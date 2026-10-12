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Players To Cut Before Week 6 Fantasy Football? Roman Wilson, Will Shipley, Jadarian Price, Brian Thomas Jr., Justin Herbert, Michael Pittman Jr.

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Roman Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 6 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Roman Wilson, Jadarian Price, and more?

In This Article hide
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 6?
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Another week of NFL action is in the books, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire.

In this week's cut list, we'll highlight recently injured and struggling players and decide whether managers should keep them or cut ties in favor of emerging options on the waiver wire.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 6?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Dallas Cowboys DEF 45 Drop in All Leagues
2 Cincinnati Bengals DEF 78 Drop in All Leagues
3 Cleveland Browns DEF 30 Drop in All Leagues
4 Dohnte Meyers WR 15 Drop in All Leagues
5 Jaylen Wright RB 13 Drop in All Leagues
6 Jacksonville Jaguars DEF 78 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Kirk Cousins QB 37 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 65 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Will Shipley RB 48 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
13 Tre' Harris WR 27 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
14 Roman Wilson WR 28 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
15 Kenyon Sadiq TE 41 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
16 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 42 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
17 KC Concepcion Jr. WR 68 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
18 Tyreek Hill WR 35 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
19 Mike Gesicki TE 27 Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
20 Kalif Raymond WR 23 Hold in Deeper PPR Leagues
21 Kaelon Black RB 32 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
22 Mike Washington Jr. RB 42 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
23 Tyler Allgeier RB 45 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
24 Brian Robinson RB 50 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
25 Jacoby Brissett QB 60 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
26 Jadarian Price RB 75 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
27 T.J. Hockenson TE 51 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
28 Rico Dowdle RB 70 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
29 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 87 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
30 Justin Herbert QB 69 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
31 Sam Darnold QB 50 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
32 Rachaad White RB 52 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
33 Devaughn Vele WR 63 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
34 Romeo Doubs WR 78 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
35 Bo Nix QB 81 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
36 Jordan Addison WR 80 Hold in all Leagues
37 Alvin Kamara RB 71 Hold in all Leagues
38 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 87 Hold in all Leagues
39 Tyler Shough QB 86 Hold in all Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Will Shipley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (Cut List Ranking No. 12)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and could miss multiple weeks, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Making his first start of 2026 with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sidelined and Tank Bigsby (core muscle) on injured reserve, Shipley gained six yards and scored a two-yard touchdown on five carries before leaving in the second quarter.

He also caught one of two targets for seven yards. The injury adds another complication to Philadelphia's backfield ahead of its Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Dameon Pierce handled most of the rushing work following Shipley's departure, finishing with just 14 yards on 11 carries, while Carson Steele did not record an offensive touch.

Pierce could see another substantial workload if Barkley remains sidelined, although the Eagles managed only 22 rushing yards against Jacksonville. Shipley's potential multiweek absence leaves his short-term fantasy value in doubt, while Pierce's relevance will depend largely on Barkley's recovery and whether Philadelphia adds further backfield depth.

Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (Cut List Ranking No. 14)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Wilson sustained a finger injury in Sunday's 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts. While he's still gathering information and seeking a second opinion, he's likely to miss time.

He was held to one target and no receptions in Week 5, but had back-to-back games with more than three receptions, 60 yards, and a touchdown. With Wilson expected to miss a few weeks, rookie receiver Germie Bernard will be the primary beneficiary. Bernard caught six of nine targets for 80 yards in Week 5, playing a career-high 91.7% of snaps. Fantasy managers who currently have Wilson should consider adding Bernard as a replacement.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (Cut List Ranking No. 11)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was unable to make an impact during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Coming into this game, Thomas hasn't made much of an impact, but the 24-year-old was completely shut out in this one.

Thomas failed to haul in any of his three targets during the victory over Philly. His role in the passing game is quickly being reduced, with only six combined targets over the last three games. This season, Thomas has recorded nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown in five games. The third-year wideout desperately needs a bounce-back game against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (Cut List Ranking No. 28)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) was "close" to returning on Sunday to face the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Pryor added that the team hopes Dowdle can practice this week and be cleared to suit up in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy said, "Having them as a one-two punch was the vision of this offense," but added that Jaylen Warren is "crushing" it right now.

While the two split work early in the season, since Dowdle has been on the shelf, Warren has led the entire backfield. He put up another dominant effort in their win over the Colts, totaling 101 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. However, if Dowdle sits out, both running backs would have their fantasy upside capped, with Warren falling in the mid-end RB2 range and Dowdle holding low-end FLEX upside.

