Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 6 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Roman Wilson, Jadarian Price, and more?
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Another week of NFL action is in the books, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire.
In this week's cut list, we'll highlight recently injured and struggling players and decide whether managers should keep them or cut ties in favor of emerging options on the waiver wire.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 6?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|DEF
|45
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|78
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Cleveland Browns
|DEF
|30
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|15
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DEF
|78
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|37
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|65
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Will Shipley
|RB
|48
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|13
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|27
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|14
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|28
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|15
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|41
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|42
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|17
|KC Concepcion Jr.
|WR
|68
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|18
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|35
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|19
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|27
|Hold in 12+ Team Leagues/TE Premium Leagues
|20
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|23
|Hold in Deeper PPR Leagues
|21
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|32
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|22
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|42
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|23
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|45
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|24
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|50
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|25
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|60
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/Superflex Leagues
|26
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|75
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|27
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|51
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|28
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|29
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|87
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|30
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|69
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|31
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|50
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|32
|Rachaad White
|RB
|52
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|33
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|63
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|34
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|78
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|35
|Bo Nix
|QB
|81
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|36
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|80
|Hold in all Leagues
|37
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|71
|Hold in all Leagues
|38
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|87
|Hold in all Leagues
|39
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|86
|Hold in all Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Will Shipley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (Cut List Ranking No. 12)
Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and could miss multiple weeks, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Making his first start of 2026 with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sidelined and Tank Bigsby (core muscle) on injured reserve, Shipley gained six yards and scored a two-yard touchdown on five carries before leaving in the second quarter.
He also caught one of two targets for seven yards. The injury adds another complication to Philadelphia's backfield ahead of its Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Dameon Pierce handled most of the rushing work following Shipley's departure, finishing with just 14 yards on 11 carries, while Carson Steele did not record an offensive touch.
Pierce could see another substantial workload if Barkley remains sidelined, although the Eagles managed only 22 rushing yards against Jacksonville. Shipley's potential multiweek absence leaves his short-term fantasy value in doubt, while Pierce's relevance will depend largely on Barkley's recovery and whether Philadelphia adds further backfield depth.
Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (Cut List Ranking No. 14)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Wilson sustained a finger injury in Sunday's 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts. While he's still gathering information and seeking a second opinion, he's likely to miss time.
He was held to one target and no receptions in Week 5, but had back-to-back games with more than three receptions, 60 yards, and a touchdown. With Wilson expected to miss a few weeks, rookie receiver Germie Bernard will be the primary beneficiary. Bernard caught six of nine targets for 80 yards in Week 5, playing a career-high 91.7% of snaps. Fantasy managers who currently have Wilson should consider adding Bernard as a replacement.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (Cut List Ranking No. 11)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was unable to make an impact during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Coming into this game, Thomas hasn't made much of an impact, but the 24-year-old was completely shut out in this one.
Thomas failed to haul in any of his three targets during the victory over Philly. His role in the passing game is quickly being reduced, with only six combined targets over the last three games. This season, Thomas has recorded nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown in five games. The third-year wideout desperately needs a bounce-back game against the Houston Texans in Week 6.
Rico Dowdle, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (Cut List Ranking No. 28)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) was "close" to returning on Sunday to face the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Pryor added that the team hopes Dowdle can practice this week and be cleared to suit up in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy said, "Having them as a one-two punch was the vision of this offense," but added that Jaylen Warren is "crushing" it right now.
While the two split work early in the season, since Dowdle has been on the shelf, Warren has led the entire backfield. He put up another dominant effort in their win over the Colts, totaling 101 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. However, if Dowdle sits out, both running backs would have their fantasy upside capped, with Warren falling in the mid-end RB2 range and Dowdle holding low-end FLEX upside.
Romeo Doubs, WR, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 34)
New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs caught just one of his three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Doubs spent the previous three weeks ascending into the de facto No. 1 receiver role with A.J. Brown (ankle) sidelined. Over his last two games, he had nine catches, 107 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.
However, he relinquished all of his momentum in Week 5, serving as a major letdown to his fantasy managers. Even in a wide receiver room featuring just four players, Doubs finished last in terms of targets, catches, and yardage. Brown is eligible to be activated from injured reserve before next week's game against the New York Jets, which would completely eliminate Doubs' WR3/flex appeal in leagues with 10 or fewer teams.
If Brown remains sidelined, Doubs will be a WR3/flex with a very low floor.
Week 6 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 6 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 6 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 6 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 6 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 6 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Woody Marks, Germie Bernard, DeMario Douglas:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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