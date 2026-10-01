👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

College Fantasy Football Sleepers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Pickups and Starts for Week 5 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Noah Fifita - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks

Bruno's Week 5 college fantasy football sleepers and streamers for 2026. Find lineup options including Noah Fifita, Jeffrey Overton Jr., and Chris Marshall.

In This Article hide
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Sleepers
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Tight End Sleeper
More College Football Analysis

Week 5 brings the first real bye-week squeeze of the college fantasy season. Ten teams are off, including Texas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, and Kansas State, so plenty of managers are going to need an actual starter from the waiver wire rather than another name to stash for later.

Four weeks of football also gives us enough evidence to be much harder on the player pool. Big plays still matter, but they mean more when the carries, targets, or quarterback usage keep showing up behind them. A one-week eruption with no role underneath it is not enough anymore.

There are a few repeat names this week, but only because their cases got stronger. Everyone below remains under the 50% Yahoo cutoff entering Week 5 and has a reasonable path into a starting lineup right now.

Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Sleepers

Noah Fifita, Arizona (7% rostered)

Fifita is back because leaving him out would be harder to explain than repeating him. He followed the four-touchdown game against Northern Illinois with four more passing scores at Washington State, completing 22 of 36 passes for 297 yards in a 34-24 win.

Through four games, the Arizona quarterback has thrown for 1,131 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 75.6% of his attempts. He has also rushed for two scores. Cincinnati visits Tucson this week.

Fifita has now thrown four touchdown passes in back-to-back games, and Arizona keeps putting enough of the offense on his arm to make the lack of a huge rushing floor much less important. He has moved beyond desperation-stream territory.

Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska (15% rostered)

Nebraska did not need a huge passing night from Colandrea at Michigan State. He still gave fantasy managers 212 yards and two touchdowns through the air, then ran for 66 more yards in the 31-13 win.

He has now completed 68 of 104 passes for 904 yards and 10 touchdowns through four starts, with another 141 yards and two scores on the ground. Maryland comes to Lincoln after giving up 54 points to UCLA, and this is exactly the kind of week where Colandrea's rushing ability matters.

The passing volume can move around from game to game. His involvement does not. He has enough ways to score to cover a bye week without needing another four-touchdown afternoon.

Beau Pribula, Virginia (2% rostered)

Delaware gave Pribula an easy afternoon, and he took advantage of it. The Virginia quarterback completed 24 of 28 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns before his night ended midway through the third quarter, adding another score on the ground.

That gives him 11 passing touchdowns through four games, with only one interception. The opponent gets much tougher with a trip to Florida State, but Pribula has already shown more than one way to score.

He ran for 110 yards in the opener against NC State and has thrown multiple touchdown passes in every game this season. At 2% rostered, he is one of the cleaner bye-week quarterback streams still sitting around.

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers

Matt Fuller, South Carolina (22% rostered)

Fuller survived the test that should have knocked him out of this column. South Carolina was handled 49-18 at Alabama, and he still ran for 112 yards and a touchdown. He has now scored in all four games this season. That matters more than whatever we thought about this backfield in August.

Kentucky comes to Columbia next, and Fuller has already shown he can produce when South Carolina is playing from behind and when the matchup gets ugly. This is another repeat, but the case is stronger than it was a week ago. The Alabama game was the toughest test of Fuller's role so far, and the production survived it.

The Gamecocks keep giving him enough work to start.

Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech (41% rostered)

There is no need to dress this one up. Overton carried 25 times for 209 yards at Boston College, added three catches for 19 yards, and broke a 76-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Virginia Tech's 21-14 win.

He is up to 409 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 60 carries through four games. He has also caught 10 passes for 114 yards, so the fantasy case is not completely tied to early down carries.

Marcellous Hawkins Jr. still has a role, which keeps this from being a true one-back room. Overton has separated enough anyway. Pitt visits Blacksburg on Friday night, and 25 carries in a close ACC game is exactly the kind of evidence this column is supposed to chase.

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers

Cayden Lee, Missouri (22% rostered)

Lee was already producing before Mississippi State. Then he drew 13 targets, caught 11 passes for 156 yards, and scored twice in Missouri's first SEC game.

He now has 27 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns through four games, and the last performance came in a game Missouri was chasing for most of the night. Florida visits Columbia this week.

There is nothing speculative left about Lee's role. He has at least five catches in every game, and the target spike against SEC competition is more useful than a big line built on two or three deep balls. Lee is getting starter-level volume in an offense throwing efficiently enough to support it.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, USC (4% rostered)

Dixon-Wyatt did not need USC to beat Oregon to make his Week 5 case stronger. He caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, and every one of those catches either moved the chains or scored.

The true freshman now leads USC with 25 receptions and 372 receiving yards, and he has caught at least three passes in every game. He also has three touchdowns through five appearances. Washington comes to the Coliseum next. USC has plenty of receivers it can use, which is usually enough to make a young wideout uncomfortable in fantasy.

Dixon-Wyatt has simply kept earning the football anyway. A second 100-yard game before October makes the 4% roster rate especially difficult to justify.

Chris Marshall, Arkansas (22% rostered)

Marshall has gone from interesting to difficult to ignore in two weeks. He followed seven catches for 136 yards against Georgia with nine receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown against Tulsa.

That is 16 catches for 331 yards across two very different games, and Arkansas has had Marshall lead the team in receiving in each of its first four contests. Texas A&M is next.

The Razorbacks do not need to be a great offense for Marshall to work as a WR3 or FLEX when this much of the passing game is running through him. He has already produced against Georgia and then handled even more volume when the matchup softened, which is a better signal than one isolated breakout.

Joseph Williams, Colorado (7% rostered)

Colorado scored one touchdown at Baylor. Williams caught it. He finished with 11 receptions for 127 yards, giving him 20 catches for 338 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games.

The Buffaloes have struggled to move the ball consistently, but Williams has kept producing through it, which is more useful than betting on a receiver who needs his offense to dominate.

He now has consecutive games with at least five catches and 88 yards, and the Baylor performance came with Colorado using multiple quarterbacks. Texas Tech comes to Boulder in Week 5. The matchup is not the reason to use Williams. The target concentration is.

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Tight End Sleeper

Mark Bowman, USC (37% rostered)

Bowman did not score against Oregon, and the follow-up still made his case stronger. He caught six passes for 44 yards, tying his career high in receptions, and now sits second on USC with 21 catches through five games.

That is a lot of bankable involvement for a true freshman tight end. Washington is up next, and the position gets thin quickly once the obvious names are gone. Bowman has 204 receiving yards and two touchdowns already, but the reason to bring him back here is simpler than that. The catches keep coming.

RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver analysis already treats him as a likely top-12 option at the position, which is more than enough to clear the bar for a 37% rostered streamer.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Top 25 CFB Rivalry Names
Week 5 College Football Bold Predictions
Week 5 CFB Fantasy Rankings
Week 5 RB Fantasy Rankings
Week 5 WR Fantasy Rankings
Week 5 TE Fantasy Rankings
Week 5 QB Fantasy Rankings
Week 5 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with a Broken Rib?
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
CFB

Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 4
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 4 Matchup Ratings