Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 5 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.
Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 5 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Wide receiver injuries may cause fantasy managers to consider risky options, so several updates will occur throughout the week as injury reports come in. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them.
The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.
Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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WR vs. CB Chart Details
The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We used weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.
We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.
Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.
Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverages based on the opposing offenses.
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
One way to use this chart is to identify weaker or tougher projected matchups in the given week. Another purpose is identifying which team-level matchups to target. For instance, if multiple receivers have a positive or green matchup score on the same team, that indicates the opposing secondary could be a favorable matchup.
The flip side is also true. Finally, when a receiver has a positive or negative matchup score, it shouldn’t be used as a start or sit tool. However, it’s more helpful to utilize the matchup score to adjust expectations for that wide receiver. We also know there can be a wide range of outcomes where a receiver thrives or posts a dud, regardless of the matchup and projected game script.
Key Terms and Abbreviations
- TPRR = targets per route run
- YPRR = yards per route run
- FPRR = fantasy points per route run
WR/CB Matchups Chart: Alphabetical
Below, we'll see the WR/CB matchups for Week 5 sorted alphabetically. We also have players marked differently to indicate a new player (red-shaded cell), an injured player (red text), and slot coverage (bold text) to monitor. Rookies will have a yellow-shaded cell.
I also noted the magenta colored text as players whom the teams list as safeties, but they tend to cover receivers in the slot. That seems to be a recent trend. Safeties have been covering the slot if teams don't prefer another corner, whether it be based on size or coverage skills.
We added additional team-level metrics to the formula to account for team context. The red numbers indicate a more challenging matchup for the receiver, and the green numbers indicate a favorable matchup (or the defender allows a high rate on the given metric). These charts will be updated throughout the week after injury news.
A reminder that I include potential backups for injured players on defense and offense, which is why you might see two of each player. The key cornerback moves involve the Panthers' Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve, plus Joey Porter Jr. being traded to the Cowboys.
The visual below shows offenses from the Arizona Cardinals to the Cleveland Browns.
- DJ Moore is dealing with a shoulder injury. Josh Palmer should see more outside routes if Moore misses.
- Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are dealing with injuries. Mitch Tinsley and Dohnte Meyers are two Bengals receivers who have run routes and aren't injured.
- We'll monitor Packers rookie corner Brandon Cisse's injury status.
- Keep tabs on Jets slot corner Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
The visual below shows offenses from the Dallas Cowboys to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Pat Bryant is dealing with an injury. Troy Franklin would benefit if Bryant misses time.
- We're keeping tabs on Donte Jackson's injury as we head into Week 5.
- Quinyon Mitchell had a limited practice on Wednesday.
The visual below shows offenses from the Los Angeles Rams to the New York Giants.
- Ladd McConkey left Week 4 with a foot injury. Derius Davis could see more slot reps.
- The Bills are beat up in their secondary, including Christian Benford and Dee Alford.
- Pat Surtain II hurt his ankle in Week 4. There's a chance Surtain misses a couple of weeks, with Riley Moss also banged up.
- Mack Hollins has a calf injury. Romeo Doubs benefits with more consolidated targets.
The visual below shows the New York Jets to the Washington Commanders.
- Mike Evans has been dealing with a rib injury. He had a limited practice on Wednesday. Evans is one of the toughest.
- 49ers slot corner Upton Stout is dealing with an AC joint shoulder sprain.
Best Projected Week 5 WR/CB Matchups
Worst Projected Week 5 WR/CB Matchups
Week 5 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Roman Wilson vs. Justin Walley
The tricky part with Wilson is his usage. The Steelers have been using the 10th-highest rate of 12 personnel. That said, Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf run the most routes. Wilson ran 17-18 routes over the past two weeks, leading to a 42.7% route percentage in Weeks 3-4. However, Wilson ran 84.8% of the routes in Week 2 without Pittman.
Wilson has been targeted on 25% of his routes, averaging 1.88 yards per route. Interestingly, Wilson has a team-high 16.2 aDOT while being deployed in the slot 62% of the time.
Wilson faces the Colts, who deploy man coverage at the seventh-highest rate and allow the 16th-most fantasy points per dropback. Indianapolis struggles against zone coverage, allowing the seventh-highest fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows Steelers pass-catchers against man coverage this season.
Wilson leads the Steelers with a 27% target rate and 2.65 yards per route run against man coverage. Wilson has a solid sample of 52 routes, ranking ahead of Metcalf in target rate (21%) and yards per route run (1.64) against man coverage. Specifically, Wilson expects to line up against Colts slot cornerback Justin Walley.
