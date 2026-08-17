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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Quinn Mathews

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Quinn Mathews - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Quinn Mathews - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Over the past two weeks, prospect call-ups have been at the forefront of fantasy as Joshua Baez, Zac Veen, and George Lombard Jr. have all received call-ups to the big leagues.

Below, we will look at three of the top prospects in the entire minor leagues and determine if they are top stash options ahead of Week 21.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 93 1/3 IP, 1.06 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 135 SO, 13 BB

Another week, another dominating start by Kade Anderson. Anderson is expected to be called up within the next week, and the Mariners' front office has already said he will be a starter for the rest of the season.

In Double-A, Anderson has a 1.13 ERA, a 40.9% strikeout rate, a 38% whiff rate, a 3.8% walk rate, and a 0.65 WHIP across his first 87 2/3 innings. Simply put, he is the best pitcher in the minor leagues.

From an arsenal standpoint, Anderson has a 70-grade fastball that sits around 92-95 mph. It doesn't have elite velocity, but the carry through the top of the zone helps it play up.

The former LSU standout gets on hitters with a combination of carry, extension, arm speed, and pinpoint location. His slider is another strong pitch, sitting in the mid-80s with good lateral movement.

The velocity also makes it tough for hitters to sit on. His curveball is arguably his best breaking pitch. It's a high-spin, deep-breaking ball with plenty of vertical drop.

He also mixes in a changeup, which he mostly uses against right-handed hitters to keep them off balance.

Once Anderson gets called up, he'll be a must-roster in every fantasy format. He should already be stashed in all leagues, so get him while you still can.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 101 G, .271/.388/.525, 18 2B, 22 HR, 7 SB

First baseman Charlie Condon has done everything he can at Triple-A, and at this point, it feels like only a matter of time before the Rockies call him up.

The Rockies' No. 1 prospect is hitting .279/.395/.538 with 22 home runs, 85 runs, 73 RBI, and six stolen bases in his first 98 Triple-A games, good for a 122 wRC+.

Condon's 70-grade raw power is his carrying tool, but his approach has also been impressive. He's striking out 25% of the time while posting an 18.73% chase rate and a 13% walk rate.

Not only does the 23-year-old possess light-tower power, but he’s also one of the fastest first basemen in the minors. Condon has 84th-percentile sprint speed, which could lead to 5-10 stolen bases over a full season.

The Georgia native has mostly played first base but can also handle either corner outfield spot, giving Colorado plenty of ways to get his bat into the lineup.

At this point, service time and rookie eligibility appear to be the only things keeping him in Triple-A.

There isn’t an obvious spot for Condon just yet, but the Rockies aren’t playing for anything, and he’s their first baseman of the future. I expect him to be in the Show within the next few weeks.

For fantasy, Condon is worth stashing in 12-team leagues with minor-league roster spots. Once he gets the call, he should be rostered everywhere.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 99 IP, 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 120 SO, 61 BB

Update - Mathews is set to join the MLB roster ahead of Monday's doubleheader.

Quinn Mathews was pulled early from his Triple-A start on August 12, and Cardinals beat writers are speculating it could be because he's in line to start Monday's doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cardinals previously called up Mathews at the beginning of August, when he made one start against the Toronto Blue Jays before being sent back down to Triple-A.

In his MLB debut, he went five innings with three strikeouts and three walks while allowing six hits and two earned runs.

What impressed me most, besides his swaggy pearls, was his ability to get six of the 24 hitters he faced to 0-2.

Even with just three strikeouts, he did a good job mixing in his curveball while using his slider and changeup to generate whiffs.

As we discussed earlier this year, command has always been his biggest weakness, but he limited the damage to three walks and battled out of a bases-loaded jam.

He also did a good job limiting hard contact and keeping hitters off balance. At 22 years old and 6-foot-5, Mathews' biggest calling card has always been his ability to miss bats.

He struck out 202 hitters over 143 1/3 innings in 2024, becoming just the second minor-league pitcher since 2011 to reach 200 strikeouts in a season.

