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Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Bam Knight, Kendre Miller, Jonah Coleman, Kendrick Bourne, Omar Cooper Jr., Darnell Washington, more

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Bam Knight - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 7?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 7 has arrived. Another week is in the books, and most fantasy football leagues are approaching the regular season's halfway point. Beyond injuries, fantasy managers will face bye weeks again as the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders are off.  Whether you need an injury replacement, a bye-week fill-in, bench stash, or a spark for your fantasy team, our Week 7 fantasy football waiver wire rankings are updated to help improve your roster. 

Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or take on a bigger role now because of injuries. With Jeremiyah Love dealing with an ankle injury, has Bam Knight earned a bigger role in the Cardinals backfield after rushing for 80 yards on 15 attempts in Sunday's upset win over the Rams? Is Omar Cooper Jr. a must-add after catching six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve? Is Jonah Coleman worth stashing as he is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 7?

Our Week 7 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 7?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jordan Mason RB 67 Add in All Leagues
2 Germie Bernard WR 50 Add in All Leagues
3 Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in All Leagues
4 Jordyn Tyson WR 48 Add in All Leagues
5 Dameon Pierce RB 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 KC Concepcion WR 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Samaje Perine RB 5 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Keenan Allen WR 47 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Kendre Miller RB 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Brian Robinson RB 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Roschon Johnson RB 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Rachaad White RB 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Kendrick Bourne WR 19 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Devaughn Vele WR 62 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Emmett Johnson RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Hunter Henry TE 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Tyler Allgeier RB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Kaelon Black RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Jonah Coleman RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Rico Dowdle RB 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Mike Washington Jr. RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Bam Knight RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Brandin Cooks WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Caleb Douglas WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Cyrus Allen WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Tyler Higbee TE 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Jalen Royals WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 DeMario Douglas WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Malik Washington WR 41 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
34 Jaylin Noel WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Dontayvion Wicks WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Pat Freiermuth TE 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Kalif Raymond WR 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Audric Estime RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Mike Gesicki TE 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Darnell Washington TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Najee Harris RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Makai Lemon WR 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
44 Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
45 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Ryan Flournoy WR 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jahan Dotson WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Travis Hunter WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Michael Mayer TE 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Austin Ekeler RB 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Jawhar Jordan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Christian Kirk WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Antonio Williams WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 10 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Devontez Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Seth McGowan RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Tank Dell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Tyreek Hill WR 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Tommy Tremble TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Kirk Cousins QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 C.J. Stroud QB 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Kyler Murray QB 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Baker Mayfield QB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Aaron Rodgers QB 42 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Michael Penix Jr. QB 15 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Tanner McKee QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Geno Smith QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Tyler Huntley QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Jalon Daniels QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 J.J. McCarthy QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Carson Beck QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Cleveland Browns DST 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 New York Jets DST 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 New Orleans Saints DST 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Carolina Panthers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Tennessee Titans DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Dallas Cowboys DST 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Miami Dolphins DST 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Omar Cooper Jr., Darnell Washington, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 7:

Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos

Week 7 Waiver Wire Ranking: 21

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is eligible to return from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 7 road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Coleman has been out since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. He carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown, and caught three passes for 19 additional yards before leaving with his ankle injury in Week 2.

Once healthy, Coleman should find his way into the backfield committee with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. The rookie back is an interesting stash candidate with his return to the field sooner rather than later.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets

Week 7 Waiver Wire Ranking: 25

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in his return to the gridiron on Sunday against the New England Patriots. The 30th-overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft missed the last four games with a high-ankle sprain, making it difficult for him to establish his role in a crowded receiver room.

However, Cooper seized the opportunity with Adonai Mitchell (finger) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Cooper in the coming weeks to see whether he produces consistently or is better suited as a dynasty league stash.

Bam Knight, RB, Cardinals

Week 7 Waiver Wire Ranking: 26

Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams on the road. He also caught two passes for 15 receiving yards. With rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) inactive on Sunday, the expectation was that Tyler Allgeier would lead the backfield. While he did just barely lead the team in carries (18 to Knight's 15), he was far less productive in terms of rushing and receiving yards.

In fact, Allgeier averaged just 2.1 yards per carry, while Knight averaged 5.3 yards per carry. In terms of participation, Allgeier played 40 snaps, and Knight played 32. Given that Knight drastically outperformed expectations and earned more touches as a result, we'd expect to see a similar backfield split against the Broncos in Week 7 if Love remains sidelined.

Darnell Washington, TE, Steelers

Week 7 Waiver Wire Ranking: 41

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington caught four of his six targets for 25 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers have dealt with injuries to wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), and many of their vacated targets have been distributed among the tight end position. Pat Freiermuth was the primary beneficiary over the previous two weeks with eight catches and three touchdowns during that span, but it was Washington's turn to produce this week.

