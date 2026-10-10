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7 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions for Week 5: RotoBaller Staff Roundtable

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Tre Harris - Fantasy Football Rankings, Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, WR Streamers

RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including Tre' Harris, Aaron Jones Sr., and more.

With the "full" Week 5 slate less than 24 hours away, let's have fun and make bold predictions about positional breakout performances we could see on Sunday.

In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about KC Concepcion Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Aaron Jones Sr., Tre' Harris, and more.

Below, check out these seven fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Frank Ammirante and John Johnson.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

TreVeyon Henderson Finishes as a Top-10 RB for Week 5

TreVeyon Henderson has been disappointing for fantasy managers this season, but he could be in line for a breakout performance against the Raiders. Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a knee injury in last week's win over the Bills and was limited in Wednesday's practice, putting his availability for Week 5 in question.

We've already seen what Henderson can do without Stevenson. In three games without his backfield mate last season, Henderson averaged 24.3 PPR fantasy points, rushing for 264 yards and scoring five total touchdowns. That included a 147-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers, followed by three touchdowns against the Jets. Even if Stevenson plays, it could be in a limited role.

Henderson hasn't been efficient this season, rushing for just 42 yards on 14 carries against Buffalo last week. However, he showed flashes of his upside in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, finishing with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. His explosive playmaking ability gives him a high ceiling whenever he gets enough opportunities.

The matchup against Las Vegas is appealing, especially after what we saw last week. Kenneth Walker III torched the Raiders for 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 76-yard run. Henderson has similar breakaway speed, making him capable of exploiting the same defensive weaknesses.

Stevenson's absence would give Henderson a path to a featured workload, including more opportunities in the passing game. He caught 10 passes in three games without Stevenson last season, showing that he can contribute as a receiver when given a larger role.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Aaron Jones Sr. Finishes As A Top-5 RB

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr.'s career is clearly on the decline. He's 31 years old and has seen his rushing efficiency decline in each season dating back to 2022. Injuries may have taken their toll on his explosiveness and power, as he was a regular presence on his team's injury report in each of the last few seasons.

But his fantasy production is benefiting from a huge role as the Vikings' clear lead back -- the injury to RB Jordan Mason (thumb) has led to Minnesota giving Jones a ridiculous 24.7 opportunities per game since Week 1, or in games that Mason didn't play. He's been heavily involved as both a runner and pass-catcher.

Jones is still effective enough to put up solid fantasy numbers with a big role. This week, he gets a Cinderella matchup, as the Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints, who have a defense that's been absolutely pummeled by running backs this season. They've allowed 31.3 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing backfields so far in 2026.

The Saints have been gashed by allowing over 5.2 yards per carry, nine total rushing touchdowns, and a whopping 33.8 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing backfields. That's nearly four more points per game than the next-worst team, the Detroit Lions, and there are a lot of teams bunched up around the Lions. It's an impressive gap.

In Week 5, they allowed Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson to score a 59-yard touchdown on his first rush of the game. Their defensive line has been getting completely manhandled by opposing offensive linemen, who have opened up huge gaps for their RBs to run through.

The Saints now have a multi-year history of allowing huge swaths of yards before contact. Jones should benefit from this and have his biggest game of the 2026 season as a result. He should be started in all fantasy football leagues as an RB1.

- John Johnson

 

Jacoby Brissett Finishes as a Top-3 QB for Week 5

Brissett has really struggled this year, but he has a great opportunity to provide a spike week against the Lions. Detroit's pass defense has been a disaster, allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

This game has a massive 54.5-point total, the highest-scoring environment you could ask for when targeting a quarterback with upside. Arizona also has home-field advantage, which should help Brissett and the Cardinals offense keep pace in what could turn into a shootout.

We've seen quarterbacks like Tyler Shough, Josh Allen, Geno Smith, and Young each have huge games against the Lions. This is exactly what the doctor ordered for Arizona's offense.

Arizona has also been relatively pass-heavy all year, which is ideal for this matchup. Detroit has allowed an 11:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio through four games, so there's a realistic path to multiple passing touchdowns here.

The Cardinals are also 5.5-point underdogs, which could force Brissett into a pass-heavy game script. With Trey McBride operating as his primary target and Arizona likely playing from behind, Brissett has a legitimate shot at finishing among the top three fantasy quarterbacks this week.

