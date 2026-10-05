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2026 Baycurrent Classic: PGA Betting and Fantasy Preview - Key Stats, Course Breakdown, Tournament Trends, TV Times, and More

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2026 Baycurrent Classic betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Yokohama Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

In This Article hide
Baycurrent Classic - Tournament Information
Baycurrent Classic - Course Information
Baycurrent Classic - TV Information (ET)
Baycurrent Classic - Weather
Baycurrent Classic - Course/Tournament History
Baycurrent Classic - Course Guide/ Scorecard
Baycurrent Classic - Key Statistics
Baycurrent Classic - The Field
Baycurrent Classic - The Odds
Baycurrent Classic - Recent Horses for Courses
Baycurrent Classic - Recent Donkeys for Courses
Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event
More PGA Analysis and Picks

The PGA TOUR heads to Yokohama, Japan, this week for the second edition of the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club. The event features a 72-player field and serves as the third tournament of the FedExCup Fall. Over the next six events, players will compete to improve their positions in the FedExCup standings, with those inside the top 100 at the conclusion of the Fall earning full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.

World No. 5 Wyndham Clark, already a three-time winner this season, headlines this week's field. Defending champion Xander Schauffele is also set to return as he looks to defend his title.

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Baycurrent Classic - Tournament Information

  • Dates: October 8th – October 11th, 2026
  • Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan
  • Course: Yokohama Country Club (West & East Courses)
  • Course Type: Parkland
  • Par: 71 (3x 3’s / 13x 4’s / 2x 5’s)
  • Length: 7,322 yards
  • Format: 72-hole stroke play
  • Greens: Bentgrass
  • Fairways: Zoysia
  • Rough: Zoysia 3″
  • Bunkers: 86
  • Water Hazard(s): - (In-Play on 3 Holes)
  • Average Green Size: 6,500 sq. ft.
  • Stimpmeter: 11.5 ft.
  • Purse/ Winner: $8,000,000 /$1,440,000
  • FedEx Cup Points: 500
  • Field: 72 Players
  • Cut: No Cut
  • Playoff Format: Sudden Death
  • Course Scoring Average:
    • 2025: 70.05 (-0.95), Rank 26 of 50

 

Baycurrent Classic - Course Information

Course Architect:

  • Course Architect: Takeo Aiyama & Hideo Takemura (1960)
  • Recent Renovations: Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2014/15)

Comparable Courses:

  • Narashino Country Club – Zozo Championship (2019, 2020-2024)

Designer Link (Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw):

  • The Riviera Country Club – Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore (1992) Renovation – The Genesis Invitational
  • Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course) – Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (Design – 1991)/ (Renovation 1992) – The Sentry

Comparable Yardage (7,322 Yards):

  • Baycurrent Classic – 7,315 Yards – Yokohama Country Club (West Course)
  • TPC Deere Run – 7,327 Yards – John Deere Classic
  • Detroit Golf Club – 7,328 Yards – Rocket Classic
  • Dunes Golf and Beach Club – 7,347 Yards – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
  • TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) – 7,352 Yards – THE PLAYERS Championship
  • Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) – 7,352 Yards – Valspar Championship

Comparable Greens (Bentgrass):

  • Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open
  • Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament
  • TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
  • Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge
  • TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic
  • Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial Tournamnt
  • Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) –  A1/A4 bentgrass .110” – ISCO Championship
  • TPC Twin Cities –  Bentgrass .100” – 3M Open
  • Black Desert Resort Golf Course – 007XL bentgrass .120” – Bank of Utah Championship

Comparable Average Green Size (6,500 sq. ft.):

  • Grand Reserve Golf Club – 6,500 sq. ft. – Puerto Rico Open
  • TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) – 6,500 sq. ft. – RBC Candaian Open
  • TPC Twin Cities – 6,500 sq. ft. – 3M Open
  • Quail Hollow Club – 6,578 sq. ft. – Truist Championship

 

Baycurrent Classic - TV Information (ET)

  • Round 1: Wednesday, October 7th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM
  • Round 2: Thursday, October 8th, 2026
    • ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM
  • Round 3: Friday, October 9th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM
  • Round 4: Saturday, October 10th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM

 

Baycurrent Classic - Weather

 

Baycurrent Classic - Course/Tournament History

Yokohama Country Club, located in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, was founded in 1960 and features two 18-hole layouts, the East and West Courses. Both courses were designed by Japanese architect Takeo Aiyama, with construction taking six years to complete. The West Course has hosted several prestigious events throughout its history, including the 1978 Japan Open, where Seve Ballesteros earned one of the early professional victories of his career, and the 2018 Japan Open.

