Jr.
Mike Evans
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Calvin Ridley
Mike Evans
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Olamide Zaccheaus
Mike Evans
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Kyle Williams
Mike Evans
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Jacob Cowing
Mike Evans
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Ben Skowronek
Mike Evans
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Jordan Whittington
Mike Evans
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KaVontae Turpin
Mike Evans
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Isaiah Bond
Mike Evans
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Konata Mumpfield
Mike Evans
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Bo Melton
Mike Evans
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Malik Benson
Mike Evans
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Jared Wayne
Mike Evans
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Luke McCaffrey
Mike Evans
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Dareke Young
Mike Evans
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Chimere Dike
Mike Evans
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Jahdae Walker
Mike Evans
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Jordan Watkins
Mike Evans
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Travis Hunter
David Montgomery
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Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
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DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
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Mike Evans
David Montgomery
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George Kittle
David Montgomery
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Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
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Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
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Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
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Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
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Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
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Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
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Matthew Golden
David Montgomery
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Braelon Allen
David Montgomery
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Christian Watson
David Montgomery
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Dalton Kincaid
David Montgomery
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Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
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Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
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Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
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Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
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Parker Washington
David Montgomery
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Josh Downs
David Montgomery
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Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
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Isaiah Likely
David Montgomery
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George Pickens
David Montgomery
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Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
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D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
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Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
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Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
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Romeo Doubs
David Montgomery
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Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
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Ollie Gordon II
David Montgomery
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Davante Adams
David Montgomery
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
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Drake London
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
David Montgomery
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Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
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RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
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Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
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Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
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Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
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Denzel Boston
David Montgomery
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Justin Jefferson
David Montgomery
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J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
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Chris Olave
David Montgomery
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Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
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Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
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TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
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Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
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Dontayvion Wicks
David Montgomery
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Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
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Malik Washington
David Montgomery
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Nico Collins
David Montgomery
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Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
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Ja'Marr Chase
David Montgomery
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Juwan Johnson
David Montgomery
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James Cook III
David Montgomery
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Devaughn Vele
David Montgomery
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Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
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Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
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Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
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Harold Fannin Jr.
David Montgomery
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Trey McBride
David Montgomery
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Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
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Chase Brown
David Montgomery
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Woody Marks
David Montgomery
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Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
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Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
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Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
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Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
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CeeDee Lamb
David Montgomery
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Keon Coleman
David Montgomery
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
David Montgomery
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Khalil Shakir
David Montgomery
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
David Montgomery
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KC Concepcion
David Montgomery
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Puka Nacua
David Montgomery
vs
Will Shipley
David Montgomery
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Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
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Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
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Jakobi Meyers
David Montgomery
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T.J. Hockenson
David Montgomery
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Brenton Strange
David Montgomery
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Wan'dale Robinson
David Montgomery
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Hunter Henry
David Montgomery
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Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
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Tyler Higbee
David Montgomery
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Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
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Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
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DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Mark Andrews
David Montgomery
vs
Tre Harris
David Montgomery
vs
Courtland Sutton
David Montgomery
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Tre Tucker
David Montgomery
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Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Makai Lemon
David Montgomery
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Dallas Goedert
David Montgomery
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Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
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Dalton Schultz
David Montgomery
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Mike Gesicki
David Montgomery
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Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
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Chris Godwin Jr.
David Montgomery
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Jake Ferguson
David Montgomery
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Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
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Keenan Allen
David Montgomery
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Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Pat Freiermuth
David Montgomery
vs
Roman Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Kalif Raymond
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Mayer
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Antonio Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
David Montgomery
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
vs
Cade Otton
David Montgomery
vs
AJ Barner
David Montgomery
vs
Kendrick Bourne
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Dohnte Meyers
David Montgomery
vs
Ryan Flournoy
David Montgomery
vs
Kaleb Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Malachi Fields
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Kendre Miller
David Montgomery
vs
Cody White
David Montgomery
vs
Najee Harris
David Montgomery
vs
George Holani
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Kimani Vidal
David Montgomery
vs
Dameon Pierce
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Austin Ekeler
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Kaelon Black
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Wright
David Montgomery
vs
Justice Hill
David Montgomery
vs
Raheim Sanders
David Montgomery
vs
Roschon Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Ty Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Sean Tucker
David Montgomery
vs
Isaiah Davis
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Goodson
David Montgomery
vs
Sione Vaki
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Badie
David Montgomery
vs
CJ Donaldson
David Montgomery
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Seth McGowan
David Montgomery
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Carson Steele
