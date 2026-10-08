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2026 Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 5 Start, Sit

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Bhayshul Tuten - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 5 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings
Week 5 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 fantasy football season is flying by, and whether you're ready for Week 5 or not, here it comes! We're here to help with our Week 5 fantasy football rankings for all positions. Below, navigate the rankings to see where key Week 5 names such as Denzel Boston, Keon Coleman, Braelon Allen, Devaughn Vele, David Montgomery, RJ Harvey, Carnell Tate, and Will Shipley stand, among all others.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 6 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Derrick Henry RB
2 9 Kyren Williams RB
2 10 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 11 Chase Brown RB
2 12 James Cook III RB
2 13 Trey McBride TE
2 14 Javonte Williams RB
2 15 Zay Flowers WR
2 16 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 17 Jaylen Warren RB
3 18 Nico Collins WR
3 19 Drake London WR
3 20 Chris Olave WR
3 21 Michael Wilson WR
3 22 Brock Bowers TE
3 23 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 24 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
4 25 D'Andre Swift RB
4 26 Davante Adams WR
4 27 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 28 Malik Nabers WR
4 29 Christian Watson WR
4 30 Parker Washington WR
4 31 David Montgomery RB
4 32 Garrett Wilson WR
4 33 George Pickens WR
4 34 Justin Jefferson WR
4 35 Cam Skattebo RB
4 36 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 37 Emanuel Wilson RB
5 38 Bucky Irving RB
5 39 Kyle Monangai RB
5 40 Matthew Golden WR
5 41 Sam LaPorta TE
5 42 Mike Evans WR
5 43 George Kittle TE
5 44 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 45 DK Metcalf WR
5 46 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 47 Isaiah Likely TE
5 48 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 49 Jameson Williams WR
5 50 Ollie Gordon II RB
5 51 Luther Burden III WR
5 52 Josh Downs WR
5 53 RJ Harvey RB
6 54 Tee Higgins WR
6 55 Carnell Tate WR
6 56 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 57 Stefon Diggs WR
6 58 Rico Dowdle RB
6 59 Omarion Hampton RB
6 60 Tyler Warren TE
6 61 Tony Pollard RB
6 62 Romeo Doubs WR
6 63 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 64 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
7 65 Braelon Allen RB
7 66 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 67 Jordan Addison WR
7 68 Alvin Kamara RB
7 69 Denzel Boston WR
7 70 Dontayvion Wicks WR
7 71 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 72 Tucker Kraft TE
7 73 Terry McLaurin WR
7 74 Colston Loveland TE
7 75 Tyler Allgeier RB
7 76 Juwan Johnson TE
7 77 Malik Washington WR
7 78 Rome Odunze WR
7 79 Mark Andrews TE
7 80 Woody Marks RB
7 81 Devaughn Vele WR
7 82 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 83 Keaton Mitchell RB
7 84 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 85 Keon Coleman WR
7 86 DJ Moore WR
8 87 Khalil Shakir WR
8 88 T.J. Hockenson TE
8 89 Hunter Henry TE
8 90 Tyler Higbee TE
8 91 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
8 92 Tre Tucker WR
8 93 KC Concepcion WR
8 94 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 95 Mike Gesicki TE
8 96 Courtland Sutton WR
8 97 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 98 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 99 Makai Lemon WR
8 100 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 101 Blake Corum RB
8 102 Will Shipley RB
9 103 MarShawn Lloyd RB
9 104 Brenton Strange TE
9 105 AJ Barner TE
9 106 Samaje Perine RB
9 107 Jake Ferguson TE
9 108 Ladd McConkey WR
9 109 Kalif Raymond WR
9 110 Pat Freiermuth TE
9 111 Keenan Allen WR
9 112 Tre Harris WR
9 113 Dalton Schultz TE
9 114 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 115 Kendrick Bourne WR
9 116 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 117 Kaleb Johnson RB
9 118 Kenyon Sadiq TE
9 119 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 120 Cade Otton TE
9 121 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 122 Quentin Johnston WR
10 123 Dohnte Meyers WR
10 124 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 125 Ryan Flournoy WR
10 126 Tyjae Spears RB
10 127 Rashod Bateman WR
10 128 Roman Wilson WR
10 129 Malachi Fields WR
10 130 Caleb Douglas WR
10 131 Troy Franklin WR
10 132 Justice Hill RB
10 133 Michael Mayer TE
10 134 Cody White WR
10 135 Najee Harris RB
10 136 Jaylin Noel WR
10 137 Mack Hollins WR
10 138 Kimani Vidal RB
10 139 Darius Cooper WR
10 140 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 141 Kendre Miller RB
10 142 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 143 Chris Bell WR
11 144 Antonio Williams WR
11 145 Austin Ekeler RB
11 146 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 147 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 148 Cooper Kupp WR
11 149 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 150 Jauan Jennings WR
11 151 Kaelon Black RB
11 152 Elic Ayomanor WR
11 153 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 154 Jaylen Wright RB
11 155 DeMario Douglas WR
11 156 Ted Hurst WR
11 157 Greg Dulcich TE
11 158 Raheim Sanders RB
11 159 Darnell Washington TE
11 160 Evan Engram TE
11 161 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 162 Ty Johnson RB
11 163 Dameon Pierce RB
11 164 Xavier Hutchinson WR
11 165 Gunnar Helm TE
11 166 Sione Vaki RB
11 167 Joshua Palmer WR