Between 2014 and 2016, the West Course underwent a significant renovation led by renowned American design firm Coore & Crenshaw. The project focused on improving the layout and playability while enhancing the course's original character, helping prepare the West Course for continued championship-level competition.

The Baycurrent Classic, formerly known as the Zozo Championship, was established in 2019 as a co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and Japan Golf Tour, becoming the first PGA TOUR event held in Japan. Tiger Woods won the inaugural tournament at Narashino Country Club, earning his 82nd PGA TOUR victory and tying Sam Snead's record for the most wins in TOUR history.

The tournament was forced to relocate to Sherwood Country Club in California in 2020 because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. That edition was played solely as a PGA TOUR event before the tournament returned to Japan in 2021 and resumed its co-sanctioned status with the Japan Golf Tour.

In December 2024, Tokyo-based consulting firm Baycurrent Inc. became the tournament's title sponsor, resulting in the event being renamed the Baycurrent Classic. The tournament also moved to Yokohama Country Club, giving the event a new home at one of Japan's most historic golf venues.

The tournament has used a composite layout at Yokohama Country Club, combining 16 holes from the West Course with two holes from the East Course. The same composite routing will be used again this year, giving players a unique test that incorporates elements from both layouts while showcasing the best of the property.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location:
2025-Present Yokohama Country Club Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan
2020 Sherwood Country Club Lake Sherwood, California, United States
2019, 2021-2024 Narashino Country Club Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name:
2025- Present Baycurrent Classic
2019-2024 Zozo Championship

Course Records:

  • 72-Hole Record:
    • 260, Nico Echavarria (2024)
  • 18-Hole Record:
    • 60, Matt McCarty (Round 4, 2025)

 

Baycurrent Classic - Course Guide/ Scorecard

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Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 12

 

Baycurrent Classic - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)

Good Drives Gained %

Scrambling Gained

    Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 400-450 Yards

    Par 5 Scoring: 500-550 Yards

    Birdies or Better %

    Proximity Gained: 150+ Yards

    Comparable Courses and Event History

    Baycurrent Classic - The Field

    The 2026 Baycurrent Classic features a 72-player field. Ten of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up this week, headlined by World No. 5 Wyndham Clark. Defending Champion Xander Schauffele returns to Yokohama Country Club, aiming to defend his title.

    Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

    • Winner BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
    • Top 7 available from JGTO Prize Money List through Richard Mille
    • Top 60 Available on Current Season's FedExCup Points list
    • Sponsors Exemptions Unrestriced
    • Players Below Top 60 available on current FedexCup Points list

    Debutants in the Field (Course):

    • Ben Kohles, Benjamin James, Brian Harman, Chandler Blanchet, Chandler Phillips, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Jackson Suber, Jacob Bridgeman, John Parry, Johnny Keefer, Jordan L Smith, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Koshin Nagasaki, Kristoffer Ventura, Marco Penge, Maverick McNealy, Michael Brennan, Nick Taylor, Pierceson Coody, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Rickie Fowler, Ricky Castillo, Seamus Power, Stephan Jaeger, Steven Fisk, Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge, Tony Finau, Zachary Bauchou

    Exemptions:

    • Takumi Kanaya: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Jinichiro Kozuma: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Koshin Nagasaki: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Keita Nakajima: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

    Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

    • Xander Schauffele – 2025
    • Nico Echavarria – 2024
    • Collin Morikawa – 2023
    • Keegan Bradley – 2022
    • Hideki Matsuyama – 2021

    Previous Winners in the Field (Course):