David Montgomery
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Demond Claiborne
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Travis Homer
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Jaleel McLaughlin
David Montgomery
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Nicholas Singleton
David Montgomery
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Hunter Luepke
David Montgomery
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David Montgomery
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Ray Davis
David Montgomery
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Bam Knight
David Montgomery
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Alec Ingold
David Montgomery
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Corey Kiner
David Montgomery
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Patrick Ricard
David Montgomery
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Dylan Laube
David Montgomery
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Tahj Brooks
David Montgomery
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Dare Ogunbowale
David Montgomery
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Jordan James
David Montgomery
vs
Rasheen Ali
David Montgomery
vs
Robert Henry Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jacob Saylors
David Montgomery
vs
Salvon Ahmed
David Montgomery
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Jameis Winston
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Love
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Love
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jordan Love
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Geno Smith
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jordan Love
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Ward
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Jordan Love
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jordan Love
vs
Houston Texans
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Cleveland Browns
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Denver Broncos
Jordan Love
vs
Josh Allen
Jordan Love
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Love
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Chicago Bears
Jordan Love
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
Jordan Love
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jordan Love
vs
Salvon Ahmed
Jordan Love
vs
New England Patriots
Jordan Love
vs
Anthony Gould
Jordan Love
vs
Washington Commanders
Jordan Love
vs
Theo Wease Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Love
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jordan Love
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Jordan Love
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Jordan Love
vs
New York Jets
Jordan Love
vs
Robert Henry Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
New York Giants
Jordan Love
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jordan Love
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jordan Love
vs
Nick Vannett
Jordan Love
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Jordan Love
vs
Colson Yankoff
Jordan Love
vs
New Orleans Saints
Jordan Love
vs
Jordan James
Jordan Love
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Love
vs
Max Klare
Jordan Love
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Jordan Love
vs
Charlie Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Tennessee Titans
Jordan Love
vs
Payne Durham
Jordan Love
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Love
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Jordan Love
vs
Detroit Lions
Jordan Love
vs
Ryan Miller
Jordan Love
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Jordan Love
vs
Jalen Brooks
Jordan Love
vs
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Jordan Love
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jordan Love
vs
Myles Price
Jordan Love
vs
Buffalo Bills
Jordan Love
vs
Tom Kennedy
Jordan Love
vs
Miami Dolphins
Jordan Love
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Jordan Love
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jordan Love
vs
Deion Burks
Jordan Love
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Jordan Love
vs
Tahj Brooks
Jordan Love
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Conklin
Jordan Love
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jordan Love
vs
Elijah Moore
Jordan Love
vs
Evan McPherson
Jordan Love
vs
Reggie Gilliam
Jordan Love
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jordan Love
vs
Dylan Laube
Jordan Love
vs
Will Reichard
Jordan Love
vs
Drew Ogletree
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Loop
Jordan Love
vs
Sterling Shepard
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Little
Jordan Love
vs
Kameron Johnson
Jordan Love
vs
Jake Bates
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Ricard
Jordan Love
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jordan Love
vs
Corey Kiner
Jordan Love
vs
Jason Myers
Jordan Love
vs
Ian Thomas
Jordan Love
vs
Trey Smack
Jordan Love
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Bass
Jordan Love
vs
Alec Ingold
Jordan Love
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jordan Love
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Jordan Love
vs
Chad Ryland
Jordan Love
vs
Greg Dortch
Jordan Love
vs
Matt Gay
Jordan Love
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jordan Love
vs
Zavion Thomas
Jordan Love
vs
Chris Boswell
Jordan Love
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Love
vs
Cairo Santos
Jordan Love
vs
Ray Davis
Jordan Love
vs
Drew Stevens
Jordan Love
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Jordan Love
vs
Nick Folk
Jordan Love
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Jordan Love
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jordan Love
vs
Cade Stover
Jordan Love
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Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Warren
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Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
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Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
vs
Denzel Boston
Tyler Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Tyler Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Warren
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Malik Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Warren
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Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
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Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
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Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
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Devaughn Vele
Tyler Warren
vs
George Pickens
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Warren
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyler Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake London
Tyler Warren
vs
Keon Coleman
Tyler Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Warren
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Will Shipley
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tyler Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Tyler Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Nico Collins
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
James Cook III
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
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Kyren Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
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Derrick Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
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Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
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DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Warren
vs
Tre Harris
Tyler Warren
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Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
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Tre Tucker
Tyler Warren
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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vs
Keaton Mitchell
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vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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vs
Makai Lemon
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Puka Nacua
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Dallas Goedert
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vs
Bijan Robinson
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Dalton Schultz
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Mike Gesicki
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jake Ferguson
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Ladd McConkey
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Keenan Allen
Tyler Warren
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Blake Corum
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Pat Freiermuth
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Roman Wilson
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Kalif Raymond
Tyler Warren
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Michael Mayer
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Antonio Williams
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Samaje Perine
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Cade Otton
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AJ Barner
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Kendrick Bourne
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Dohnte Meyers
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Ryan Flournoy
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Kaleb Johnson
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Malachi Fields
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Kendre Miller
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Cody White
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Chig Okonkwo
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
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Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
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vs
Zach Ertz
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vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Dawson Knox
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Cole Kmet
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vs
Noah Fant
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vs
Theo Johnson
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Jeremy Ruckert
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Eli Raridon
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Matthew Hibner
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Austin Hooper
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Elijah Higgins
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Brock Wright
Tyler Warren
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Foster Moreau
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Blake Whiteheart
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Jonnu Smith
Tyler Warren
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Nate Adkins
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Adam Trautman
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Johnny Mundt
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Daniel Bellinger
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Tanner Hudson
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Davis Allen
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Erick All Jr.
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Luke Farrell
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Brevyn Spann-Ford
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Will Kacmarek
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Sam Roush
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Jackson Hawes
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Elijah Arroyo
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Jelani Woods
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Charlie Woerner
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Nate Boerkircher
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Oscar Delp
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Luke Schoonmaker
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