He now has two touchdowns over the last three weeks, and he has scored at least 9.0 PPR points in three of his last four games. His usage is tough to predict with Freiermuth also in the mix, but at the very least, Washington should generate some streaming interest in 14+ team leagues going forward.

 

Running Backs - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordan Mason RB 67 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 62 Add in All Leagues
Dameon Pierce RB 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 5 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 5 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Rachaad White RB 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rico Dowdle RB 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bam Knight RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Audric Estime RB 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Najee Harris RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 22 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Austin Ekeler RB 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jawhar Jordan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaleel McLaughlin RB 10 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Germie Bernard WR 50 Add in All Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 48 Add in All Leagues
KC Concepcion WR 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 47 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 19 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 62 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Omar Cooper Jr. WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandin Cooks WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Cyrus Allen WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jalen Royals WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 41 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 17 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jahan Dotson WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Kirk WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Devontez Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tank Dell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 35 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tommy Tremble TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kirk Cousins QB 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 66 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyler Murray QB 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 24 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 42 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 12 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 15 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tanner McKee QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Carson Beck QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Cleveland Browns DST 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Jets DST 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tennessee Titans DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dallas Cowboys DST 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Miami Dolphins DST 0 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 7 waiver wire rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

  • Week 7 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
  • Week 7 FAAB waiver wire bids
  • Week 7 running back waiver wire pickups
  • Week 7 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
  • Week 7 tight end waiver wire pickups
  • Week 7 quarterback waiver wire pickups
  • Week 7 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
  • Week 7 kicker streamers and pickups

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Germie Bernard, Jordyn Tyson, Samaje Perine, Keenan Allen, Kendre Miller, Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Darnell Washington, Omar Cooper Jr., Roschon Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Mime Washington Jr., Tyler Higbee, Mike Gesicki, Brandin Cooks, DeMario Douglas, Cyrus Allen, Michael Mayer, Najee Harris, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, and Tanner McKee. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ollie Gordon II, Kenyon Sadiq, Adonai Mitchell, Emanuel Wilson, and Roman Wilson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Germie Bernard, Jordyn Tyson, Samaje Perine, Keenan Allen, Kendre Miller, Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Darnell Washington, Omar Cooper Jr., Roschon Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Mime Washington Jr., Tyler Higbee, Mike Gesicki, Brandin Cooks, DeMario Douglas, Cyrus Allen, Michael Mayer, Najee Harris, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, and Tanner McKee:

Germie Bernard
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Jordan Mason
Germie Bernard
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Zach Charbonnet
Germie Bernard
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Jordyn Tyson
Germie Bernard
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Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
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KC Concepcion
Germie Bernard
vs
Samaje Perine
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
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Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
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Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Germie Bernard
Jordyn Tyson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
vs
KC Concepcion
Samaje Perine
vs
Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Dameon Pierce
Samaje Perine
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Samaje Perine
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Jordyn Tyson
Samaje Perine
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Wan'dale Robinson
Samaje Perine
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Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
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Jordan Mason
Samaje Perine
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Brian Robinson
Samaje Perine
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Rachaad White
Keenan Allen
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Samaje Perine
Keenan Allen
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Keenan Allen
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KC Concepcion
Keenan Allen
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Wan'dale Robinson
Keenan Allen
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Dameon Pierce
Keenan Allen
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Kendre Miller
Keenan Allen
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Jordyn Tyson
Keenan Allen
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Devaughn Vele
Keenan Allen
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Keenan Allen
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Caleb Douglas
Kendre Miller
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
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Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendre Miller
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Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Rachaad White
Kendre Miller
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Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Mason
Kendre Miller
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bam Knight
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Brandin Cooks
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
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Caleb Douglas
Bam Knight
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Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
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Cyrus Allen
Bam Knight
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Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
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Jordan Mason
Bam Knight
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Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
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Dameon Pierce
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
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Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Jonah Coleman
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Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
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Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dameon Pierce
Darnell Washington
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darnell Washington
vs
Najee Harris
Darnell Washington
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Darnell Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Darnell Washington
vs
Audric Estime
Darnell Washington
vs
Tyjae Spears
Darnell Washington
vs
Kalif Raymond
Darnell Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darnell Washington
vs
Hunter Henry
Darnell Washington
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
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KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
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Devaughn Vele
Roschon Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Roschon Johnson
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Rachaad White
Roschon Johnson
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Kendre Miller
Roschon Johnson
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Kendrick Bourne
Roschon Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Roschon Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Roschon Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Roschon Johnson
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Jordan Mason
Roschon Johnson
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Zach Charbonnet
Roschon Johnson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rachaad White
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
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Hunter Henry
Kendrick Bourne
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Kendre Miller
Kendrick Bourne
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Emmett Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
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Hunter Henry
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordan Mason
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Hunter Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Mason
Kaelon Black
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kaelon Black
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Higbee
vs
Cyrus Allen
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jalen Royals
Tyler Higbee
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Higbee
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Higbee
vs
Bam Knight
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Mike Gesicki
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Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
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Audric Estime
Mike Gesicki
vs
Najee Harris
Mike Gesicki
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Kalif Raymond
Mike Gesicki
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Makai Lemon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Josh Cuevas
Brandin Cooks
vs
Bam Knight
Brandin Cooks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Brandin Cooks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Brandin Cooks
vs
Cyrus Allen
Brandin Cooks
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Brandin Cooks
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brandin Cooks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brandin Cooks
vs
KC Concepcion
Brandin Cooks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brandin Cooks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Royals
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyler Higbee
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Demario Douglas
vs
Cyrus Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Demario Douglas
vs
Caleb Douglas
Demario Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Demario Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Cyrus Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Cyrus Allen
vs
Tyler Higbee
Cyrus Allen
vs
Brandin Cooks
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jalen Royals
Cyrus Allen
vs
Bam Knight
Cyrus Allen
vs
Demario Douglas
Cyrus Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Cyrus Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Cyrus Allen
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Hunter
Michael Mayer
vs
Dylan Sampson
Michael Mayer
vs
Jahan Dotson
Michael Mayer
vs
Austin Ekeler
Michael Mayer
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Mayer
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Michael Mayer
vs
James Conner
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Najee Harris
vs
Darnell Washington
Najee Harris
vs
Makai Lemon
Najee Harris
vs
Mike Gesicki
Najee Harris
vs
Tyjae Spears
Najee Harris
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Najee Harris
vs
James Conner
Najee Harris
vs
Audric Estime
Najee Harris
vs
Jordan Mason
Najee Harris
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Najee Harris
vs
Dameon Pierce
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
vs
C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tommy Tremble
Baker Mayfield
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Huntley
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kyler Murray
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Deshaun Watson
Aaron Rodgers
vs
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Kirk Cousins
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Geno Smith
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Tyler Huntley
Aaron Rodgers
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tanner McKee
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tanner McKee
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tanner McKee
vs
Geno Smith
Tanner McKee
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tanner McKee
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tanner McKee
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tanner McKee
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tanner McKee
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tanner McKee
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tanner McKee
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tanner McKee
vs
Kyler Murray

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Los Angeles Chargers

Momentum Growing for Chargers to Fire Mike McDaniel
Drake Maye

Stays Hot in Week 6 Win
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Season-High Receiving Performance
Germie Bernard

Rookie Germie Bernard has Breakout Game in Win
Caleb Williams

Extremely Efficient in Return From Injury
Kenneth Walker

Historic Start to the Season Continues in Week 6
Carnell Tate

is Beginning to Find his Groove
Travis Kelce

Plays Through Ankle Injury vs. Chargers
Tyler Shough

Totals Four Touchdowns In Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Suffers Late Non-Contact Injury in Loss to Cardinals
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Ladd McConkey

Ruled Out with Concussion
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Colston Loveland

Has Best Game of the Season vs. Falcons
Omar Cooper Jr.

Scores Touchdown in Week 6 Return
Jaylin Noel

Scores Second Touchdown of the Season in Week 6 Win
DJ Moore

Inactive for Second Straight Game With Shoulder Injury
Alvin Kamara

Returns to Action Against Giants
Alvin Kamara

Enters Medical Tent After Hard Landing
Travis Hunter

Shines in Two-Way Role for Jaguars in Loss to Texans
C.J. Stroud

Lights Up Jaguars in London
Caleb Williams

Active for Week 6 Against Falcons
Pat Freiermuth

Playing in Week 6 Against Bucs
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Devin Carter

Lands Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Tony Bradley

Jazz Claim Tony Bradley Off Waivers
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
James Wiseman

Secures Knicks' Final Roster Spot
Jase Richardson

Considered Day-to-Day with Back Soreness
Franz Wagner

Dealing with Right-Shoulder Soreness
Noah Penda

Expected to Miss Significant Time with Hamstring Injury
Isaiah Jackson

Named Clippers' Starting Center for Week 1
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Oliver Kapanen

Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Brandon Montour

Out Saturday
Wyatt Johnston

Back in Action Saturday
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Jacob Markstrom

Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
John Tavares

Out Week-to-Week
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Vladislav Namestnikov

Deemed Week-to-Week
Jamal Murray

Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Taylor Hall

Week-to-Week With Upper Body Injury
Seth Jarvis

Could Be an Option This Weekend
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Remains Unavailable Saturday
Pavel Zacha

Exits Early Friday
Domantas Sabonis

Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Egor Chinakhov

Without Timeline for Return
Ben Simmons

Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
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