College Fantasy Football Sleepers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Pickups and Starts for Week 5 (2026)

Bruno's Week 5 college fantasy football sleepers and streamers for 2026. Find lineup options including Noah Fifita, Jeffrey Overton Jr., and Chris Marshall.
Week 5 brings the first real bye-week squeeze of the college fantasy season. Ten teams are off, including Texas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, and Kansas State, so plenty of managers are going to need an actual starter from the waiver wire rather than another name to stash for later.
Four weeks of football also gives us enough evidence to be much harder on the player pool. Big plays still matter, but they mean more when the carries, targets, or quarterback usage keep showing up behind them. A one-week eruption with no role underneath it is not enough anymore.
There are a few repeat names this week, but only because their cases got stronger. Everyone below remains under the 50% Yahoo cutoff entering Week 5 and has a reasonable path into a starting lineup right now.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Sleepers
Noah Fifita, Arizona (7% rostered)
Fifita is back because leaving him out would be harder to explain than repeating him. He followed the four-touchdown game against Northern Illinois with four more passing scores at Washington State, completing 22 of 36 passes for 297 yards in a 34-24 win.
THE JET MAN ✈️
— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 27, 2026
Through four games, the Arizona quarterback has thrown for 1,131 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 75.6% of his attempts. He has also rushed for two scores. Cincinnati visits Tucson this week.
Fifita has now thrown four touchdown passes in back-to-back games, and Arizona keeps putting enough of the offense on his arm to make the lack of a huge rushing floor much less important. He has moved beyond desperation-stream territory.
Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska (15% rostered)
Nebraska did not need a huge passing night from Colandrea at Michigan State. He still gave fantasy managers 212 yards and two touchdowns through the air, then ran for 66 more yards in the 31-13 win.
He has now completed 68 of 104 passes for 904 yards and 10 touchdowns through four starts, with another 141 yards and two scores on the ground. Maryland comes to Lincoln after giving up 54 points to UCLA, and this is exactly the kind of week where Colandrea's rushing ability matters.
The passing volume can move around from game to game. His involvement does not. He has enough ways to score to cover a bye week without needing another four-touchdown afternoon.
Beau Pribula, Virginia (2% rostered)
Delaware gave Pribula an easy afternoon, and he took advantage of it. The Virginia quarterback completed 24 of 28 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns before his night ended midway through the third quarter, adding another score on the ground.
That gives him 11 passing touchdowns through four games, with only one interception. The opponent gets much tougher with a trip to Florida State, but Pribula has already shown more than one way to score.
He ran for 110 yards in the opener against NC State and has thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game this season. At 2% rostered, he is one of the cleaner bye-week quarterback streams still sitting around.
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers
Matt Fuller, South Carolina (22% rostered)
Fuller survived the test that should have knocked him out of this column. South Carolina was handled 49-18 at Alabama, and he still ran for 112 yards and a touchdown. He has now scored in all four games this season. That matters more than whatever we thought about this backfield in August.
Kentucky comes to Columbia next, and Fuller has already shown he can produce when South Carolina is playing from behind and when the matchup gets ugly. This is another repeat, but the case is stronger than it was a week ago. The Alabama game was the toughest test of Fuller's role so far, and the production survived it.
The Gamecocks keep giving him enough work to start.
Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech (41% rostered)
There is no need to dress this one up. Overton carried 25 times for 209 yards at Boston College, added three catches for 19 yards, and broke a 76-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Virginia Tech's 21-14 win.
7️⃣6️⃣ YARD HOUSE CALL
📺 @accnetwork x @HokiesFB
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 26, 2026
He is up to 409 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 60 carries through four games. He has also caught 10 passes for 114 yards, so the fantasy case is not completely tied to early down carries.
Marcellous Hawkins Jr. still has a role, which keeps this from being a true one-back room. Overton has separated enough anyway. Pitt visits Blacksburg on Friday night, and 25 carries in a close ACC game is exactly the kind of evidence this column is supposed to chase.
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers
Cayden Lee, Missouri (22% rostered)
Lee was already producing before Mississippi State. Then he drew 13 targets, caught 11 passes for 156 yards, and scored twice in Missouri's first SEC game.
He now has 27 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns through four games, and the last performance came in a game Missouri was chasing for most of the night. Florida visits Columbia this week.
There is nothing speculative left about Lee's role. He has at least five catches in every game, and the target spike against SEC competition is more useful than a big line built on two or three deep balls. Lee is getting starter-level volume in an offense throwing efficiently enough to support it.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, USC (4% rostered)
Dixon-Wyatt did not need USC to beat Oregon to make his Week 5 case stronger. He caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, and every one of those catches either moved the chains or scored.
The true freshman now leads USC with 25 receptions and 372 receiving yards, and he has caught at least three passes in every game. He also has three touchdowns through five appearances. Washington comes to the Coliseum next. USC has plenty of receivers it can use, which is usually enough to make a young wideout uncomfortable in fantasy.
Dixon-Wyatt has simply kept earning the football anyway. A second 100-yard game before October makes the 4% roster rate especially difficult to justify.
Chris Marshall, Arkansas (22% rostered)
Marshall has gone from interesting to difficult to ignore in two weeks. He followed seven catches for 136 yards against Georgia with nine receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown against Tulsa.
.@KJ_Jackson_25 x Chris Marshall
— Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) September 27, 2026
That is 16 catches for 331 yards across two very different games, and Arkansas has had Marshall lead the team in receiving in each of its first four contests. Texas A&M is next.
The Razorbacks do not need to be a great offense for Marshall to work as a WR3 or FLEX when this much of the passing game is running through him. He has already produced against Georgia and then handled even more volume when the matchup softened, which is a better signal than one isolated breakout.
Joseph Williams, Colorado (7% rostered)
Colorado scored one touchdown at Baylor. Williams caught it. He finished with 11 receptions for 127 yards, giving him 20 catches for 338 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games.
The Buffaloes have struggled to move the ball consistently, but Williams has kept producing through it, which is more useful than betting on a receiver who needs his offense to dominate.
He now has consecutive games with at least five catches and 88 yards, and the Baylor performance came with Colorado using multiple quarterbacks. Texas Tech comes to Boulder in Week 5. The matchup is not the reason to use Williams. The target concentration is.
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Tight End Sleeper
Mark Bowman, USC (37% rostered)
Bowman did not score against Oregon, and the follow-up still made his case stronger. He caught six passes for 44 yards, tying his career high in receptions, and now sits second on USC with 21 catches through five games.
That is a lot of bankable involvement for a true freshman tight end. Washington is up next, and the position gets thin quickly once the obvious names are gone. Bowman has 204 receiving yards and two touchdowns already, but the reason to bring him back here is simpler than that. The catches keep coming.
RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver analysis already treats him as a likely top-12 option at the position, which is more than enough to clear the bar for a 37% rostered streamer.
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