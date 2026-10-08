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Dynasty Sells: Fantasy Football Players to Trade Away Before Week 5

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Austin's top dynasty fantasy football sells (players to trade away) for dynasty leagues before Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. These are overvalued dynasty assets to trade away for keeper formats.

One could argue that the most important aspect of dynasty fantasy football is knowing when to bail. It hurts to part with a player who has won you matchups — or maybe even leagues. But the vision for the future is what separates dynasty from redraft formats.

The problem with most dynasty "sell" content in the industry? The authors are writing up players that no one wants. No one is buying Stefon Diggs in droves as he's on his third team in three years. Using KeepTradeCut (KTC)'s dynasty rankings, these are players who are valued by others to ship away.

Don't forget to use our dynasty trade calculator to tailor your trade offers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

KTC Ranking: 39th (QB13)

This entire article is geared toward superflex leagues, and the most important part of managing quarterbacks is getting out before "the point of no return". I'm there with Jalen Hurts, who may have even won fantasy championships for those dealing him.

Outside of two individual seasons with Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore, Hurts has proven to be a pretty ineffective real-life quarterback. He's struggling again at 33rd in quarterback EPA per play (-0.14), per SumerSports, and an iffy 84.7 passer rating.

Beyond that, though, what made him a top-10 quarterback in fantasy were the one-yard touchdowns, and they've completely dried up the further the Eagles' offense is removed from Jason Kelce. He's got one in his last nine regular-season games.

When you go 0-for-12 on third down against a mediocre defense missing Myles Garrett, that's a sign of dysfunction that just never happens to Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Lamar Jackson.

Anecdotally, I'm old enough to remember Russell Wilson's decline, and it looked like this. Slowly, it became apparent that Russ struggled outside of explosives against poor defenses. Plus, there's locker room weirdness that's hard to quantify, but it's something.

Hurts, 28, is running into an issue that, if Nick Sirianni was whacked for a brilliant offensive mind, that person might want a different passer. He's not a good fit for a McVay/Shanahan tree, per an 18% passing success rate under center this year.

It's currently easy to recoup an entrenched starting quarterback or solid pick with 2027's projected QB class looking loaded, but I don't know if it'll stay that way if 2026 continues to look this ugly.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:

 

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

KTC Ranking: 56th (WR21)

Threading the needle with oft-injured wide receivers is not an easy decision, so I'm not pounding the table saying you have to sell Christian Watson. The store is open, though.

For every Chris Olave success story, there's a Tank Dell or Brandon Aiyuk that ended in complete and total disaster. Plus, it's not like Olave's concussion history is completely cleared. I just think now is a good time to bail on Watson in case the injury history creeps up again.

The 27-year-old is no young prospect anymore, and he's missed 17 games in the last three seasons. I know his size-speed combination is electric when he's right, but it's also not quite translating to usage worth white-knuckling to keep on your roster.

With the Green Bay running game in total disarray compared to where Matt LaFleur wants it, Watson's target share (21.3%) is totally uninspiring, translating to 8.0 looks per game.

He's just caught four touchdowns in as many games, leading to a ranking as Pro Football Focus (PFF)'s 18th-highest overperformer in actual versus expected fantasy points in PPR formats. His role is good, but his production -- at WR5 overall -- is great.

You've done well to navigate a challenging stock watch with him to this point. I'd bail now.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:

 

Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

KTC Ranking: 71st (RB19)

I'll always gear this piece toward rebuilders, so obviously, if you're a contender, you don't need to deal the featured running back on a 3-1 team. I just don't like that 3-1 team overall, and I don't know how long Cam Skattebo sticks in KTC's top 100.

The G-Men have that solid record, but they've gone through the Titans and Cardinals at home to do it in two games without Jaxson Dart. I don't think their current record is an indication at all that they'll continue to feed Skattebo, with 38 total carries in the last two weeks.

Plus, you sort of know what the Skatt experience was going to be when you drafted him. He's undersized as a violent, physical runner with a shelf life. When the Arizona State alum is up 132 KTC points over the last six months, I think you're crazy not to even think about a sale.

Skattebo's yards per carry, yards after contact per attempt, and missed tackles forced per attempt are all worse this year than last year. Some might point to returning from a serious injury, but I muse that it's just the cost of running the way he does at the pro level.

Plus, I'm expecting the Giants to add real competition for Skattebo in the offseason. Even in this current setup, Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. took 10 of 28 RB carries from him in Week 4. New York knows they can't run him into the ground.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:

 

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

KTC Ranking: 91st (TE10)

I can already hear the Reddit crowd telling me how I just hate fantasy points on my roster. Yes, it's obviously time to sell George Kittle for non-contenders.

It really wasn't overly possible for a then-32-year-old coming off a postseason Achilles tear this summer. In some leagues, you had to take a huge discount to move someone we've known for a while who struggles with injuries.

Those concerns are pretty much dust as Kittle has caught four touchdowns in the last three weeks and eclipsed 70 yards -- as a tight end -- in all of them. This highlight everyone saw on NFL RedZone doesn't look like a guy with any limitations from a major injury:

I actually don't even doubt that Kittle, if healthy, will have a great rest of the season. Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level, Ricky Pearsall and De'Zhaun Stribling are on injured reserve, and Mike Evans is already worse for wear with a rib injury.

But, I think you run the risk of Kittle himself tweaking something, missing a few games, and a tight end you've never heard of playing well in his stead. No one is going to return top-100 value at that point when he's even older and has an even longer injury history.

Closely Ranked Players to Trade For:

 

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

KTC Ranking: 93rd (RB26)

Right now is the all-time high water mark for Jaylen Warren on KTC. As he turns 28 years old in November, let that sink in.

At this very moment, it's painful to part with Warren because he's in such a great spot to succeed. He's handled at least 90% of the snaps for the Steelers in the last two weeks with Rico Dowdle nursing a toe injury, but Dowdle might return this week. He's practicing.

Being the primary checkdown option for this version of Aaron Rodgers has its benefits. He's posted 151.0 scrimmage yards and 18.1 PPR fantasy points per game in these previous two contests and looks explosive.

So, why do you sell? Pittsburgh has told us over and over again that they don't give Warren this workload when multiple backs are healthy. Look at 37% snap rate in Week 1, the only week where Dowdle was entirely healthy.

Most managers picked up Warren as an undrafted free agent in 2022. It has been a meteoric rise to get a top-100 asset out of that dart throw, but don't let emotion get in the way.

Pittsburgh is favored in betting markets to move to 3-2 this weekend. They're too good to truly tank for a quarterback, so he's looking at tremendous offensive ambiguity in his age-28 season, and who knows what his competition will look like?

With Dowdle set to return, I think this is the apex of Warren's 2026 campaign, a season that also marks the apex of his career from this point forward.

Closely Ranked to Trade For:

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More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Dynasty Cut List - Time to Let Go?
Week 3 Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys & Sells
Dynasty Sells: Players to Trade Before Week 3
Dynasty Risers and Fallers: Buy-Low Targets



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