11 168 Colby Parkinson TE
12 169 Darnell Mooney WR
12 170 Dawson Knox TE
12 171 Mitch Tinsley WR
12 172 Tyler Goodson RB
12 173 Cole Kmet TE
12 174 Treylon Burks WR
12 175 Theo Johnson TE
12 176 Isaiah Williams WR
12 177 Josh Cameron WR
12 178 Noah Fant TE
12 179 Skyy Moore WR
12 180 Sean Tucker RB
12 181 Tory Horton WR
12 182 Devontez Walker WR
12 183 Germie Bernard WR
12 184 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 185 Tyler Badie RB
12 186 Joe Mixon RB
12 187 George Holani RB
12 188 Eli Raridon TE
12 189 Efton Chism III WR
12 190 Tez Johnson WR
12 191 Matthew Hibner TE
12 192 Seth McGowan RB
12 193 Zachariah Branch WR
12 194 Jahan Dotson WR
12 195 Demond Claiborne RB
12 196 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
12 197 Jonnu Smith TE
12 198 Elijah Higgins TE
12 199 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
12 200 Dyami Brown WR
13 201 Jacob Cowing WR
13 202 Foster Moreau TE
13 203 Blake Whiteheart TE
13 204 Jerry Jeudy WR
13 205 Malik Benson WR
13 206 John Bates TE
13 207 Bryce Lance WR
13 208 Calvin Ridley WR
13 209 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 210 Isaiah Bond WR
13 211 Adam Trautman TE
13 212 Nate Adkins TE
13 213 Laquon Treadwell WR
13 214 Ashton Dulin WR
13 215 Kaytron Allen RB
13 216 DeeJay Dallas RB
13 217 Austin Hooper TE
13 218 Roschon Johnson RB
13 219 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
13 220 Jared Wayne WR
13 221 Zach Ertz TE
13 222 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 223 Gavin Bartholomew TE
13 224 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 225 Chimere Dike WR
13 226 Kyle Williams WR
13 227 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 228 Tanner Hudson TE
14 229 Jahdae Walker WR
14 230 Jordan Watkins WR
14 231 Travis Hunter WR
14 232 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 233 Brandin Cooks WR
14 234 Isaiah Davis RB
14 235 Konata Mumpfield WR
14 236 Tai Felton WR
14 237 Luke Farrell TE
14 238 Erick All Jr. TE
14 239 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 240 Hunter Luepke RB
14 241 Will Kacmarek TE
14 242 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
14 243 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
14 244 Skyler Bell WR
14 245 Sam Roush TE
14 246 Brock Wright TE
14 247 Johnny Mundt TE
14 248 CJ Donaldson RB
14 249 Elijah Arroyo TE
14 250 Oscar Delp TE
14 251 Nate Boerkircher TE
14 252 Tanner Koziol TE
14 253 Ray Davis RB
14 254 Davis Allen TE
14 255 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 256 Zavion Thomas WR
14 257 Greg Dortch WR
14 258 Chris Brooks RB
15 259 Jackson Hawes TE
15 260 Kameron Johnson WR
15 261 Mo Alie-Cox TE
15 262 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
15 263 Bo Melton WR
15 264 Cade Stover TE
15 265 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 266 Drew Ogletree TE
15 267 Ben Skowronek WR
15 268 Elijah Moore WR
15 269 Ameer Abdullah RB
15 270 Jaydon Blue RB
15 271 Tahj Brooks RB
15 272 Ian Thomas TE
15 273 Dareke Young WR
15 274 Corey Kiner RB
15 275 Dylan Laube RB
15 276 Jordan James RB
15 277 Deion Burks WR
15 278 Derius Davis WR
15 279 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 280 Jacob Saylors RB
15 281 Tom Kennedy WR
15 282 Alec Ingold RB
15 283 Reggie Gilliam RB/TE
15 284 Rasheen Ali RB
15 285 Charlie Woerner TE
15 286 Julius Chestnut RB
15 287 Tyler Conklin TE
15 288 Tutu Atwell WR
15 289 Myles Price WR
15 290 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 291 Ryan Miller WR
15 292 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 293 Jelani Woods TE
15 294 Payne Durham TE
15 295 Jalen Brooks WR
15 296 Charlie Jones WR
15 297 Malik McClain WR
15 298 Max Klare TE
15 299 Patrick Ricard RB
15 300 Kevin Austin Jr. WR
16 301 Colson Yankoff TE
16 302 Dare Ogunbowale RB
16 303 Bam Knight RB
16 304 Craig Reynolds RB
16 305 Josh Allen QB
16 306 Lamar Jackson QB
16 307 Jared Goff QB
16 308 Matthew Stafford QB
16 309 Dak Prescott QB
16 310 Joe Burrow QB
16 311 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 312 Trevor Lawrence QB
17 313 Drake Maye QB
17 314 Brock Purdy QB
17 315 Jayden Daniels QB
17 316 Jordan Love QB
17 317 Jameis Winston QB
17 318 Bo Nix QB
17 319 Sam Darnold QB
17 320 Kyler Murray QB
17 321 Kirk Cousins QB
17 322 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 323 Jalen Hurts QB
17 324 C.J. Stroud QB
17 325 Deshaun Watson QB
17 326 Tyler Shough QB
17 327 Jalon Daniels QB
17 328 Justin Herbert QB
17 329 Michael Penix Jr. QB
17 330 Tyson Bagent QB
17 331 Geno Smith QB
17 332 Daniel Jones QB
17 333 Malik Willis QB
17 334 Cam Ward QB
17 335 Tyler Huntley QB
17 336 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 337 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 338 Houston Texans DST
17 339 Denver Broncos DST
17 340 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 341 Cleveland Browns DST
17 342 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 343 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 344 Chicago Bears DST
17 345 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 346 New York Giants DST
18 347 Seattle Seahawks DST
18 348 New England Patriots DST
18 349 Washington Commanders DST
18 350 Las Vegas Raiders DST
18 351 New York Jets DST
18 352 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 353 New Orleans Saints DST
18 354 Philadelphia Eagles DST
18 355 Los Angeles Chargers DST
18 356 Detroit Lions DST
18 357 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 358 Tennessee Titans DST
18 359 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 360 Green Bay Packers DST
18 361 Los Angeles Rams DST
18 362 Buffalo Bills DST
18 363 Miami Dolphins DST