- Frank Ammirante

 

KC Concepcion Jr. Tops 100 Receiving Yards, Scores Touchdown

While Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has made the flashier plays and scored more receiving touchdowns, it's been their first-round WR pick, KC Concepcion, that's been the clear leader in targets. Through four games, Concepcion has six more targets than Boston.

The Browns will face the New York Jets in Week 5. They've been pretty stiff against fantasy receivers overall, but are more vulnerable to slot production. Boston typically plays on the outside while Concepcion is a slot guy, so this gives him a slight boost.

He has 17 targets over his last two games, and his snap share on offense increased from below 70 percent in each of his first two games to 86 percent in Week 3 and 92 percent in Week 4. He's impressed on film and his per-route metrics show great efficiency.

He is also elusive and quick after the catch. He could quickly become a magnet for designed targets to help Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson with easy completions and to get the offense moving when it's struggling. He has a 24.3 percent target share overall, and his 44.4 percent designed target share ranks 2nd in the NFL.

Even though the matchup isn't insanely amazing, Concepcion's breakout game is coming.

- John Johnson

 

Tre' Harris Finishes as a Top-20 WR for Week 5

Harris is starting to emerge as a legitimate weapon in the Chargers' passing game. He could be in line for a breakout performance against the Broncos. The second-year receiver has quietly put together two strong games. Injuries on both sides could create an ideal opportunity for him to deliver a big fantasy performance.

Harris has cleared 60 receiving yards in consecutive games, catching six passes for 76 yards against the Bills before adding three receptions for 60 yards against the Seahawks. He's averaging an impressive 16.1 yards per reception this season, showing his ability to generate chunk plays rather than relying entirely on volume.

The biggest development is Ladd McConkey's injury. McConkey aggravated a foot injury against Seattle and missed Wednesday's practice, putting his Week 5 availability in question. Harris could be asked to take on an even larger role if McConkey is unable to play, particularly with Quentin Johnston also dealing with a chest injury.

The matchup against Denver is also more appealing than usual. Patrick Surtain II suffered an ankle injury against the 49ers and will be out for a couple of weeks, while fellow starting cornerback Riley Moss is dealing with a rib injury. That makes this a more exploitable matchup.

Harris has already shown his big-play ability this season, including a 53-yard reception against the Raiders in Week 2. Perhaps he can get loose in this spot as well.

- Frank Ammirante

 

Malachi Fields Breaks Out With 7+ Catches, 100+ Yards, Receiving Touchdown

There was a time when quarterback Jameis Winston, who currently is the starter for the New York Giants, was the greatest talent elevator in the NFL for wide receivers in fantasy football. He powered WR Jerry Jeudy to average over 17 PPR fantasy points per game from Week 12 to Week 17.

Since then, and before then as well, in fact, Jeudy has never been a fantasy-relevant wide receiver. He's viewed as a major bust -- despite his first-round draft capital, he's failed to be consistently productive for even one full season of his career. Winston is just the biggest gunslinger in the NFL.

The big-bodied rookie Fields already has two touchdown catches on the season, and has made several highlight-reel-worthy grabs, including a diving catch down the sideline that was ruled out of bounds.

The talent is clearly there, yet Fields is flying under the radar right now. WR Malik Nabers (knee) is dealing with a nagging shoulder injury that's bothered him on multiple occasions this season and now a knee ailment. There's a chance he could be limited in games or even miss time.

New York will face the Washington Commanders at home in Week 5. They allow over seven yards per pass attempt and an eye-watering 41.0 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. We should see Winston have an excellent game with his array of pass-catchers, and the first true breakout game for Fields in his rookie season.

- John Johnson

 

Brock Bowers Makes Three Touchdown Grabs

Obviously, you're starting Bowers if you have him on your roster, because he's the best tight end in fantasy football. But when the Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 5, we should see a truly monster effort from the elite tight end.

His best career game was in Week 9 last season, when he caught 12 of his 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That was an elite schematic matchup. The upcoming matchup is elite for a different reason -- the Patriots will be without four of their defensive backs due to injury.

Both of New England's starting cornerbacks, including their All-Pro Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), are officially out, meaning the only cornerback on their depth chart that has potential to play is Charles Woods (shoulder), who's also dealing with a shoulder injury.

