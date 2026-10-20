Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 (2026)

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 7 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 7 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
No one can stop Malik Nabers in Week 7, and apparently not even J.J. McCarthy can slow him down the way he did Justin Jefferson. Nabers has been an absolute fantasy wrecking ball since returning from injury, and with the Giants continuing to funnel targets his way, he belongs in every starting lineup regardless of who's under center. Jaylen Waddle gets a golden opportunity to revive his fantasy season against a generous Arizona secondary.
But not every receiver deserves your trust this week. Josh Downs has become the poster child for fancy analytics failing to translate into fantasy production. An impressive separation score means nothing if it doesn't lead to points, and I'm running out of patience. Meanwhile, Garrett Wilson faces growing competition for targets, and Zay Flowers draws a tougher matchup than fantasy managers might want to admit.
Let's trust the numbers, challenge the name value, and find the wide receivers who can win your Week 7 matchup with RotoBaller’s Week 7 wide receiver starts and sits.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 7 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Jaylen Waddle - WR, Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals
This didn’t seem like a bold call five weeks ago, but starting Waddle is no guarantee these days. That said, this is as good a matchup as you will find, and if Waddle can’t deliver for fantasy managers this week, it may be time to cut your losses.
While the Arizona Cardinals held the Rams to 16 points, Puka Nacua still caught six of seven targets for 80 yards. One game doesn’t change the seasonal narrative that the Cardinals are one of the NFL's most generous teams against opposing receivers. To date, Arizona is allowing 30.3 fantasy points per contest to the position, the fifth-most.
Plenty of red flags surround Waddle’s lack of production, and Sean Payton said the Broncos need to be more deliberate about getting Waddle involved and that Waddle “is going to have his touches.”
Start Waddle if your alternatives are ordinary WR3s or touchdown-dependent options. I’d bench him for a safer target hog, but the Arizona matchup and expected effort to involve him make him a reasonable WR3 with WR2 upside.
Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants at Houston Texans
This is a weird spot without knowing whether Jameis Winston or McCarthy will be under center, but you have to assume both signal callers know where to go with the ball, right?
Nabers enters Week 7 as the WR6 in fantasy, averaging 17.1 fantasy points per game. However, since returning from injury, he is the WR1 over the past three contests, averaging 26.9 fantasy points per game as the Giants continue to funnel targets his way.
Jameis Winston and Malik Nabers moving the chains!
NOvsNYG on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/kZsOf7Q3Q2
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
With both Winston and McCarthy taking turns under center against the Saints last week, Nabers saw 15 targets, hauling in 12 for 165 yards. For those worried about the knee or the shoulder, I think it’s safe to say you can relax.
That kind of volume has Nabers poised to finish as the overall WR1 this week, regardless of who is under center, as the Texans allow the sixth-most passing yards per game (246) and the second-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position (33.6) this season.
For those interested in splits. With Winston at the helm: Nabers - 8 for 70, 38.5% target share; Isaiah Likely - 4 for 55, 30.8%; and Malachi Fields - no receptions, 11.5%. With McCarthy taking over Nabers - 4 for 95, 29.4% target share; Fields - 2 for 19, 29.4%; Charlie Jones - 2 for 66, 17.6%; then Likely - 2 for 44 and a touchdown, 17.6%.
Start Nabers with confidence as a PPR WR1. The Houston matchup is concerning for efficiency, but his recent target volume and likely pass-heavy game script make him too important to bench for an ordinary alternative.
George Pickens - WR, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
One thing we know about Dallas is they are going to throw the ball. That means George Pickens has a secure role and a higher floor than most WR2s. In Week 5, Pickens led Dallas wide receivers with 13 targets for 130 yards, and his route participation has been strong.
Special stuff inside the pocket from Dak 👀
DALvsGB on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1szCDBmoKd
— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2026
Pickens’ recent production is encouraging; the Cowboys pass catcher has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games, with the other game at 9.5, and this week Dallas faces an Eagles secondary that is allowing 32 fantasy points per game to the position, the third-most.
The caution is that Pickens can be somewhat volatile, and Dallas has multiple capable receiving options. Bottom line: Start Pickens over ordinary WR2/WR3 options. That big-play upside and Pickens’ downfield ability give him a strong ceiling, particularly if Philadelphia focuses defensive attention on CeeDee Lamb.
There is enough volume to go around against the Panthers last week; the Eagles surrendered six catches for 97 receiving yards to Jalen Coker while Tetairoa McMillan added another 86 receiving yards on his six receptions.
Week 7 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Garrett Wilson - WR, New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins
This is a temper-your-expectations addition this week. Wilson has been a target hog for the Jets this season, sitting ninth with 39 receptions and 15th in targets (48). That said, two factors could be working against him this week.
The rookie Omar Cooper Jr. makes the 48-yard touchdown catch!
NYJvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/y88N5gruHa
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
First, the new kid on the block. In Omar Cooper Jr.’s debut, the rookie was heavily involved, hauling in six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Wilson was held to four receptions for 44 receiving yards on six targets. Cooper saw a 79% route share for the Jets, second-highest behind only Wilson, and led the team with a 24% target share.
Second, Miami is surprisingly stingy on opposing receivers; maybe it is a game script thing, but no team is allowing fewer fantasy points to the position this season than Miami. The Dolphins are allowing just 15.2 fantasy points per game, and with two viable receiving threats in the Jets' attack, things just got a little more complicated.
Josh Downs - WR, Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
In four of five games when Downs and Keenan Allen suited up together, Allen has outproduced Downs. It may be time to admit that the fantasy football community has lofty expectations for Downs, and the truth is he doesn’t deserve to be placed on such a pedestal.
In PPR formats, Downs is averaging 8.9 fantasy points per game and is the WR43 overall behind Allen, Kalif Raymond, DeMario Douglas, and Jaylin Noel. All the fancy accolades, separation scores, and whatnot haven't led to consistent production for Downs; that’s the truth.
This week, don’t expect that to change; even if he gains separation, Daniel Jones will likely be running for his life and unable to throw anything accurate in his direction. The Vikings are allowing 18.4 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers this season, the fourth-fewest.
If the Vikings get out early and position themselves to pin their ears back and attack, this could be a long day for anyone hoping for a positive outlook for Downs or any of these Colts receivers, for that matter.
Zay Flowers - WR, Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
This isn’t a typo. Last week against the Browns, Flowers' production was somewhat contained. Cleveland limited Flowers to six receptions and 66 receiving yards. Cleveland is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game this season, at 28.4, against opposing receivers. This week’s opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, allow the sixth-fewest at 20.3 per contest.
Flowers has earned the fifth-highest catch rate (78%) among receivers when targeted this season, but the Bengals have kept those targets pretty much under wraps. This is the same Bengals team that limited Parker Washington to one reception on three targets and seven receiving yards, back in Week 4. Coming off the bye, with an extra week to prepare, Cincinnati should be in a good spot to limit Flowers' production.
Lamar Jackson’s return matters to this narrative and could put fantasy managers' minds at ease, to a degree. Flowers’ average depth of target was 10.4 yards with Jackson versus 4.1 with Tyler Huntley. Lamar’s return raises his ceiling substantially.
The Bengals are a legitimate concern for Flowers, and I would sit him for a comparable receiver in a clearly better matchup. Flowers is still a flex option; don’t expect WR1-type production this week.
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