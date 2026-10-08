2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 5 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 5.
The 2026 fantasy football season is flying by, and whether you're ready for Week 5 or not, here it comes! We're here to help with our Week 5 fantasy football rankings for all positions. Below, navigate the rankings to see where key Week 5 names such as Denzel Boston, Keon Coleman, Braelon Allen, Devaughn Vele, David Montgomery, RJ Harvey, Carnell Tate, and Will Shipley stand, among all others.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 5 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|8
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|9
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|10
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|11
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|12
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|13
|Trey McBride
|TE
|2
|14
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|15
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|2
|16
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|17
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|3
|18
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|19
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|20
|Chris Olave
|WR
|3
|21
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|3
|22
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|23
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|3
|24
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|4
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|26
|Davante Adams
|WR
|4
|27
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|4
|28
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|29
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|30
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|31
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|32
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|33
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|34
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|35
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|36
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|37
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|5
|38
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|39
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|5
|40
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|5
|41
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|5
|42
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|43
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|44
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|45
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|46
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|47
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|48
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|49
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|50
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|5
|51
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|52
|Josh Downs
|WR
|5
|53
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|6
|54
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|6
|55
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|56
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|6
|57
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|6
|58
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|6
|59
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|6
|60
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|61
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|6
|62
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|6
|63
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|64
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|7
|65
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|7
|66
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|67
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|68
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|7
|69
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|70
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|7
|71
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|7
|72
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|73
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|7
|74
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|75
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|7
|76
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|7
|77
|Malik Washington
|WR
|7
|78
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|79
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|7
|80
|Woody Marks
|RB
|7
|81
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|7
|82
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|83
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|7
|84
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|85
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|7
|86
|DJ Moore
|WR
|8
|87
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|88
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|8
|89
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|8
|90
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|91
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|8
|92
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|93
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|8
|94
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|95
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|96
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|97
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|8
|98
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|8
|99
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|8
|100
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|101
|Blake Corum
|RB
|8
|102
|Will Shipley
|RB
|9
|103
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|9
|104
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|105
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|106
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|9
|107
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|108
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|9
|109
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|110
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|111
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|112
|Tre Harris
|WR
|9
|113
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|114
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|115
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|9
|116
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|9
|117
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|9
|118
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|9
|119
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|120
|Cade Otton
|TE
|9
|121
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|122
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|123
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|10
|124
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|125
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|10
|126
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|127
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|10
|128
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|10
|129
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|130
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|10
|131
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|10
|132
|Justice Hill
|RB
|10
|133
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|134
|Cody White
|WR
|10
|135
|Najee Harris
|RB
|10
|136
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|10
|137
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|10
|138
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|10
|139
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|10
|140
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|141
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|10
|142
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|11
|143
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|144
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|145
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|146
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|147
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|148
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|149
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|150
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|151
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|11
|152
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|11
|153
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|154
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|11
|155
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|156
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|157
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|158
|Raheim Sanders
|RB
|11
|159
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|11
|160
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|161
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|162
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|11
|163
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|11
|164
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|11
|165
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|11
|166
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|11
|167
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|11
|168
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|169
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|170
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|171
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|12
|172
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|12
|173
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|12
|174
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|175
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|12
|176
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|12
|177
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|178
|Noah Fant
|TE
|12
|179
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|12
|180
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|181
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|182
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|12
|183
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|12
|184
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|185
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|12
|186
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|12
|187
|George Holani
|RB
|12
|188
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|12
|189
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|12
|190
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|12
|191
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|12
|192
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|193
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|194
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|195
