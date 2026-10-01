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Week 5 College Football DFS Picks (DraftKings): Expert CFB Daily Fantasy Advice (Friday Slate - 10/2/26)

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Rocco Becht - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks

Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 5 Friday Slate (10/2/26). CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Friday.

In This Article hide
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
DraftKings CFB Stacks
More College Football Analysis
More DFS Lineup Picks

This Friday's slate is a little smaller than last week, but it makes up for it elsewhere. We have an ACC tilt and the patented Big Ten Friday tilt. We'll find out if Northwestern is for real and whether Mason Heintschel can throw a touchdown against a good team.

On the other side of that, we have James Franklin's new team in what should be a ranked vs. ranked matchup between Pitt and Virginia Tech. Franklin's old team is trying to shake off a stunning loss to Wisconsin. It's a small slate, but it has big storylines...and very good players for DFS.

In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for DraftKings on 10/2/26, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.

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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks

Ethan Grunkemeyer, Virginia Tech ($7.8K)

Guess what? There's rain in the forecast for another Pitt game. Virginia Tech played in a wicked Nor'easter against Boston College in Boston last weekend and escaped with a win.

Those games aren't great for fantasy stats, but it's far worse for Mason Heintschel than Grunkemeyer. Heintschel couldn't find the end zone in either rain game for Pitt. Grunkemeyer threw one touchdown in a downpour last weekend.

Whenever the rain comes to Blacksburg, it's not going to be like it was last week in Boston. I don't know if I want to avoid this game when it comes to quarterbacks, but there is only one I'm considering using. I'm using the guy who hasn't thrown an interception yet this year.

Aidan Chiles, Northwestern ($7.1K)

Gone is the little palace by the lake. Northwestern's brand new Ryan Field opens tonight after a lengthy and expensive renovation. It doesn't even look like the same place.

Chiles has yet to commit a turnover this year and has accounted for 10 touchdowns (six passing and four rushing). He is the closest thing to a dual-threat quarterback on the slate.

Chiles has at least 22 DraftKings points in every game this year. That includes a game against No. 6 Indiana. Chiles may not be the household name on this slate, but he's the one that I trust the most.

Also consider: Mason Heintschel, Pittsburgh ($8K); Rocco Becht, Penn State ($6.9K)

 

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DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs

Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech ($6K)

Overton was the star of the Nor'easter last week in Boston. He ran for 209 yards and also had three receptions for 19 yards. It was a career day for Overton.

He is still "behind" Marcellous Hawkins on the depth chart, but I'll believe it when I see it. Overton is the star of this backfield, and he was even before last week's eruption.

Caleb Komolafe, Northwestern ($5.5K)

Both Komolafe and Joseph Himon II were duds against Indiana. Before that game, Himon had gotten more work in the passing game and more traction in the run game than Komolafe.

Komolafe still gets most of the carries, but this is a rough situation right now. Himon is more explosive, and former Oklahoma and Florida State back Gavin Sawchuk is cutting into the workload of both.

Komolafe was the star last year, and I'm willing to take the chance in GPPs. He's cheap and has a lot of potential despite the slow start.

Also consider: Ja'Kyrian Turner, Pittsburgh ($6.1K); James Peoples, Penn State ($5.6K); Joseph Himon II, Northwestern ($4.7K)

 

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers

Griffin Wilde, Northwestern ($6.1K)

Wilde only has 16 targets this year, but that still leads the team. He has caught 14 of those for 245 yards. Both of his touchdowns came last week against Indiana.

When the competition got tougher, Chiles relied on Wilde. He has at least 13 DK points in every game this season. Northwestern probably won't start regularly flying the friendly skies, but when they do throw, it's heading to Wilde, and he's going to catch it.

Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech ($5.8K)

Do you guys remember Tyler Warren and what he did in his last two years at Penn State? Luke Reynolds is in the same mold, and James Franklin is using him the same way.

Reynolds already has 30 receptions in four games. That is by far the most receptions for a tight end and is in the top 10 of FBS. Last week was the first week that he didn't find the end zone.

Most of the Virginia Tech receivers have sporadic production. Reynolds is the reason why. Just use him and forget about the rest.

Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State ($4.7K)

The loss of Koby Howard hurt the Penn State passing game. Chase Sowell saw the biggest uptick in production, but Brahmer is the guy I have my eye on. He is only one target behind Sowell and has three touchdowns to Sowell's one.

Alex Honig, Northwestern ($3.4K)

Star tight end Luke Dehnicke has been downgraded to doubtful for this game, so it should be Honig's time to shine. Dehnicke had a big game against Indiana, but Honig also had three receptions for 54 yards. What can he do when he is getting all of the tight end targets for the full game?

Also consider: Censere Lee, Pittsburgh ($5.7K); Que'Sean Brown, Virginia Tech ($5.3K); Carson Kent, Pittsburgh ($4.3K); Ayden Greene, Virginia Tech ($4K)

 

DraftKings CFB Stacks

Northwestern

I'm going to preface this by saying that both of these games could be low-scoring. Most of my stacks will be mini stacks instead of full five-man stacks. Any stacks over three players will be run in large field GPPs only.

For Northwestern, my main stack will be Chiles and Wilde. Komolafe and Honig will be the ones I add for GPP formats. Himon is the true wild card, but he carries a significant amount of risk. The Penn State defense hasn't been bad with the exception of six minutes against Wisconsin.

Virginia Tech

This game has the higher implied point total, but it's also going to be played at least partially in the rain. The Penn State offense is really hard to pin down right now. Koby Howard was the only sure thing, and he's injured.

At least with Virginia Tech, we know where to look. I will have several Grunkemeyer/Overton/Reynolds stacks. I'll add some Hawkins in larger GPPs. I will even run a five-man with Grunkemeyer, Overton, Hawkins, Reynolds, and Que'Sean Brown.

Also consider: Pittsburgh, Penn State (GPP only)

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

Senators Hope to Have Warren Foegele Available Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

Limited by Hamstring Tweak to Start Camp
Oso Ighodaro

Competing for Starting Center Job
Alex Nedeljkovic

Expected to Be Available Thursday
William Karlsson

Agrees to Two-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited by Lower-Leg Soreness in Camp
Joey Porter Jr.

Cowboys Acquire Joey Porter Jr. From Steelers
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Ladd McConkey

Limited With Foot Injury on Wednesday
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Lamar Jackson

Limited With Back Injury on Wednesday
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Bucky Irving

Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
CFB

Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
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