18 364 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 365 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 366 Brandon Aubrey K
18 367 Spencer Shrader K
18 368 Evan McPherson K
18 369 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 370 Will Reichard K
18 371 Tyler Loop K
18 372 Cam Little K
18 373 Jake Bates K
18 374 Eddy Pineiro K
18 375 Jason Myers K
18 376 Trey Smack K
18 377 Tyler Bass K
18 378 Harrison Mevis K
19 379 Chad Ryland K
19 380 Matt Gay K
19 381 Daniel Carlson K
19 382 Chris Boswell K
19 383 Cairo Santos K
19 384 Drew Stevens K
19 385 Nick Folk K
19 386 Dominic Zvada K
19 387 Chase McLaughlin K
19 388 Cameron Dicker K
19 389 Andy Borregales K
19 390 Wil Lutz K
19 391 Jake Elliott K
19 392 Andre Szmyt K
19 393 Jason Sanders K
19 394 Joey Slye K
19 395 Riley Patterson K

 

Week 5 Fantasy Football Outlooks

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Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Keon Coleman, Braelon Allen, Devaughn Vele, David Montgomery, RJ Harvey, Carnell Tate, and Will Shipley. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Denzel Boston, Keon Coleman, Braelon Allen, Devaughn Vele, David Montgomery, RJ Harvey, Carnell Tate, and Will Shipley:

Denzel Boston
vs
Alvin Kamara
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Omarion Hampton
Denzel Boston
vs
Mark Andrews
Denzel Boston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
RJ Harvey
Denzel Boston
vs
Keon Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Downs
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Higbee
Denzel Boston
vs
Isaiah Likely
Denzel Boston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
George Kittle
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Gesicki
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Evans
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Denzel Boston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Denzel Boston
vs
Makai Lemon
Denzel Boston
vs
Bucky Irving
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Denzel Boston
vs
Will Shipley
Denzel Boston
vs
Cam Skattebo
Denzel Boston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Nico Collins
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Olave
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Davante Adams
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Nabers
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Kalif Raymond
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Harris
Denzel Boston
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Denzel Boston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Quentin Johnston
Denzel Boston
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
vs
Roman Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Malachi Fields
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Troy Franklin
Keon Coleman
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Keon Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Keon Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Keon Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Higbee
Keon Coleman
vs
Mark Andrews
Keon Coleman
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Keon Coleman
vs
Juwan Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Keon Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Keon Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Keon Coleman
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Keon Coleman
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Keon Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Keon Coleman
vs
Alvin Kamara
Keon Coleman
vs
Will Shipley
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Keon Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Keon Coleman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Keon Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Keon Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
AJ Barner
Keon Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Keon Coleman
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Keon Coleman
vs
Jake Ferguson
Keon Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keon Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Keon Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Keon Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keon Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Keon Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Keon Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Keon Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Keon Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Keon Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Keon Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Keon Coleman
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Keon Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Keon Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Keon Coleman
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Keon Coleman
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keon Coleman
vs
Josh Downs
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Keon Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Keon Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keon Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Keon Coleman
vs
Puka Nacua
Keon Coleman
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Keon Coleman
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Keon Coleman
vs
Zay Flowers
Keon Coleman
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Keon Coleman
vs
Nico Collins
Keon Coleman
vs
Drake London
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Keon Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Davante Adams
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Nabers
Keon Coleman