His is just a stinger, and he stated that he was "feeling great" despite the injury. But this is the perfect storm for Bowers to have a gigantic game. For starters, Las Vegas' passing offense has been humming this season. Their starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, has played very well through four games.

Kubiak's genius offensive schemes are finally utilizing Bowers to near his full potential. No. 89 already tends to get open with regularity, but he could truly be separating at will, early and often, in Week 5. The Patriots simply don't have any quality defensive backs to cover him with.

Gonzalez is arguably the best CB in the NFL at everything except catching interceptions, and Davis is a quality veteran starter. The Raiders also don't have a ton of pass-catching talent aside from Bowers, and while some of their wideouts have had nice games, Vegas could benefit from a true WR1.

The best pass-catching TE in the NFL against a bunch of backups sounds like a recipe for an explosive effort. Bowers has a real shot at eclipsing his career-high single-game fantasy point total in Week 5.

- John Johnson

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - KC Concepcion Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Aaron Jones Sr., Tre' Harris. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for KC Concepcion Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Aaron Jones Sr., Tre' Harris.

KC Concepcion
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Khalil Shakir
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Will Shipley
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Rome Odunze
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DJ Moore
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Mark Andrews
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Tre Harris
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Courtland Sutton
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Kendrick Bourne
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J.K. Dobbins
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Tre Tucker
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Denzel Boston
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Keaton Mitchell
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Tony Pollard
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Makai Lemon
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RJ Harvey
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Dallas Goedert
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Alvin Kamara
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Dalton Schultz
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Ollie Gordon II
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Keenan Allen
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Blake Corum
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Tyler Warren
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Michael Mayer
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Tee Higgins
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Jaylen Waddle
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Antonio Williams
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Luther Burden III
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Kenyon Sadiq
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George Kittle
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Samaje Perine
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DK Metcalf
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Cade Otton
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David Montgomery
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AJ Barner
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Mike Evans
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Dohnte Meyers
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Bucky Irving
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Ryan Flournoy
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Matthew Golden
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Christian Watson
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Kendre Miller
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Rashod Bateman
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Cam Skattebo
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Chig Okonkwo
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Malik Nabers
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Jaylin Noel
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Drake London
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Ashton Jeanty
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Kimani Vidal
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Cooper Kupp
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Nico Collins
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Christian McCaffrey
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Charlie Jones
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Anthony Gould
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Omarion Hampton
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Dontayvion Wicks
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J.K. Dobbins
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Malik Washington
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Denzel Boston
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Tucker Kraft
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Tony Pollard
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Juwan Johnson
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RJ Harvey
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Devaughn Vele
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Jordan Addison
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Alvin Kamara
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Emeka Egbuka
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Ollie Gordon II
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Woody Marks
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Romeo Doubs
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Tyler Allgeier
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Carnell Tate
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Colston Loveland
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Keon Coleman
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Isaiah Likely
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Khalil Shakir
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Josh Downs
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KC Concepcion
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Tyler Warren
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Will Shipley
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Jameson Williams
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Jakobi Meyers
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Dalton Kincaid
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T.J. Hockenson
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Braelon Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
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Brenton Strange
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Tee Higgins
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Jaylen Waddle
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Hunter Henry
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Luther Burden III
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Rico Dowdle
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George Kittle
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Tyler Higbee
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DK Metcalf
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Terry Mclaurin
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David Montgomery
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Rome Odunze
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Quinshon Judkins
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DJ Moore
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Mike Evans
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Mark Andrews
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Bucky Irving
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Tre Harris
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Emanuel Wilson
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Courtland Sutton
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Sam Laporta
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Kendrick Bourne
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Matthew Golden
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Tre Tucker
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Christian Watson
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Keaton Mitchell
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Makai Lemon
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Jeremiyah Love
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Dallas Goedert
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Parker Washington
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Garrett Wilson
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Dalton Schultz
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George Pickens
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Mike Gesicki
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D'Andre Swift
