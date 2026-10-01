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NHL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings: Goalies, Value Plays, Stacks, and Power Plays Picks (10/1/26)

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Macklin Celebrini - Fantasy Hockey Rankings, NHL DFS Picks, DFS Hockey

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for October 1, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

After a strong first article of the season, thanks to both the Vegas and Vancouver third lines, we look to come back strong once again for the second big slate of the year. Edmonton is the late-game hammer again, but this time we won’t ask Connor McDavid’s line to bring us home. 

Elsewhere on the slate, teams like Tampa and San Jose will play their first games of the season, while Chicago looks to rebound off a bad first game. Columbus has a new-look top line after trading for Matthew Knies earlier in the week, while Florida and New Jersey look to bounce back after struggling in their first games of the year.

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find members of the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where our chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for NHL DFS contests on DraftKings for Thursday, October 1, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

 

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 10/1/26

Utah Mammoth (UTA1 - Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, Vincent Trocheck; $17000 DK)

Defensive Addition: Mikhail Sergachev ($5400 DK)

The data has Utah’s top line as our stack of the night, and it’s not remotely close. The Mammoth were strong in the preseason, averaging 3.07 even-strength goals per 60 minutes over their four games. Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller were money at home last season, averaging 5.2 more DraftKings points per game at home than on the road. 

 

They also combined for 23 shots on goal in four games against Chicago, averaging 5.75 per game. Vincent Trocheck joins them, coming off a 53-point season for the Rangers. This line will get to share the ice with Chicago’s defensive pairing of Wyatt Kaiser and Artyom Levshunov. 

That duo allowed 4.25 expected goals, 20.51 high-danger chances, and 37.11 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road last season. The Blackhawks got pummeled by Vegas in the season opener and will be on the road again tonight. Spencer Knight isn’t a bad goalie, but he saw more shots per game than any other goalie on tonight’s slate, and with the poor defense in front of him, those shots will be hard to stop. 

Utah is priced right to stack with another top stack. Using them avoids relying on one of the value stacks you'll need if you’re looking to roster Tampa, Edmonton, or Minnesota, all of whom are in worse spots than the Mammoth. 

New Jersey Devils (NJD1 - Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Anthony Mantha; $18300 DK)

Defensive Addition: Luke Hughes ($4500 DK)

The Flyers looked to be in a good spot last night against the Penguins, then allowed five goals through the first two periods. That was with Dan Vladar in net, while tonight Joseph Woll will be between the pipes for Philly. Woll struggled on the road last year as a Maple Leaf, giving up 3.36 even-strength goals over the team’s final 20 games of the season. 

His biggest issue was high-danger shots, and he stopped just 78.5% of them in those games. One of the pairings charged with helping Woll is Cam York and Jamie Drysdale, who gave up 26.17 high-danger chances per 60 minutes over the last half of last season. They’ll line up against the top line for the Devils. 

New Jersey was one of the more aggressive teams in the preseason, averaging 12.35 even-strength high-danger chances and 2.78 expected goals per 60 minutes. Jack Hughes leads the way, entering this year off an epic run to end last year. 

He scored double-digit fantasy points in eight of his final 10 games, including five games with 25+ DraftKings points. In his lone game against the Flyers, he took five shots on goal; a number he achieved in five of the last 10 games of last year. 

Jesper Bratt joins him on New Jersey’s top line, coming off a 50-assist season. Anthony Mantha joined the team in free agency and had his best season, scoring 33 goals in 2025-26. He should be primed for a big game and a big season, skating next to a pair of 50-assist forwards. At just $4500, he’s one of the best values on tonight’s slate. 

San Jose Sharks (SJS1 - Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Mason Marchment; $18600 DK)

Defensive Addition: Luca Cagnoni ($3100 DK)

San Jose has one of the league's most exciting young teams, and although top draft pick Ivar Stenburg isn’t there, the top line has upside with phenom Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith leading the way. Celebrini was a legitimate MVP candidate last year, racking up 45 goals en route to a 115-point season. He averaged over four shots on goal per game, giving him a nice floor even in games where he didn’t deposit one in the back of the net. 

