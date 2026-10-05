2026 Baycurrent Classic betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Yokohama Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.
The PGA TOUR heads to Yokohama, Japan, this week for the second edition of the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club. The event features a 72-player field and serves as the third tournament of the FedExCup Fall. Over the next six events, players will compete to improve their positions in the FedExCup standings, with those inside the top 100 at the conclusion of the Fall earning full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.
World No. 5 Wyndham Clark, already a three-time winner this season, headlines this week's field. Defending champion Xander Schauffele is also set to return as he looks to defend his title.
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Baycurrent Classic - Tournament Information
- Dates: October 8th – October 11th, 2026
- Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan
- Course: Yokohama Country Club (West & East Courses)
- Course Type: Parkland
- Par: 71 (3x 3’s / 13x 4’s / 2x 5’s)
- Length: 7,322 yards
- Format: 72-hole stroke play
- Greens: Bentgrass
- Fairways: Zoysia
- Rough: Zoysia 3″
- Bunkers: 86
- Water Hazard(s): - (In-Play on 3 Holes)
- Average Green Size: 6,500 sq. ft.
- Stimpmeter: 11.5 ft.
- Purse/ Winner: $8,000,000 /$1,440,000
- FedEx Cup Points: 500
- Field: 72 Players
- Cut: No Cut
- Playoff Format: Sudden Death
- Course Scoring Average:
- 2025: 70.05 (-0.95), Rank 26 of 50
Baycurrent Classic - Course Information
Course Architect:
Comparable Courses:
- Narashino Country Club – Zozo Championship (2019, 2020-2024)
Designer Link (Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw):
- The Riviera Country Club – Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore (1992) Renovation – The Genesis Invitational
- Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course) – Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (Design – 1991)/ (Renovation 1992) – The Sentry
Comparable Yardage (7,322 Yards):
Comparable Greens (Bentgrass):
- Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open
- Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament
- TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge
- TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic
- Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial Tournamnt
- Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) – A1/A4 bentgrass .110” – ISCO Championship
- TPC Twin Cities – Bentgrass .100” – 3M Open
- Black Desert Resort Golf Course – 007XL bentgrass .120” – Bank of Utah Championship
Comparable Average Green Size (6,500 sq. ft.):
- Grand Reserve Golf Club – 6,500 sq. ft. – Puerto Rico Open
- TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) – 6,500 sq. ft. – RBC Candaian Open
- TPC Twin Cities – 6,500 sq. ft. – 3M Open
- Quail Hollow Club – 6,578 sq. ft. – Truist Championship
Baycurrent Classic - TV Information (ET)
Baycurrent Classic - Weather
Baycurrent Classic - Course/Tournament History
Yokohama Country Club, located in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, was founded in 1960 and features two 18-hole layouts, the East and West Courses. Both courses were designed by Japanese architect Takeo Aiyama, with construction taking six years to complete. The West Course has hosted several prestigious events throughout its history, including the 1978 Japan Open, where Seve Ballesteros earned one of the early professional victories of his career, and the 2018 Japan Open.
Between 2014 and 2016, the West Course underwent a significant renovation led by renowned American design firm Coore & Crenshaw. The project focused on improving the layout and playability while enhancing the course's original character, helping prepare the West Course for continued championship-level competition.
The Baycurrent Classic, formerly known as the Zozo Championship, was established in 2019 as a co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and Japan Golf Tour, becoming the first PGA TOUR event held in Japan. Tiger Woods won the inaugural tournament at Narashino Country Club, earning his 82nd PGA TOUR victory and tying Sam Snead's record for the most wins in TOUR history.
The tournament was forced to relocate to Sherwood Country Club in California in 2020 because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. That edition was played solely as a PGA TOUR event before the tournament returned to Japan in 2021 and resumed its co-sanctioned status with the Japan Golf Tour.
In December 2024, Tokyo-based consulting firm Baycurrent Inc. became the tournament's title sponsor, resulting in the event being renamed the Baycurrent Classic. The tournament also moved to Yokohama Country Club, giving the event a new home at one of Japan's most historic golf venues.
The tournament has used a composite layout at Yokohama Country Club, combining 16 holes from the West Course with two holes from the East Course. The same composite routing will be used again this year, giving players a unique test that incorporates elements from both layouts while showcasing the best of the property.
Previous Tournament Venues:
|Duration:
|Course:
|Location:
|2025-Present
|Yokohama Country Club
|Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan
|2020
|Sherwood Country Club
|Lake Sherwood, California, United States
|2019, 2021-2024
|Narashino Country Club
|Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
Previous Tournament Names:
|Duration:
|Tournament Name:
|2025- Present
|Baycurrent Classic
|2019-2024
|Zozo Championship
Course Records:
- 72-Hole Record:
- 260, Nico Echavarria (2024)
- 18-Hole Record:
- 60, Matt McCarty (Round 4, 2025)
Baycurrent Classic - Course Guide/ Scorecard
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Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 12
Baycurrent Classic - Key Statistics
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
Strokes Gained: Approach
Strokes Gained: Around the Green
Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)
Good Drives Gained %
Scrambling Gained
Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 400-450 Yards
Par 5 Scoring: 500-550 Yards
Birdies or Better %
Proximity Gained: 150+ Yards
Comparable Courses and Event History
Baycurrent Classic - The Field
The 2026 Baycurrent Classic features a 72-player field. Ten of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up this week, headlined by World No. 5 Wyndham Clark. Defending Champion Xander Schauffele returns to Yokohama Country Club, aiming to defend his title.
Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:
- Winner BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup
- Top 7 available from JGTO Prize Money List through Richard Mille
- Top 60 Available on Current Season's FedExCup Points list
- Sponsors Exemptions Unrestriced
- Players Below Top 60 available on current FedexCup Points list
Debutants in the Field (Course):
- Ben Kohles, Benjamin James, Brian Harman, Chandler Blanchet, Chandler Phillips, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Jackson Suber, Jacob Bridgeman, John Parry, Johnny Keefer, Jordan L Smith, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Koshin Nagasaki, Kristoffer Ventura, Marco Penge, Maverick McNealy, Michael Brennan, Nick Taylor, Pierceson Coody, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Rickie Fowler, Ricky Castillo, Seamus Power, Stephan Jaeger, Steven Fisk, Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge, Tony Finau, Zachary Bauchou
Exemptions:
- Takumi Kanaya: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Jinichiro Kozuma: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Koshin Nagasaki: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Keita Nakajima: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
Previous Winners in the Field (Event):
- Xander Schauffele – 2025
- Nico Echavarria – 2024
- Collin Morikawa – 2023
- Keegan Bradley – 2022
- Hideki Matsuyama – 2021
Previous Winners in the Field (Course):
- Xander Schauffele – 2025
- Ren Yonezawa – 2024
- Keita Nakajima – 2023
Notable Withdraws/ Changes:
- N/A
Baycurrent Classic - The Odds
Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the Baycurrent Classic. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ DPWT*
(Recent -> Past)
|Last 5 Finishes at the Baycurrent Classic
(Recent -> Past)
|Xander Schauffele
|+800
|T14-T26-T7-2-T18
|WON
|Wyndham Clark
|+1500
|T21-WON-T5-MC-MC
|T48
|Collin Morikawa
|+1600
|T14-T4-T52-T18-3
|T14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1700
|T21-T28-T7-T7-T5
|T20
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|T16-T47-T14-T65-T50
|-
|Ryan Gerard
|+2200
|T14*-T27*-T30*-3-T16
|T27
|Jacob Bridgeman
|+2200
|WON-T4-9-T30-T26
|-
Baycurrent Classic - Recent Horses for Courses
|Baycurrent Classic
|Yokohama Country Club
|Golfer
|2025
|Xander Schauffele
|WON
|Max Greyserman
|2
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|3
|Alex Smalley
|T4
|Takumi Kanaya
|T4
|Rico Hoey
|T4
|Nicolas Echavarria
|9
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|T10
|Keith Mitchell
|T10
|Matt Wallace
|T10
|Min Woo Lee
|T10
Baycurrent Classic - Recent Donkeys for Courses
|Baycurrent Classic
|Yokohama Country Club
|Golfer
|2025
|Davis Riley
|78
|Ryo Hisatsune
|72
|Andrew Putnam
|65
|Patrick Rodgers
|62
|Michael Kim
|T56
|Taylor Moore
|T56
|Billy Horschel
|54
|David Lipsky
|52
Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
- 2025: Xander Schauffele (-19)
- Price: 10-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|17th
|7th
|20th
|20th
|6th
- 2024: Nico Echavarria (-20) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Price: 250-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|26th
|2nd
|2nd
|26th
|8th
- 2023: Collin Morikawa (-14) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Price: 11-1
- 2022: Keegan Bradley (-15) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Price: 40-1
- 2021: Hideki Matsuyama (-15) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Price: 16-1
Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
- 2025: Xander Schauffele
- T28 – BMW Championship (PGA)
- T22 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
- T7 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- T8 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
- T61 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- 2024: Nico Echavarria
- MC – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA)
- T11 – Black Desert Championship (PGA)
- MC – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
- MC – Procore Championship (PGA)
- T22 – Wyndham Championship (PGA)
- 2023: Collin Morikawa
- T6 – TOUR Championship (PGA)
- T25 – BMW Championship (PGA)
- T13 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
- MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- T2 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- 2022: Keegan Bradley
- T5 – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
- T58 – BMW Championship (PGA)
- MC – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
- T44 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- 2021: Hideki Matsuyama
- T59 – THE CJ CUP (PGA)
- T67 – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA)
- T6 – Fortinet Championship (PGA)
- T26 – TOUR Championship (PGA)
- T46 – BMW Championship (PGA)
Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event
2025: Xander Schauffele
|Zozo Championship
|Zozo Championship
|Zozo Championship
|Zozo Championship
|Zozo Championship
|Zozo Championship
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|Sherwood
Country Club
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|T41
|T38
|T9
|T28
|T17
|T10
2024: Nico Echavarria
- Tournament Debut
2023: Collin Morikawa
|Zozo Championship
|Zozo Championship
|Zozo Championship
|Zozo Championship
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|Sherwood
Country Club
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|T45
|T7
|T50
|T22
2022: Keegan Bradley
|Zozo Championship
|Zozo Championship
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|2021
|2019
|T7
|T13
2021: Hideki Matsuyama
|Zozo Championship
|Zozo Championship
|Sherwood Country Club
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|2020
|2019
|T28
|2
Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!
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