vs
Christian Watson
Keon Coleman
vs
Parker Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Keon Coleman
vs
Justin Jefferson
Keon Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Evans
Keon Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Keon Coleman
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Keon Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Quentin Johnston
Keon Coleman
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Keon Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Keon Coleman
vs
Roman Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Keon Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Keon Coleman
vs
Troy Franklin
Braelon Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Braelon Allen
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Braelon Allen
vs
Jordan Addison
Braelon Allen
vs
Romeo Doubs
Braelon Allen
vs
Alvin Kamara
Braelon Allen
vs
Tony Pollard
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Omarion Hampton
Braelon Allen
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Braelon Allen
vs
Rico Dowdle
Braelon Allen
vs
Tucker Kraft
Braelon Allen
vs
Stefon Diggs
Braelon Allen
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Braelon Allen
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Braelon Allen
vs
Colston Loveland
Braelon Allen
vs
Carnell Tate
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Tee Higgins
Braelon Allen
vs
Juwan Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
RJ Harvey
Braelon Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Josh Downs
Braelon Allen
vs
Rome Odunze
Braelon Allen
vs
Luther Burden III
Braelon Allen
vs
Mark Andrews
Braelon Allen
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Jameson Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Braelon Allen
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Braelon Allen
vs
Isaiah Likely
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
DK Metcalf
Braelon Allen
vs
Keon Coleman
Braelon Allen
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Braelon Allen
vs
DJ Moore
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Evans
Braelon Allen
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Braelon Allen
vs
Sam Laporta
Braelon Allen
vs
Hunter Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Matthew Golden
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyle Monangai
Braelon Allen
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Braelon Allen
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Braelon Allen
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Braelon Allen
vs
Cam Skattebo
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Braelon Allen
vs
Justin Jefferson
Braelon Allen
vs
Courtland Sutton
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Garrett Wilson
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Braelon Allen
vs
David Montgomery
Braelon Allen
vs
Makai Lemon
Braelon Allen
vs
Parker Washington
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Derrick Henry
Braelon Allen
vs
Kyren Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Chase Brown
Braelon Allen
vs
James Cook III
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Warren
Braelon Allen
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Braelon Allen
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
D'Andre Swift
Braelon Allen
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Braelon Allen
vs
Blake Corum
Braelon Allen
vs
Will Shipley
Braelon Allen
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Braelon Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
vs
Justice Hill
Braelon Allen
vs
Najee Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Kimani Vidal
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Austin Ekeler
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Jaylen Wright
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mark Andrews
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keon Coleman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
DJ Moore
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Colston Loveland
Devaughn Vele
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Higbee
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Devaughn Vele
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
Alvin Kamara
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Addison
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Gesicki
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devaughn Vele
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Braelon Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Makai Lemon
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tony Pollard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Blake Corum
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Warren
Devaughn Vele
vs
Will Shipley
Devaughn Vele
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devaughn Vele
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rico Dowdle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brenton Strange
Devaughn Vele
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devaughn Vele
vs
AJ Barner
Devaughn Vele
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Samaje Perine
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carnell Tate
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jake Ferguson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tee Higgins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devaughn Vele
vs
RJ Harvey
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kalif Raymond
Devaughn Vele
vs
Josh Downs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Devaughn Vele
vs
Luther Burden III