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vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cam Skattebo
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malik Nabers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jake Ferguson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Davante Adams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ladd McConkey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Keenan Allen
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Drake London
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Blake Corum
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brock Bowers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Roman Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Zay Flowers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kalif Raymond
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Olave
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Mayer
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Justin Jefferson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Warren
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Antonio Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Javonte Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Nico Collins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Samaje Perine
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Michael Wilson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cade Otton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
AJ Barner
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
James Cook III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyren Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Derrick Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chase Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Trey McBride
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malachi Fields
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kendre Miller
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cody White
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Darius Cooper
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Puka Nacua
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Najee Harris
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bijan Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
George Holani
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashod Bateman
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylin Noel
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rachaad White
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chris Bell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kimani Vidal
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dameon Pierce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cooper Kupp
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Troy Franklin
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyjae Spears
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Germie Bernard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Austin Ekeler
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Evan Engram
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Darnell Washington
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Demario Douglas
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kaelon Black
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Greg Dulcich
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bryce Lance
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Wright
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Zach Ertz
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Justice Hill
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jauan Jennings
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Darnell Mooney
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Raheim Sanders
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Roschon Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ty Johnson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sean Tucker
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Isaiah Davis
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Goodson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sione Vaki
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyler Badie
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
CJ Donaldson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Seth McGowan
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Carson Steele
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Demond Claiborne
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
DeeJay Dallas
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Travis Homer
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Nicholas Singleton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Hunter Luepke
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ameer Abdullah
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ray Davis
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bam Knight
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Alec Ingold
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Corey Kiner
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Patrick Ricard
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dylan Laube
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tahj Brooks
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jordan James
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rasheen Ali
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Robert Henry Jr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jacob Saylors
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Salvon Ahmed
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Drake London
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Parker Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
James Cook III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
David Montgomery
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Will Shipley
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Harris
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cody White
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Najee Harris
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Holani
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Bell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Austin Ekeler
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bryce Lance
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Wright
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zach Ertz
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Justice Hill
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Darnell Mooney
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Raheim Sanders
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ty Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sean Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Davis
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Goodson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sione Vaki
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Badie
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
CJ Donaldson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Carson Steele
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Demond Claiborne
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Homer
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Hunter Luepke
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ray Davis
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bam Knight
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Alec Ingold
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Patrick Ricard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dylan Laube
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tahj Brooks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan James
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rasheen Ali
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Robert Henry Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jacob Saylors
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Salvon Ahmed
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Mark Andrews
Tre Harris
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tre Harris
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Harris
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tre Harris
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Harris
vs
Tre Tucker
Tre Harris
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tre Harris
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre Harris
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tre Harris
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre Harris
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tre Harris
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Harris
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Harris
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tre Harris
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Harris
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Harris
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tre Harris
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Harris
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Harris
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Will Shipley
Tre Harris
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tre Harris
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Harris
