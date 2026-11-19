2026 fantasy football WR rankings - Week 11 start, sit wide receiver rankings. Win more with our updated WR fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 11.
With several teams out of action in Week 11, fantasy managers will have to dive deeper into the rankings to find startable wideouts. That's where we come in -- with our Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. Below, check out where trending WRs such as Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker, Caleb Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Germie Bernard, DJ Moore, and Ryan Flournoy stand, among all other options.
Our WR fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|4
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|9
|2
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|10
|2
|5
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|11
|2
|6
|Nico Collins
|WR
|20
|2
|7
|George Pickens
|WR
|21
|2
|8
|Parker Washington
|WR
|23
|2
|9
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|24
|3
|10
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|25
|3
|11
|Chris Olave
|WR
|28
|3
|12
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|29
|3
|13
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|31
|3
|14
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|32
|3
|15
|DJ Moore
|WR
|37
|4
|16
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|38
|4
|17
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|39
|4
|18
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|43
|4
|19
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|46
|4
|20
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|47
|4
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|48
|5
|22
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|50
|5
|23
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|52
|5
|24
|Mike Evans
|WR
|54
|5
|25
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|55
|5
|26
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|60
|5
|27
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|61
|5
|28
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|62
|5
|29
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|66
|5
|30
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|67
|5
|31
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|68
|6
|32
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|69
|6
|33
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|70
|6
|34
|Josh Downs
|WR
|71
|6
|35
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|72
|7
|36
|Tank Dell
|WR
|73
|7
|37
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|74
|7
|38
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|77
|8
|39
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|78
|8
|40
|Malik Washington
|WR
|81
|8
|41
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|82
|8
|42
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|85
|8
|43
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|87
|8
|44
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|89
|8
|45
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|90
|8
|46
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|93
|8
|47
|Tre Harris
|WR
|94
|8
|48
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|95
|8
|49
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|99
|8
|50
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|100
|8
|51
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|106
|8
|52
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|109
|8
|53
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|110
|8
|54
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|111
|8
|55
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|113
|8
|56
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|119
|8
|57
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|120
|8
|58
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|122
|8
|59
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|124
|8
|60
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|125
|9
|61
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|135
|9
|62
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|137
|9
|63
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|139
|9
|64
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|142
|9
|65
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|144
|9
|66
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|145
|9
|67
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|149
|9
|68
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|150
|9
|69
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|153
|9
|70
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|154
|9
|71
|Myles Price
|WR
|155
|9
|72
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|156
|9
|73
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|157
|9
|74
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|159
|9
|75
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|161
|10
|76
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|162
|10
|77
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|163
|10
|78
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|164
|10
|79
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|165
|10
|80
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|169
|10
|81
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|170
|10
|82
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|171
|10
|83
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|172
|10
|84
|Deion Burks
|WR
|173
|10
|85
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|174
|10
|86
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|175
|10
|87
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|176
|10
|88
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|178
|10
|89
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|179
|10
|90
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|181
|11
|91
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|187
|11
|92
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|190
|11
|93
|Chris Bell
|WR
|191
|11
|94
|Jack Bech
|WR
|196
|11
|95
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|199
|11
|96
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|200
|11
|97
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|205
|11
|98
|Tai Felton
|WR
|206
|11
|99
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|208
|11
|100
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|209
|11
|101
|John Metchie III
|WR
|211
|11
|102
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|212
|11
|103
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|213
|11
|104
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|216
|11
|105
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|217
|12
|106
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|219
|12
|107
|Cody White
|WR
|220
|12
|108
|Derius Davis
|WR
|224
|12
|109
|Dareke Young
|WR
|225
|12
|110
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|226
|12
|111
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|227
|12
|112
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|228
|12
|113
|Tay Martin
|WR
|230
|12
|114
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|238
|12
|115
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|239
|12
|116
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|240
|12
|117
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|241
|12
|118
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|242
|12
|119
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|245
|12
|120
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|249
|13
|121
|Colbie Young
|WR
|252
|13
|122
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|254
|13
|123
|Malik McClain
|WR
|256
|13
|124
|Camden Brown
|WR
|259
|13
|125
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|260
|13
|126
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|261
|13
|127
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|274
Week 11 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Outlooks
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned from a one-game absence in Week 10 and immediately picked up where he left off, catching seven of 14 targets for 106 yards. He has been dominant over his last two games, totaling 26 targets, 13 catches, and 189 yards. Although we'd like to see a catch rate higher than 50%, his overall target share and yardage total have both been very impressive. Week 10 also demonstrated that Wilson can survive a quarterback change, as he saw 6+ targets from both Geno Smith (ankle) and Cade Klubnik.
As a result, we'd feel confident starting Wilson as a high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 in the upcoming weeks regardless of whether Smith plays through his injury or Klubnik gets the nod. Through nine games this year, the 26-year-old Wilson ranks as the WR17 in PPR leagues. He has a modest total of three touchdowns this year, but his 50 catches and 633 yards so far put him on pace to at least challenge his previous career-high marks.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington appears to be back on track as a fringe WR1 in fantasy football. Washington was held to just seven catches over his last three games heading into Week 10, but he broke out again last Sunday with seven catches, 152 yards, and one touchdown on a 77% snap share. The 24-year-old continues to leave no doubt that he is the No. 1 target in Jacksonville's offense, which has been playing at a high level all year long.
He now ranks as the overall WR13 in PPR scoring this year, has already set a new career-high in touchdowns, and is on pace to set a new career-high in yards over the next few weeks. Not only has Washington benefited from playing in a great offense with a talented quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but he also has impressive fantasy upside given his upcoming schedule.
Washington faces an iffy New York Giants secondary this week, and he'll get a rematch against the Titans in Week 12 just 14 days after torching them for 152 yards. Managers can confidently deploy Washington as a WR2 in most leagues, and perhaps even as a WR1 in deeper formats.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has maintained a boom-or-bust profile this season, but he's currently trending back up after logging seven targets in last Sunday's Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots. Williams' seven targets represented his fourth-highest total of the season, as well as his highest mark since Week 7. The 25-year-old ranks as the overall WR20 in PPR leagues this year, but it has been a wide range of outcomes, as he has finished with fewer than 9.0 points or greater than 16.0 points in all of his games this season.
Williams continues to operate behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in the pecking order, which is part of the reason why his production has fluctuated so much week after week. Game script and matchup have also been a significant factor. The former Alabama product ranks as a high-end WR3 heading into the back half of the season, but there's no denying that he has high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 upside.
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest), who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 Draft, is starting to emerge for the New Orleans Saints. He missed the first seven games of the 2026 season due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to the lineup in a Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns. Tyson was limited in Wednesday's practice this week due to a chest issue, so that is something to monitor, but he appears to be on track to play in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.
Through two games, Tyson has drawn 18 targets and recorded 15 receptions for 110 yards (7.3 yards per reception). He is yet to score his first NFL touchdown, but Tyson is getting plenty of volume. Most recently, Tyson led the Saints in the passing game by catching 11 out of 13 targets for 80 yards (7.3 yards per reception) in a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10.
Tyson played 45 snaps against the Panthers last week after earning just 18 offensive snaps against the Browns. Tyson was a popular waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 11, as he saw a 10% increase in his rostered percentage in Yahoo leagues week-over-week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker, Caleb Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Germie Bernard, DJ Moore, Ryan Flournoy. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker, Caleb Douglas, Adonai Mitchell, Germie Bernard, DJ Moore, Ryan Flournoy:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.