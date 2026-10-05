October 5, 2026

2026 Baycurrent Classic betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Yokohama Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to Yokohama, Japan, this week for the second edition of the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club. The event features a 72-player field and serves as the third tournament of the FedExCup Fall. Over the next six events, players will compete to improve their positions in the FedExCup standings, with those inside the top 100 at the conclusion of the Fall earning full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.

World No. 5 Wyndham Clark, already a three-time winner this season, headlines this week's field. Defending champion Xander Schauffele is also set to return as he looks to defend his title.

For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.

Baycurrent Classic - Tournament Information

Dates: October 8th – October 11th, 2026

Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

Course: Yokohama Country Club (West & East Courses)

Course Type: Parkland

Par: 71 (3x 3’s / 13x 4’s / 2x 5’s)

Length: 7,322 yards

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Greens: Bentgrass

Fairways: Zoysia

Rough: Zoysia 3″

Bunkers: 86

Water Hazard(s): - (In-Play on 3 Holes)

Average Green Size: 6,500 sq. ft.

Stimpmeter: 11.5 ft.

Purse/ Winner: $8,000,000 /$1,440,000

FedEx Cup Points: 500

Field: 72 Players

Cut: No Cut

Playoff Format: Sudden Death

Course Scoring Average: 2025: 70.05 (-0.95), Rank 26 of 50



Baycurrent Classic - Course Information

Course Architect:

Course Architect: Takeo Aiyama & Hideo Takemura (1960)

Recent Renovations: Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2014/15)

Comparable Courses:

Narashino Country Club – Zozo Championship (2019, 2020-2024)

Designer Link (Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw):

The Riviera Country Club – Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore (1992) Renovation – The Genesis Invitational

Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course) – Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (Design – 1991)/ (Renovation 1992) – The Sentry

Comparable Yardage (7,322 Yards):

Baycurrent Classic – 7,315 Yards – Yokohama Country Club (West Course)

TPC Deere Run – 7,327 Yards – John Deere Classic

Detroit Golf Club – 7,328 Yards – Rocket Classic

Dunes Golf and Beach Club – 7,347 Yards – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) – 7,352 Yards – THE PLAYERS Championship

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) – 7,352 Yards – Valspar Championship

Comparable Greens (Bentgrass):

Torrey Pines Golf Course (North) – Bentgrass .100″ – Farmers Insurance Open

Augusta National Golf Club – Bentgrass .125” – Masters Tournament

TPC Craig Ranch – Bentgrass .100” – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Colonial Country Club – OO7XL bentgrass .100” – Charles Schwab Challenge

TPC Deere Run – L-93 Bentgrass .100” – John Deere Classic

Muirfield Village Golf Club– Bentgrass .090”– the Memorial Tournamnt

Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) – A1/A4 bentgrass .110” – ISCO Championship

TPC Twin Cities – Bentgrass .100” – 3M Open

Black Desert Resort Golf Course – 007XL bentgrass .120” – Bank of Utah Championship

Comparable Average Green Size (6,500 sq. ft.):

Grand Reserve Golf Club – 6,500 sq. ft. – Puerto Rico Open

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) – 6,500 sq. ft. – RBC Candaian Open

TPC Twin Cities – 6,500 sq. ft. – 3M Open

Quail Hollow Club – 6,578 sq. ft. – Truist Championship

Baycurrent Classic - TV Information (ET)

Round 1: Wednesday, October 7th, 2026 Golf Channel – 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Round 2: Thursday, October 8th, 2026 ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel – 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Round 3: Friday, October 9th, 2026 Golf Channel – 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Round 4: Saturday, October 10th, 2026 Golf Channel – 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM



Baycurrent Classic - Weather

Baycurrent Classic - Course/Tournament History

Yokohama Country Club, located in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, was founded in 1960 and features two 18-hole layouts, the East and West Courses. Both courses were designed by Japanese architect Takeo Aiyama, with construction taking six years to complete. The West Course has hosted several prestigious events throughout its history, including the 1978 Japan Open, where Seve Ballesteros earned one of the early professional victories of his career, and the 2018 Japan Open.

Between 2014 and 2016, the West Course underwent a significant renovation led by renowned American design firm Coore & Crenshaw. The project focused on improving the layout and playability while enhancing the course's original character, helping prepare the West Course for continued championship-level competition.

The Baycurrent Classic, formerly known as the Zozo Championship, was established in 2019 as a co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and Japan Golf Tour, becoming the first PGA TOUR event held in Japan. Tiger Woods won the inaugural tournament at Narashino Country Club, earning his 82nd PGA TOUR victory and tying Sam Snead's record for the most wins in TOUR history.

The tournament was forced to relocate to Sherwood Country Club in California in 2020 because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. That edition was played solely as a PGA TOUR event before the tournament returned to Japan in 2021 and resumed its co-sanctioned status with the Japan Golf Tour.

In December 2024, Tokyo-based consulting firm Baycurrent Inc. became the tournament's title sponsor, resulting in the event being renamed the Baycurrent Classic. The tournament also moved to Yokohama Country Club, giving the event a new home at one of Japan's most historic golf venues.

