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Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 (2026)

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 7 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 7 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 7 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

No one can stop Malik Nabers in Week 7, and apparently not even J.J. McCarthy can slow him down the way he did Justin Jefferson. Nabers has been an absolute fantasy wrecking ball since returning from injury, and with the Giants continuing to funnel targets his way, he belongs in every starting lineup regardless of who's under center. Jaylen Waddle gets a golden opportunity to revive his fantasy season against a generous Arizona secondary. 

But not every receiver deserves your trust this week. Josh Downs has become the poster child for fancy analytics failing to translate into fantasy production. An impressive separation score means nothing if it doesn't lead to points, and I'm running out of patience. Meanwhile, Garrett Wilson faces growing competition for targets, and Zay Flowers draws a tougher matchup than fantasy managers might want to admit.

​Let's trust the numbers, challenge the name value, and find the wide receivers who can win your Week 7 matchup with RotoBaller’s Week 7 wide receiver starts and sits.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

This didn’t seem like a bold call five weeks ago, but starting Waddle is no guarantee these days. That said, this is as good a matchup as you will find, and if Waddle can’t deliver for fantasy managers this week, it may be time to cut your losses.

While the Arizona Cardinals held the Rams to 16 points, Puka Nacua still caught six of seven targets for 80 yards. One game doesn’t change the seasonal narrative that the Cardinals are one of the NFL's most generous teams against opposing receivers. To date, Arizona is allowing 30.3 fantasy points per contest to the position, the fifth-most.

Plenty of red flags surround Waddle’s lack of production, and Sean Payton said the Broncos need to be more deliberate about getting Waddle involved and that Waddle “is going to have his touches.”

Start Waddle if your alternatives are ordinary WR3s or touchdown-dependent options. I’d bench him for a safer target hog, but the Arizona matchup and expected effort to involve him make him a reasonable WR3 with WR2 upside.

Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants at Houston Texans

This is a weird spot without knowing whether Jameis Winston or McCarthy will be under center, but you have to assume both signal callers know where to go with the ball, right?

Nabers enters Week 7 as the WR6 in fantasy, averaging 17.1 fantasy points per game. However, since returning from injury, he is the WR1 over the past three contests, averaging 26.9 fantasy points per game as the Giants continue to funnel targets his way.

With both Winston and McCarthy taking turns under center against the Saints last week, Nabers saw 15 targets, hauling in 12 for 165 yards. For those worried about the knee or the shoulder, I think it’s safe to say you can relax.

That kind of volume has Nabers poised to finish as the overall WR1 this week, regardless of who is under center, as the Texans allow the sixth-most passing yards per game (246) and the second-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position (33.6) this season.

For those interested in splits. With Winston at the helm: Nabers - 8 for 70, 38.5% target share; Isaiah Likely - 4 for 55, 30.8%; and Malachi Fields - no receptions, 11.5%. With McCarthy taking over Nabers - 4 for 95, 29.4% target share; Fields - 2 for 19, 29.4%; Charlie Jones - 2 for 66, 17.6%; then Likely - 2 for 44 and a touchdown, 17.6%.

Start Nabers with confidence as a PPR WR1. The Houston matchup is concerning for efficiency, but his recent target volume and likely pass-heavy game script make him too important to bench for an ordinary alternative.

George Pickens - WR, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing we know about Dallas is they are going to throw the ball. That means George Pickens has a secure role and a higher floor than most WR2s. In Week 5, Pickens led Dallas wide receivers with 13 targets for 130 yards, and his route participation has been strong.

​Pickens’ recent production is encouraging; the Cowboys pass catcher has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games, with the other game at 9.5, and this week Dallas faces an Eagles secondary that is allowing 32 fantasy points per game to the position, the third-most.

​The caution is that Pickens can be somewhat volatile, and Dallas has multiple capable receiving options. Bottom line: Start Pickens over ordinary WR2/WR3 options. That big-play upside and Pickens’ downfield ability give him a strong ceiling, particularly if Philadelphia focuses defensive attention on CeeDee Lamb.

There is enough volume to go around against the Panthers last week; the Eagles surrendered six catches for 97 receiving yards to Jalen Coker while Tetairoa McMillan added another 86 receiving yards on his six receptions.

 

Week 7 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Garrett Wilson - WR, New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins

This is a temper-your-expectations addition this week. Wilson has been a target hog for the Jets this season, sitting ninth with 39 receptions and 15th in targets (48). That said, two factors could be working against him this week.

