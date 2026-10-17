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Updated Start/Sit Chart - All Remaining Week 6 Fantasy Football Matchups and Player Ratings

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Tyler Allgeier - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 6. Expert advice for all Week 6 NFL matchups and players in Week 6 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Josh Downs, Germie Bernard, and more.

Welcome to main slate of Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our updated fantasy football Week 6 start/sit recommendations chart for all remaining player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some tough Week 6 start/sit decisions like Josh Downs, Germie Bernard, Woody Marks, Devaughn Vele, and more to see how their matchups project for the weekend.

Even though the season is just getting started, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup as injury news or changes in the depth chart can greatly affect a player's outlook.

So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 6 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 6, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 Start/Sit Matchups Chart

Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.

This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6
Adam Koffler's Week 6 Start/Sits



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Set to Return Saturday
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Misses Second Straight Game
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Returns to Action Friday
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Questionable Despite Full Practices
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Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
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Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Josh Jacobs

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Questionable Despite Full Practice Friday
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Questionable for Sunday Against Jets
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Officially Questionable for Week 6
Rashee Rice

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Brandon Woodruff

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Gavin Williams

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Alex Lyon

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Josh Morrissey

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William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
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Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
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Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
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Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Hunter Dickinson

Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
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Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

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Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
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Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
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