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|12
|196
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|12
|197
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|12
|198
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|12
|199
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|12
|200
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|13
|201
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|13
|202
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|13
|203
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|13
|204
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|13
|205
|Malik Benson
|WR
|13
|206
|John Bates
|TE
|13
|207
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|13
|208
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|13
|209
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|13
|210
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|13
|211
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|212
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|213
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|13
|214
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|13
|215
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|13
|216
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|13
|217
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|13
|218
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|13
|219
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|13
|220
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|13
|221
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|13
|222
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|13
|223
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|13
|224
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|13
|225
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|226
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|13
|227
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|14
|228
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|14
|229
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|230
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|14
|231
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|232
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|233
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|14
|234
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|235
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|14
|236
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|237
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|14
|238
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|14
|239
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|14
|240
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|241
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|242
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|14
|243
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|14
|244
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|14
|245
|Sam Roush
|TE
|14
|246
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|247
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|14
|248
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|14
|249
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|14
|250
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|251
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|14
|252
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|14
|253
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|254
|Davis Allen
|TE
|14
|255
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|256
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|14
|257
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|14
|258
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|15
|259
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|260
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|15
|261
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|15
|262
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|15
|263
|Bo Melton
|WR
|15
|264
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|265
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|266
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|267
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|15
|268
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|269
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|15
|270
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|15
|271
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|272
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|15
|273
|Dareke Young
|WR
|15
|274
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|15
|275
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|15
|276
|Jordan James
|RB
|15
|277
|Deion Burks
|WR
|15
|278
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|279
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|280
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|15
|281
|Tom Kennedy
|WR
|15
|282
|Alec Ingold
|RB
|15
|283
|Reggie Gilliam
|RB/TE
|15
|284
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|285
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|286
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|15
|287
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|288
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|15
|289
|Myles Price
|WR
|15
|290
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|15
|291
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|15
|292
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|293
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|15
|294
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|295
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|15
|296
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|297
|Malik McClain
|WR
|15
|298
|Max Klare
|TE
|15
|299
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|15
|300
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|16
|301
|Colson Yankoff
|TE
|16
|302
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|16
|303
|Bam Knight
|RB
|16
|304
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|16
|305
|Josh Allen
|QB
|16
|306
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|16
|307
|Jared Goff
|QB
|16
|308
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|16
|309
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|16
|310
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|16
|311
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|312
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|17
|313
|Drake Maye
|QB
|17
|314
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|17
|315
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|17
|316
|Jordan Love
|QB
|17
|317
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|17
|318
|Bo Nix
|QB
|17
|319
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|17
|320
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|17
|321
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|17
|322
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|17
|323
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|17
|324
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|17
|325
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|17
|326
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|17
|327
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|17
|328
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|17
|329
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|17
|330
|Tyson Bagent
|QB
|17
|331
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|332
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|17
|333
|Malik Willis
|QB
|17
|334
|Cam Ward
|QB
|17
|335
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|17
|336
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|337
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|338
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|339
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|340
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|341
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|342
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|343
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|344
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|345
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|346
|New York Giants
|DST
|18
|347
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|18
|348
|New England Patriots
|DST
|18
|349
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|18
|350
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|18
|351
|New York Jets
|DST
|18
|352
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|18
|353
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|18
|354
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|18
|355
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|18
|356
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|357
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|358
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|18
|359
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|18
|360
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|361
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|18
|362
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|18
|363
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|18
|364
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|18
|365
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|18
|366
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|367
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|368
|Evan McPherson
|K
|18
|369
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|18
|370
|Will Reichard
|K
|18
|371
|Tyler Loop
|K
|18
|372
|Cam Little
|K
|18
|373
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|374
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|375
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|376
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|377
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|378
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|19
|379
|Chad Ryland
|K
|19
|380
|Matt Gay
|K
|19
|381
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|19
|382
|Chris Boswell
|K
|19
|383
|Cairo Santos
|K
|19
|384
|Drew Stevens
|K
|19
|385
|Nick Folk
|K
|19
|386
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|19
|387
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|19
|388
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|19
|389
|Andy Borregales
|K
|19
|390
|Wil Lutz
|K
|19
|391
|Jake Elliott
|K
|19
|392
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|19
|393
|Jason Sanders
|K
|19
|394
|Joey Slye
|K
|19
|395
|Riley Patterson
|K
Week 5 Fantasy Football Outlooks
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Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Denzel Boston, Keon Coleman, Braelon Allen, Devaughn Vele, David Montgomery, RJ Harvey, Carnell Tate, and Will Shipley. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Denzel Boston, Keon Coleman, Braelon Allen, Devaughn Vele, David Montgomery, RJ Harvey, Carnell Tate, and Will Shipley:
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