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Harris
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jameson Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele
vs
Isaiah Likely
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
Nico Collins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Davante Adams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Parker Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Matthew Golden
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Evans
Devaughn Vele
vs
DK Metcalf
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Roman Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malachi Fields
Devaughn Vele
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
Troy Franklin
Devaughn Vele
vs
Cody White
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylin Noel
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Jefferson
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Emanuel Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
vs
Matthew Golden
David Montgomery
vs
Michael Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
George Kittle
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Isaiah Likely
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Ollie Gordon II
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
CeeDee Lamb
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Stefon Diggs
David Montgomery
vs
Puka Nacua
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Romeo Doubs
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Braelon Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Dalton Kincaid
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
Denzel Boston
David Montgomery
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Will Shipley
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
vs
Kaleb Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Justice Hill
David Montgomery
vs
Najee Harris
David Montgomery
vs
Kimani Vidal
David Montgomery
vs
Kendre Miller
David Montgomery
vs
Austin Ekeler
David Montgomery
vs
Kaelon Black
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Wright
David Montgomery
vs
Raheim Sanders
David Montgomery
vs
Ty Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Dameon Pierce
David Montgomery
vs
Sione Vaki
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Goodson
David Montgomery
vs
Sean Tucker
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Badie
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Mixon
David Montgomery
vs
George Holani
David Montgomery
vs
Seth McGowan
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Tee Higgins
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jameson Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Evans
RJ Harvey
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Monangai
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Justin Jefferson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
George Pickens
RJ Harvey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
RJ Harvey
vs
Garrett Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
David Montgomery
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Parker Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian Watson
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Nabers
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Davante Adams
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
RJ Harvey
vs
Brock Bowers
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Keon Coleman
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Olave
RJ Harvey
vs
DJ Moore
RJ Harvey
vs
Drake London
RJ Harvey
vs
Khalil Shakir
RJ Harvey
vs
Nico Collins
RJ Harvey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Will Shipley
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaleb Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Najee Harris
RJ Harvey
vs
Kimani Vidal
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendre Miller
RJ Harvey
vs
Austin Ekeler
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaelon Black
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Wright
RJ Harvey
vs
Raheim Sanders
RJ Harvey
vs
Ty Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dameon Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Omarion Hampton
Carnell Tate
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Likely
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Braelon Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Alvin Kamara
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Monangai
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Juwan Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
Mark Andrews
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Woody Marks
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Devaughn Vele
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
Keon Coleman
Carnell Tate
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Bowers
Carnell Tate
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Hunter Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Higbee
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Kalif Raymond
Carnell Tate
vs
Keenan Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Harris
Carnell Tate
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashod Bateman
Carnell Tate
vs
Roman Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Malachi Fields
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Douglas
Carnell Tate
vs
Troy Franklin

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ja'Marr Chase

Back at Practice as he Works Through Concussion Protocol
DJ Moore

Bills Not Ruling Out DJ Moore for Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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