Romeo Doubs, WR, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 34)

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs caught just one of his three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Doubs spent the previous three weeks ascending into the de facto No. 1 receiver role with A.J. Brown (ankle) sidelined. Over his last two games, he had nine catches, 107 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

However, he relinquished all of his momentum in Week 5, serving as a major letdown to his fantasy managers. Even in a wide receiver room featuring just four players, Doubs finished last in terms of targets, catches, and yardage. Brown is eligible to be activated from injured reserve before next week's game against the New York Jets, which would completely eliminate Doubs' WR3/flex appeal in leagues with 10 or fewer teams.

If Brown remains sidelined, Doubs will be a WR3/flex with a very low floor.

 

Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas:

Woody Marks
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MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
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Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
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Zach Charbonnet
Woody Marks
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Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Woody Marks
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Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Keon Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
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Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
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Brian Robinson
Woody Marks
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Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
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Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Woody Marks
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Kendrick Bourne
Woody Marks
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Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Tre' Harris
Woody Marks
vs
Demario Douglas
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Will Shipley
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
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Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
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Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
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Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
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Kimani Vidal
Woody Marks
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Roschon Johnson
Woody Marks
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Germie Bernard
vs
Keon Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
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Brian Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Germie Bernard
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Khalil Shakir
Germie Bernard
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Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
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Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
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Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
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Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
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Tyjae Spears
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
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Jordyn Tyson
Germie Bernard
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Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Germie Bernard
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Emmett Johnson
Germie Bernard
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Woody Marks
Germie Bernard
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Tre' Harris
Germie Bernard
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Demario Douglas
Germie Bernard
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Makai Lemon
Germie Bernard
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Darius Cooper
Germie Bernard
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Brandin Cooks
Germie Bernard
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Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Antonio Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Germie Bernard
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Germie Bernard
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Tyreek Hill
Germie Bernard
vs
Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre' Harris
Demario Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Demario Douglas
vs
Will Shipley
Demario Douglas
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Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
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Kaelon Black
Demario Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendre Miller
Demario Douglas
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Dameon Pierce
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Demario Douglas
vs
Samaje Perine
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
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Mike Washington Jr.
Demario Douglas
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Brian Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Demario Douglas
vs
Brenton Strange
Demario Douglas
vs
Darius Cooper
Demario Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Brandin Cooks
Demario Douglas
vs
Germie Bernard
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Surprise Week 5 Boom Performances
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Waiver Wire Express - Week 6 Lightning Round
Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
A.J. Brown

Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Caleb Williams

All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
Kenyon Sadiq

in the Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cam York

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Jordan Staal

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Michael Penix Jr.

to Undergo an MRI
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Roman Wilson

to Miss a Few Weeks
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Ja'Marr Chase

Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return From Concussion
Michael Penix Jr.

Sits Out Overtime After Suffering Rib Injury
Germie Bernard

has Breakout Game in Week 5
MarShawn Lloyd

Finds the End Zone Twice in Blowout Win
Woody Marks

Plays Well with Increased Role
Kyle Williams

has Breakout Performance in Win Over Raiders
Jahmyr Gibbs

Tops 200 Scrimmage Yards in Win Over Arizona
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Blanked in Week 5
J.K. Dobbins

Leads Denver's Backfield in Win Over Chargers
Mike Evans

Has a Vintage Performance in win over Seahawks
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Maxime Raynaud

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
George Kittle

Quiet While Playing Through Illness
Zach Charbonnet

Not Expected to Return in Week 6
Ladd McConkey

Does Nothing in Loss
Michael Carcone

Out Week-to-Week
Eetu Luostarinen

Fine for Monday
Travis Konecny

Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Connor Bedard

Logs Full Practice Sunday
Jacob Melanson

Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Won't Play Sunday
Matt Roy

Misses Third Straight Game
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Oso Ighodaro

Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Brandin Podziemski

Agrees to $110 Million Extension with Warriors
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Dillon Dube

Out Eight Weeks With Neck Injury
Andre Burakovsky

Making Senators Debut Against Predators
Kaiden Guhle

Available for Season Debut Saturday
Teuvo Teravainen

Cleared to Return Saturday
Bo Horvat

Available Saturday
Nikita Grebenkin

to Miss Four Months After Back Surgery
Igor Shesterkin

Ruled Out for Rest of Season
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
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