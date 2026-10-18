The Week 7 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Germie Bernard, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tyrone Tracy Jr., DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Travis Hunter, Darnell Washington, Michael Penix Jr., and more.
Week 6 brought plenty of dramatics, underwhelming scores, and role shifts that have many of you scrambling. This early pass at the slate's action and data results in a preliminary list that tries to balance short-term help with long-term reinforcements. So let's monitor the early adds across all formats with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, which sees the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars take their byes (we'll typically avoid listing players on these teams).
This rapid reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 7. Key injuries to monitor on top of the laundry list of pre-existing woes coming into the week are Davante Adams (left leg, knee?), Ladd McConkey (head), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), Rashod Bateman (shoulder), Darnell Mooney (neck), and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.
This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. We do our best to service all readers, which includes 10-teamers and 16-teamers alike!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 7 Running Backs To Add
Pickups are in priority order
Jordan Mason
Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine (don't let their bye week erase Chase Brown's struggles)
Dameon Pierce (monitor Saquon Barkley's status with strong DAL matchup on deck)
Kendre Miller (no TD, but has scored before and clear volume hog)
Rachaad White (may be worth stashing through their BYE pending MNF results, Jacory Croskey-Merritt's injury)
Brian Robinson
Roschon Johnson (monitor Kyle Monangai's recovery)
Bam Knight (monitor Jeremiyah Love's status, ran the best in his stead)
Tyler Allgeier (one poor game against LAR front doesn't immediately tank him)
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (do you dare tangle with ugly NYG committee?)
Rico Dowdle
Jawhar Jordan (monitor David Montgomery's status)
Najee Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyjae Spears (Tony Pollard trade coming soon?)
James Conner (getting traded somewhere with available carries?)
Seth McGowan
Austin Ekeler
Dylan Sampson (could be viable PPR piece even if Quinshon Judkins is okay)
Audric Estime (hard to buy any longevity here, but had the goal line)
Jaleel McLaughlin
CJ Donaldson
Devin Singletary
Week 7 Wide Receivers To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Germie Bernard
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele
Ja'Kobi Lane (role safe regardless of Bateman's status)
Omar Cooper Jr. (exciting, but long-term volume could be a problem)
DeMario Douglas (monitor Doubs' status)Caleb Douglas
Malik Washington
Jaylin Noel
Cyrus Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
Kalif Raymond
Travis Hunter (gamble on an increased role/Brian Thomas Jr.'s time being up in JAX?)
Konata Mumpfield (monitor Adams' status)
Malachi Fields
Brandin Cooks
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Royals
Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
Jahan Dotson
Christian Kirk
Devontez Walker
Tank Dell
Jauan Jennings (can he get traded into a sizable role?)
Savion Williams
Jalen Brooks
Jerry Jeudy
Tyreek Hill
Week 7 Tight Ends To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee (sturdy role until Terrance Ferguson returns, especially if Adams misses time)
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
Darnell Washington
Josh Cuevas
Eli Raridon
Tommy Tremble
Week 7 Quarterbacks To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
Tanner McKee (it wasn't pretty, but facing the Cowboys next helps)
Geno Smith
Tyler Huntley (backup whose starter is expected to return)
Jalon Daniels (backup whose starter is expected to return)
J.J. McCarthy (backup whose starter could be demoted in a blink)
Carson Beck
Week 7 Defenses To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:
Cleveland Browns D/ST
New York Jets D/ST
New Orleans Saints D/ST
Carolina Panthers D/ST
Tennessee Titans D/ST
Dallas Cowboys D/ST
Miami Dolphins D/ST
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Germie Bernard, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tyrone Tracy Jr., DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Travis Hunter, Darnell Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Germie Bernard, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tyrone Tracy Jr., DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Travis Hunter, Darnell Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Germie Bernard, Ja'Kobi Lane, Tyrone Tracy Jr., DeMario Douglas, Omar Cooper Jr., Travis Hunter, Darnell Washington, Michael Penix Jr.:
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