    • Xander Schauffele – 2025
    • Ren Yonezawa – 2024
    • Keita Nakajima – 2023

    Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

    • N/A

     

    Baycurrent Classic - The Odds

    Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the Baycurrent Classic. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

    Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ DPWT*
    (Recent -> Past)    		 Last 5 Finishes at the Baycurrent Classic
    (Recent -> Past)
    Xander Schauffele +800 T14-T26-T7-2-T18 WON
    Wyndham Clark +1500 T21-WON-T5-MC-MC T48
    Collin Morikawa +1600 T14-T4-T52-T18-3 T14
    Hideki Matsuyama +1700 T21-T28-T7-T7-T5 T20
    Justin Thomas +1800 T16-T47-T14-T65-T50 -
    Ryan Gerard +2200 T14*-T27*-T30*-3-T16 T27
    Jacob Bridgeman +2200 WON-T4-9-T30-T26 -

    Baycurrent Classic - Recent Horses for Courses

    Baycurrent Classic
    Yokohama Country Club
    Golfer 2025
    Xander Schauffele WON
    Max Greyserman 2
    Michael Thorbjornsen 3
    Alex Smalley T4
    Takumi Kanaya T4
    Rico Hoey T4
    Nicolas Echavarria 9
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout T10
    Keith Mitchell T10
    Matt Wallace T10
    Min Woo Lee T10

     

    Baycurrent Classic - Recent Donkeys for Courses

    Baycurrent Classic
    Yokohama Country Club
    Golfer 2025
    Davis Riley 78
    Ryo Hisatsune 72
    Andrew Putnam 65
    Patrick Rodgers 62
    Michael Kim T56
    Taylor Moore T56
    Billy Horschel 54
    David Lipsky 52

     

    Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

    • 2025: Xander Schauffele (-19)
      • Price: 10-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    17th 7th 20th 20th 6th
    • 2024: Nico Echavarria (-20) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
      • Price: 250-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    26th 2nd 2nd 26th 8th
    • 2023: Collin Morikawa (-14) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
      •  Price: 11-1
    • 2022: Keegan Bradley (-15) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
      • Price: 40-1
    • 2021: Hideki Matsuyama (-15) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
      • Price: 16-1

     

    Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

    • 2025: Xander Schauffele
      • T28 – BMW Championship (PGA)
      • T22 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
      • T7 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
      • T8 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
      • T61 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
    • 2024: Nico Echavarria
      • MC – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA)
      • T11 – Black Desert Championship (PGA)
      • MC – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
      • MC – Procore Championship (PGA)
      • T22 – Wyndham Championship (PGA)
    • 2023: Collin Morikawa
      • T6 – TOUR Championship (PGA)
      • T25 – BMW Championship (PGA)
      • T13 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
      • MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)
      • T2 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
    • 2022: Keegan Bradley
      • T5 – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
      • T58 – BMW Championship (PGA)
      • MC – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
      • T44 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
      • MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)
    • 2021: Hideki Matsuyama
      • T59 – THE CJ CUP (PGA)
      • T67 – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA)
      • T6 – Fortinet Championship (PGA)
      • T26 – TOUR Championship (PGA)
      • T46 – BMW Championship (PGA)

     

    Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

    2025: Xander Schauffele

    Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship
    Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Sherwood
    Country Club    		 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019
    T41 T38 T9 T28 T17 T10

    2024: Nico Echavarria

    • Tournament Debut

    2023: Collin Morikawa

    Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship
    Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Sherwood
    Country Club    		 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    2022 2021 2020 2019
    T45 T7 T50 T22

    2022: Keegan Bradley

    Zozo Championship Zozo Championship
    Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    2021 2019
    T7 T13

    2021: Hideki Matsuyama

    Zozo Championship Zozo Championship
    Sherwood Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    2020 2019
    T28 2

    Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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    More PGA Analysis and Picks

    PGA DFS DraftKings Picks: Baycurrent Classic
    PGA DFS Value Picks: Baycurrent (Premium)
    Baycurrent: Betting and Fantasy Preview
    PGA Core 4: Bank of Utah (Premium)



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