A lot of that success comes from his changeup. MLB Pipeline gives it a 60-65 grade, and it's been his best weapon for generating swings and misses while also getting weak contact.

He also throws a slider in the low-to-mid 80s, a slower curveball, and a four-seam fastball that has taken a big step forward since his college days.

Mathews sat around 91-92 mph at Stanford, but that jumped to 93-96 mph as a pro. Here's a look at his first MLB strikeout. Notice the radar gun reading.

That extra velocity gives him a little more margin for error and helps the rest of his arsenal play up.

Quinn should be back in the majors within the week and is worth stashing in 12-team formats. Once he's up, I'd pick his matchups carefully, especially against teams that struggle against lefties.

Looking at the schedule starting August 17, the Cardinals are set to take on the Reds (100 wRC+), Phillies (92 wRC+), Orioles (101 wRC+), and Pirates (88 wRC+).

Overall, it's a favorable stretch if Mathews gets called back up and sticks in the rotation.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez** Promoted OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
5 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
6 Zac Veen **Promoted OF Rockies
7 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
10 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
11 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
12 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Jonah Tong SP Mets
15 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
16 Parks Harber 3B Giants
17 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
18 River Ryan SP Tigers
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Bo Davidson OF Giants
21 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
22 Josue Briceno 1B Tigers
23 Michael Forret SP Orioles
24 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers
25 Charles McAdoo 3B Blue Jays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Quinn Mathews, Cam Smith, Dylan Crews, Heliot Ramos, Willy Adames, Brandon Marsh, Vinnie Pasquantino, Samuel Basallo, Abimelec Ortiz, Francisco Alvarez, Travis Bazzana, Luis Robert Jr., JJ Bleday, Jackson Holliday, Agustin Ramirez, Keider Montero, Tyler Mahle, Sam Antonacci, Carter Jensen, Kody Clemens, Jake Burger. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Quinn Mathews, Cam Smith, Dylan Crews, Heliot Ramos, Willy Adames, Brandon Marsh, Vinnie Pasquantino, Samuel Basallo, Abimelec Ortiz, Francisco Alvarez, Travis Bazzana, Luis Robert Jr., JJ Bleday, Jackson Holliday, Agustin Ramirez, Keider Montero, Tyler Mahle, Sam Antonacci, Carter Jensen, Kody Clemens, Jake Burger:

