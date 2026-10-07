Bruno's Week 6 college fantasy football trade, buy-low, and sell-high candidates for 2026. His top overachievers and sleepers for fantasy college football, including CJ Carr and more.
Five weeks into the college football season, fantasy managers have enough information to start forming strong opinions. That can also create some of the best trade windows of the year, especially when one ugly performance, an injury, or an unsustainable touchdown streak starts carrying too much weight.
Caleb Hawkins is getting plenty of work without the touchdowns that managers expected. Kewan Lacy's shoulder injury has interrupted his season, while Duce Robinson's inconsistency is testing patience. Their prices may have dropped for different reasons, and each comes with a different amount of risk.
The tougher decision might be moving someone who is helping you win. Wayne Knight and Turbo Richard have been outstanding, and CJ Carr just delivered five touchdowns against North Carolina. Those are useful players to keep. They are also worth putting into trade conversations to find out what another manager would offer.Featured Promo: Get any College Football Premium Pass for 50% off and win more using code CHAMP. Exclusive access to our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheets and Premium Discord Chat rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
College Fantasy Football Buy-Low Candidates
Caleb Hawkins, RB, Oklahoma State
Caleb Hawkins has not really played like a buy-low candidate. His fantasy totals have. Through four games, Hawkins has 83 carries for 441 yards and 11 catches for another 43. He just ran for 180 yards on 31 attempts against West Virginia before Oklahoma State's bye.
The missing piece has been touchdowns, with Hawkins reaching the end zone only twice.
Caleb Hawkins went OFF last night vs. West Virginia
🔥31 carries
🔥180 rushing yards
🔥1 rushing TD
@CowboyFB pic.twitter.com/kFk1I8TnZS
— Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 27, 2026
That is a massive swing from 2025, when he scored 29 total touchdowns at North Texas, including 25 rushing scores. Nobody should expect that ridiculous rate to return, but two touchdowns on 94 touches is the opposite extreme.
The workload and yardage remain strong. Hawkins is averaging 110.3 rushing yards per game and has already shown Oklahoma State is willing to lean heavily on him.
His 180-yard performance probably eliminated any chance of stealing him, but the disappointing touchdown total may still have lowered his price from where it sat in August. If Hawkins can be acquired for less than an elite-RB valuation, this is worth pursuing.
Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss
Kewan Lacy's first month has been frustrating enough to create a legitimate buying opportunity. Lacy suffered a shoulder injury against LSU, missed Ole Miss' loss to Florida, and then had the Rebels' bye immediately afterward.
He has managed 191 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries through three appearances. The good news is that head coach Pete Golding expects Lacy back against Vanderbilt. The less exciting part is that Ole Miss plans to rotate its backs while determining how much work Lacy can handle.
That uncertainty is exactly where the discount comes from. Lacy set Ole Miss single-season records with 306 carries, 1,567 rushing yards, and 24 touchdowns last season. A rough September does not erase that upside.
There may be some short-term frustration if his workload is limited this week, but fantasy managers thinking beyond Saturday have an opportunity to acquire him before he proves he is healthy again. Once that happens, the buying window could disappear quickly.
Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State
Duce Robinson's slow start has reached the point where it is worth checking on his trade price. Robinson broke out for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns last season. Through five games this year, he has only 15 receptions for 280 yards and two scores.
Even that yardage total is boosted considerably by his six-catch, 135-yard performance against Alabama.
The inconsistency has been difficult to ignore. Robinson caught only two passes for 18 yards against Virginia last week and has now finished three games with three or fewer receptions. There is legitimate risk here. Florida State has not consistently given him the kind of volume fantasy managers expected, and road games against Louisville and Miami are next.
That also means this is not a recommendation to pay his preseason price. Robinson has already shown against Alabama that the ceiling is still there. If his manager has grown tired of waiting for the 2025 version to return, the discount could make the gamble worthwhile.