The Colts defense allows the fourth-most receiving fantasy points to slot receivers. Among defensive backs with 25 coverage snaps, Walley allows the 13th-highest EPA per target, eighth-highest fantasy points per target, fifth-most yards per coverage snap, and second-highest passer rating allowed to the slot.
That's a juicy matchup for Wilson, who can be streamed as a WR4 or flex option in deeper leagues.
Luther Burden III vs. Brandon Cisse
Rome Odunze vs. Keisean Nixon
Over the past two weeks with Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent at quarterback, Burden has a 71.8% route percentage. Meanwhile, Rome Odunze has a 76.1% route percentage in Weeks 3-4. That's slightly higher than their season-long route percentages. That said, Burden remains the first-read target, leading the team with a 28.6% first-read target share.
Burden leads the team with a 28% target rate and 12.4 expected fantasy points per game, hinting at solid usage, though it may not reach the ceiling outcomes with Odunze and Colston Loveland healthy. They face the Packers, who use zone coverage at the 16th-highest rate and allow the 24th-most fantasy points per dropback.
Specifically, the Packers deploy two-high looks at the sixth-highest rate with the 22nd-most fantasy points per dropback. They love using Cover 4 at the fourth-highest rate. Burden has a 28% target rate against zone coverage with 2.07 yards per route run. Though Burden tends to be stronger against man coverage (3.42 yards per route run), he can win against any coverage type.
Odunze can produce another strong game, with a team-high 2.60 yards per route run against zone coverage this season. Furthermore, Odunze is generating 2.51 yards per route run while being targeted on 18% of his routes against two-high looks. Burden thrives more against single-high coverage (33% target rate, 2.64 yards per route run) than two-high (20% target rate, 1.25 yards per route run).
The Packers secondary tends to give up more fantasy points to outside receivers (No. 9) than the slot (No. 23). That favors Odunze, though Burden has been deployed in the slot and out wide relatively evenly. Burden faces Brandon Cisse, a second-round rookie out of South Carolina.
Cisse has allowed a 0.760 EPA per target (11th percentile) and 2.92 fantasy points per target (8th percentile). That's terrible. Odunze likely faces Keisean Nixon, who has been better, but still allows a 0.088 EPA per target (60th percentile) and 1.51 fantasy points per target (62nd percentile).
Regardless of who the Bears start at quarterback, we'll want to continue rolling with their highly drafted options against a weaker Packers secondary.
Romeo Doubs vs. Hezekiah Masses
Doubs leads Patriots pass-catchers with 13.4 expected fantasy points per game, over two points higher than his actual output (11.1). That suggests Doubs has strong usage, evidenced by a 68.9% route percentage, 19% target rate, and 1.99 yards per route run. Unfortunately, Doubs has a middling 16.4% first-read target share, ranking second behind Mack Hollins (20.5%).
Doubs faces a Raiders defense that uses zone coverage at the 20th-highest rate and allows the 24th-highest fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Raiders deploy two-high looks at the 10th-highest rate, yet they give up the fifth-most fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows how Patriots pass-catchers fare against man and zone coverages this season.
Doubs generates 2.61 yards per route run against zone coverage with an 18% target rate. Hollins edges Doubs in yards per route run (2.63) and target rate (22%) against zone coverage. Similarly, Doubs thrives against two-high looks, averaging 3.05 yards per route run, leading Hollins (2.29) this season.
Doubs projects to face fifth-round rookie Hezekiah Masses out of Cal. Masses has been surprisingly solid, allowing an 87th-percentile EPA per target (-0.322) and 76th percentile fantasy points per target (1.30). Furthermore, the Raiders' pass defense allows the 30th-most fantasy points to outside receivers, so something has to give.
Doubs might have a down game after his spike week, though Hollins is dealing with a calf injury that might make Doubs the default primary passing option. The team's coverage data points toward Doubs having a strong Week 5 outing.
Week 5 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Devon Witherspoon
Samuel has been producing 3+ fantasy points per game more than his expected fantasy points (10.9). Being part of the 49ers offense tends to lead to efficient production, so that's not uncommon. That's evident in the 49ers ranking first in EPA per play, first in EPA per pass, and seventh in EPA per rush this season.
Samuel has a low 2.1 aDOT yet ranks third on the team in first-read target share (15.1%) behind George Kittle (26%) and Mike Evans (24.7%). Given Samuel's role, he tends to fare better against zone coverage, evidenced by his 1.50 yards per route run and 22% target rate this season.