The tournament has used a composite layout at Yokohama Country Club, combining 16 holes from the West Course with two holes from the East Course. The same composite routing will be used again this year, giving players a unique test that incorporates elements from both layouts while showcasing the best of the property.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location: 2025-Present Yokohama Country Club Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan 2020 Sherwood Country Club Lake Sherwood, California, United States 2019, 2021-2024 Narashino Country Club Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name: 2025- Present Baycurrent Classic 2019-2024 Zozo Championship

Course Records:

72-Hole Record: 260, Nico Echavarria (2024)



18-Hole Record: 60, Matt McCarty (Round 4, 2025)



Baycurrent Classic - Course Guide/ Scorecard

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Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 12

Baycurrent Classic - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass)

Good Drives Gained %

Scrambling Gained

Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 400-450 Yards

Par 5 Scoring: 500-550 Yards

Birdies or Better %

Proximity Gained: 150+ Yards

Comparable Courses and Event History

Baycurrent Classic - The Field

The 2026 Baycurrent Classic features a 72-player field. Ten of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up this week, headlined by World No. 5 Wyndham Clark. Defending Champion Xander Schauffele returns to Yokohama Country Club, aiming to defend his title.

Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

Winner BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup

Top 7 available from JGTO Prize Money List through Richard Mille

Top 60 Available on Current Season's FedExCup Points list

Sponsors Exemptions Unrestriced

Players Below Top 60 available on current FedexCup Points list

Debutants in the Field (Course):

Ben Kohles, Benjamin James, Brian Harman, Chandler Blanchet, Chandler Phillips, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim, Jackson Suber, Jacob Bridgeman, John Parry, Johnny Keefer, Jordan L Smith, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Koshin Nagasaki, Kristoffer Ventura, Marco Penge, Maverick McNealy, Michael Brennan, Nick Taylor, Pierceson Coody, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Rickie Fowler, Ricky Castillo, Seamus Power, Stephan Jaeger, Steven Fisk, Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge, Tony Finau, Zachary Bauchou

Exemptions:

Takumi Kanaya : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Jinichiro Kozuma : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Koshin Nagasaki : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Keita Nakajima: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

Xander Schauffele – 2025

– 2025 Nico Echavarria – 2024

– 2024 Collin Morikawa – 2023

– 2023 Keegan Bradley – 2022

– 2022 Hideki Matsuyama – 2021

Previous Winners in the Field (Course):

Xander Schauffele – 2025

– 2025 Ren Yonezawa – 2024

– 2024 Keita Nakajima – 2023

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

N/A

Baycurrent Classic - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the Baycurrent Classic. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ DPWT*

(Recent -> Past) Last 5 Finishes at the Baycurrent Classic

(Recent -> Past) Xander Schauffele +800 T14-T26-T7-2-T18 WON Wyndham Clark +1500 T21-WON-T5-MC-MC T48 Collin Morikawa +1600 T14-T4-T52-T18-3 T14 Hideki Matsuyama +1700 T21-T28-T7-T7-T5 T20 Justin Thomas +1800 T16-T47-T14-T65-T50 - Ryan Gerard +2200 T14*-T27*-T30*-3-T16 T27 Jacob Bridgeman +2200 WON-T4-9-T30-T26 -

Baycurrent Classic - Recent Horses for Courses

Baycurrent Classic Yokohama Country Club Golfer 2025 Xander Schauffele WON Max Greyserman 2 Michael Thorbjornsen 3 Alex Smalley T4 Takumi Kanaya T4 Rico Hoey T4 Nicolas Echavarria 9 Christiaan Bezuidenhout T10 Keith Mitchell T10 Matt Wallace T10 Min Woo Lee T10

Baycurrent Classic - Recent Donkeys for Courses

Baycurrent Classic Yokohama Country Club Golfer 2025 Davis Riley 78 Ryo Hisatsune 72 Andrew Putnam 65 Patrick Rodgers 62 Michael Kim T56 Taylor Moore T56 Billy Horschel 54 David Lipsky 52

Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

2025: Xander Schauffele (-19) Price: 10-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 17th 7th 20th 20th 6th

2024: Nico Echavarria (-20) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Price: 250-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 26th 2nd 2nd 26th 8th

2023: Collin Morikawa (-14) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Price: 11-1



2022: Keegan Bradley (-15) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Price: 40-1



2021: Hideki Matsuyama (-15) – Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Price: 16-1



Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

2025: Xander Schauffele T28 – BMW Championship (PGA) T22 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) T7 – The Open Championship (MAJ) T8 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T61 – Travelers Championship (PGA)

2024: Nico Echavarria MC – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA) T11 – Black Desert Championship (PGA) MC – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA) MC – Procore Championship (PGA) T22 – Wyndham Championship (PGA)

2023: Collin Morikawa T6 – TOUR Championship (PGA) T25 – BMW Championship (PGA) T13 – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) MC – The Open Championship (MAJ) T2 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)

2022: Keegan Bradley T5 – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA) T58 – BMW Championship (PGA) MC – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA) T44 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)

2021: Hideki Matsuyama T59 – THE CJ CUP (PGA) T67 – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA) T6 – Fortinet Championship (PGA) T26 – TOUR Championship (PGA) T46 – BMW Championship (PGA)



Baycurrent Classic - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

2025: Xander Schauffele

Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Sherwood

Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 T41 T38 T9 T28 T17 T10

2024: Nico Echavarria

Tournament Debut

2023: Collin Morikawa

Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Sherwood

Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club 2022 2021 2020 2019 T45 T7 T50 T22

2022: Keegan Bradley

Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club 2021 2019 T7 T13

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

Zozo Championship Zozo Championship Sherwood Country Club Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club 2020 2019 T28 2

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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