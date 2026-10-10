RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including Tre' Harris, Aaron Jones Sr., and more.
With the "full" Week 5 slate less than 24 hours away, let's have fun and make bold predictions about positional breakout performances we could see on Sunday.
In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about KC Concepcion Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Aaron Jones Sr., Tre' Harris, and more.
Below, check out these seven fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Frank Ammirante and John Johnson.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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TreVeyon Henderson Finishes as a Top-10 RB for Week 5
TreVeyon Henderson has been disappointing for fantasy managers this season, but he could be in line for a breakout performance against the Raiders. Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a knee injury in last week's win over the Bills and was limited in Wednesday's practice, putting his availability for Week 5 in question.
We've already seen what Henderson can do without Stevenson. In three games without his backfield mate last season, Henderson averaged 24.3 PPR fantasy points, rushing for 264 yards and scoring five total touchdowns. That included a 147-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers, followed by three touchdowns against the Jets. Even if Stevenson plays, it could be in a limited role.
Henderson hasn't been efficient this season, rushing for just 42 yards on 14 carries against Buffalo last week. However, he showed flashes of his upside in Week 2 against Pittsburgh, finishing with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. His explosive playmaking ability gives him a high ceiling whenever he gets enough opportunities.
The matchup against Las Vegas is appealing, especially after what we saw last week. Kenneth Walker III torched the Raiders for 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including a 76-yard run. Henderson has similar breakaway speed, making him capable of exploiting the same defensive weaknesses.
Stevenson's absence would give Henderson a path to a featured workload, including more opportunities in the passing game. He caught 10 passes in three games without Stevenson last season, showing that he can contribute as a receiver when given a larger role.
- Frank Ammirante
Aaron Jones Sr. Finishes As A Top-5 RB
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr.'s career is clearly on the decline. He's 31 years old and has seen his rushing efficiency decline in each season dating back to 2022. Injuries may have taken their toll on his explosiveness and power, as he was a regular presence on his team's injury report in each of the last few seasons.
But his fantasy production is benefiting from a huge role as the Vikings' clear lead back -- the injury to RB Jordan Mason (thumb) has led to Minnesota giving Jones a ridiculous 24.7 opportunities per game since Week 1, or in games that Mason didn't play. He's been heavily involved as both a runner and pass-catcher.
Aaron Jones gives the Vikings the lead!
GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/BiCfrUeIuC
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Jones is still effective enough to put up solid fantasy numbers with a big role. This week, he gets a Cinderella matchup, as the Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints, who have a defense that's been absolutely pummeled by running backs this season. They've allowed 31.3 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing backfields so far in 2026.
The Saints have been gashed by allowing over 5.2 yards per carry, nine total rushing touchdowns, and a whopping 33.8 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing backfields. That's nearly four more points per game than the next-worst team, the Detroit Lions, and there are a lot of teams bunched up around the Lions. It's an impressive gap.
BIJAN GETS THINGS STARTED EARLY
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/2WkWScWreu
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
In Week 5, they allowed Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson to score a 59-yard touchdown on his first rush of the game. Their defensive line has been getting completely manhandled by opposing offensive linemen, who have opened up huge gaps for their RBs to run through.
The Saints now have a multi-year history of allowing huge swaths of yards before contact. Jones should benefit from this and have his biggest game of the 2026 season as a result. He should be started in all fantasy football leagues as an RB1.
- John Johnson
Jacoby Brissett Finishes as a Top-3 QB for Week 5
Brissett has really struggled this year, but he has a great opportunity to provide a spike week against the Lions. Detroit's pass defense has been a disaster, allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
This game has a massive 54.5-point total, the highest-scoring environment you could ask for when targeting a quarterback with upside. Arizona also has home-field advantage, which should help Brissett and the Cardinals offense keep pace in what could turn into a shootout.
The best QBs in fantasy football this year:
QB1: Josh Allen (28.6 PPG)
QB2: Whoever Faces The Lions (28.4 PPG)
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) October 5, 2026
We've seen quarterbacks like Tyler Shough, Josh Allen, Geno Smith, and Young each have huge games against the Lions. This is exactly what the doctor ordered for Arizona's offense.
Arizona has also been relatively pass-heavy all year, which is ideal for this matchup. Detroit has allowed an 11:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio through four games, so there's a realistic path to multiple passing touchdowns here.
The Cardinals are also 5.5-point underdogs, which could force Brissett into a pass-heavy game script. With Trey McBride operating as his primary target and Arizona likely playing from behind, Brissett has a legitimate shot at finishing among the top three fantasy quarterbacks this week.
- Frank Ammirante
KC Concepcion Jr. Tops 100 Receiving Yards, Scores Touchdown
While Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has made the flashier plays and scored more receiving touchdowns, it's been their first-round WR pick, KC Concepcion, that's been the clear leader in targets. Through four games, Concepcion has six more targets than Boston.
The Browns will face the New York Jets in Week 5. They've been pretty stiff against fantasy receivers overall, but are more vulnerable to slot production. Boston typically plays on the outside while Concepcion is a slot guy, so this gives him a slight boost.
KC Concepcion with the YAC 🏃♂️
@PITvsCLE on Prime Video
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/f92mKaYL3u
— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2026
He has 17 targets over his last two games, and his snap share on offense increased from below 70 percent in each of his first two games to 86 percent in Week 3 and 92 percent in Week 4. He's impressed on film and his per-route metrics show great efficiency.