Kade Anderson
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Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Bailey Ober
Kade Anderson
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Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
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Nolan Arenado
Kade Anderson
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Kody Clemens
Kade Anderson
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Luis Rengifo
Kade Anderson
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Carter Jensen
Kade Anderson
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Gage Jump
Kade Anderson
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Sam Antonacci
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
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Tyler Mahle
Kade Anderson
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Will Warren
Kade Anderson
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Keider Montero
Kade Anderson
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Brandyn Garcia
Kade Anderson
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Agustin Ramirez
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Peter Lambert
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
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Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Charlie Condon
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Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
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Quinn Mathews
Charlie Condon
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Andres Gimenez
Charlie Condon
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Heriberto Hernandez
Charlie Condon
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Brayan Rocchio
Charlie Condon
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J.T. Realmuto
Charlie Condon
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Josh Bell
Charlie Condon
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Shane Drohan
Charlie Condon
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Luke Weaver
Charlie Condon
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Robert Gasser
Charlie Condon
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Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
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Jordan Romano
Charlie Condon
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Bryce Eldridge
Charlie Condon
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Hogan Harris
Charlie Condon
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Merrill Kelly
Charlie Condon
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Joshua Baez
Charlie Condon
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Max Clark
Charlie Condon
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Steven Kwan
Charlie Condon
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Chandler Simpson
Charlie Condon
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Royce Lewis
Charlie Condon
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Carson Benge
Quinn Mathews
vs
Charlie Condon
Quinn Mathews
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Walker Jenkins
Quinn Mathews
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Andres Gimenez
Quinn Mathews
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Heriberto Hernandez
Quinn Mathews
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Brayan Rocchio
Quinn Mathews
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J.T. Realmuto
Quinn Mathews
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Josh Bell
Quinn Mathews
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Shane Drohan
Quinn Mathews
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Luke Weaver
Quinn Mathews
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Robert Gasser
Quinn Mathews
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Clayton Beeter
Quinn Mathews
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Jordan Romano
Quinn Mathews
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Bryce Eldridge
Quinn Mathews
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Hogan Harris
Quinn Mathews
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Merrill Kelly
Quinn Mathews
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Jacob Latz
Quinn Mathews
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Ian Seymour
Quinn Mathews
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Peter Lambert
Quinn Mathews
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Brandon Pfaadt
Quinn Mathews
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Walbert Urena
Quinn Mathews
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Jake Bennett
Cam Smith
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Griffin Conine
Cam Smith
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Dylan Crews
Cam Smith
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David Peterson
Cam Smith
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Heliot Ramos
Cam Smith
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A.J. Ewing
Cam Smith
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Willy Adames
Cam Smith
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Tommy Edman
Cam Smith
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Brandon Marsh
Cam Smith
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Jacob Webb
Cam Smith
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Cam Smith
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Clay Holmes
Cam Smith
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Samuel Basallo
Cam Smith
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Dominic Canzone
Cam Smith
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Abimelec Ortiz
Cam Smith
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Jake Mangum
Cam Smith
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Joshua Baez
Cam Smith
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Max Clark
Cam Smith
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Steven Kwan
Cam Smith
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Chandler Simpson
Cam Smith
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Carson Benge
Cam Smith
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Mickey Moniak
Dylan Crews
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Cam Smith
Dylan Crews
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Heliot Ramos
Dylan Crews
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Griffin Conine
Dylan Crews
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Willy Adames
Dylan Crews
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David Peterson
Dylan Crews
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Brandon Marsh
Dylan Crews
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A.J. Ewing
Dylan Crews
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Dylan Crews
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Tommy Edman
Dylan Crews
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Samuel Basallo
Dylan Crews
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Dylan Crews
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Dylan Crews
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Clay Holmes
Dylan Crews
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Francisco Alvarez
Dylan Crews
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Dominic Canzone
