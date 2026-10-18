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Waiver Wire Express - Week 7 Lightning Round for Germie Bernard, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tyrone Tracy Jr., DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Travis Hunter, Darnell Washington, Michael Penix Jr.

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The Week 7 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Germie Bernard, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tyrone Tracy Jr., DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Travis Hunter, Darnell Washington, Michael Penix Jr., and more.

In This Article hide
Week 7 Running Backs To Add
Week 7 Wide Receivers To Add
Week 7 Tight Ends To Add
Week 7 Quarterbacks To Add
Week 7 Defenses To Add
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 6 brought plenty of dramatics, underwhelming scores, and role shifts that have many of you scrambling. This early pass at the slate's action and data results in a preliminary list that tries to balance short-term help with long-term reinforcements. So let's monitor the early adds across all formats with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, which sees the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars take their byes (we'll typically avoid listing players on these teams).

This rapid reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 7. Key injuries to monitor on top of the laundry list of pre-existing woes coming into the week are Davante Adams (left leg, knee?), Ladd McConkey (head), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), Rashod Bateman (shoulder), Darnell Mooney (neck), and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.

This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. We do our best to service all readers, which includes 10-teamers and 16-teamers alike!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Running Backs To Add

Pickups are in priority order

Jordan Mason
Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine (don't let their bye week erase Chase Brown's struggles)
Dameon Pierce (monitor Saquon Barkley's status with strong DAL matchup on deck)
Kendre Miller (no TD, but has scored before and clear volume hog)
Rachaad White (may be worth stashing through their BYE pending MNF results, Jacory Croskey-Merritt's injury)
Brian Robinson
Roschon Johnson (monitor Kyle Monangai's recovery)
Bam Knight (monitor Jeremiyah Love's status, ran the best in his stead)
Tyler Allgeier (one poor game against LAR front doesn't immediately tank him)
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (do you dare tangle with ugly NYG committee?)
Rico Dowdle
Jawhar Jordan (monitor David Montgomery's status)
Najee Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyjae Spears (Tony Pollard trade coming soon?)
James Conner (getting traded somewhere with available carries?)
Seth McGowan
Austin Ekeler
Dylan Sampson (could be viable PPR piece even if Quinshon Judkins is okay)
Audric Estime (hard to buy any longevity here, but had the goal line)
Jaleel McLaughlin
CJ Donaldson
Devin Singletary

 

Week 7 Wide Receivers To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Germie Bernard
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele
Ja'Kobi Lane (role safe regardless of Bateman's status)
Omar Cooper Jr. (exciting, but long-term volume could be a problem)
DeMario Douglas (monitor Doubs' status)Caleb Douglas
Malik Washington
Jaylin Noel
Cyrus Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
Kalif Raymond
Travis Hunter (gamble on an increased role/Brian Thomas Jr.'s time being up in JAX?)
Konata Mumpfield (monitor Adams' status)
Malachi Fields
Brandin Cooks
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Royals
Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
Jahan Dotson
Christian Kirk
Devontez Walker
Tank Dell
Jauan Jennings (can he get traded into a sizable role?)
Savion Williams
Jalen Brooks
Jerry Jeudy
Tyreek Hill

 

Week 7 Tight Ends To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee (sturdy role until Terrance Ferguson returns, especially if Adams misses time)
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
Darnell Washington
Josh Cuevas
Eli Raridon
Tommy Tremble

 

Week 7 Quarterbacks To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:

Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
Tanner McKee (it wasn't pretty, but facing the Cowboys next helps)
Geno Smith
Tyler Huntley (backup whose starter is expected to return)
Jalon Daniels (backup whose starter is expected to return)
J.J. McCarthy (backup whose starter could be demoted in a blink)
Carson Beck

 

Week 7 Defenses To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:

Cleveland Browns D/ST
New York Jets D/ST
New Orleans Saints D/ST
Carolina Panthers D/ST
Tennessee Titans D/ST
Dallas Cowboys D/ST
Miami Dolphins D/ST

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Germie Bernard, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tyrone Tracy Jr., DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Travis Hunter, Darnell Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Germie Bernard, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tyrone Tracy Jr., DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Travis Hunter, Darnell Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Germie Bernard, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tyrone Tracy Jr., DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Travis Hunter, Darnell Washington, Michael Penix Jr.:

Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
Brian Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Rachaad White
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Brenton Strange
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Germie Bernard
vs
Samaje Perine
Germie Bernard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Germie Bernard
vs
Roschon Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Germie Bernard
vs
Khalil Shakir
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Mason
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Hunter Henry
Germie Bernard
vs
Keon Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Germie Bernard
vs
Kaelon Black
Germie Bernard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Germie Bernard
vs
Brandin Cooks
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Germie Bernard
vs
Cyrus Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Royals
Germie Bernard
vs
Makai Lemon
Germie Bernard
vs
Darius Cooper
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Washington
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Germie Bernard
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Germie Bernard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Germie Bernard
vs
Antonio Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyreek Hill
Germie Bernard
vs
Malachi Fields
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Kirk
Germie Bernard
vs
Efton Chism III
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Brandin Cooks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Cyrus Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jalen Royals
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Makai Lemon
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kaelon Black
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Darius Cooper
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Keon Coleman
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malik Washington
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Hunter Henry
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kendre Miller
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kimani Vidal
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Keenan Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Roschon Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kalif Raymond
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Samaje Perine
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Austin Ekeler
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Brenton Strange
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tre Tucker
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Antonio Williams
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyreek Hill
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malachi Fields
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Christian Kirk
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Efton Chism III
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tank Dell
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jauan Jennings
Demario Douglas
vs
Dylan Sampson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyreek Hill
Demario Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Demario Douglas
vs
Malachi Fields
Demario Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Demario Douglas
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Demario Douglas
vs
Austin Ekeler
Demario Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Demario Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond
Demario Douglas
vs
Christian Kirk
Demario Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Demario Douglas
vs
Bam Knight
Demario Douglas
vs
Tyjae Spears
Demario Douglas
vs
Efton Chism III
Demario Douglas
vs
Kimani Vidal
Demario Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Demario Douglas
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Demario Douglas
vs
Tank Dell
Demario Douglas
vs
Quentin Johnston
Demario Douglas
vs
Jauan Jennings
Demario Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Demario Douglas
vs
Darnell Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Demario Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Demario Douglas
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Demario Douglas
vs
Seth McGowan
Demario Douglas
vs
Darius Cooper
Demario Douglas
vs
Charlie Kolar
Demario Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Demario Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Demario Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Demario Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demario Douglas
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demario Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demario Douglas
vs
Khalil Shakir
Demario Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Demario Douglas
vs
Keon Coleman
Demario Douglas
vs
Brandin Cooks
Demario Douglas
vs
Cyrus Allen
Demario Douglas
vs
Jalen Royals
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Austin Ekeler
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyreek Hill
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Kirk
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Efton Chism III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tank Dell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Royals
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cyrus Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Brooks
Darnell Washington
vs
Jauan Jennings
Darnell Washington
vs
Jaylin Noel
Darnell Washington
vs
Tank Dell
Darnell Washington
vs
Seth McGowan
Darnell Washington
vs
Michael Mayer
Darnell Washington
vs
Charlie Kolar
Darnell Washington
vs
Efton Chism III
Darnell Washington
vs
Jalen Brooks
Darnell Washington
vs
Bam Knight
Darnell Washington
vs
Eli Raridon
Darnell Washington
vs
Christian Kirk
Darnell Washington
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Darnell Washington
vs
Darren Waller
Darnell Washington
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Darnell Washington
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Darnell Washington
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Darnell Washington
vs
Malachi Fields
Darnell Washington
vs
Kirk Cousins
Darnell Washington
vs
Tyreek Hill
Darnell Washington
vs
C.J. Stroud
Darnell Washington
vs
Demario Douglas
Darnell Washington
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Darnell Washington
vs
Dylan Sampson
Darnell Washington
vs
Jameis Winston
Darnell Washington
vs
Antonio Williams
Darnell Washington
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Darnell Washington
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Darnell Washington
vs
Tyler Huntley
Darnell Washington
vs
Austin Ekeler
Darnell Washington
vs
Brenton Strange
Darnell Washington
vs
Hunter Henry
Darnell Washington
vs
Tyler Higbee
Darnell Washington
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tanner McKee
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jalon Daniels
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
New England Patriots
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyler Huntley
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jameis Winston
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
New York Giants
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
New Orleans Saints
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kirk Cousins
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Keandre Lambert-Smith
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jalen Brooks
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tank Dell

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