He is also elusive and quick after the catch. He could quickly become a magnet for designed targets to help Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson with easy completions and to get the offense moving when it's struggling. He has a 24.3 percent target share overall, and his 44.4 percent designed target share ranks 2nd in the NFL.
KC Concepcion, you are a BAAAAD MAN! https://t.co/LK5VMgZgvu
— Cam White (@RouteUniverse9) October 2, 2026
Even though the matchup isn't insanely amazing, Concepcion's breakout game is coming.
- John Johnson
Tre' Harris Finishes as a Top-20 WR for Week 5
Harris is starting to emerge as a legitimate weapon in the Chargers' passing game. He could be in line for a breakout performance against the Broncos. The second-year receiver has quietly put together two strong games. Injuries on both sides could create an ideal opportunity for him to deliver a big fantasy performance.
Harris has cleared 60 receiving yards in consecutive games, catching six passes for 76 yards against the Bills before adding three receptions for 60 yards against the Seahawks. He's averaging an impressive 16.1 yards per reception this season, showing his ability to generate chunk plays rather than relying entirely on volume.
Clean route by Tre' Harris
@LACvsBUF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mqJUheqaS4
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
The biggest development is Ladd McConkey's injury. McConkey aggravated a foot injury against Seattle and missed Wednesday's practice, putting his Week 5 availability in question. Harris could be asked to take on an even larger role if McConkey is unable to play, particularly with Quentin Johnston also dealing with a chest injury.
The matchup against Denver is also more appealing than usual. Patrick Surtain II suffered an ankle injury against the 49ers and will be out for a couple of weeks, while fellow starting cornerback Riley Moss is dealing with a rib injury. That makes this a more exploitable matchup.
Harris has already shown his big-play ability this season, including a 53-yard reception against the Raiders in Week 2. Perhaps he can get loose in this spot as well.
- Frank Ammirante
Malachi Fields Breaks Out With 7+ Catches, 100+ Yards, Receiving Touchdown
There was a time when quarterback Jameis Winston, who currently is the starter for the New York Giants, was the greatest talent elevator in the NFL for wide receivers in fantasy football. He powered WR Jerry Jeudy to average over 17 PPR fantasy points per game from Week 12 to Week 17.
Since then, and before then as well, in fact, Jeudy has never been a fantasy-relevant wide receiver. He's viewed as a major bust -- despite his first-round draft capital, he's failed to be consistently productive for even one full season of his career. Winston is just the biggest gunslinger in the NFL.
Winston. Fields. TD 🔥
AZvsNYG on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nTWiH6EPPK
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
The big-bodied rookie Fields already has two touchdown catches on the season, and has made several highlight-reel-worthy grabs, including a diving catch down the sideline that was ruled out of bounds.
Out of bounds but still an insane catch by Malachi Fields https://t.co/aV8wAUfBOH
— Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 14, 2026
The talent is clearly there, yet Fields is flying under the radar right now. WR Malik Nabers (knee) is dealing with a nagging shoulder injury that's bothered him on multiple occasions this season and now a knee ailment. There's a chance he could be limited in games or even miss time.
New York will face the Washington Commanders at home in Week 5. They allow over seven yards per pass attempt and an eye-watering 41.0 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. We should see Winston have an excellent game with his array of pass-catchers, and the first true breakout game for Fields in his rookie season.
- John Johnson
Brock Bowers Makes Three Touchdown Grabs
Obviously, you're starting Bowers if you have him on your roster, because he's the best tight end in fantasy football. But when the Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 5, we should see a truly monster effort from the elite tight end.
His best career game was in Week 9 last season, when he caught 12 of his 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That was an elite schematic matchup. The upcoming matchup is elite for a different reason -- the Patriots will be without four of their defensive backs due to injury.
Wow… the #Patriots are ruling out CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Carlton Davis, CB Channing Canada, CB Karon Prunty, WR Mack Hollins, and FB Reggie Gilliam, for Sunday’s matchup against the Raiders, per HC Mike Vrabel. https://t.co/kheH5rem9y
— Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) October 9, 2026
Both of New England's starting cornerbacks, including their All-Pro Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), are officially out, meaning the only cornerback on their depth chart that has potential to play is Charles Woods (shoulder), who's also dealing with a shoulder injury.
His is just a stinger, and he stated that he was "feeling great" despite the injury. But this is the perfect storm for Bowers to have a gigantic game. For starters, Las Vegas' passing offense has been humming this season. Their starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, has played very well through four games.
The Brock Bowers element to the Raiders passing attack was so cool. Kubiak deployed him as an X-receiver who can moonlight at TE (45 snaps slot/wide vs 9 inline)
As a defense, treat him like a WR & you're at a disadvantage vs. run. Treat him like a TE & he gets 1-on-1s w/ space https://t.co/UwGY7T4e97
— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) September 28, 2026
Kubiak's genius offensive schemes are finally utilizing Bowers to near his full potential. No. 89 already tends to get open with regularity, but he could truly be separating at will, early and often, in Week 5. The Patriots simply don't have any quality defensive backs to cover him with.
Gonzalez is arguably the best CB in the NFL at everything except catching interceptions, and Davis is a quality veteran starter. The Raiders also don't have a ton of pass-catching talent aside from Bowers, and while some of their wideouts have had nice games, Vegas could benefit from a true WR1.
The best pass-catching TE in the NFL against a bunch of backups sounds like a recipe for an explosive effort. Bowers has a real shot at eclipsing his career-high single-game fantasy point total in Week 5.
- John Johnson
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - KC Concepcion Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Aaron Jones Sr., Tre' Harris. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for KC Concepcion Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Aaron Jones Sr., Tre' Harris.
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