That said, the Seahawks defense uses zone coverage the most and allows the fewest fantasy points per dropback. Seattle deploys two-high looks at the ninth-highest rate while allowing the 25th-highest fantasy points per dropback. Kittle has been a monster against two-high looks, averaging 4.18 yards per route run and a 27% target rate.
Meanwhile, Evans has been crushing two-high coverages, with a 33% target rate and 3.10 yards per route run. Unfortunately, Samuel struggles against two-high looks, averaging 1.11 yards per route run and garnering a 15% target rate this season.
The Seahawks allow the 26th-most fantasy points to outside receivers and the 29th-most to slot players. Samuel has been deployed out wide and in the slot. He projects to face Devon Witherspoon, who gives up a 0.108 EPA per target (58th percentile) and 1.21 fantasy points per target (81st percentile).
It's hard to fade any 49ers player, especially since the 49ers-Seahawks game projects to have the fourth-most points in Week 5. Temper expectations on Samuel, though it will be a strong matchup between the offense and defense.
Courtland Sutton vs. Cam Hart
Courtland Sutton is one of two Broncos receivers with a 75% route percentage. Sutton ran a route on 77.6% of the team's dropbacks, with an 18% target rate, 23.9% first-read target share, and a 0.77 yards per route run. That's further supported by Sutton's 5.5 expected fantasy points per game, which looks awful based on the projected usage.
The Chargers have been allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to outside receivers, where Sutton plays. The Chargers tend to use zone coverage at the 11th-highest rate and allow the 20th-highest fantasy points per dropback. They often use two-high coverages at the eighth-highest rate, yet they allow the 22nd-most fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows Broncos pass-catchers against zone coverage this season.
Sutton averages 1.02 yards per route run and a 17% target rate against zone coverage. Jaylen Waddle (1.69) and Pat Bryant (1.91) lead the Broncos in yards per route run against zone coverage this season. This matchup should favor Waddle over Sutton, especially considering Waddle leads the team with 10.8 expected fantasy points per game.
When we filter by yards per route run since 2025, Sutton averages 1.63 (67th percentile) against zone coverage, so there's a slight chance he earns more volume if Bryant misses Week 5. Against two-high looks, Sutton averages 0.67 yards per route run, while Waddle (1.50), Bryant (1.61), and Evan Engram (1.13) generate over 1.00 this season.
Sutton projects to face Cam Hart, who allows a 0.406 EPA per target (34th percentile) and 2.21 fantasy points per target (25th percentile). Though those individual coverage numbers don't look great for Hart, Sutton's usage has been terrible, with the Broncos offense ranking 20th in EPA per pass attempt, 28th in yards per attempt (6.1), and 27th in pressure rate allowed.
Sutton should be dropped in shallower formats, with the future outlook being worrisome.
Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Riq Woolen
Surprisingly, Thomas has been running a route on 57% of the Jaguars' dropbacks. He trails Parker Washington (78.9%), Jakobi Meyers (78.1%), and Brenton Strange (71.9%). Though Thomas caught a touchdown in Week 4 against the Bengals, he finished with two receptions for 17 yards on three targets.
Thomas ranks fourth in expected fantasy points per game (7.2) behind those other three primary options in Jacksonville. The Jaguars face the Eagles, who use zone coverage at the eighth-highest rate and allow the 28th-most fantasy points per dropback. The Eagles tend to mix up single- and two-high coverages. Specifically, they deploy Cover 3 at the ninth-highest rate.
The visual below shows Jaguars pass-catchers against zone coverage.
Thomas has been surprisingly efficient against zone coverage, with 1.95 yards per route run (74th percentile). However, Thomas trails Washington (2.85), Strange (2.34), and Meyers (2.16) in yards per route run against zone coverage. When the Jaguars face Cover 3, Trevor Lawrence often targets Strange (42%) and Washington (35%).
That said, Strange (4.05) and Washington (3.00) lead the Jaguars in yards per route run against Cover 3. Thomas garners a 13% target rate and a team-low 0.67 yards per route run against Cover 3. He likely faces Riq Woolen, who allows a -0.055 EPA per target (73rd percentile) and 1.30 fantasy points per target (76th percentile).
The Eagles' other outside corner, Quinyon Mitchell, is dealing with a knee injury. Mitchell has been a strong defender, allowing a -0.180 EPA per target (81st percentile) and 1.07 yards per route run (85th percentile). The team-level and individual matchup isn't favorable for Thomas in Week 5.
Furthermore, the Jaguars project as 7.5-point favorites. That's partly because Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith are banged up, Tank Bigsby is on injured reserve, and there are changes to their offensive line.
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