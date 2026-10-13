Mike's top Week 7 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.
We didn't have any Power 4 teams taking on FCS teams last week. This week we have three teams partaking in the forbidden blowout win. That will help in covering for bye weeks. The Clemson, Stanford, and Texas A&M offenses (and defenses) have all had issues this year, but they all face completely overmatched opponents in Week 7.
The Arizona and Wake Forest offenses paid loss last week. Missouri didn't do too badly. Virginia Tech and Duke were major disappointments. The Utah defense gave up a ton of points to Kansas. Cal and Virginia Tech played hot potato with the football, leading to turnovers for both sides that helped salvage their fantasy days a little. Pitt and Virginia were both disappointments. That's how it's going to be during conference play.
Waivers for Week 7 open tomorrow. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 7 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.
Waiver Wire Adds Week 7 - Team Offense
Wake Forest OFF
8% rostered
GIO LOPEZ WITH A 77 YARD BOMB TO CARLOS HERNANDEZ https://t.co/wRhFs8ZXaL
— Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 26, 2026
Wake Forest put up another 18.75 fantasy points last week against North Carolina State. Are we really afraid of Cal? I'm not. Gio Lopez has been outstanding since reuniting with his former coordinator at South Alabama, Rob Ezell, at Wake this year.
Carlos Hernandez and Jack Foley are matchup nightmares. Deuce Lawrence and Ty Clark III are a strong duo in the backfield. This offense has it all! Why are 92% of Yahoo players so far behind the curve?
Louisville OFF
11% rostered
Louisville can score with anyone. The bad news is that the defense allows points as fast as the offense can score them. That can cost us some win bonuses, but Louisville still puts up a lot of points.
Lincoln Kienholz and Isaac Brown are stars in this offense. Once again, Louisville has a gaggle of good receivers. Only Wake Forest has held the Cardinals under 400 yards of offense.
LINCOLN KIENHOLZ DIME.
HE’S UNREAL. https://t.co/0BhnyEQLvr
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 19, 2026
The Cardinals have scored at least 27 points in every game. Louisville shouldn't lose to Syracuse, but I wouldn't put anything past the ACC right now.
Houston OFF
23% rostered
Houston is getting close to that roster threshold for inclusion in this piece. Honestly, they should have been there long ago. The Cougars have at least 10 fantasy points in all six games so far, scoring at least three touchdowns per game and only committing four turnovers.
It helps that they are winning. Oklahoma State has a strong chance to beat the Cougars, but the Cowboys give up a lot of yards and points. Every FBS opponent has at least 24 points on the Pokes this year. Houston should follow suit.
Clemson OFF
3% rostered
So, yeah...Clemson has only scored in double figures in fantasy points once in five games. That was 11 against North Carolina in Week 3. This team turns the ball over too much, doesn't have a strong running game, and has a very inexperienced quarterback, no matter which one they use.
This is based purely on matchup. Charleston Southern is 3-3 on the season, but they have been held to 20 points or fewer in three games. Georgia Southern, a team that Clemson beat 22-7 in Week 2, shut out the Buccaneers 31-0.
If the Clemson offense can't get it together in this game, they never will. At least not in 2026.
Purdue OFF
0% rostered
UCLA is widely regarded as a strong defense, and Purdue still put up 11.25 fantasy points against the Bruins. The Boilermakers haven't turned the ball over in the last two games.
This offense is playing clean and is getting good quarterback play from Ryan Browne. Fame Ijeboi has been outstanding as the featured back. This week, Purdue gets a Washington team that was gutted by the Minnesota team that Purdue stomped last week.
Purdue's only bad offensive game was against Notre Dame. This team still got 16.25 points on Wake Forest, who is turning out to be the second-best team in the ACC. It's time to quit sleeping on Purdue. They aren't bad anymore.
Other offenses to consider:
Missouri vs. Mississippi, Cincinnati vs. West Virginia, Stanford vs. Elon
Waiver Wire Adds Week 7 - Team Defense
Utah DEF
18% rostered
Utah burned us all last week, but they have a great chance to get right here against Colorado. The Ralphies have turned it over 11 times in five games. Colorado will get some yards. They have between 300 and 375 against all four FBS teams they have played.
They aren't doing a lot with those yards. Colorado has just 41 points in four games against FBS opponents. This is a great opportunity for Utah to make it up to those of us who dealt with last week's stinker.
Baylor DEF
1% rostered
I haven't lost my mind. Baylor has been very disruptive on defense this year. The Bears have 18 sacks, five fumble recoveries, and five interceptions in five games. On top of that, Baylor hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a game yet.
On the other hand, the TCU offense has struggled to move the ball against the three decent teams they have played. Only Arkansas State and Grambling allowed TCU over 350 yards of offense. North Carolina and BYU held them under 300.
TCU has turned it over eight times in five games. Expect Baylor to be all over them in the Revivalry. This is NOT the Bluebonnet Bowl.
Pittsburgh DEF
10% rostered
Here we go again. Pitt has a strong matchup against a Boston College team that doesn't get a lot of yards or points. The Eagles are methodical, but they still only average 19 points and 346.4 yards per game.
Pitt is still forcing turnovers (six in the last two games) and picking up sacks (five in that span). The offense has left them in precarious situations, and that could happen again. I just don't have faith in the Boston College offense to take advantage as North Carolina and Virginia Tech did.
Wake Forest DEF
0% rostered
The Wake offense has been outstanding, but the defense has been a bit of a sore spot. They have been strong lately, but Wake only had six points in the first three games of the season. One of those was against Akron.
Wake's defense has turned it around against Louisville, Stanford, and North Carolina State. The Demon Deacons have averaged nine fantasy points per game against those three teams.
Cal's offense is likely worse than all three, especially if Adam Mohammed and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele are out. Even with them in, Cal had problems moving the ball. I like Wake on both sides of the ball this weekend.
Stanford DEF
1% rostered
Alright, which of you degenerates are rostering Stanford? The Cardinal have actually lost fantasy points on the season. The best game of the season was five fantasy points against Georgia Tech.
Stanford has allowed over 55 points twice and over 45 once more. Tech was "held" to 27 points. This defense isn't forcing many turnovers and is generally bad in every category you can think of.
Elon hasn't been really bad, but they were shut out by Wofford last week. Stanford is a Hail Mary in a deep league, but it might just be tipped into the hands of a receiver.
Other defenses to consider:
UCLA vs. Wisconsin, Penn State vs. Michigan, Maryland vs. Rutgers