Dylan Crews
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Joshua Baez
Dylan Crews
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Max Clark
Dylan Crews
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Steven Kwan
Dylan Crews
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Chandler Simpson
Dylan Crews
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Carson Benge
Dylan Crews
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Mickey Moniak
Heliot Ramos
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Dylan Crews
Heliot Ramos
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Willy Adames
Heliot Ramos
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Cam Smith
Heliot Ramos
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Brandon Marsh
Heliot Ramos
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Griffin Conine
Heliot Ramos
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Heliot Ramos
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David Peterson
Heliot Ramos
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Samuel Basallo
Heliot Ramos
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A.J. Ewing
Heliot Ramos
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Abimelec Ortiz
Heliot Ramos
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Tommy Edman
Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
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Jacob Webb
Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
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Clay Holmes
Heliot Ramos
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Heliot Ramos
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Max Clark
Heliot Ramos
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Steven Kwan
Heliot Ramos
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Chandler Simpson
Heliot Ramos
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Carson Benge
Heliot Ramos
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Mickey Moniak
Willy Adames
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Heliot Ramos
Willy Adames
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Brandon Marsh
Willy Adames
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Dylan Crews
Willy Adames
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Willy Adames
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Cam Smith
Willy Adames
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Samuel Basallo
Willy Adames
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Griffin Conine
Willy Adames
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Abimelec Ortiz
Willy Adames
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Willy Adames
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Francisco Alvarez
Willy Adames
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A.J. Ewing
Willy Adames
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Travis Bazzana
Willy Adames
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Tommy Edman
Willy Adames
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Luis Robert Jr.
Willy Adames
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Jacob Webb
Willy Adames
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George Lombard Jr.
Willy Adames
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Willy Adames
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Willy Adames
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Angel Genao
Willy Adames
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Kaelen Culpepper
Willy Adames
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Chase Meidroth
Brandon Marsh
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Willy Adames
Brandon Marsh
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Brandon Marsh
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Heliot Ramos
Brandon Marsh
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Samuel Basallo
Brandon Marsh
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Dylan Crews
Brandon Marsh
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Abimelec Ortiz
Brandon Marsh
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Cam Smith
Brandon Marsh
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Francisco Alvarez
Brandon Marsh
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Griffin Conine
Brandon Marsh
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Travis Bazzana
Brandon Marsh
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David Peterson
Brandon Marsh
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Luis Robert Jr.
Brandon Marsh
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A.J. Ewing
Brandon Marsh
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JJ Bleday
Brandon Marsh
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Tommy Edman
Brandon Marsh
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Joshua Baez
Brandon Marsh
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Max Clark
Brandon Marsh
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Steven Kwan
Brandon Marsh
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Chandler Simpson
Brandon Marsh
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Carson Benge
Brandon Marsh
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Mickey Moniak
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Brandon Marsh
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Samuel Basallo
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Willy Adames
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Abimelec Ortiz
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Heliot Ramos
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Francisco Alvarez
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Dylan Crews
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Travis Bazzana
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Cam Smith
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Luis Robert Jr.
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Griffin Conine
Vinnie Pasquantino
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JJ Bleday
Vinnie Pasquantino
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David Peterson
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Jackson Holliday
Vinnie Pasquantino
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A.J. Ewing
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Royce Lewis
Vinnie Pasquantino
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T.J. Rumfield
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Ty France
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Isaac Paredes
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Ernie Clement
Vinnie Pasquantino
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Andruw Monasterio
Samuel Basallo
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Samuel Basallo
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Abimelec Ortiz
Samuel Basallo
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Brandon Marsh
Samuel Basallo
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Francisco Alvarez
Samuel Basallo
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Willy Adames
Samuel Basallo
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Travis Bazzana
Samuel Basallo
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Heliot Ramos
Samuel Basallo
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Luis Robert Jr.
Samuel Basallo
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Dylan Crews