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tre Harris
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Harris
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Harris
vs
Keon Coleman
Tre Harris
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Harris
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Harris
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tre Harris
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Harris
vs
Roman Wilson
Tre Harris
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Harris
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tre Harris
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tre Harris
vs
Michael Mayer
Tre Harris
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tre Harris
vs
Jordan Addison
Tre Harris
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre Harris
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Harris
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tre Harris
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tre Harris
vs
Samaje Perine
Tre Harris
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tre Harris
vs
Cade Otton
Tre Harris
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Harris
vs
AJ Barner
Tre Harris
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Harris
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tre Harris
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Tre Harris
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tre Harris
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Harris
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tre Harris
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Tre Harris
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Harris
vs
Malachi Fields
Tre Harris
vs
Tony Pollard
Tre Harris
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
RJ Harvey
Tre Harris
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre Harris
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre Harris
vs
Cody White
Tre Harris
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tre Harris
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tre Harris
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tre Harris
vs
Darius Cooper
Tre Harris
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tre Harris
vs
Najee Harris
Tre Harris
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre Harris
vs
George Holani
Tre Harris
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre Harris
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tre Harris
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tre Harris
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Harris
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tre Harris
vs
Josh Downs
Tre Harris
vs
Rachaad White
Tre Harris
vs
Tyler Warren
Tre Harris
vs
Chris Bell
Tre Harris
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Harris
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tre Harris
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tre Harris
vs
Kimani Vidal
Tre Harris
vs
Braelon Allen
Tre Harris
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tre Harris
vs
Tee Higgins
Tre Harris
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tre Harris
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Harris
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tre Harris
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Harris
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tre Harris
vs
George Kittle
Tre Harris
vs
Troy Franklin
Tre Harris
vs
DK Metcalf
Tre Harris
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tre Harris
vs
David Montgomery
Tre Harris
vs
Germie Bernard
Tre Harris
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tre Harris
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre Harris
vs
Mike Evans
Tre Harris
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Tre Harris
vs
Bucky Irving
Tre Harris
vs
Austin Ekeler
Tre Harris
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tre Harris
vs
Evan Engram
Tre Harris
vs
Sam Laporta
Tre Harris
vs
Darnell Washington
Tre Harris
vs
Matthew Golden
Tre Harris
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Christian Watson
Tre Harris
vs
Demario Douglas
Tre Harris
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tre Harris
vs
Kaelon Black
Tre Harris
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tre Harris
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tre Harris
vs
Parker Washington
Tre Harris
vs
Bryce Lance
Tre Harris
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Harris
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tre Harris
vs
George Pickens
Tre Harris
vs
Zach Ertz
Tre Harris
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tre Harris
vs
Justice Hill
Tre Harris
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tre Harris
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tre Harris
vs
Malik Nabers
Tre Harris
vs
Darnell Mooney
Tre Harris
vs
Davante Adams
Tre Harris
vs
Treylon Burks
Tre Harris
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Harris
vs
Ted Hurst
Tre Harris
vs
Drake London
Tre Harris
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tre Harris
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tre Harris
vs
Raheim Sanders
Tre Harris
vs
Brock Bowers
Tre Harris
vs
Dawson Knox
Tre Harris
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Harris
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tre Harris
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Harris
vs
Tez Johnson
Tre Harris
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Harris
vs
Cole Kmet
Tre Harris
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tre Harris
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tre Harris
vs
Javonte Williams
Tre Harris
vs
Noah Fant
Tre Harris
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Harris
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tre Harris
vs
Michael Wilson
Tre Harris
vs
Isaiah Williams
Tre Harris
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Harris
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tre Harris
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Harris
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Harris
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Harris
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Harris
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Tre Harris
vs
Dyami Brown
Tre Harris
vs
Efton Chism III
Tre Harris
vs
Josh Cameron
Tre Harris
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Skyy Moore
Tre Harris
vs
Tory Horton
Tre Harris
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tre Harris
vs
Devontez Walker
Tre Harris
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Tre Harris
vs
Zachariah Branch
Tre Harris
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tre Harris
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Tre Harris
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tre Harris
vs
Jalen Brooks
Tre Harris
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Tre Harris
vs
Kyle Williams
Tre Harris
vs
Jacob Cowing
Tre Harris
vs
Ben Skowronek
Tre Harris
vs
Jordan Whittington
Tre Harris
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Tre Harris
vs
Isaiah Bond
Tre Harris
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tre Harris
vs
Bo Melton
Tre Harris
vs
Malik Benson
Tre Harris
vs
Jared Wayne
Tre Harris
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Tre Harris
vs
Dareke Young
Tre Harris
vs
Chimere Dike
Tre Harris
vs
Jahdae Walker
Tre Harris
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tre Harris
vs
Travis Hunter
Tre Harris
vs
Tutu Atwell
Tre Harris
vs
Derius Davis
Tre Harris
vs
Skyler Bell
Tre Harris
vs
Tai Felton
Tre Harris
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Tre Harris
vs
Deion Burks
Tre Harris
vs
Zavion Thomas
Tre Harris
vs
Greg Dortch
Tre Harris
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Tre Harris
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
Tre Harris
vs
Kameron Johnson
Tre Harris
vs
Sterling Shepard
Tre Harris
vs
Simi Fehoko
Tre Harris
vs
Elijah Moore
Tre Harris
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Tre Harris
vs
Tom Kennedy
Tre Harris
vs
Myles Price
Tre Harris
vs
Ryan Miller
Tre Harris
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Tre Harris
vs
Charlie Jones
Tre Harris
vs
Kaden Wetjen
Tre Harris
vs
Theo Wease Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Anthony Gould

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Dillon Dube

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Samuel Montembeault

to Miss 10-14 Days
Jayden Struble

Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad

Set to Return Saturday
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Frank Nazar

Receives Two-Game Suspension
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Igor Shesterkin

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Kawhi Leonard

Out Saturday Against Clippers
Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Fred VanVleet

Turns in Impressive Preseason Debut
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Week 6 As Well
Justin Jefferson

"Plans to Play" in Week 5
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Carnell Tate

is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
DJ Moore

Still Not Practicing Friday
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
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