First, the new kid on the block. In Omar Cooper Jr.’s debut, the rookie was heavily involved, hauling in six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Wilson was held to four receptions for 44 receiving yards on six targets. Cooper saw a 79% route share for the Jets, second-highest behind only Wilson, and led the team with a 24% target share.

Second, Miami is surprisingly stingy on opposing receivers; maybe it is a game script thing, but no team is allowing fewer fantasy points to the position this season than Miami. The Dolphins are allowing just 15.2 fantasy points per game, and with two viable receiving threats in the Jets' attack, things just got a little more complicated.

Josh Downs - WR, Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

In four of five games when Downs and Keenan Allen suited up together, Allen has outproduced Downs. It may be time to admit that the fantasy football community has lofty expectations for Downs, and the truth is he doesn’t deserve to be placed on such a pedestal.

In PPR formats, Downs is averaging 8.9 fantasy points per game and is the WR43 overall behind Allen, Kalif Raymond, DeMario Douglas, and Jaylin Noel. All the fancy accolades, separation scores, and whatnot haven't led to consistent production for Downs; that’s the truth.

This week, don’t expect that to change; even if he gains separation, Daniel Jones will likely be running for his life and unable to throw anything accurate in his direction. The Vikings are allowing 18.4 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers this season, the fourth-fewest.  

If the Vikings get out early and position themselves to pin their ears back and attack, this could be a long day for anyone hoping for a positive outlook for Downs or any of these Colts receivers, for that matter.

Zay Flowers - WR, Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

This isn’t a typo. Last week against the Browns, Flowers' production was somewhat contained. Cleveland limited Flowers to six receptions and 66 receiving yards. Cleveland is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game this season, at 28.4, against opposing receivers. This week’s opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, allow the sixth-fewest at 20.3 per contest.

Flowers has earned the fifth-highest catch rate (78%) among receivers when targeted this season, but the Bengals have kept those targets pretty much under wraps. This is the same Bengals team that limited Parker Washington to one reception on three targets and seven receiving yards, back in Week 4. Coming off the bye, with an extra week to prepare, Cincinnati should be in a good spot to limit Flowers' production.

Lamar Jackson’s return matters to this narrative and could put fantasy managers' minds at ease, to a degree. Flowers’ average depth of target was 10.4 yards with Jackson versus 4.1 with Tyler Huntley. Lamar’s return raises his ceiling substantially.

The Bengals are a legitimate concern for Flowers, and I would sit him for a comparable receiver in a clearly better matchup. Flowers is still a flex option; don’t expect WR1-type production this week.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jaylen Waddle, Malik Nabers, George Pickens, Garrett Wilson, Josh Downs, and Zay Flowers:

Jaylen Waddle
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Garrett Wilson
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Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Drake London
Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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Brock Bowers
Garrett Wilson
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DK Metcalf
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Garrett Wilson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
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Garrett Wilson
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Garrett Wilson
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vs
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Garrett Wilson
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Garrett Wilson
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Jameson Williams
Garrett Wilson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Garrett Wilson
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Dameon Pierce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Garrett Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Garrett Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Garrett Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Garrett Wilson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Garrett Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Garrett Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Garrett Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Garrett Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Garrett Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Garrett Wilson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Royals
Garrett Wilson
vs
Christian Kirk
Garrett Wilson
vs
Efton Chism III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Downs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Germie Bernard
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Dameon Pierce
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Mayer
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Roschon Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Downs
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Josh Downs
vs
Brandin Cooks
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylin Noel
Josh Downs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Malachi Fields
Josh Downs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Josh Downs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Josh Downs
vs
Jahan Dotson
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Josh Downs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Royals
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Kirk
Josh Downs
vs
Efton Chism III
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Braelon Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
George Kittle
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Woody Marks
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Dameon Pierce
Zay Flowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Zay Flowers
vs
Tony Pollard
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Zay Flowers
vs
Germie Bernard
Zay Flowers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zay Flowers
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zay Flowers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Zay Flowers
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Zay Flowers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Zay Flowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Zay Flowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Keenan Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Zay Flowers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Demario Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zay Flowers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Zay Flowers
vs
Brandin Cooks
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylin Noel
Zay Flowers
vs
Kalif Raymond
Zay Flowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Zay Flowers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Malachi Fields
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashod Bateman
Zay Flowers
vs
Jahan Dotson
Zay Flowers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Zay Flowers
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Royals
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Kirk
Zay Flowers
vs
Efton Chism III
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Nailor
Zay Flowers
vs
Jauan Jennings

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

J.J. McCarthy

Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
Brian Thomas Jr.

Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
Najee Harris

Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
Mike Evans

Hopeful to Play in Week 7
Calum Ritchie

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
Nic Claxton

Out Another Two Weeks
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
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