Samuel Basallo
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JJ Bleday
Samuel Basallo
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Cam Smith
Samuel Basallo
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Jackson Holliday
Samuel Basallo
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Griffin Conine
Samuel Basallo
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Agustin Ramirez
Samuel Basallo
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David Peterson
Samuel Basallo
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Ryan Jeffers
Samuel Basallo
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Yainer Diaz
Samuel Basallo
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J.T. Realmuto
Abimelec Ortiz
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Samuel Basallo
Abimelec Ortiz
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Francisco Alvarez
Abimelec Ortiz
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Abimelec Ortiz
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Travis Bazzana
Abimelec Ortiz
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Brandon Marsh
Abimelec Ortiz
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Luis Robert Jr.
Abimelec Ortiz
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Willy Adames
Abimelec Ortiz
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JJ Bleday
Abimelec Ortiz
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Heliot Ramos
Abimelec Ortiz
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Jackson Holliday
Abimelec Ortiz
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Dylan Crews
Abimelec Ortiz
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Agustin Ramirez
Abimelec Ortiz
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Cam Smith
Abimelec Ortiz
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Keider Montero
Abimelec Ortiz
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Griffin Conine
Abimelec Ortiz
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Joshua Baez
Abimelec Ortiz
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Max Clark
Abimelec Ortiz
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Steven Kwan
Abimelec Ortiz
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Chandler Simpson
Abimelec Ortiz
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Royce Lewis
Abimelec Ortiz
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Carson Benge
Francisco Alvarez
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Abimelec Ortiz
Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Samuel Basallo
Francisco Alvarez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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JJ Bleday
Francisco Alvarez
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Brandon Marsh
Francisco Alvarez
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Jackson Holliday
Francisco Alvarez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Agustin Ramirez
Francisco Alvarez
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Heliot Ramos
Francisco Alvarez
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Keider Montero
Francisco Alvarez
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Dylan Crews
Francisco Alvarez
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Tyler Mahle
Francisco Alvarez
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Cam Smith
Francisco Alvarez
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Ryan Jeffers
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Yainer Diaz
Francisco Alvarez
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J.T. Realmuto
Travis Bazzana
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Francisco Alvarez
Travis Bazzana
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Luis Robert Jr.
Travis Bazzana
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Abimelec Ortiz
Travis Bazzana
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JJ Bleday
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Samuel Basallo
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Jackson Holliday
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Vinnie Pasquantino
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Agustin Ramirez
Travis Bazzana
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Brandon Marsh
Travis Bazzana
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Keider Montero
Travis Bazzana
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Willy Adames
Travis Bazzana
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Tyler Mahle
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Heliot Ramos
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Sam Antonacci
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Dylan Crews
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George Lombard Jr.
Travis Bazzana
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Caleb Durbin
Travis Bazzana
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Royce Lewis
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Luke Keaschall
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Angel Genao
Luis Robert Jr.
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Travis Bazzana
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JJ Bleday
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Jackson Holliday
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Luis Robert Jr.
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Tyler Mahle
Luis Robert Jr.
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Brandon Marsh
Luis Robert Jr.
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Joshua Baez
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Luis Robert Jr.
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JJ Bleday
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Luis Robert Jr.
JJ Bleday
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Jackson Holliday
JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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Keider Montero
JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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Tyler Mahle
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JJ Bleday
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Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
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Vinnie Pasquantino
JJ Bleday
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JJ Bleday
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Brandon Marsh
JJ Bleday
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Kody Clemens
JJ Bleday
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Willy Adames
JJ Bleday
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Joshua Baez
JJ Bleday
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Max Clark
JJ Bleday
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Steven Kwan
JJ Bleday
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Chandler Simpson
JJ Bleday
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Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
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Mickey Moniak
Jackson Holliday
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JJ Bleday
Jackson Holliday
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Agustin Ramirez
Jackson Holliday
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Luis Robert Jr.
Jackson Holliday
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Keider Montero