More Buy-Low Targets
- Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida: Baugh had 600 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through four games before Missouri held him to 13 yards on 12 carries. One awful Saturday should not wipe out what came before it.
- Antwan Raymond, RB, Rutgers: Raymond had at least 122 rushing yards in three straight games before Indiana held him to 31. Rutgers is also on bye, which can create a small additional discount.
- Arch Manning, QB, Texas: Manning has 862 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions through four games after entering the year with enormous expectations. The schedule is difficult, but his price is worth checking if frustration has finally overtaken name value.
College Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates
Wayne Knight, RB, UCLA
Wayne Knight has been one of college football's best early season stories. That does not mean fantasy managers should ignore what his current trade value might buy.
Knight has rushed 49 times for 445 yards and nine touchdowns through four games. That is 9.1 yards per carry and one rushing touchdown for roughly every 5.4 attempts. He has also caught eight passes for 88 yards.
Wayne Knight gets @UCLAFootball on the board 🙌
Watch on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/V5JNO7yFue
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 26, 2026
The production has been excellent. The touchdown rate is the part that cannot reasonably be expected to continue. Knight scored nine rushing touchdowns on 207 carries at James Madison last season. He has already matched that total on fewer than one-quarter as many attempts this year.
UCLA now travels to Oregon coming out of its bye. Knight can remain an excellent fantasy back even after regression arrives, so there is no reason to dump him. But if another manager views the nine-touchdown start as evidence that Knight belongs among the unquestioned elite RB1s, it is worth hearing the offer.
Turbo Richard, RB, Indiana
Turbo Richard has turned 63 carries into 587 yards through five games, an outrageous 9.3 yards per attempt. His latest performance only pushed his value higher, with Richard rushing 13 times for 204 yards against Rutgers.
The concern is not talent. It is volume. Lee Beebe Jr. has actually received more work in Indiana's backfield, carrying 89 times for 520 yards and four touchdowns. Richard also has only three receptions this season, leaving him heavily dependent on rushing efficiency and big plays.
That has been no problem while he is averaging more than nine yards every time he carries the ball. The calculation changes once that number starts moving toward something remotely sustainable.
Richard can still be started confidently against Nebraska this week. Selling high does not mean predicting a collapse. It means seeing whether another manager will pay for him as though the 204-yard explosions and 9.3-yard average are going to keep coming.
CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame
CJ Carr's four-touchdown passing performance against North Carolina, plus another score on the ground, gives fantasy managers an excellent opportunity to check his market.
Made it happen 👏
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/ARd7lLGNP2
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 3, 2026
Carr has thrown for 1,197 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only one interception through five games while completing 71% of his passes. He has also added three rushing touchdowns.
The touchdown production is doing a lot of work for his fantasy value. Carr is averaging 239.4 passing yards per game and has thrown a touchdown on more than 10% of his attempts. His three rushing touchdowns have come despite only 28 rushing yards.
None of that means Carr is playing poorly. Quite the opposite. Notre Dame is undefeated, Carr has been efficient, and Stanford is next. The question is whether the five-touchdown fantasy performance against North Carolina changed his price.
If another manager now views Carr as a locked-in elite fantasy quarterback rather than a very good passer riding an unusually high touchdown rate, this is a good week to explore a deal.
More Sell-High Targets
- DeSean Bishop, RB, Tennessee: Bishop exploded for career highs of 34 carries, 220 yards, and three touchdowns against Auburn. His previous carry totals were 14, 20, nine, and 11, so do not assume 30-plus touches are suddenly the norm.
- Jamal Roberts, RB, Missouri: Roberts rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns against Florida, helped by scoring runs of 77 and 80 yards. There is no need to force a trade, but this is an obvious time to test his price.
- KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers: Duff has 33 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns through five games, already matching his touchdown total from all of last season. Rutgers is also entering its bye, making this a good time to see whether another manager will pay for that early scoring pace.
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