His emergence benefitted Will Smith, who contributed with 24 goals and 59 points. He finished strong with five multi-point games over the season’s final month. Mason Marchment joins the line, coming over from Columbus via Dallas. He finished the year strong, scoring nine points over the season’s final eight games. He provides necessary salary relief at just $4500. 

 

Jacob Markstrom will be in net for the Panthers in this game, and he struggled last year in New Jersey, saving just 78.9% of the high-danger shots he faced over the season’s final 20 road games. He gave up three or more goals in nine of his final 11 starts. He looked good on Tuesday, but having a road game in San Jose just two nights after starting the season in Carolina is a big ask against an aggressive Sharks’ offense.

 

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

 

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Minnesota Wild (MIN3 - Yakov Trinen, Bobby Brink, Ryan Hartman; $10900 DK)

A shocking number of third lines are in good spots tonight, but none have a matchup as good as Minnesota. The Wild will head into Nashville to face a Predators team that was awful defensively last season. Goalie Juuse Saros allowed 3.66 goals per game over his final 20 road games, saving just 76.7% of the high-danger shots he faced. He gave up at least two goals in 28 of his final 29 starts, surrendering three or more goals 25 times. 

The defensive pairing of Brady Skjei and Nick Perbix did him no favors, giving up 4.31 expected goals, 16.58 high-danger chances, and 35.93 scoring chances per 60 minutes at even strength at home over the season’s final 20 games. Those numbers make them one of the most vulnerable pairings on the slate. Last season, Skjei and Perbix faced Minnesota’s third line when the teams met, and I expect the same tonight. 

Although this line isn’t known for lighting the lamp, Ryan Hartman has some upside, having scored 26 goals last season. Bobby Brink brings his 15 goals from Philly, and Yakov Trenin is priced at just $2500, meaning he is a steal if he records one assist or takes a small handful of shots or blocks. This line won’t win you a tournament on its own, but it complements a high-priced stack like Edmonton well and just needs a little contribution to be a worthwhile click.

 

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Jet Greaves (CBJ - $7900 DK)

Few goalies on tonight’s slate can match Jet Greaves' run at the end of last season. He allowed just 1.86 goals and saved over 85% of the high-danger shots he faced over his final 20 home starts. He allowed more than three goals in just one start in the season’s final month. He also faced a decent volume of shots, as Columbus allowed 28.8 per game last season. Volume is great for a goalie, even if they let in a few, as those fractional points add up quickly. 

If Columbus can add a win, which isn’t out of the question against an average Buffalo team that no longer has high-scoring Alex Tuch, then Greaves could put up a tournament-winning score. The loss of Tuch can’t be understated, and Buffalo looked “off” in the preseason, scoring just 2.21 goals and producing fewer than 10 high-danger chances per 60 minutes. 

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets gave up just 1.89 even-strength goals per 60 minutes in the preseason, and all of their defensive pairings are better than average. Andrei Vasilevskiy or Karel Vejmelka may be better cash-game goalies, but Greaves looks like one of the strongest tournament options on the slate, priced at just $7900.

Others in consideration: Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB), Karel Vejmelka (UTA), Yaroslav Askarov (SJ)

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NHL DFS News and Injury Alerts

Andre Burakovsky Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Connor Brown Out for First Two Games
Matt Duchene Doubtful for Season Opener

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More DFS Lineup Picks and Analysis

DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
Thursday DraftKings CFB Picks: 10/1/26
PGA Core 4: Bank of Utah (Premium)
Patrick's PGA Picks: Bank of Utah (Premium)




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with a Broken Rib?
Damian Lillard

Expects to Start for Portland This Season
Gui Santos

in the Mix to Be in Starting Lineup This Season
Joel Embiid

to Have Workload Managed this Season
Anthony Black

Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Andre Burakovsky

Won't Play in Season Opener
Tyler Tucker

Undergoes Arthroscopic Knee Surgery
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Connor Brown

Out for First Two Games
CFB

Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
CFB

Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
CFB

Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

Assures He'll Be in Lineup for Season Opener
CFB

Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
Joel Edmundson

Ready to Go Against Avalanche
CFB

Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
CFB

LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
CFB

Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
CFB

Marcel Reed Hopes to Bounce Back
Jalen Coker

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Justin Jefferson

Won't Practice on Wednesday
Nico Collins

Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Josh Allen

Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
CFB

Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
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