Jackson Holliday
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Travis Bazzana
Jackson Holliday
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Tyler Mahle
Jackson Holliday
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Francisco Alvarez
Jackson Holliday
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Sam Antonacci
Jackson Holliday
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Jackson Holliday
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Carter Jensen
Jackson Holliday
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Jackson Holliday
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Kody Clemens
Jackson Holliday
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Jackson Holliday
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Jake Burger
Jackson Holliday
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Brandon Marsh
Jackson Holliday
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George Lombard Jr.
Jackson Holliday
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Jackson Holliday
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Jacob Wilson
Jackson Holliday
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Royce Lewis
Jackson Holliday
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Luke Keaschall
Jackson Holliday
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Nick Gonzales
Agustin Ramirez
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Jackson Holliday
Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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JJ Bleday
Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Agustin Ramirez
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Sam Antonacci
Agustin Ramirez
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Agustin Ramirez
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Carter Jensen
Agustin Ramirez
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vs
Kody Clemens
Agustin Ramirez
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Agustin Ramirez
vs
Jake Burger
Agustin Ramirez
vs
Samuel Basallo
Agustin Ramirez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Agustin Ramirez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Agustin Ramirez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Agustin Ramirez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Agustin Ramirez
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Keider Montero
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Keider Montero
vs
Tyler Mahle
Keider Montero
vs
Jackson Holliday
Keider Montero
vs
Sam Antonacci
Keider Montero
vs
JJ Bleday
Keider Montero
vs
Carter Jensen
Keider Montero
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Keider Montero
vs
Kody Clemens
Keider Montero
vs
Travis Bazzana
Keider Montero
vs
Jake Burger
Keider Montero
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Keider Montero
vs
Braden Montgomery
Keider Montero
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Keider Montero
vs
Kade Anderson
Keider Montero
vs
Samuel Basallo
Keider Montero
vs
Jacob Latz
Keider Montero
vs
Ian Seymour
Keider Montero
vs
Peter Lambert
Keider Montero
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Keider Montero
vs
Walbert Urena
Keider Montero
vs
Jake Bennett
Tyler Mahle
vs
Keider Montero
Tyler Mahle
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tyler Mahle
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Tyler Mahle
vs
Carter Jensen
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jackson Holliday
Tyler Mahle
vs
Kody Clemens
Tyler Mahle
vs
JJ Bleday
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jake Burger
Tyler Mahle
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Tyler Mahle
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tyler Mahle
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tyler Mahle
vs
Kade Anderson
Tyler Mahle
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Tyler Mahle
vs
Bailey Ober
Tyler Mahle
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jacob Latz
Tyler Mahle
vs
Ian Seymour
Tyler Mahle
vs
Peter Lambert
Tyler Mahle
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Tyler Mahle
vs
Walbert Urena
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jake Bennett
Sam Antonacci
vs
Tyler Mahle
Sam Antonacci
vs
Carter Jensen
Sam Antonacci
vs
Keider Montero
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kody Clemens
Sam Antonacci
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jake Burger
Sam Antonacci
vs
Jackson Holliday
Sam Antonacci
vs
Braden Montgomery
Sam Antonacci
vs
JJ Bleday
Sam Antonacci
vs
Kade Anderson
Sam Antonacci
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Sam Antonacci
vs
Bailey Ober
Sam Antonacci
vs
Travis Bazzana
Sam Antonacci
vs
Nolan Arenado
Sam Antonacci
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Joshua Baez
Sam Antonacci
vs
Max Clark
Sam Antonacci
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Sam Antonacci
vs
Steven Kwan
Sam Antonacci
vs
Chandler Simpson
Sam Antonacci
vs
Caleb Durbin
Carter Jensen
vs
Sam Antonacci
Carter Jensen
vs
Kody Clemens
Carter Jensen
vs
Tyler Mahle
Carter Jensen
vs
Jake Burger
Carter Jensen
vs
Keider Montero
Carter Jensen
vs
Braden Montgomery
Carter Jensen
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Carter Jensen
vs
Kade Anderson
Carter Jensen
vs
Jackson Holliday
Carter Jensen
vs
Bailey Ober
Carter Jensen
vs
JJ Bleday
Carter Jensen
vs
Nolan Arenado
Carter Jensen
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Carter Jensen
vs
Luis Rengifo
Carter Jensen
vs
Travis Bazzana
Carter Jensen
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Carter Jensen
vs
Yainer Diaz
Carter Jensen
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Kody Clemens
vs
Carter Jensen
Kody Clemens
vs
Jake Burger
Kody Clemens
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kody Clemens
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kody Clemens
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kody Clemens
vs
Kade Anderson
Kody Clemens
vs
Keider Montero
Kody Clemens
vs
Bailey Ober
Kody Clemens
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Kody Clemens
vs
Nolan Arenado
Kody Clemens
vs
Jackson Holliday
Kody Clemens
vs
Luis Rengifo
Kody Clemens
vs
JJ Bleday
Kody Clemens
vs
Gage Jump
Kody Clemens
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kody Clemens
vs
Joshua Baez
Kody Clemens
vs
Max Clark
Kody Clemens
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Kody Clemens
vs
Steven Kwan
Kody Clemens
vs
Chandler Simpson
Kody Clemens
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jake Burger
vs
Kody Clemens
Jake Burger
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jake Burger
vs
Carter Jensen
Jake Burger
vs
Kade Anderson
Jake Burger
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jake Burger
vs
Bailey Ober
Jake Burger
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jake Burger
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jake Burger
vs
Keider Montero
Jake Burger
vs
Luis Rengifo
Jake Burger
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Jake Burger
vs
Gage Jump
Jake Burger
vs
Jackson Holliday
Jake Burger
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jake Burger
vs
JJ Bleday
Jake Burger
vs
Royce Lewis
Jake Burger
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake Burger
vs
Ty France
Jake Burger
vs
Isaac Paredes
Jake Burger
vs
Ernie Clement
Jake Burger
vs
Andruw Monasterio

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