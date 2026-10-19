Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
Week 7 has arrived. Another week is in the books, and most fantasy football leagues are approaching the regular season's halfway point. Beyond injuries, fantasy managers will face bye weeks again as the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders are off. Whether you need an injury replacement, a bye-week fill-in, bench stash, or a spark for your fantasy team, our Week 7 fantasy football waiver wire rankings are updated to help improve your roster.
Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or take on a bigger role now because of injuries. With Jeremiyah Love dealing with an ankle injury, has Bam Knight earned a bigger role in the Cardinals backfield after rushing for 80 yards on 15 attempts in Sunday's upset win over the Rams? Is Omar Cooper Jr. a must-add after catching six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve? Is Jonah Coleman worth stashing as he is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 7?
Our Week 7 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more—they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 85 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. If you're new to this series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 7?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league based on league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|47
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|13
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Rachaad White
|RB
|56
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|19
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|62
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Bam Knight
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Malik Washington
|WR
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|34
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Audric Estime
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Najee Harris
|RB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|44
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|45
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|50
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|64
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|42
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|36
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Geno Smith
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Carson Beck
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|New York Jets
|DST
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Omar Cooper Jr., Darnell Washington, and others. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 7:
Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos
Week 7 Waiver Wire Ranking: 21
Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is eligible to return from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 7 road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Coleman has been out since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. He carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown, and caught three passes for 19 additional yards before leaving with his ankle injury in Week 2.
Once healthy, Coleman should find his way into the backfield committee with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. The rookie back is an interesting stash candidate with his return to the field sooner rather than later.
Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets
Week 7 Waiver Wire Ranking: 25
New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in his return to the gridiron on Sunday against the New England Patriots. The 30th-overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft missed the last four games with a high-ankle sprain, making it difficult for him to establish his role in a crowded receiver room.
However, Cooper seized the opportunity with Adonai Mitchell (finger) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Cooper in the coming weeks to see whether he produces consistently or is better suited as a dynasty league stash.
Bam Knight, RB, Cardinals
Week 7 Waiver Wire Ranking: 26
Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries during Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams on the road. He also caught two passes for 15 receiving yards. With rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) inactive on Sunday, the expectation was that Tyler Allgeier would lead the backfield. While he did just barely lead the team in carries (18 to Knight's 15), he was far less productive in terms of rushing and receiving yards.
In fact, Allgeier averaged just 2.1 yards per carry, while Knight averaged 5.3 yards per carry. In terms of participation, Allgeier played 40 snaps, and Knight played 32. Given that Knight drastically outperformed expectations and earned more touches as a result, we'd expect to see a similar backfield split against the Broncos in Week 7 if Love remains sidelined.
Darnell Washington, TE, Steelers
Week 7 Waiver Wire Ranking: 41
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington caught four of his six targets for 25 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers have dealt with injuries to wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), and many of their vacated targets have been distributed among the tight end position. Pat Freiermuth was the primary beneficiary over the previous two weeks with eight catches and three touchdowns during that span, but it was Washington's turn to produce this week.
He now has two touchdowns over the last three weeks, and he has scored at least 9.0 PPR points in three of his last four games. His usage is tough to predict with Freiermuth also in the mix, but at the very least, Washington should generate some streaming interest in 14+ team leagues going forward.
Running Backs - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|5
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Rachaad White
|RB
|56
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Bam Knight
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Audric Estime
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Najee Harris
|RB
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|48
|Add in All Leagues
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|47
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|19
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|62
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|35
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|8
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|42
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|36
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|7
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Carson Beck
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Jets
|DST
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|0
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 7 waiver wire rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 7 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 7 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 7 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 7 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Germie Bernard, Jordyn Tyson, Samaje Perine, Keenan Allen, Kendre Miller, Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Darnell Washington, Omar Cooper Jr., Roschon Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Mime Washington Jr., Tyler Higbee, Mike Gesicki, Brandin Cooks, DeMario Douglas, Cyrus Allen, Michael Mayer, Najee Harris, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, and Tanner McKee. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Germie Bernard, Jordyn Tyson, Samaje Perine, Keenan Allen, Kendre Miller, Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Darnell Washington, Omar Cooper Jr., Roschon Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Emmett Johnson, Kaelon Black, Mime Washington Jr., Tyler Higbee, Mike Gesicki, Brandin Cooks, DeMario Douglas, Cyrus Allen, Michael Mayer, Najee Harris, Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers, Jacoby Brissett, and Tanner McKee:
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